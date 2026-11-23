Nov 23, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York and president of football operations and general manager John Lynch agreed to a contract extension that will keep Lynch with the organization for the foreseeable future, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. York and Lynch agreed to the extension on Sunday before the team's impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Lynch's contract was set to expire after the 2026 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in September. Lynch was originally hired as the 49ers' GM in 2017, which was also Shanahan's first season as the head coach. The duo has led the Niners to a 91-68 regular-season record since 2017 and 9-5 in the postseason, which includes two Super Bowl appearances. The 49ers have the best record in the NFL at 9-1 after their 35-10 victory over Minnesota. Before Shanahan and Lynch arrived in the Bay Area, the 49ers had not been to the playoffs since 2013.