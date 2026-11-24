Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 12. Expert advice for all Week 12 NFL matchups and players in Week 12 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Jordyn Tyson, Caleb Douglas, and more.
Welcome to Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our fantasy football Week 12 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some interesting Week 12 lineup decisions for players like Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.
Even though we are only a month into the season, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup.
So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 12 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Start/Sit Matchups Chart
Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.
This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:
Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart
The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:
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