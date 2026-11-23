Jake Ferguson Does Not Practice on Monday
Nov 23, 2026, 6:17 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) remained out of practice on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. Ferguson should be considered on the wrong side of questionable going into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 after missing the last two contests with knee and ankle injuries. The 27-year-old will need to get back on the practice field first to have any shot at potentially suiting up this week. In the 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Brevyn Spann-Ford took advantage of Ferguson's continued absence to catch both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes. Outside of Ferguson's four touchdown receptions in 2026, he has been underwhelming for his fantasy managers, catching 19 of his 27 targets for 136 yards (career-low 7.2 yards per reception) in nine games played. The two-time Pro Bowler's fantasy stock continues to fall while he misses time due to injuries. He has not seen more than three targets in a game since Oct. 8, and Ferguson only has two games so far in 2026 with five-plus targets, with Prescott focusing most of his attention on star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
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Dak Prescott a Full Participant With Hand Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 6:08 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (hand) picked up a left-hand injury when his left hand was bent back in the win on Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans, but he practiced in full on Monday and should be good for the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday versus the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 33-year-old Prescott and the red-hot Cowboys offense will be looking to keep things rolling against the Eagles this week on Turkey Day. Prescott has thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Titans, and he will be looking to make it four straight against Philly on a short week. He has been on a heater in the last three games, going 79-for-118 passing with 1,003 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. In addition to his four passing touchdowns on Sunday against Tennessee, Prescott added his first rushing touchdown of the year. Fantasy managers should continue to treat Prescott as a high-end QB1 option against the Eagles in Week 12. In the first meeting with Philly in a 38-21 win on Oct. 26, Prescott went 15-for-27 passing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He has already cleared 3,000 yards passing this season and has 25 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Seahawks Place RB George Holani on Injured Reserve
#Seahawks put RB George Holani on injured reserve.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 23, 2026
They signed CB Trevon Diggs, OT Bobby Hart to the 53-man active roster, from the practice squad.
They had had spot open on the active roster by waiving rookie DT Deven Eastern last week (they signed him back to the practice…
Nov 23, 2026, 6:06 PM ET
Micah Parsons Cleared for Season Debut vs. Rams
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:54 PM ETGreen Bay Packers star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos, Parsons has checked every box and will be available in Week 12. The 27-year-old former 12th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Penn State will be officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list before Wednesday's showdown in L.A. Getting Parsons back into the fold will make Green Bay's defensive unit much more formidable the rest of the way. The five-time Pro Bowler has 65 sacks in his career in five NFL seasons, and he was on pace to set a new career high in sacks in 2025 in his first year with the Packers before he injured his knee. In 14 games in Green Bay a season ago, Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles. While he will be a bit risky in his first game back on a snap count, Parsons has the kind of game-changing abilities on defense that make him a must-start in IDP fantasy formats when he is a full-go in terms of workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Dalton Kincaid Limited at Monday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated injury report on Monday, according to the team. Kincaid missed his first game of the 2026 season on Sunday in the victory over the division-rival Miami Dolphins due to thumb and ankle injuries. It is a good sign that the 27-year-old was limited to begin Week 12 preparations against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fantasy managers should be very skeptical about whether he plays on a quick turnaround this Thursday on Thanksgiving Day. With Kincaid sidelined on Sunday, backup tight end Dawson Knox caught two of his three targets for 31 yards against Miami. Kincaid's dwindling targets in recent weeks before his thumb and ankle injuries had him trending down as a TE1 in fantasy football. The former first-rounder caught five of six targets for 96 yards in his last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. Kincaid could see more targets down the stretch if he gets healthier, but if he is active on Thursday against Kansas City, he will be a volatile TE1 for fantasy managers who will be at risk of seeing fewer snaps as he works his way back from multiple injuries. Check back on Tuesday and Wednesday to see if Kincaid can upgrade to a full practice, which would pave the way for him to return in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Kenneth Walker Misses Practice on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) was estimated as a non-participant in practice on Monday, according to the team. A groin injury kept Walker sidelined for a second straight game in Sunday's Week 11 blowout win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and he is on the wrong track to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday after missing the first practice of the week. The Chiefs are definitely not in a rush to bring the 26-year-old back too soon after rookie Emmett Johnson has produced 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 carries while catching 10 of 11 targets for 108 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the last two games with Walker sidelined. The Chiefs will put Walker immediately back into a starting role when he is cleared from his groin injury, but on a short week, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is not a lock to play against the Bills. The Chiefs are "optimistic" that Walker will play in Week 12, but he is going to need to return to practice on Tuesday or Wednesday first. If Walker is active on Thursday, he will be a much more volatile RB1 option for fantasy managers while at risk of losing valuable touches to Johnson. Walker has been a top-five fantasy RB when healthy in his first year in KC, though, recording 872 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 159 carries while adding 26 catches for 172 yards and four receiving TDs on 36 targets. He leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Goedert Limited on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) is on the Week 12 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday. Goedert played 89% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, but he caught just one pass on one target from quarterback Joe Milton III for a 38-yard gain in Week 11. The Eagles have a quick turnaround with a game on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but Goedert's shin injury should not keep him from playing in Week 12. With quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, the 31-year-old Goedert has become more of a touchdown-dependent TE2 for fantasy purposes, and he has not found the end zone since scoring twice in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. As long as he plays this week, though, Goedert will have TE1 upside in a friendly matchup against the Cowboys' defense. In the first meeting with Dallas on Oct. 26, Goedert caught five of his seven targets for 48 yards. Check back by Wednesday to see if Goedert has been cleared to play on Thursday in Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Limited on Monday With Neck Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Monday. Barkley reportedly suffered an arm injury late in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is listed on the Week 12 injury report with a neck ailment. The 29-year-old has recovered from hamstring and back injuries that he was dealing with going into the Week 10 bye, but now he is working through a neck issue, and he admitted on Sunday that he will not be 100% health-wise for the rest of the season. Barkley's neck injury does not seem like something that will keep him from playing in the Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he probably will not practice much on a short week. The three-time Pro Bowler has a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season, but he has still managed to find the end zone as a runner in four straight games after carrying the football a season-high 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Steelers. On the negative side, Barkley did not have a catch for a second straight game, and he has not had more than two catches in a game all year. Going into a good matchup against Dallas, Barkley should be on the RB1/2 borderline in Week 12. In the first meeting with Dallas, Barkley had seven carries for 62 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season while adding two catches for nine yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown Not Spotted at Practice Monday
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was not spotted at his team's practice on Monday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown was removed early from his team's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and is expected to miss multiple weeks, making it unlikely that he'll be able to suit up for New England's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's been an injury-marred season for the 29-year-old, who has already missed time with ankle and knee issues. Brown has also been ineffective when on the field, recording 11 catches for 128 yards on 26 targets across four games. With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) on Injured Reserve and expected to miss the remainder of 2026, Brown's fantasy value in redraft leagues is the lowest it's been in quite some time.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Ravens Not Pursuing Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:49 PM ETWhen asked about potential interest in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said he is OK with the team's QB room and is not going to speculate on any players not with the team, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) could miss the rest of the 2026 season, which is why the Ravens acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. Jones, who struggled in his second season with the Colts while coming off a torn Achilles late last year, would not really be an upgrade over Brissett. The 33-year-old Brissett has lost both of his first two starts with the Ravens while completing 66.3% of his pass attempts for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Jones, who is not believed to be in a rush to sign with a new team, completed a career-low 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions in 11 starts in his final season with Indy, although in his defense, the Colts have been without receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for most of the year, and they recently traded away receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline. Wherever Jones lands, he will not necessarily be handed another starting opportunity.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
MarShawn Lloyd a Potential Injury Replacement to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAcross nine games (four starts) in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has recorded 267 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 77 touches. While Lloyd has been one of the NFL's least efficient players on a per-touch basis this season, he's continued to see opportunities in Green Bay due to the frequent unavailability of Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs (finger). Jacobs could return for Green Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, in which case Lloyd would be highly unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload. If Jacobs remains sidelined, Lloyd would likely be in line to split work with fellow Packers back Kaleb Johnson. As an injury stash in deeper fantasy leagues, Lloyd could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Upgrades to Full Participation on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) has been battling through some toe soreness as the Rams come out of their bye week, but he upgraded to a full practice on Monday and should be cleared to play on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The 26-year-old remains a key part of the Rams' offense, especially with both receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) expected to miss the rest of the season, but before the Week 11 bye, Blake Corum had been out-touching and outproducing him in the backfield. Williams had a strong stretch from Weeks 4 through 8 with a combined 74 rushing attempts for 334 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 136 yards through the air. But he has taken more of a back seat to Corum in wins over the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals in the last two contests, seeing 27 carries for 68 yards (2.5 yards per attempt) and no scores while catching five of nine targets for 25 yards as a receiver. He will continue to be a big part of the Rams' backfield, but if his toe is not 100% against Green Bay on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see Corum once again see a bigger piece of the workload. Williams has become a more volatile RB2 for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Remains Limited on Monday
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was a limited practice participant on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs missed Green Bay's final game before their Week 11 bye with a finger injury, and it appears his status is still in question for the Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Across three games in 2026, Jacobs has recorded 148 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 47 touches. While the veteran back has only played in two full contests this season due to injury and off-field issues, he's operated as Green Bay's workhorse rusher when active. If Jacobs plays on Wednesday, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If he remains sidelined, the Packers backfield will likely be led by the combination of Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Pat Freiermuth Could Be a Viable Tight End Streamer in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded 32 catches for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of Freiermuth's fantasy production this season has come from touchdown receptions, and he's been held out of the end zone in four of his last five games. However, Freiermuth has logged at least 35 receiving yards in three straight contests and saw five targets from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's role in the team's offense in question, Freiermuth could see a bump in targets going forward. His upside is minimal, but Freiermuth profiles as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
John Lynch Agrees to Contract Extension
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers owner Jed York and president of football operations and general manager John Lynch agreed to a contract extension that will keep Lynch with the organization for the foreseeable future, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. York and Lynch agreed to the extension on Sunday before the team's impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Lynch's contract was set to expire after the 2026 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in September. Lynch was originally hired as the 49ers' GM in 2017, which was also Shanahan's first season as the head coach. The duo has led the Niners to a 91-68 regular-season record since 2017 and 9-5 in the postseason, which includes two Super Bowl appearances. The 49ers have the best record in the NFL at 9-1 after their 35-10 victory over Minnesota. Before Shanahan and Lynch arrived in the Bay Area, the 49ers had not been to the playoffs since 2013.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Jay Glazer
Cardinals Relieve Nick Rallis of Defensive Coordinator Job
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that former senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as the team's interim DC. Rallis had served as Arizona's defensive coordinator since 2023, taking over the role under former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Current Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur chose to retain Rallis before the start of the 2026 season, but it appears he's reversed that stance 11 weeks in. Arizona's defense has struggled this season, currently ranking 26th in the NFL in total yardage allowed and 31st in total points allowed. Rallis never had the most talent to work with during his three-plus seasons with the Cardinals, but his unit also never finished better than 21st in yardage allowed. Austin brings significant experience to Arizona, having served as a defensive coordinator for three different teams, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2022 through 2025.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Remains Steelers' Starting Quarterback
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will remain the starter, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday when asked if he'd considered using another quarterback, according to Nick Farabaugh. I'd sit Rodgers in one-quarterback leagues and use him as a Superflex fallback for Friday's Week 12 home game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers threw for 227 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his busiest passing day since Week 6. He's averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt and taken eight sacks over Pittsburgh's last two games. Denver sacked Fernando Mendoza five times Sunday, and Rodgers could face that pass rush without his most-targeted receiver. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the league would review DK Metcalf's ejection for possible discipline. Metcalf leads Pittsburgh with 74 targets. McCarthy is optimistic that Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will play Friday, according to Farabaugh. Pittman still needs to be activated from injured reserve. If Metcalf sits, rookie Germie Bernard is my best bet to lead the receivers in targets after drawing 10 against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
DK Metcalf Will Not be Suspended for Conduct
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe National Football League is not suspending Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye on Sunday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, Metcalf's conduct will still be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines after he was ejected from the loss to the Eagles in Week 11. The 28-year-old was tossed after a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sunday, which was the second straight year that he has been ejected after he tried to punch a fan in Detroit in 2025. It is good news for the Steelers and fantasy managers that Metcalf will not be suspended, but before being ejected on Sunday, he caught just one of four targets for two yards as his disappointing second season in Pittsburgh continues. The two-time Pro Bowler has caught 36 of his 74 targets through 10 games for 434 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns. The Steelers' anemic passing game is not helping his fantasy case, and the impending return of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) from Injured Reserve this week will not make Metcalf more appealing in starting fantasy football lineups for a tough matchup on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Metcalf currently ranks as the WR40 in half-PPR scoring as he continues to decline in his eighth year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Activated from IR, Will Play on Monday
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury since Week 5. Before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns across five games. The Commanders have a pair of veteran pass-catching backs in Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler who are likely to still see some work, limiting Croskey-Merritt's production upside in PPR-scoring fantasy leagues. Still, the second-year back could re-emerge as Washington's leading rusher, particularly around the goal line. Croskey-Merritt profiles as a solid flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Cincinnati.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Rams Coach Sees Puka Nacua in Team's Future
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) remains an important part of the team's future, head coach Sean McVay said when asked about bringing him back next season, according to Michael J. Duarte. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. An extension or the franchise tag could keep him in Los Angeles. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Nacua faces a four- to five-month recovery from MCL surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2027 season. That timeline would keep him out through the NFL playoffs. Nacua averaged 10 catches per game in seven appearances this year after putting up 129 catches for 1,715 yards in 2025. I'd value the 25-year-old as a WR1 again if he's healthy and back in Los Angeles. If he signs elsewhere, I'd look at his new quarterback and competition for targets before projecting that same catch volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Michael J. Duarte
Jordan Addison Unlikely to Play Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. O'Connell was encouraged by Addison's progress after surgery on Nov. 16. Addison aggravated the thumb injury in practice before the Green Bay Packers game and has missed two straight games. He didn't practice last week and remains on Minnesota's active roster. I'd hold him in redraft if you can cover Week 12 without him. Tai Felton has caught nine passes for 75 yards in the two games Addison has missed. He drew five targets at Green Bay and a team-high 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jauan Jennings returned from a calf injury against San Francisco and drew six targets. Felton is worth a waiver claim in deeper PPR leagues while Addison is out. Minnesota threw 43 passes in the lopsided loss to San Francisco, and I'd want to see how often Felton is targeted in a closer game before starting him in most 12-team PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert