Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther Available Monday
Nov 23, 2026, 5:32 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Clayton Keller (illness) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) are both available for Monday's tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. Keller missed Saturday's win over Anaheim due to illness, and Guenther has dealt with an upper-body injury for a couple of weeks. Utah activated Guenther from Injured Reserve after the morning skate. Kailer Yamamoto and Anders Lee may see fewer minutes as Utah's frontline gets healthier. The top six will remain without Nick Schmaltz (lower body), who will miss a sixth straight game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken WiebeComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Artemi Panarin Rejoins Kings Lineup Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:22 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) will play Monday against Montreal. He has missed four games for personal reasons. Panarin was initially expected to return Saturday night against Ottawa, but the Kings didn't want to rush him back into action. While Los Angeles has struggled this season, Panarin won't complain about his numbers. The veteran winger has recorded a team-high 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. Panarin will rejoin his regular partners Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe on the first line and slot into the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Filip Gustavsson Makes Season Debut Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:14 PM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut in Monday's matchup against San Jose. After recovering from offseason hip surgery, Gustavsson had a brief conditioning assignment in the AHL last week. He stopped 29 pucks in Iowa Wild's 4-3 win over the San Diego Gulls. Wild's No. 1 Jesper Wallstedt will be rested Monday, with Calvin Pickard serving as the backup. Gustavsson is in a good spot to build some momentum after his lengthy absence, facing a team that averages only 2.64 goals per game and has lost nine of its last 14 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Quinn Hughes Added to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:08 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports. He was injured Thursday against Calgary and was ruled out for the rest of the team's three-game road trip. The Wild make their final stop on the trip Monday when they visit the San Jose Sharks. It's now clear that Hughes also won't play in Wednesday's contest against Utah. Hughes has been phenomenal this season, with eight goals and 26 assists in 28 games. He's in the final year of his contract and is clearly working hard to earn a big payday. Brock Faber has replaced Hughes on the first power-play unit, with Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon also having more fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Woodley
Zach Benson Tallies Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:59 AM ETBuffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson notched a goal and two assists in Sunday's impressive 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benson's playmaking helped Buffalo to a 4-1 lead in the second period. The team cruised in the third, with Benson icing the game with an empty-net goal. Earlier this month, Benson found himself in a slump, going four games scoreless. But he is now riding a four-game point streak. The 21-year-old boasts a team-high 17 assists and has scored four goals in 24 games. After a career-high 43 points in 2025-26, Benson is on track to shatter his scoring record this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jake Oettinger Shuts Out Penguins With 33 Saves
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:53 AM ETDallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger recorded a 33-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After allowing six goals in an embarrassing 8-3 loss to Winnipeg earlier this month, Oettinger has produced two shutouts in four starts. His form has been crucial for the Stars this season, as the team doesn't score many goals. Oettinger is 13-4-1 after 18 starts, with a league-high five shutouts. No other goalie has managed more than two shutouts this season. Dallas' No. 1 is also among the league leaders with a 2.13 goals-against average. His save percentage stands at .909.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Roman Kantserov Nets First NHL Hat Trick
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:48 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov scored his first career hat trick and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver. He had a goal in each period and finished with three power-play points. After initially struggling to make an impact, Kantserov has been sneaky good in recent weeks. He has taken over the rookie scoring lead, putting up 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 24 games. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) out for months, Kantserov has a chance to log action as Chicago's first-line center, putting him in a good position to maintain his productivity.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Canadiens Send Samuel Montembeault to Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGoaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will continue his NHL career as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens shipped him to Motor City in a deal to acquire Dylan Larkin. Montembeault spent five seasons in Montreal, posting an 81-84-29 record in 206 appearances. He hasn't played this season while dealing with a lower-body injury. Montembeault has a chance to make himself valuable for the Red Wings, given John Gibson's ongoing struggles and Daniil Tarasov's recent dip in form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Kirby Dach Moves to Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Kirby Dach from the Montreal Canadiens, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Dach was involved in a blockbuster deal that sent Dylan Larkin to Montreal. The 25-year-old made 22 appearances with the Canadiens this season, recording two goals and six assists. Dach has been limited to 11:42 of ice time per game. His production could increase if he carves out a bigger role in Detroit, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect any miracles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Dylan Larkin Lands in Montreal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:16 AM ETThe Montreal Canadiens acquired center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. The Canadiens also added a second-round pick and a third-round pick in the deal. In exchange, the team gave up forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, forward prospect Michael Hage, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. This ends a long saga after Larkin requested a trade in the summer. Larkin will be happy to have landed on a competitive team, though his fantasy value takes a hit with his move to Montreal, as he must settle for the second-line center role behind Nick Suzuki.