Woody Marks "Trending in the Right Direction" to Return Sunday
Nov 23, 2026, 2:10 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that running back Woody Marks (concussion) is "trending in the right direction" and is hopeful to have him on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was unavailable on a short week for last Thursday night's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. With more time to rest, the Texans think he will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend. The bad news for the 25-year-old, who was underwhelming with David Montgomery missing time due to an injury, is that he will be sharing the backfield once again with Monty when he returns after Monty had an impressive return last Thursday versus the Colts. Before his head injury, Marks had 107 carries for 391 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns on the ground, adding 16 receptions for 113 yards on 22 targets as a receiver in nine games played in 2026. If Marks is cleared to play this weekend against Baltimore, he should be considered a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in fantasy football leagues, at best.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
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Commanders Could Offer Brandon Aiyuk a Practice Squad Spot, Remains His "Most Likely Landing Spot"
The expected outcome, all eyes now shift to the #Commanders, who could offer Brandon Aiyuk a spot on their practice squad. It's his most likely landing spot, especially now on the same page as Jayden Daniels. https://t.co/Ld8ZVPKlRk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:09 PM ET
49ers Are Releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk
ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026
A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024. pic.twitter.com/5GB59FBEBt
Nov 23, 2026, 2:09 PM ET
Texans Plan to Share Work Between Montgomery and Marks
'Both those guys capable guys put a lot of work into it, feel to it as well, want to keep them in a rhythm, balance each other well, see how it goes, only be a positive thing' #Texans OC Nick Caley on David Montgomery, Woody Marks tandem, workload— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:05 PM ET
Jonathon Brooks Could Have Limited Role When Active
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales admitted on Monday that Trevor Etienne's and Tre Tyus' special teams value is making it challenging to find a spot for running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) as he looks to come off Injured Reserve, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks' return-from-IR window is open for only another eight days, and if the Panthers do not activate him by then, he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old was able to practice in full last week, but he was not activated to play in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Brooks was a popular post-hype sleeper this preseason despite already tearing his ACL twice in his NFL career, but he is becoming harder to keep stashed, with a potential limited role coming once he's off IR. The former second-rounder from Texas did not see much work in two games this year before his injury, either, behind starter Chuba Hubbard, carrying the ball nine times for 30 yards and catching two of three targets for 43 yards through the air. Brooks should come off IR and be active for a Week 12 matchup against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night, but he will be almost impossible to trust for standalone fantasy value as long as Hubbard remains healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jalen Coker Cleared from Concussion Protocol
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 2:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (head) exited early from the team's Week 11 win over the Ravens after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit with under two minutes to play, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Prior to the injury, Coker caught four of his seven targets for 47 yards, his highest totals since Week 6, and while the production was a step in the right direction, he still scored only 6.7 Half-PPR fantasy points in a game with 68 total points scored. While it appears the third-year receiver avoided serious injury, his status will need to be monitored ahead of a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers. In a Thanksgiving week with zero NFL teams on bye, Coker is unlikely to factor into start/sit decisions outside of the deepest leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
Marvin Harrison Jr. Dealing with "Short Term" Hamstring Strain
#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said that practice injuries are going to happen after recently having Danielle Hunter and Marvin Harrison Jr. get hurt in practice. Basically, it's football. Things happen.— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 23, 2026
Both have relatively short-term hamstring strains.
Nov 23, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Jonah Coleman Could Have Workload Managed on Short Week
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders, adding 18 yards on four receptions, but with the team facing a short week of preparation ahead of a Black Friday matchup with the Steelers, he could see his workload managed, according to head coach Sean Payton and beat reporter Zac Stevens. Asked on Monday what the short week means for Coleman after handling a heavy workload in his breakout game, Payton said, "We have a program relative to Thursday games, Friday games," before touching on the depth of the position and specifically mentioning the health of veteran J.K. Dobbins. That said, second-year back RJ Harvey (knee) will miss at least one more game with the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, and with Coleman out-touching Dobbins 28-1 on Sunday, another big week could be in the cards for RotoBaller's RB8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zac Stevens
Sean Payton Thinks J.K. Dobbins is Going to be "Super Important"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 1:47 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was fresh coming out of the bye week to face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he ended up playing just one snap, while rookie Jonah Coleman handled an 85% snap share and a season-high 24 carries for 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the 38-24 victory at home. Head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the Broncos did not go into the Week 11 contest thinking that Coleman would be that much of the lead back, and he made sure to name Dobbins' importance for the RB room going forward. "J.K.'s going to be super important during this stretch. Obviously, Jonah," Payton said. The 27-year-old Dobbins came into Sunday's game as the clear second option in Denver's backfield after Coleman's recent resurgence, but nobody could have predicted only one carry for no gain for Dobbins in a good matchup against the Raiders, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) still on Injured Reserve. The Broncos could look to get Dobbins more involved going forward, but with Harvey's return on the horizon as well, he has become an obvious drop candidate in 12-team fantasy football leagues. Dobbins has not seen double-digit carries since Oct. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he has only five carries for 18 yards and one catch for four yards in the last two games. He cannot be trusted in starting fantasy lineups this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Kenneth Walker Will Remain Chiefs Starter When Healthy
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) has missed the past two games with a groin injury, and in his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson has racked up 314 total yards and three touchdowns, twice turning in a top-six fantasy finish. While fantasy managers have speculated what a workload split might look like upon Walker's return, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left little doubt about the hierarchy of the room when speaking with the media on Monday. "Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he'll remain the starter," he told reporters. "We're coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well." Johnson remains a must-start as long as Walker is out, but he should also maintain flex value as the second back in Kansas City's rejuvenated offense, while Walker likely projects as a top-five fantasy option in every game for which he's available moving forward.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Jack Bech Proving a Capable Fill-in and Favorite Target of Rookie QB
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:24 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech led the team with eight receptions in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, ending the day with 88 yards and a touchdown. Through two starts by first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Bech has averaged a team-leading 7.5 targets per game, and with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury in Week 11, the 2025 second-round pick proved more than capable of providing usable fantasy production. Conflicting reports about the severity of Bowers' injury have left his Week 12 availability up in the air, but Bech should be targeted on waivers as a potential plug-and-play starter should Bowers miss another week, while also possessing longer-term potential if his budding connection with Mendoza proves legitimate.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Best Avoided on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer became a popular Week 11 waiver pickup with the availability of Brock Bowers (ankle) in question, but throughout the 2026 season, Mayer has been far more productive functioning as the team's second tight end, and that trend continued against the Broncos. The fourth-year tight end caught only one of his three targets for four yards, and he has now scored nearly 3.5 fewer fantasy points per game in contests played without Bowers. A Week 12 matchup against the Browns, a bottom-half defense against fantasy tight ends, could see him right back in the weekly waiver conversation, particularly if Bowers misses another game with the ankle injury that knocked him out of a Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, but Mayer's fantasy value is directly tied to the freedom created by his All-Pro teammate. Should Mayer find himself once more in the number one role, he should be considered unplayable and avoided on waivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Practicing Again on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:55 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was practicing on Monday for the third day in a row as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night to kick off Week 12, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs has been limited so far in practice, which began on Saturday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the 28-year-old is unlikely to play in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve as he continues to recover from finger surgery. Jacobs has only been doing individual drills in practice over the last couple of days, and it looks like Green Bay is setting him up to make his return on Dec. 6 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Fantasy managers should not count on having Jacobs active this week, with the Packers likely to go with a backfield committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks again versus a stout Rams defense. Jacobs has averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and has played in just three games in 2026 due to his finger injury and a domestic-violence case, but he has found the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) and continues to have a nose for the end zone in a high-scoring Packers offense when he is healthy as the primary RB for the Packers. Fantasy managers need to stay patient, and they will hopefully get Jacobs back for their starting lineups in Week 13.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Unlikely to Play Wednesday Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs did individual work Saturday and was limited Sunday as he works back from surgery on his broken right ring finger. The Packers' website reported Monday that Jacobs has been practicing with a modified cast on his right hand and remains unlikely to play. Jacobs missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before Green Bay's bye. If he sits again, Kaleb Johnson is a flex option in deeper leagues. Johnson ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries after Jacobs left the Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, then took 10 of the Packers' 16 running back carries for 42 yards against Minnesota. Johnson played just 14 offensive snaps against Minnesota. Chris Brooks played 26, mostly in obvious passing situations, and MarShawn Lloyd caught three passes. Johnson didn't see a target, so I'd favor a back with a regular receiving role in full PPR.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Malik Willis Will Not Require Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:12 PM ETAs of Monday, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (groin) will not require surgery, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Hafley said the team will re-evaluate, depending on how Willis feels at the end of his minimum required stay on Injured Reserve (four games). It is good news for Willis, but the earliest he is eligible to return from IR will be Week 14, so fantasy managers who had been using him in two-QB superflex formats need to remain patient. In the meantime, the entire Miami offense will have a lower ceiling and floor with Kyle McCord under center. In his first full season as the Dolphins' starter under center, Willis completed only 58.2% of his pass attempts for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first eight starts in South Beach while leading the Dolphins to a 1-7 record. The former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Liberty has also run the ball 38 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. As long as Willis does not go under the knife, he will have a chance to return later this season, but he will have limited value in superflex leagues upon his return by the time the fantasy postseason begins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
A.J. Brown Unlikely to Play Against Chargers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI on Monday. Vrabel said Brown would miss Monday's practice. According to Taylor Kyles, Vrabel described Brown's hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries as unrelated. Brown missed four games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots listed both ankle and knee injuries when he missed Weeks 8 and 9. He returned against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 and caught two passes for 27 yards before leaving with the hamstring injury. The Associated Press reported Friday that Brown is expected to miss several games. I'd hold him in fantasy leagues and line up a replacement who can cover more than one week. Mack Hollins has caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in two games since coming off injured reserve. Four of his five catches against Detroit came from Tommy DeVito for a combined 22 yards. With DeVito starting Sunday, Hollins is a short-term option in deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Taylor Kyles
Roman Wilson's Fantasy Value Hinges on Teammate's Week 12 Availability
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:57 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson was activated for Week 11 after dealing with a hand injury that had him sidelined for four games, and he returned to action in Week 11, playing 69 percent of the snaps and earning six targets, hauling in three of them for 43 yards (long of 33 yards). It was hard to fully read into Wilson's snap share in Week 11, with DK Metcalf getting thrown out of the game on Sunday and with the NFL reviewing his actions for potential discipline, but Wilson has had his moments prior to his hand injury, catching touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks in Week 3 and Week 4, and earning 5.2 targets on 22.4 routes when active and playing. Wilson's fantasy ceiling will likely depend on Metcalf's Week 12 status and whether any suspension is around the corner, as Wilson's standalone value isn't one fantasy managers in normal 12-team leagues will want to chase.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Could Return to Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:50 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) could return to practice later this week, head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Doubs has missed four games since going on injured reserve Oct. 19. Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is his first chance to play, and the Patriots would still need to activate him. Vrabel also told WEEI he doesn't expect A.J. Brown (hamstring) to play this week. Doubs caught 14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in six games before the injury. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch, though he saw four targets or fewer in five of those games. Tommy DeVito will start in place of the injured Drake Maye. DeVito threw for 81 yards on 24 attempts after replacing Maye against the Detroit Lions. I'd keep Doubs on the bench in Week 12 even if he's activated. If you have an open IR spot in a deeper league, he's worth holding to see if he can earn a bigger share of the targets while Brown is out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Elic Ayomanor's Fantasy Upside Limited by Teammate's Return
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:48 AM ETTennessee Titans 23-year-old wide receiver out of Stanford, Elic Ayomanor, has drawn some waiver-wire appeal of late with the injury to Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) that shut him down for the season. While he performed well in Week 10 against the Jaguars, earning 10 targets for 79 yards, he was quiet in Week 11 with only three targets with Carnell Tate returning to the lineup. Ayomanor is a great route runner who is explosive and generates separation, as shown by his fourth-ranked separation score and fourth-ranked explosive reception rate; he just doesn't get massive opportunities, with only 3.7 targets per game. While we saw an increase in volume with Tate out, his return did seem to affect him more than it did Chimere Dike. Moving forward, fantasy managers should stash Ayomanor for Tate if he misses any additional time.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Is Worth a Bench Stash in Deeper Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:39 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is worth a low-cost Week 12 claim in 12-team leagues that start three receivers. He's had at least five targets in each of Jacoby Brissett's two starts for Baltimore. Bateman caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, with most of the yardage coming on his first score since Week 2. The targets are a better reason to add him. Zay Flowers led Baltimore in targets against Carolina, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane led the team the week before. Bateman is getting regular looks even when someone else is the focus of the passing game. The Houston Texans have allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers this season, so I'd consider Bateman if you're short a starter in a deeper league. He's had three catches or fewer in each of his last five games, which makes him tough to trust in leagues that start only two receivers. At five percent rostered in Yahoo leagues, he's likely to be there if you want to see another week of steady targets first.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Remains a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:37 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) remains a must-add off the waiver wire after his continued usage in the offense over the past five weeks, averaging nine opportunities a game. It's clear the Colts will not be competitive in 2026 (3-8 record), and they cut Daniel Jones after his Week 11 performance and shipped out star players at the trade deadline. Jonathan Taylor remains the last man standing, raising a huge question mark about how the Colts should and will utilize him for the rest of the season, considering it's possible he gets traded; therefore, it's likely in their best interest to limit Taylor's workload, leaving McGowan open for opportunities and as a strong handcuff. While McGowan hasn't gotten much opportunity, he has been extremely efficient on the touches he has earned, ranking sixth in yards per carry, third in EPA per attempt, and second in rush success rate. Due to his continued efficiency, he should remain rostered heading into Week 12.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller