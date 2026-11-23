Jaylon Tyson Cleared to Play Against Bulls
Nov 23, 2026, 7:59 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against Chicago after missing three straight games for injury management. Tyson had started his previous two appearances, scoring 16 points with four three-pointers in 30 minutes at Miami before adding 18 points against Dallas. With Evan Mobley (toe) still out, Tyson should have room to step back into a sizable wing role. His return could also cut into Tyrese Proctor's recent workload after Proctor started against Chicago on Nov. 16 and scored 17 points.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Zion Williamson Good to Go Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:53 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) is available for Monday's matchup against Phoenix after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with a contusion. The 26-year-old played 37 minutes Friday at Oklahoma City, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals before sitting out the second night of the back-to-back. Williamson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes across 16 appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) also available, New Orleans gets two key offensive pieces back for Monday's game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Available for Monday's Game Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:49 PM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Cleveland after missing Sunday's overtime loss to Denver. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 20.4 minutes across six appearances after missing the first eight games with a hamstring injury. Jalen Smith (illness) is also available after erupting for a career-high 26 points Sunday, so Chicago once again has both centers at its disposal. Claxton's minutes could remain modest while the Bulls continue easing him into a larger workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Jalen Smith Suits Up Against Cleveland on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:38 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Cleveland despite still feeling under the weather. Head coach Tiago Splitter plans to keep an eye on his workload after Smith logged 34 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to Denver, when he erupted for a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting and knocked down six three-pointers. Smith is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 threes over his last six games. With Norman Powell (hamstring) out, Smith should remain involved offensively, though the back-to-back and lingering illness could keep his minutes in check.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Jaylen Brown Available vs. Portland Monday
Adem Bona and Jaylen Brown are both AVAILABLE tonight, officially— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 6:13 PM ET
Cameron Boozer to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer will be re-evaluated in four weeks due to a moderate-grade right ankle sprain.https://x.com/ShamsCharania/status/2125001789716250793
Nov 23, 2026, 6:11 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Collin Murray-Boyles Available vs. Bucks on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Colin Murray-Boyles (concussion protocol) is good to go vs. Bucks.— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 5:58 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Joel Embiid Out vs. Portland Monday
Joel Embiid is officially OUT for Sixers-Trail Blazers tonight.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 5:52 PM ET
Sixers to Manage Jaylen Brown's Minutes on Monday If He Plays
Nick Nurse says the Sixers plan to not “over-overdo it” with Jaylen Brown’s minutes if he returns tonight. Still probable.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Cade Cunningham Probable vs. Magic on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Pistons list Cade Cunningham (right knee soreness) as probable for tomorrow against the Magic.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 5:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Probable To Face Cavaliers On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 23, 2026, 4:34 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is probable to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, according to the NBA's official injury report. Smith played through an illness to take on the Nuggets on Sunday, and it looks like he will do the same on Monday against the Cavaliers. Against the Nuggets, Smith played 34 minutes in the overtime contest and scored 26 points, while grabbing four rebounds with two steals and two blocked shots. So far this season, Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. The talented big man appears set to face Cleveland on Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back set.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aday Mara Out Again on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 4:28 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (shin) will miss Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers, marking his second straight absence with a right shin contusion. Mara, the 21-year-old rookie, is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes through 16 games. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Minnesota. 31-year-old veteran big man Kenrich Williams will likely continue to see an expanded role while Mara is out of action--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Joel Embiid Questionable To Face Portland On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 23, 2026, 4:16 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, according to the NBA's official injury report. Embiid is under the weather and was a late addition to Monday's injury report. The star center out of Kansas is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 40 percent from the floor. If Embiid is to miss Monday's game, Adem Bona (probable, back) could be in line to see more minutes, assuming Bona can play. Fantasy managers will be hoping to have the services of Embiid who is one of the top fantasy centers in the league when healthy.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen Will Miss Third Straight Game On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 23, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) will miss his third straight game on Monday when the Hornets take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen was originally injured last Tuesday and sat out the previous two Hornets' games while still in the concussion protocol. Sion James will start for Allen once again against the Grizzlies. Allen is averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game so far this season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. The Hornets will also be without Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder, and Grant Williams on Monday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Sidelined Against Thunder
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 3:38 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with right foot soreness after finishing with nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Philadelphia. 28-year-old forward Obi Toppin will likely see additional minutes with Nesmith sidelined during Monday's contest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 3:17 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second straight absence due to left hamstring soreness. The 34-year-old previously missed the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain before returning to the rotation. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) also sidelined, Quenton Jackson should see additional minutes behind Andrew Nembhard, giving him potential streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues. McConnell's next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Philadelphia.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Set to Suit Up Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:56 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Murphy returned Friday in Oklahoma City after a six-game absence with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, scoring 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting, plus four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes. He then rested Saturday for the second half of the back-to-back. The 26-year-old could face another minutes restriction Monday, tempering his immediate fantasy outlook. Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones could see their roles shrink as Murphy's minutes increase in the near future.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out For Third Straight Game
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, marking his third straight absence due to hip soreness. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game, with much of his fantasy value coming from his defensive contributions. Despite Caruso sitting out, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) will return after a one-game absence, helping bolster OKC's backcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Available on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) is available for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to neck and back issues. The 28-year-old star guard is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 33.4 minutes through 16 games this season. With Gilgeous-Alexander returning for the second half of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can move him back into their starting lineups. His scoring makes him a top fantasy play against Indiana.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Questionable with Illness vs Cleveland Monday
No surprises on Bulls’ injury report. Claxton is questionable with illness that kept him out last night. pic.twitter.com/oj5IUYDjDa— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ET
Pascal Siakam Questionable vs. Thunder on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Thunder:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2026
Pascal Siakam - Questionable (left hip inury management)
Aaron Nesmith - Out (right foot soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Out (left hamstring soreness)
Tyrese Haliburton - Out (left hamstring strain)
Ben Sheppard - Out (left… pic.twitter.com/7lYfL1TLtN
Nov 23, 2026, 1:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez