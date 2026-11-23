Canadiens Send Samuel Montembeault to Detroit
Nov 23, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGoaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will continue his NHL career as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens shipped him to Motor City in a deal to acquire Dylan Larkin. Montembeault spent five seasons in Montreal, posting an 81-84-29 record in 206 appearances. He hasn't played this season while dealing with a lower-body injury. Montembeault has a chance to make himself valuable for the Red Wings, given John Gibson's ongoing struggles and Daniil Tarasov's recent dip in form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen ShiltonComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kirby Dach Moves to Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Kirby Dach from the Montreal Canadiens, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Dach was involved in a blockbuster deal that sent Dylan Larkin to Montreal. The 25-year-old made 22 appearances with the Canadiens this season, recording two goals and six assists. Dach has been limited to 11:42 of ice time per game. His production could increase if he carves out a bigger role in Detroit, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect any miracles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Dylan Larkin Lands in Montreal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:16 AM ETThe Montreal Canadiens acquired center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. The Canadiens also added a second-round pick and a third-round pick in the deal. In exchange, the team gave up forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, forward prospect Michael Hage, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. This ends a long saga after Larkin requested a trade in the summer. Larkin will be happy to have landed on a competitive team, though his fantasy value takes a hit with his move to Montreal, as he must settle for the second-line center role behind Nick Suzuki.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Jack Roslovic Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 6:02 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) didn't practice on Sunday and is day-to-day. Roslovic recorded an assist for the third straight game in Saturday's loss to Columbus, but he may not have the chance to extend the streak in Monday's matchup with the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are having a challenging season, but Roslovic should be happy with his contribution. He's been a great fit on the first line, amassing 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Colton Sissons (lower body) and Kirill Marchenko (lower body) are also day-to-day, leaving Toronto with a banged-up frontline.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Zach Hyman Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:53 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) won't play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. Due to a migraine, Hyman couldn't finish Saturday's matchup with Carolina, and he apparently hasn't fully shaken it off. Hyman has been in and out of the Oilers' lineup all season, appearing in just 14 games. He has tallied four goals and two assists. The team will use Max Jones as his replacement against St. Louis. With zero points in 10 appearances, Jones is not someone fantasy managers should target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Unlikely to Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to miss a fifth straight game on Sunday against St. Louis. He was taken out by an undisclosed injury last week. Doctors have cleared him for action, but Oilers head coach Mike Babcock plans to wait until Tuesday's contest against Vegas before reinserting Nugent-Hopkins into the lineup. Nugent-Hopkins has averaged nearly a point per game this season, recording four goals and seven assists in 12 games. Colton Dach has served as the second-line center during Nugent-Hopkins' absence, but he has only one point in four games since moving up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Declan Carlile Unavailable Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:34 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Declan Carlile (lower body) will exit the lineup on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, King Jemison of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He's considered day-to-day and will have his first chance to return on Wednesday against Calgary. Carlile has recorded a team-high 33 blocks in 21 games, along with six points (three goals, three assists), 28 SOG, and 18 hits. With him out, Spencer Stastney will re-enter the lineup, but he's not a fantasy factor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: King Jemison
Leo Carlsson Deemed Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Saturday's loss to Utah. Fortunately, Carlsson avoided a major injury, but he may still miss some action. The injury was significant enough to keep Carlsson out of Sunday's practice. Anaheim returns to work on Monday against Seattle. Carlsson is tied for second in the NHL with 16 power-play assists and has 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games. If Carlsson can't play, Tim Washe or Roger McQueen could move into the top six. Shifting Cutter Gauthier to center is also an option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:16 PM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) could be ready to return to action on Wednesday against Ottawa. "It's possible," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said after Sunday's practice. "We are going to get through a fairly stiff practice on Tuesday, and then we will have a pretty good idea of where we're at. They just have to be cleared." Barkov injured his knee in the second game of the season, and Marchand hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 6. If he's cleared to play, Barkov will resume his duties as the first-line center, while Marchand will also be a top-six option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Wyatt Kaiser Suspended for Three Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:08 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against the Flames. Kaiser's suspension begins with Sunday's contest against Vancouver. The 24-year-old will be eligible to return next Sunday, when Chicago hosts Minnesota. Kaiser has done a little bit of everything for the Blackhawks, recording seven points (two goals, five assists), 19 SOG, 29 blocks, and 20 hits in 23 games. Kevin Korchinski is expected to fill in for Kaiser on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Alberts Smits to Miss Several Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (upper body) will be out for 2-3 months, the team announced Saturday. The rookie blue-liner has sat out five games with an upper-body injury and won't be in action until at least late January. Smits, the fifth pick in this year's draft, is highly rated, but he hasn't made much of a fantasy impact in his first year in the league. The 18-year-old Latvian hasn't scored any points in 17 outings and has 10 blocks and 17 hits. Matthew Robertson has taken Smits' spot in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oliver Bjorkstrand Ruled Out for 2-3 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body) will be unavailable for 2-3 months. He will miss his first game of the season Sunday against Carolina and could be out until February. Bjorkstrand has notched seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances. Despite averaging just 11:41 of ice time, Bjorkstrand ranks sixth among the team's forwards in points. The Rangers placed Bjorkstrand on Injured Reserve, opening a roster spot for Taylor Raddysh. Matt Rempe is another player who will benefit from his absence, though he's good for only hits in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ducks Place Beckett Sennecke on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:42 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Saturday. Earlier this week, Sennecke missed a game due to illness, and he's now dealing with an upper-body injury. This issue forced Sennecke to miss his second game of the season Saturday night against Utah. He'll be unavailable for at least two more games. Sennecke has taken big strides this season, scoring 12 goals and 26 points in 22 games. His exit from the lineup gave Nico Myatovic a chance to make his fifth appearance of the season. He finished scoreless but recorded a plus-two rating. Leo Carlsson (upper body) was hurt Saturday night, so Anaheim may have to tweak the frontline further in the upcoming week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Sustains Upper-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:32 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) was injured after scoring a goal on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth. He needed help to get off the ice after colliding with a linesman. Carlsson's production has dipped recently, but his absence would still be a major blow to the Ducks. The Swedish forward has tallied 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games this season. If Carlsson misses time, Roger McQueen could get a look in the top six. Anaheim may also experiment with Cutter Gauthier at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Anton Frondell Makes Early Exit Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:23 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Anton Frondell (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. Frondell was limited to 11:07 of ice time. According to Roumeliotis, Frondell may have re-aggravated a previous injury, as Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill recently revealed that the 19-year-old was playing hurt. Frondell has posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 23 games during his first full NHL season. His injury is another blow for Chicago's center department after Connor Bedard (shoulder) exited the lineup earlier this week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis
Connor Bedard to Undergo Second Shoulder Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:20 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (shoulder) will undergo surgery next week, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The young star will have a second shoulder surgery in five months. He underwent a procedure on his left shoulder during the offseason and injured his right shoulder earlier this week against Toronto. Bedard needed around three months to recover from his first surgery, so he could be back in action in March. However, considering he's now dealt with several shoulder issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be extra cautious with him. Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, and Anton Frondell (undisclosed) could all benefit from Bedard's absence, though the latter was injured himself in Saturday's win over Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Elias Pettersson Done for the Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 6:15 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (upper body) is expected to sit out this weekend's back-to-back, Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor reports. He has already been ruled out for Saturday's action against Minnesota and is not expected back Sunday against Chicago. The Swedish forward is dealing with "upper-body soreness." Pettersson has been very productive on a bad team, producing 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. With him out, Filip Chytil will take care of the first-line center duties. Since coming back from a shoulder injury, Chytil has tallied three goals in four outings, making him worth a look in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brendan Batchelor
Zach Hyman Exits Loss Due to Migraine
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 6:04 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) exited Saturday's 7-4 loss to Carolina midway through the second period. According to Oilers head coach Mike Babcock, the veteran forward was dealing with a migraine that affected his vision. Health issues have plagued Hyman throughout the campaign, limiting him to 14 appearances. He has four goals and two assists. His early exit on Saturday casts doubt on his ability to play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis. Hyman skates on the second line and the first power-play unit, leaving Babcock with plenty to consider if he isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nikolaj Ehlers to Miss Sunday's Matinee
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:56 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's matinee against the New York Rangers. He was hurt in Saturday's win over Edmonton. With an assist, Ehlers extended his point streak to five games against the Oilers. The Danish forward has been consistent throughout the campaign, notching six goals and 16 assists in 23 outings. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is likely to fill Ehlers' spot in the lineup, while Taylor Hall is a strong contender for a second-line role, particularly after registering a goal and an assist on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:48 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) won't be in action on Saturday against Ottawa. After being away from the team following the passing of his grandfather, Vladimir, Panarin skated Saturday morning but won't be in the lineup. This will be Panarin's fourth straight absence. Yet he still leads his team in scoring, with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. The Kings are also expected to miss Trevor Moore (undisclosed) for a second consecutive contest, giving additional fantasy value to players like Andre Lee and Corey Perry.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Quinn Hughes to Sit Out at Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:41 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (upper body) has returned home from the team's road trip, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. This rules out Hughes for at least two games, starting with Saturday's tilt against Vancouver. He could miss more time, depending on how his evaluation goes. Hughes is pretty much irreplaceable. In terms of offensive impact, he and Edmonton's Evan Bouchard have been in a league of their own this season. The American star has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. Jonas Brodin is projected to replace Hughes on the first defensive pairing, while Brock Faber will take over his spot on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith