Commanders the "Most Likely Landing Spot" for Brandon Aiyuk
Nov 23, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Washington Commanders could offer pending free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a spot on their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With their roster exemption expired, the San Francisco 49ers are releasing the former first-rounder on Monday, and he is expected to clear waivers. Rapoport believes that the Commanders are the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk, especially now that he has reportedly cleared any differences with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State. Now that Aiyuk has forced his release from the 49ers, he is becoming slightly more attractive in deeper fantasy football leagues as a speculative stash candidate, although he is still only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues to begin the week. Aiyuk is believed to be fully healthy after suffering a season-ending knee injury in October of 2024 and sitting out all of last season. If Aiyuk were to land in Washington, he could have a clear path to WR2 duties alongside Stefon Diggs after Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old had 153 catches on 219 targets for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games played for the 49ers in 2022 and 2023. Aiyuk's knee injury might have slowed him down, but there are not many available receivers this late in the season with that kind of production in their career to draw from. Stay tuned for any news on Aiyuk's potential landing spot once he clears waivers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
More Recent News
49ers Are Releasing Brandon Aiyuk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:41 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are releasing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Aiyuk, a first-rounder in 2020, will now move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October of 2024, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old from Arizona State is believed to be fully recovered from his knee injury, but it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his pre-injury form if he latches on with a new club before the end of the 2026 season. Aiyuk's most likely landing spot is with the Washington Commanders, which would reunite him with former college teammate quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders are certainly in need of adding some depth at the position behind veteran Stefon Diggs after Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Once Aiyuk clears waivers, he is expected to start working out for interested teams, which means he could land on a roster sooner rather than later. Before his season-ending knee injury in 2024, Aiyuk had 153 catches for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns on 219 targets in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023. Fantasy managers desperate for help at the WR position in deeper leagues should at least consider stashing Aiyuk now in hopes that he can quickly become a weapon for any team that takes a chance on him. Right now, he is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Texans Plan to Share Work Between David Montgomery, Woody Marks
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:30 PM ETHouston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said on Monday that the team plans to share the backfield work between running back David Montgomery and running back Woody Marks (concussion) when Marks returns from his head injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. "Both those guys capable guys put a lot of work into it, feel to it as well, want to keep them in a rhythm, balance each other well, see how it goes, only be a positive thing," Caley said. Montgomery looked fresh in his return from a groin injury that kept him out for four games in the team's Thursday night win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, carrying the ball 26 times for a season-high 107 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in the passing game. Monty was the clear lead back with Marks sidelined with a concussion, but if Marks returns in Week 12 this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the 29-year-old's ceiling and floor will be lowered in a timeshare in Houston's backfield. Montgomery looked good in his return, but he is still averaging only 3.1 yards per carry on 78 rushing attempts this year in six games, and both of his rushing scores came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both Marks and Montgomery will be RB3/flex options for fantasy managers when Marks returns if the Texans split the backfield down the middle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Daniel Jones Did Not Ask to Be Released
Keith Hernandez
Few more Steichen notes:— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 23, 2026
-Seth McGowan (hamstring) will miss some time.
-Colts are working through signing a 3rd quarterback. Just Richardson and Leonard on roster, for now.
-Steichen says Daniel Jones did not ask to be released. https://t.co/ZjN40cAYG6
Nov 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Colts Working to Add Third QB to the Roster
Few more Steichen notes:— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 23, 2026
-Seth McGowan (hamstring) will miss some time.
-Colts are working through signing a 3rd quarterback. Just Richardson and Leonard on roster, for now.
-Steichen says Daniel Jones did not ask to be released. https://t.co/ZjN40cAYG6
Nov 23, 2026, 2:26 PM ET
Seth McGowan Will Miss Some Time with Hamstring Injury
#Colts HC Shane Steichen says RB Seth McGowan "will miss some time" due to a hamstring injury. No exact timetable.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:25 PM ET
Colts Haven't Determined If Alec Pierce Will Play Again in 2026
Keith Hernandez
Shane Steichen says #Colts have NOT determined if Alec Pierce will play again in 2026.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 23, 2026
Is doing some running.
Will only put him out there if he's 100 percent.
Nov 23, 2026, 2:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Terrance Ferguson Out for Season with Ankle Injury
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson is out for the season with his ankle injury. It just wasn’t able to heal in time to get back.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:21 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. Dealing With "Short-Term" Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:21 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is dealing with a relatively short-term hamstring strain, according to KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson. Harrison has missed the last two games with his hamstring strain, and it is unclear if he will be able to do enough in practice this week to be cleared to play on Sunday in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. Even if he does play, the 24-year-old former first-rounder by the Arizona Cardinals cannot be trusted in starting fantasy football lineups, even with Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) both out for the rest of the season. Harrison began the year with five catches on 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Cardinals before the Texans acquired him in a trade. In three games with the Texans, it has been more disappointment for the former fourth overall pick from Ohio State, as he has caught six of 11 targets in Houston for 60 yards and one touchdown. Harrison will be competing for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte when he returns, and he will likely be fighting an uphill battle for enough volume to make him intriguing again in fantasy. He is now rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten Aggravates Ankle Injury, Injury Doesn't Seem Serious
Keith Hernandez
Coen said Tuten's re-check on ankle "wasn't too bad." Said Tuten got stepped on and "re-aggravated it, for sure. He's tough as nails. He wants to continue to fight." #Jaguars— Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Woody Marks "Trending in the Right Direction" to Return Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:10 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that running back Woody Marks (concussion) is "trending in the right direction" and is hopeful to have him on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was unavailable on a short week for last Thursday night's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. With more time to rest, the Texans think he will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend. The bad news for the 25-year-old, who was underwhelming with David Montgomery missing time due to an injury, is that he will be sharing the backfield once again with Monty when he returns after Monty had an impressive return last Thursday versus the Colts. Before his head injury, Marks had 107 carries for 391 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns on the ground, adding 16 receptions for 113 yards on 22 targets as a receiver in nine games played in 2026. If Marks is cleared to play this weekend against Baltimore, he should be considered a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in fantasy football leagues, at best.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jonathon Brooks Could Have Limited Role When Active
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales admitted on Monday that Trevor Etienne's and Tre Tyus' special teams value is making it challenging to find a spot for running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) as he looks to come off Injured Reserve, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks' return-from-IR window is open for only another eight days, and if the Panthers do not activate him by then, he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old was able to practice in full last week, but he was not activated to play in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Brooks was a popular post-hype sleeper this preseason despite already tearing his ACL twice in his NFL career, but he is becoming harder to keep stashed, with a potential limited role coming once he's off IR. The former second-rounder from Texas did not see much work in two games this year before his injury, either, behind starter Chuba Hubbard, carrying the ball nine times for 30 yards and catching two of three targets for 43 yards through the air. Brooks should come off IR and be active for a Week 12 matchup against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night, but he will be almost impossible to trust for standalone fantasy value as long as Hubbard remains healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jalen Coker Cleared from Concussion Protocol
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 2:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (head) exited early from the team's Week 11 win over the Ravens after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit with under two minutes to play, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Prior to the injury, Coker caught four of his seven targets for 47 yards, his highest totals since Week 6, and while the production was a step in the right direction, he still scored only 6.7 Half-PPR fantasy points in a game with 68 total points scored. While it appears the third-year receiver avoided serious injury, his status will need to be monitored ahead of a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers. In a Thanksgiving week with zero NFL teams on bye, Coker is unlikely to factor into start/sit decisions outside of the deepest leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
Jonah Coleman Could Have Workload Managed on Short Week
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders, adding 18 yards on four receptions, but with the team facing a short week of preparation ahead of a Black Friday matchup with the Steelers, he could see his workload managed, according to head coach Sean Payton and beat reporter Zac Stevens. Asked on Monday what the short week means for Coleman after handling a heavy workload in his breakout game, Payton said, "We have a program relative to Thursday games, Friday games," before touching on the depth of the position and specifically mentioning the health of veteran J.K. Dobbins. That said, second-year back RJ Harvey (knee) will miss at least one more game with the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, and with Coleman out-touching Dobbins 28-1 on Sunday, another big week could be in the cards for RotoBaller's RB8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zac Stevens
Sean Payton Thinks J.K. Dobbins is Going to be "Super Important"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 1:47 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was fresh coming out of the bye week to face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he ended up playing just one snap, while rookie Jonah Coleman handled an 85% snap share and a season-high 24 carries for 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the 38-24 victory at home. Head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the Broncos did not go into the Week 11 contest thinking that Coleman would be that much of the lead back, and he made sure to name Dobbins' importance for the RB room going forward. "J.K.'s going to be super important during this stretch. Obviously, Jonah," Payton said. The 27-year-old Dobbins came into Sunday's game as the clear second option in Denver's backfield after Coleman's recent resurgence, but nobody could have predicted only one carry for no gain for Dobbins in a good matchup against the Raiders, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) still on Injured Reserve. The Broncos could look to get Dobbins more involved going forward, but with Harvey's return on the horizon as well, he has become an obvious drop candidate in 12-team fantasy football leagues. Dobbins has not seen double-digit carries since Oct. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he has only five carries for 18 yards and one catch for four yards in the last two games. He cannot be trusted in starting fantasy lineups this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Kenneth Walker Will Remain Chiefs Starter When Healthy