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Jack Roslovic Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 6:02 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) didn't practice on Sunday and is day-to-day. Roslovic recorded an assist for the third straight game in Saturday's loss to Columbus, but he may not have the chance to extend the streak in Monday's matchup with the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are having a challenging season, but Roslovic should be happy with his contribution. He's been a great fit on the first line, amassing 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Colton Sissons (lower body) and Kirill Marchenko (lower body) are also day-to-day, leaving Toronto with a banged-up frontline.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Zach Hyman Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:53 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) won't play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. Due to a migraine, Hyman couldn't finish Saturday's matchup with Carolina, and he apparently hasn't fully shaken it off. Hyman has been in and out of the Oilers' lineup all season, appearing in just 14 games. He has tallied four goals and two assists. The team will use Max Jones as his replacement against St. Louis. With zero points in 10 appearances, Jones is not someone fantasy managers should target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Unlikely to Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to miss a fifth straight game on Sunday against St. Louis. He was taken out by an undisclosed injury last week. Doctors have cleared him for action, but Oilers head coach Mike Babcock plans to wait until Tuesday's contest against Vegas before reinserting Nugent-Hopkins into the lineup. Nugent-Hopkins has averaged nearly a point per game this season, recording four goals and seven assists in 12 games. Colton Dach has served as the second-line center during Nugent-Hopkins' absence, but he has only one point in four games since moving up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Declan Carlile Unavailable Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:34 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Declan Carlile (lower body) will exit the lineup on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, King Jemison of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He's considered day-to-day and will have his first chance to return on Wednesday against Calgary. Carlile has recorded a team-high 33 blocks in 21 games, along with six points (three goals, three assists), 28 SOG, and 18 hits. With him out, Spencer Stastney will re-enter the lineup, but he's not a fantasy factor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: King Jemison
Leo Carlsson Deemed Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Saturday's loss to Utah. Fortunately, Carlsson avoided a major injury, but he may still miss some action. The injury was significant enough to keep Carlsson out of Sunday's practice. Anaheim returns to work on Monday against Seattle. Carlsson is tied for second in the NHL with 16 power-play assists and has 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games. If Carlsson can't play, Tim Washe or Roger McQueen could move into the top six. Shifting Cutter Gauthier to center is also an option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:16 PM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) could be ready to return to action on Wednesday against Ottawa. "It's possible," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said after Sunday's practice. "We are going to get through a fairly stiff practice on Tuesday, and then we will have a pretty good idea of where we're at. They just have to be cleared." Barkov injured his knee in the second game of the season, and Marchand hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 6. If he's cleared to play, Barkov will resume his duties as the first-line center, while Marchand will also be a top-six option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Wyatt Kaiser Suspended for Three Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:08 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against the Flames. Kaiser's suspension begins with Sunday's contest against Vancouver. The 24-year-old will be eligible to return next Sunday, when Chicago hosts Minnesota. Kaiser has done a little bit of everything for the Blackhawks, recording seven points (two goals, five assists), 19 SOG, 29 blocks, and 20 hits in 23 games. Kevin Korchinski is expected to fill in for Kaiser on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Alberts Smits to Miss Several Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (upper body) will be out for 2-3 months, the team announced Saturday. The rookie blue-liner has sat out five games with an upper-body injury and won't be in action until at least late January. Smits, the fifth pick in this year's draft, is highly rated, but he hasn't made much of a fantasy impact in his first year in the league. The 18-year-old Latvian hasn't scored any points in 17 outings and has 10 blocks and 17 hits. Matthew Robertson has taken Smits' spot in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oliver Bjorkstrand Ruled Out for 2-3 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body) will be unavailable for 2-3 months. He will miss his first game of the season Sunday against Carolina and could be out until February. Bjorkstrand has notched seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances. Despite averaging just 11:41 of ice time, Bjorkstrand ranks sixth among the team's forwards in points. The Rangers placed Bjorkstrand on Injured Reserve, opening a roster spot for Taylor Raddysh. Matt Rempe is another player who will benefit from his absence, though he's good for only hits in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ducks Place Beckett Sennecke on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:42 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Saturday. Earlier this week, Sennecke missed a game due to illness, and he's now dealing with an upper-body injury. This issue forced Sennecke to miss his second game of the season Saturday night against Utah. He'll be unavailable for at least two more games. Sennecke has taken big strides this season, scoring 12 goals and 26 points in 22 games. His exit from the lineup gave Nico Myatovic a chance to make his fifth appearance of the season. He finished scoreless but recorded a plus-two rating. Leo Carlsson (upper body) was hurt Saturday night, so Anaheim may have to tweak the frontline further in the upcoming week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Sustains Upper-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:32 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) was injured after scoring a goal on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth. He needed help to get off the ice after colliding with a linesman. Carlsson's production has dipped recently, but his absence would still be a major blow to the Ducks. The Swedish forward has tallied 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games this season. If Carlsson misses time, Roger McQueen could get a look in the top six. Anaheim may also experiment with Cutter Gauthier at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN