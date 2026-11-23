Rob's Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 12 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Fantasy managers finally get a break from the bye weeks. Week 12, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, will have zero teams on bye. The downside is that fantasy managers get dragged out from Wednesday all the way through Monday.
If it ruins your week when a player drops 25 points on you on a Thursday night, now you get the pleasure of that potentially happening on Wednesday. As for the waiver wire, fantasy managers will have more options. That's good because, once again, the waiver wire is slim.
The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure also to check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12
Must Add
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 33% Rostered
Rodriguez has held no stand-alone value this year. He's had double-digit touches in just two games. While many thought the Jacksonville backfield might be a committee, that hasn't materialized in any form. However, Bhayshul Tuten has had his practice reps limited in recent weeks. He's been dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Bhayshul Tuten Limps Off Late Against Giants https://t.co/RsMIHUohVu
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 23, 2026
This past weekend, Tuten had his ankle stepped on and didn't return to the game. Tuten's effectiveness has waned in recent weeks, largely as a result of the nagging ankle injury.
Since he re-aggravated the injury, it seems likely that eventually he'll have to be shut down for a week or two. It's more important that Tuten is healthy for the playoffs. That makes Rodriguez a must-add right now since the odds of him getting a 1-2 week stint as the starter have increased.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 21% Rostered
Derrick Henry left Week 11 with a concussion, which puts his availability for this week in doubt. Hill has been getting more run in recent weeks, and if Henry is out, Hill would almost be guaranteed to have 12-14 touches. It would make him a backend RB2, especially in PPR leagues.
Hill has three or more catches in each of his last six games. In his last four games, he has 23 targets and 16 receptions. He's scored over 15.5 half-PPR points in two of his last three games.
RB3s and RB4s
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 46% Rostered
Black is a juiced-up handcuff. In close and competitive games, Black won't have much standalone value. However, in games the 49ers are heavily favored, Black could be started as an RB4 with the assumption that San Francisco plays with a big enough lead that Black will get 10-12 touches.
Black's primary value is being Christian McCaffrey's handcuff. If CMC were to miss any time, Black would immediately vault into top-20 status.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 9% Rostered
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 24% Rostered
Josh Jacobs seems unlikely to play this Wednesday, which will put Lloyd and Johnson back on the menu for one more week. In their last game, back in Week 10 with Jacobs, Lloyd had four carries and three catches on three targets. Johnson finished with 10 carries. In Week 9, Johnson had 14 carries. Fantasy managers should definitely prioritize Johnson over Lloyd.
Bench Stashes
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 26% Rostered
Sampson is your typical pass-catching specialist. He has three catches in his last four games (Cleveland was on bye in Week 11). More importantly, he has six or more targets in each of his last three games. Sampson, in his current role, has a limited ceiling, but he also has a decent floor as a desperation running back start.
He has at least 5.5 half-PPR points in each of his last four games, but has topped out at 9.9. If Quinshon Judkins were to get hurt, we'd likely see his role increase. If you're desperate for someone you can start and get 5-9 points, Sampson is your guy. If you're not desperate at running back, stash one of the available handcuffs. They have more upside.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals - 19% Rostered
Knight has outplayed Tyler Allgeier ever since he saw his role increase back in Week 6. That continued this past weekend, even though neither player was all that effective or productive for fantasy football. Jeremiyah Love will be back soon from his IR stint, further complicating this backfield.
However, in Week 8, when Love, Knight, and Allgeier were all active, head coach Mike LaFleur stated the plan was to use Knight and Love with Allgeier as the distant No. 3 running back. It's unknown how this backfield will look once Love is back. Given the sad state of the offense, Knight and Allgeier are not very attractive, but if Knight is going to operate as the No. 2, he might be worth stashing.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 26% Rostered
McGowan injured his hamstring in Week 11 and didn't return. Before this past weekend, McGowan had scored double-digit half-PPR points in his last two games. In a lost season for the Colts, they have not wanted to overload Jonathan Taylor. It's unknown how serious the injury is. It'll be something fantasy managers need to keep an eye on.
Hamstrings are tricky and are generally more than a one-week injury. Adding McGowan might be more of a stash. If McGowan can get healthy and Taylor were to miss time, McGowan would likely operate as a workhorse back.