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) has missed the past two games with a groin injury, and in his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson has racked up 314 total yards and three touchdowns, twice turning in a top-six fantasy finish. While fantasy managers have speculated what a workload split might look like upon Walker's return, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left little doubt about the hierarchy of the room when speaking with the media on Monday. "Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he'll remain the starter," he told reporters. "We're coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well." Johnson remains a must-start as long as Walker is out, but he should also maintain flex value as the second back in Kansas City's rejuvenated offense, while Walker likely projects as a top-five fantasy option in every game for which he's available moving forward.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Jack Bech Proving a Capable Fill-in and Favorite Target of Rookie QB
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:24 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech led the team with eight receptions in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, ending the day with 88 yards and a touchdown. Through two starts by first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Bech has averaged a team-leading 7.5 targets per game, and with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury in Week 11, the 2025 second-round pick proved more than capable of providing usable fantasy production. Conflicting reports about the severity of Bowers' injury have left his Week 12 availability up in the air, but Bech should be targeted on waivers as a potential plug-and-play starter should Bowers miss another week, while also possessing longer-term potential if his budding connection with Mendoza proves legitimate.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Best Avoided on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer became a popular Week 11 waiver pickup with the availability of Brock Bowers (ankle) in question, but throughout the 2026 season, Mayer has been far more productive functioning as the team's second tight end, and that trend continued against the Broncos. The fourth-year tight end caught only one of his three targets for four yards, and he has now scored nearly 3.5 fewer fantasy points per game in contests played without Bowers. A Week 12 matchup against the Browns, a bottom-half defense against fantasy tight ends, could see him right back in the weekly waiver conversation, particularly if Bowers misses another game with the ankle injury that knocked him out of a Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, but Mayer's fantasy value is directly tied to the freedom created by his All-Pro teammate. Should Mayer find himself once more in the number one role, he should be considered unplayable and avoided on waivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Practicing Again on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:55 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was practicing on Monday for the third day in a row as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night to kick off Week 12, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs has been limited so far in practice, which began on Saturday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the 28-year-old is unlikely to play in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve as he continues to recover from finger surgery. Jacobs has only been doing individual drills in practice over the last couple of days, and it looks like Green Bay is setting him up to make his return on Dec. 6 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Fantasy managers should not count on having Jacobs active this week, with the Packers likely to go with a backfield committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks again versus a stout Rams defense. Jacobs has averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and has played in just three games in 2026 due to his finger injury and a domestic-violence case, but he has found the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) and continues to have a nose for the end zone in a high-scoring Packers offense when he is healthy as the primary RB for the Packers. Fantasy managers need to stay patient, and they will hopefully get Jacobs back for their starting lineups in Week 13.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Unlikely to Play Wednesday Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs did individual work Saturday and was limited Sunday as he works back from surgery on his broken right ring finger. The Packers' website reported Monday that Jacobs has been practicing with a modified cast on his right hand and remains unlikely to play. Jacobs missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before Green Bay's bye. If he sits again, Kaleb Johnson is a flex option in deeper leagues. Johnson ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries after Jacobs left the Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, then took 10 of the Packers' 16 running back carries for 42 yards against Minnesota. Johnson played just 14 offensive snaps against Minnesota. Chris Brooks played 26, mostly in obvious passing situations, and MarShawn Lloyd caught three passes. Johnson didn't see a target, so I'd favor a back with a regular receiving role in full PPR.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Malik Willis Will Not Require Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:12 PM ETAs of Monday, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (groin) will not require surgery, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Hafley said the team will re-evaluate, depending on how Willis feels at the end of his minimum required stay on Injured Reserve (four games). It is good news for Willis, but the earliest he is eligible to return from IR will be Week 14, so fantasy managers who had been using him in two-QB superflex formats need to remain patient. In the meantime, the entire Miami offense will have a lower ceiling and floor with Kyle McCord under center. In his first full season as the Dolphins' starter under center, Willis completed only 58.2% of his pass attempts for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first eight starts in South Beach while leading the Dolphins to a 1-7 record. The former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Liberty has also run the ball 38 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. As long as Willis does not go under the knife, he will have a chance to return later this season, but he will have limited value in superflex leagues upon his return by the time the fantasy postseason begins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques