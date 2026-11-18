Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 11 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 11 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
With some of you already pushing for that first-round bye while others cling to thinning hopes amidst creative trade offers before the fantasy deadline passes, we're here with the roadmap that is our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Waivers and trades can still yield some advantages to be gained before rosters solidify for the stretch run, but only if you stay active! Tap in with our Week 11 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026, as of November 18.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as George Pickens, Emmett Johnson, Cam Skattebo, Chase Brown, Isaiah Likely, Tony Pollard, Patrick Mahomes, and others. It's easy to play Captain Hindsight and review what has happened, but this is our chance to think about what is yet to unfold.
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 11
- How much can Shane Steichen tolerate before turning to Anthony Richardson Sr.?
- Does Xavier Hutchinson continue to run downfield routes that we'd earmarked for Tank Dell?
- Will Baltimore be able to generate rushing lanes against Carolina?
- What does New Orleans' WR/TE target distribution look like?
- How much work does Kyle Monangai reclaim from D'Andre Swift to ease the burden?
- Can Tennessee sustain its uptempo rate against another fast team in Dallas for fantasy fireworks?
- What does Tampa's RB split look like if they truly want to dial down Bucky Irving's workload?
- Does Detroit get Sam LaPorta going against a tough Buccaneers defense?
- Would another workhorse day for Emmett Johnson force a closer split moving forward?
- Which receivers return for both PIT and PHI, and does Joe Milton III continue to run?
- Are the Chargers actually heating up, and does Ladd McConkey (back) get in on the fun?
- Can the Giants' rushing attack penetrate Jacksonville's revamped defense?
- How much Jonah Coleman do we get against Vegas, and will Pat Bryant's role increase?
- Who wins between Kyle Shanahan's offense and Brian Flores' defense?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 11 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/18:
Week 11 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/18:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|12
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|14
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|15
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|3
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|17
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|18
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|19
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|20
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|21
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|22
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|23
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|24
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|25
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|26
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|27
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|28
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|29
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|30
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|31
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|32
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|33
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|34
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|5
|35
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|36
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|38
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|5
|39
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|40
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|41
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|42
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|43
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|44
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|45
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|46
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|47
|Trey McBride
|TE
|6
|48
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6
|49
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|50
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|51
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|6
|52
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|53
|Davante Adams
|WR
|6
|54
|Jordan Love
|QB
|6
|55
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|56
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|57
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|58
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|6
|59
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|60
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|6
|61
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|62
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|63
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|64
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|65
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|66
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|7
|67
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|68
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|69
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|70
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|71
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|74
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|7
|75
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|76
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|7
|77
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|78
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|79
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|80
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|81
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|82
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|83
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|84
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|85
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|86
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|87
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|8
|88
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|89
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|8
|90
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|8
|91
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|8
|92
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|93
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|8
|94
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|95
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|96
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|8
|97
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|8
|98
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|99
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|8
|100
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|8
|101
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|102
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|103
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|104
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|105
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|106
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|107
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|108
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|109
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|110
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|111
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|112
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|113
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|114
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|115
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|116
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|117
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|118
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|119
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|120
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|9
|121
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|10
|122
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|10
|123
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|124
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|125
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|126
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|127
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|128
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|129
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|130
|Tank Dell
|WR
|10
|131
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|132
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|133
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|134
|Bam Knight
|RB
|10
|135
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|136
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|137
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|10
|138
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|139
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|140
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|141
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|142
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|143
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|10
|144
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|145
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|146
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|147
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|11
|148
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|11
|149
|Bo Nix
|QB
|11
|150
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|151
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|152
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|153
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|154
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|11
|155
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|11
|156
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|11
|157
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|158
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|11
|159
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|160
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|161
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|162
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|163
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|11
|164
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|165
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|11
|166
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|167
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|11
|168
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|11
|169
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|12
|170
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|12
|171
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|12
|172
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|12
|173
|Audric Estime
|RB
|12
|174
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|175
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|176
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|177
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|178
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|179
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|180
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|181
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|182
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|183
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|184
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|185
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|186
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|187
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|188
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|189
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|12
|190
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|191
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|192
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|193
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|194
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|12
|195
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|12
|196
|Will Shipley
|RB
|12
|197
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|12
|198
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|199
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|200
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
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