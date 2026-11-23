Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 12 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 12 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers, along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, most of my Tier 1 defenses performed well. The Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) scored eight fantasy points, the Denver Broncos (No. 2) scored 14 fantasy points, the Houston Texans (No. 3) scored 15 fantasy points, and the Buffalo Bills (No. 4) scored eight fantasy points
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 12 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. ATL
|93%
|18
|1
|2
|Washington Commanders
|at ARI
|11%
|16.75
|1
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. TEN
|91%
|16.5
|1
|4
|New York Giants
|at IND
|9%
|17.5
|1
|5
|Denver Broncos
|at PIT
|91%
|17.75
|1
|6
|New England Patriots
|at LAC
|29%
|18.25
|1
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. NE
|36%
|17.25
1. Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. ATL
MIN favored by 6.5, Total ~42.5
The Minnesota Vikings finally get a favorable matchup after facing a few tough offenses. They will face a Falcons offense that has had some offensive troubles in recent weeks. Michael Penix Jr. has thrown six interceptions over his last three games, and Atlanta's offensive line ranks 25th in pass-block win rate. That bodes well for a Vikings D/ST that ranks toward the top of the league in several defensive categories.
The Vikings rank third in EPA/play, first in points allowed per game, third in yards allowed per game, first in sack rate, first in pressure rate, first in blitz rate, and first in red zone stop rate. Minnesota should be in for a bounce-back performance against a struggling offense. This defense has tallied at least four sacks in four of its last five games.
2. Washington Commanders D/ST at ARI
WSH favored by 7, Total ~40.5
The Washington Commanders defense has a prime opportunity in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. While it remains to be seen whether the Cardinals will start Carson Beck (back) or Josh Johnson in this game, it doesn't really matter. The Commanders D/ST will be a must-start unit in all formats in this plus matchup.
Frankie Luvu with the stop on 4th and 1 💪
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Jju5c530Mo
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Beck threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in his first career start in Week 10, and Johnson was sacked three times this past Sunday. In both contests combined, the Cardinals scored just 13 offensive points. That makes the Commanders D/ST a must-start unit in all formats. Washington has forced six turnovers over the past three weeks while having six multiple-sack games this season.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. TEN
JAC favored by 14.5, Total ~47.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars are definitely a much better real-life defense than fantasy defense. However, there's a lot to love about this Jaguars D/ST in this matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville currently ranks second in EPA/play, third in points allowed per game, fifth in rushing yards allowed per game, and fourth in takeaways.
The Titans may be improving offensively, but it isn't enough to sit this Jaguars D/ST. Cam Ward has thrown an interception in six of his last eight games, and Tennessee's offensive line just allowed a season-high five sacks to a below-average Cowboys defense in Week 11. The Jaguars will have a high fantasy floor in this matchup, especially since they rank third in pass rush win rate.
4. New York Giants D/ST at IND
NYG favored by 6.5, Total ~41.5
The New York Giants are coming off one of their better defensive performances this past week against the Jaguars. The Giants sacked Trevor Lawrence three times, forced two interceptions, and held Jacksonville to only 18 offensive points. Now this defense gets to face quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., making his first start of the season.
Intercepted by Paulson Adebo! Giants get it back
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vT38HKg22S
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
Richardson's last start in the NFL came late during the 2024 season. He threw five interceptions in a three-game stretch from Week 13 to Week 16 of that 2024 campaign before missing the rest of the year with an injury. Start this Giants D/ST against a Colts offense that is certainly struggling. New York also ranks fifth in pass-rush win rate, which should come into play against this subpar Indianapolis offensive line.
5. Denver Broncos D/ST at PIT
DEN favored by 2.5, Total ~38.5
The Denver Broncos will be a top defensive play in Week 12. The Broncos have recorded at least three sacks in five of their last six games and just sacked Fernando Mendoza five times in their most recent win. With a top-3 pressure rate and a top-10 pass rush win rate, this D/ST will be an easy Tier 1 defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers offense hasn't exactly been clicking in recent weeks. Pittsburgh has scored under 20 points in three of its last four games, and the offensive line has given up 17 sacks over its last five contests. That's enough reason to roll with this Broncos defense in all formats. Denver hasn't allowed over 24 points in a game since Week 3.
6. New England Patriots D/ST at LAC
LAC favored by 1, Total ~35.5
The New England Patriots could face the Los Angeles Chargers without Justin Herbert in Week 12. Herbert is currently in the concussion protocol, and if he can't go, the Chargers will be forced to start DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Sunday would mark his first career start if Herbert is ruled out.
That would obviously make this Patriots D/ST an appealing fantasy option. New England ranks ninth in sack rate, 12th in pressure rate, and 13th in pass rush win rate. Those defensive metrics should all play a key role in this game, as the Chargers offensive line ranks 29th in pass-block win rate and 31st in sacks allowed.
7. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs. NE
LAC favored by 1, Total ~35.5
The Los Angeles Chargers will also face a backup quarterback this week. With Drake Maye sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Patriots will turn to Tommy DeVito. DeVito replaced an injured Maye back during the team's Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions. In that contest, DeVito was sacked four times while throwing an interception.
While the Chargers have had their fair share of defensive struggles, they have a ton of potential against a Patriots offense that will be missing Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, and A.J. Brown. Los Angeles' 13th-ranked pressure rate should help them pressure DeVito.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Houston Texans
|vs. BAL
|95%
|20
|2
|9
|New York Jets
|at MIA
|27%
|18.75
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. CAR
|32%
|20.25
8. Houston Texans D/ST vs. BAL
HOU favored by 6.5, Total ~46.5
The Houston Texans defense has played much better in recent weeks. This group has recorded 14 sacks over the last three weeks and helped the Indianapolis Colts to only three offensive points last Thursday. With this Houston defense ranking third in sack rate and ninth in pressure rate, this D/ST is a strong start against a Ravens offense that has allowed two sacks in each of Jacoby Brissett's first two games.
Lassiter picks off Jones. Texans ball.
INDvsHOU on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/QNivTHRyr9
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026
9. New York Jets D/ST at MIA
NYJ favored by 3.5, Total ~41
The New York Jets had a solid defensive performance in a plus matchup against the Chargers this past weekend. They tallied six sacks and forced two fumbles en route to an eight-point fantasy day. This unit will get another favorable defensive matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Kyle McCord has thrown zero passing touchdowns, one interception, and has been sacked five times in his first two career starts.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST vs. CAR
PIT favored 3, Total ~43.5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should bounce back against the Panthers this week. They rank fifth in EPA/play, 10th in points allowed per game, second in rushing yards allowed per game, and second in takeaways. Given that Carolina has given up 20 sacks over the last five weeks, the Buccaneers D/ST has some upside in this matchup. This defense also just scored 25 fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 7.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. LV
|13%
|18.25
|3
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. PHI
|18%
|19.75
|3
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. DEN
|86%
|20.25
11. Cleveland Browns D/ST vs. LV
CLE favored by 4.5, Total ~41.5
The Cleveland Browns will kick off Tier 3 of these defensive rankings. The Browns have recorded at least three sacks in six of their last nine games and currently rank top-12 in both pass rush win rate and pressure rate this season. Cleveland should be able to rack up some sacks in this game against a quarterback who holds onto the ball. Mendoza has been sacked 11 times in his first two career starts.
12. Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. PHI
DAL favored by 9.5, Total ~48
The Dallas Cowboys deserve some credit for the way they have pressured the quarterback recently. They have recorded 17 sacks over the last four weeks and just tallied five sacks against the Titans in their most recent game. This defense now faces an Eagles offensive line that has allowed 10 sacks over its last two games. Dallas' D/ST could be started in some formats.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. DEN
DEN favored by 2.5, Total ~38.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be a solid play in 12+ team leagues this week. Pittsburgh's D/ST has scored at least seven fantasy points in four of its last five games and should have a high enough fantasy floor to roll with this unit in some leagues. The Steelers rank 11th in EPA/play, seventh in points allowed per game, and eighth in sack rate this year.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Seattle Seahawks
|at SF
|83%
|24.75
|4
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. NO
|49%
|20.25
|4
|16
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. NYJ
|1%
|22.25
|4
|17
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. SEA
|45%
|21.75
|4
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at CLE
|5%
|22.75
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Seahawks defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. Seattle did a good job against the 49ers offense earlier this year in Week 5. The Seahawks scored nine fantasy points on a day with three sacks and two turnovers. However, that still doesn't make this D/ST a must-start. Look at what that San Francisco offense did to the Minnesota defense in Week 11.
As for the Bengals, Dolphins, 49ers, and Raiders, these four defenses are really risky to start. The Bengals defense ranks at the bottom of the league in EPA/play. The Dolphins rank 27th in EPA/play and 26th in sack rate. The 49ers will have a limited ceiling against this Seattle offense. The Raiders rank dead last in points allowed per game.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. GB
|65%
|20.75
|5
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. KC
|88%
|23
|6
|21
|Carolina Panthers
|at TB
|14%
|23.25
|6
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|at LAR
|29%
|23.25
|6
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. WSH
|1%
|23.75
|6
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. NYG
|18%
|24
|6
|25
|Atlanta Falcons
|at MIN
|1%
|24.5
|6
|26
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at BUF
|93%
|26
|6
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|at HOU
|48%
|26.5
|6
|28
|Chicago Bears
|at DET
|76%
|26.5
|6
|29
|Detroit Lions
|vs. CHI
|66%
|29
|6
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at DAL
|29%
|28.25
|6
|31
|New Orleans Saints
|at CIN
|13%
|30.25
|6
|32
|Tennessee Titans
|at JAC
|3%
|31
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 12.
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