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots - 26% Rostered
TreVeyon Henderson is on IR, and Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a knee injury that significantly hindered him in Week 10. It was expected to be a multi-week injury, but Stevenson was still able to suit up. New England had a bye in Week 11, which should help Stevenson get back to 100%.
The bigger problem for Kiner is that Drake Maye is lost for the season, significantly hurting the Patriots' offense. Given Stevenson's injury and the fact that New England will try to focus on the run, Kiner will likely get enough touches to give him desperation RB4 status with contingency value if Stevenson's injury worsens.
Pure Handcuffs
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 4% Rostered
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 29% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 29% Rostered
- Devin Singletary, New York Giants - 16% Rostered
- Kendre Miller, Dallas Cowboys - 9% Rostered
- Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 9% Rostered (Currently on IR)
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 13% Rostered (Currently on IR)
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 2% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 1% Rostered
- Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 8% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 2% Rostered
- Michael Carter, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
- Emari Demercado, Houston Texans - 10% Rostered
- Israel Abanikanda, Dallas Cowboys - 1% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 15% Rostered
- Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 19% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders - 58% Rostered
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers - 36% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12
Must Add
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 48% Rostered
D.K. Metcalf has been awful all year. Truly horrific. He was suspended this past weekend, and it sounds as if there could be further consequences. That could potentially be a one-game suspension or a decreased role in the offense. Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson have been more effective.
Analysis: DK Metcalf Could Face Suspension for Week 12
https://t.co/Mkxa1T6A6A
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 22, 2026
Bernard finished Week 11 with six catches and 40 yards. He could be slowly shifting into Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target for the rest of the season. If he's a must-add.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans - 13% Rostered
With Wan'Dale Robinson on IR, fantasy managers questioned who would be the biggest beneficiary between Dike and Elic Ayomanor. Based on the utilization from this past weekend, the answer is clearly Dike.
With Carnell Tate in + Wan’Dale Robinson out in Week 11, Chimere Dike was the clear-cut WR2:
69 yards on 7 targets
78% snap share
75% route rate
26.9% target share
0.259 targets per route run
2.56 yards per route run
Played 17 more snaps and ran 8 more routes than Elic Ayomanor
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 23, 2026
Dike is a must-add moving forward. Cam Ward has been playing better as of late. The Titans' offense has been more up-tempo and more pass-heavy as of late. With Robinson out, Dike could become a solid WR4 the rest of the season with weekly upside.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 46% Rostered
Douglas only caught two passes this past weekend, but he posted a target share north of 30%. He's been Miami's most explosive and best receiver all year long. He's been held back the past few weeks with Kyle McCord under center, but Malik Willis should be back in a few weeks, which will increase Douglas's weekly value and ceiling.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 31% Rostered
With Terry McLaurin lost for the year, Williams has settled in as one of Jayden Daniels' primary targets in the passing game. The Washington offense has had a non-existent running game all year, and their defense generally leaves them chasing points.
Williams is competing for targets with Stefon Diggs and Chig Okonkwo. They're solid enough players, but neither is truly stopping Williams from having a consistent weekly role. He's a WR4 with upside.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders - 1% Rostered
It's hard to know what to make of Bech, considering almost all of his production has come without Brock Bowers, but it's impossible to ignore the kind of production that Bech has had. He had seven targets in Week 10 and had nine this past weekend. This time, he finished with eight receptions, 88 yards, and one touchdown.
Jack Bech Breaks Out in Week 11 Loss https://t.co/cAfsMjMvEf
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
Bech needs to be rostered everywhere. With how injury-plagued Bowers has been this season and with how the Raiders' season is going, Bowers could eventually be shut down or, at the very least, managed. That could really increase Bech's role and thus, his value.
WR4/5s
Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans - 29% Rostered
Hutchinson had a rough week in Week 11 when he finished with just 2.3 half-PPR points. However, before that, he had three straight weeks with double-digit half-PPR points. It is worth noting that he scored a touchdown in all three contests. Hutchinson, however, is running more routes and playing more snaps than Tank Dell, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kayshon Boutte.
With how frequently Hoston is passing the football, Hutchinson has the best role for regular production.
Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 46% Rostered
Dell has been quiet the last two weeks since his 18.5 half-PPR point explosion in Week 9. He finished with four targets, three receptions, and fewer than 30 yards in each of the last two weeks. Nico Collins is the clear No. 1 target in Houston, but they've really implemented a receiver-by-committee approach, one that can even negatively impact Collins.
Dell has plenty of explosion, and the Houston offense is highly dependent on the passing attack. Dell is a WR4/5 with upside. The problem is Hutchinson has been dependable, and he's highly valued as a teammate. That's given him a steady role in the offense on a weekly basis.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 6% Rostered
Before his IR stint, Wilson was the most productive and efficient receiver on the Steelers. He returned this past weekend and picked up where he left off, finishing with three catches for 43 yards. If Metcalf misses Week 12, Wilson's value will climb even higher. With the way Metcalf has played this year, the Steelers might be best off rolling with Bernard and Wilson.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 48% Rostered
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 46% Rostered
Cooper missed Week 11, so fantasy managers should prioritize Mitchell. Both of these players have exhibited plenty of talent and weekly upside. The problem is there are simply too many mouths to feed in New York, and there isn't enough volume or explosives to support both of these players regularly, especially with Garrett Wilson. They're both boom or bust receivers.
Tai Felton, Minnesota Vikings - 1% Rostered
Jordan Addison is on IR for another three games, and Felton seems to be the biggest beneficiary. He had five targets in Week 10 and finished with 12 targets this past weekend when he caught six of them for 42 yards. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson are the clear No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catchers, but it's clear it'll be Felton as the No. 3 until Addison returns.
Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams - 13% Rostered
The Rams are on bye in Week 11, and Davante Adams might return in Week 12. Puka Nacua, however, will still be on IR. This past weekend, Mumpfield finished with four targets, three receptions, 81 yards, and 11.1 half-PPR points. I don't trust Mumpfield, but given the options in Los Angeles, Mumpfield will continue to be a boom-or-bust WR5 until Nacua returns.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 49% Rostered
Washington isn't a great option, but he's proven to be fairly dependable. In 10 games this season, he has eight games with 5.0 and 14.0 half-PPR points. Washington has been a consistent option in the Dolphins' offense, but as a smaller slot receiver, he lacks explosive plays and touchdowns. That leaves him with a decent floor, virtually no ceiling.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 42% Rostered
With DeVonta Smith back in the lineup, Lemon finished with just three targets. He only caught one of them for three yards. With Joe Milton III under center, the weekly upside for all Philadelphia pass-catchers is severely limited. With Smith and Dallas Goedert healthy, he's nothing more than the No. 3 pass-catcher on a bad offense with arguably the worst throwing quarterback in the NFL.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 21% Rostered
Coleman has been irrelevant all year, except when D.J. Moore has missed time. Moore left the game with a knee injury, but did return in the second half. If this injury causes him to miss their game against the Chiefs on a short turnaround, Coleman would become an intriguing streamer in what is likely to be a shootout with the Chiefs.
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers - 24% Rostered
He's still on IR, but could return at any point. With how poorly Metcalf has played, the door is open for Pittman to have a role. Bernard and Wilson have played well, and Pittman has never found his footing, so it seems unlikely, but he's been a highly productive receiver in the past. Rodgers refuses to throw downfield, and Pittman is a strong possession receiver.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 39% Rostered
A.J. Brown is expected to miss several weeks. Romeo Doubs is still on IR. Without them, Douglas has performed as a top-30 receiver the past six weeks. However, all of that happened with Drake Maye under. Now the Patriots will turn to Tommy DeVito, which will significantly hinder the team's offensive performance, especially that of their pass-catchers. Douglas is nothing more than a WR5/6 moving forward.
Bench Stashes
- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 18% Rostered
- Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 5% Rostered
- Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans - 35% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 7% Rostered
- Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
- Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 8% Rostered
- Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 5% Rostered
- Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts - 3% Rostered
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 29% Rostered
- Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles - 12% Rostered
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 19% Rostered
- Mack Hollins, New England Patriots - 8% Rostered
- Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs - 47% Rostered
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 9% Rostered
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 30% Rostered
- Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 29% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots - 33% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Fransico 49ers - 25% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 63% Rostered
Okonkwo left their Week 10 contest early in the first quarter with a back injury, but came back for the second half. In his absence, Ben Sinnott had four catches, 42 yards, and a touchdown. We can't be sure if those would've gone to Okonkwo, but it's a fair bet to assume at least some of that production would have.
Chig Okonkwo target shares since Week 5 (not counting Week 4 overseas with Athan Kaliakmanis at QB)
Week 5 - 26.1%
Week 6 - 20%
Week 8 - 14.8%
Week 9 - 20.6%
Week 10 - 24.2%
Three TE-friendly matchups upcoming against the Bengals, Cardinals, and Titans
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 13, 2026
While the production hasn't been as good as we'd like, the volume and utilization have. Over the last five games, Okonkwo has had 32 targets. He's had six or more targets in four of his last five. This has led to at least four catches in four of his last five. He also has 55 or more receiving yards in three of his last five. Unfortunately, he hasn't found the end zone this season.
However, he's clearly a big part of the team's passing attack. His target volume has been consistent, which is not something we can typically say about a tight end. Okonkwo's ceiling is somewhat limited due to the inconsistency this offense has. He's still a strong TE2 with weekly upside due to his regular volume.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 45% Rostered
Gesicki is a touchdown-or-bust tight end. However, he's a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, so that role works more for him than it would for a tight end on any of the other 31 teams. Inside the red zone, Cincinnati is passing the ball 58.5% of the time, the seventh-highest in the NFL through the first nine weeks.
Inside the 10-yard line, they're throwing it 60% of the time, the fifth-highest. Gesicki is tied for ninth in end zone targets per game. He's also fifth in expected touchdowns per game, so his touchdown totals aren't as suspicious as they may initially appear.
He has found the end zone in six games. His half-PPR point totals in those six games range from 6.9 to 16.3. In his other three games where he did not find the end zone, he's scored 0.0, 2.1, and 1.4 half-PPR points. He's touchdown or bust, but a lot of tight ends are. Few can speak to the same touchdown potential that Gesicki has.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 47% Rostered
- Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 37% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 25% Rostered
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys - 27% Rostered (did not play in Week 11, track injury status)
- Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 43% Rostered
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 40% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles - 17% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans - 52% Rostered
Ward has been on a roll as of late. He's scored over 19 points in each of his last three starts. It's worth noting that Cincinnati and Dallas, two of those three opponents, have been generous to quarterbacks this season. The third opponent was Jacksonville, which has been very stingy to quarterbacks.
Ward scored 19.1 points against Jacksonville in Week 10. That's notable because that's who Tennessee has in Week 12. The Titans have leaned heavily on Ward the past three weeks, and he's responded well. The Jaguars have been a difficult matchup all year, but Ward did well against them just a little while ago.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 14% Rostered
In Watson's last three starts, he has 944 passing yards and zero passing touchdowns. He's thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last three games. The Browns were on a bye in Week 11, but return to action in Week 12 against the Raiders. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most points to quarterbacks this season, making him one of, if not the best, streaming quarterbacks on waivers.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 27% Rostered
Darnold hasn't been great this year, and before their Week 11 bye, he had missed their last two games. Fantasy managers will need to make sure that Darnold is on track to return this week, but hopefully the bye week will have given him enough time to get back onto the field.
They'll return against their division rival, the 49ers. Few defenses have been able to slow down the 49ers, which could put Darnold and the Seattle offense in a situation where they need to throw the football. In Week 13, they have the Cowboys and then the Giants. Those two teams have allowed the fourth- and sixth-most points to quarterbacks this season, respectively.
Mid QB2s
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 20% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 18% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 15% Rostered
- Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders - 18% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants - 13% Rostered
- Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts - 1% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens - 21% Rostered
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers -42% Rostered
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 48% Rostered (in concussion protocol)
- Joe Milton III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 12
- Cincinnati Bengals - 49% Rostered (vs New Orleans Saints)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 32% Rostered (vs Carolina Panthers)
- Green Bay Packers - 29% Rostered (vs Los Angeles Rams)
- New England Patriots - 29% Rostered (vs Los Angeles Chargers)
- Cleveland Browns - 13% Rostered (vs Las Vegas Raiders)
- New York Jets - 27% Rostered (at Miami Dolphins)
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