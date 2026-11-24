Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Packers vs. Rams Wednesday game in Week 12 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and Wednesday starts/sits for Week 12.
For the first time in NFL history, fans will get a Thanksgiving Eve showdown, as the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams kick off Week 12 on Wednesday night in a new holiday island game. Both teams enter the matchup with 6-4 records. Los Angeles is favored by three points at home, with a total of 44.5 points, setting up what could be one of the more competitive games of the weekend.
For managers, this matchup presents some fantasy challenges. Green Bay is coming off its Week 11 bye and will still be without Josh Jacobs. Meanwhile, the Rams have lost both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to injuries, forcing Matthew Stafford to rely on a much different group of receiving weapons. Who can we trust with so many backups and new faces on both sides?
I'll bring you fantasy football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this special Thanksgiving Eve matchup. You can also check out our main Week 12 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams
Wednesday, November 25, 8:00 p.m. ET, Netflix
Notable Injuries:
- Josh Jacobs (RB, GB) – Finger – QUESTIONABLE/UNLIKELY TO PLAY
- Skyy Moore (WR, GB) - Ankle - QUESTIONABLE
- Puka Nacua (WR, LAR) – Knee - OUT/IR
- Davante Adams (WR, LAR) – Hamstring - OUT/IR
- Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - Hamstring – OUT/IR
- Kyren Williams (RB, LAR) – Toe – QUESTIONABLE
Packers vs. Rams Matchup Breakdown
The biggest storyline is how these two offenses will operate without several of their most important players in a must-win game. The Packers face a Rams defense allowing just 18.7 points per game. Los Angeles has been particularly effective against the run, which could force Jordan Love to carry more of the load, but he has been doing that all season.
Green Bay is averaging 22.6 points per game, compared to 24.8 for Los Angeles. With the Rams favored by three points and the total sitting at 44.5, the implied team totals are 23.75 points for Los Angeles and 20.75 for Green Bay.
The Packers' backfield is a mess again without Jacobs. Kaleb Johnson has seen his opportunities increase recently, averaging 12.0 combined carries and targets over his last two games, compared to 6.2 previously. But this game will be determined by how the incredible trio of Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Tucker Kraft perform.
Analysis: Josh Jacobs Remains Limited on Monday
https://t.co/gIWncbfErA
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
For Los Angeles, the absence of Nacua and Adams leaves Stafford without his two top receivers. Terrance Ferguson is also gone for the year. The Rams have leaned on Blake Corum more lately, who has averaged 17.0 combined carries and targets over his last two games. However, Kyren Williams remains the slight preferred fantasy option, assuming he is healthy.
Los Angeles has home-field advantage, but I expect Green Bay to try and hit on some explosive passing plays early, which should keep this competitive.
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Jordan Love (QB, GB)
Love enters Wednesday night's matchup as one of the more attractive fantasy quarterbacks despite facing a Rams defense that can get after the quarterback. With Jacobs sidelined, Love will be the centerpiece of the offense and asked to do it all. With three explosive pass-catchers, Love is a solid QB1 with top-10 upside.
Matthew Golden (WR, GB)
Golden has established himself as one of Green Bay's most reliable receivers, catching 58 of 101 targets for 853 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 85.3 receiving yards and 10.1 targets per game, and has turned into their best weapon. His 101 targets lead the team, and he should remain heavily involved. Golden is a strong WR2 with upside.
Christian Watson (WR, GB)
Watson has been outstanding this season, catching 52 passes for 916 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 targets. His 17.6 yards per reception show his potential, while his 91.6 receiving yards per game is the best on the team. Watson has already established himself as a legitimate fantasy WR1/2, and they will need his big-play ability in this one.
Riskier Starts with Upside for Fantasy Football Lineups
Tucker Kraft (TE, GB)
Kraft has caught 37 of 56 targets for 370 yards and three touchdowns this season. Those numbers aren't especially impressive, especially with Watson and Golden commanding a combined 180 targets. However, Kraft remains Green Bay's primary receiving tight end. He's a low-end TE1 with upside because of his ability for yards after the catch.
Kyren Williams (RB, LAR)
Williams has rushed for 616 yards and six touchdowns on 139 carries, adding 267 yards and another score through the air. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has played 66% of the Rams' offensive snaps through 10 games. Corum is increasingly involved, but Williams' 38 receptions and seven total touchdowns keep him firmly in the RB2 conversation.
Analysis: Kyren Williams Upgrades to Full Participation on Monday
https://t.co/jC3DGLWkBU
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
Blake Corum (RB, LAR)
Corum has rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns on 103 carries, averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per attempt. He's also caught 13 passes for 118 yards and another touchdown. Despite playing just 33% of the Rams' offensive snaps through 10 games, Corum has produced six total touchdowns and is becoming increasingly difficult to keep off the field.
Questionable Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Matthew Stafford (QB, LAR)
Even in a season where his pass-catchers have missed many games, Matthew Stafford has completed 248 of 372 passes for 2,623 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's averaging 262.3 passing yards per game, but losing Nacua and Adams will hurt. Those two receivers have combined for 100 receptions, 1,195 yards, and eight touchdowns. Stafford remains a low-end QB1 with risk.
Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd (RBs, GB)
Johnson has rushed for 214 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. MarShawn Lloyd has been considerably less efficient, gaining just 162 yards on 61 carries (2.7 YPC), although he's scored twice and added 16 receptions for 105 yards. Personally, I'm not starting either of these against the Rams' defense.
Konata Mumpfield (WR, LAR)
Konata Mumpfield has caught 14 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown this season, averaging 17.4 yards per reception. He's played approximately 45% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps through 10 games, but he should have a full-time role without Nacua and Adams. Mumpfield is a risky Flex option who could benefit from increased targets, assuming the Rams focus on the pass.
Tutu Atwell (WR, LAR)
Tutu Atwell has caught just eight passes for 130 yards this season, averaging 16.2 yards per reception without scoring a touchdown. The Rams desperately need receiving help with Nacua and Adams sidelined. Atwell's ability to stretch the field gives him big-play potential. He's a boom-or-bust WR3/Flex option this week.
Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR)
Tyler Higbee has played about 64% of the Rams' offensive snaps through 10 games, making him the team's most established receiving tight end. Now, Ferguson is gone for the year. However, his modest yardage production and competition from Colby Parkinson make him a touchdown-dependent TE2.
Analysis: Terrance Ferguson Out for the Season With Ankle Injury
https://t.co/hDwbkV42CZ
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Savion Williams (WR, GB)
Savion Williams has seen his opportunities be very limited because Watson and Golden are so dominant this season, leaving Williams with little chance of a big game. Even with Jayden Reed hurt, he's best left on fantasy benches.
Xavier Smith (WR, LAR)
Even with injuries around him, Xavier Smith has yet to demonstrate that he can consistently command targets. Mumpfield has 243 receiving yards, while Atwell has 130, putting both ahead of Smith in terms of established receiving production.
Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen (TEs, LAR)
Parkinson has caught 20 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging just 6.4 yards per reception. Allen has been slightly more productive near the goal line, catching 13 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. However, Higbee leads the Rams' tight ends with 31 receptions and 304 yards and is the preferred play. These two are very deep league darts only.
Kirksey's Thursday Night Football Picks
Current Spread: LAR -3
Over/Under: 44.5
This should be one of the more interesting Thanksgiving matchups, with both teams entering at 6-4 and dealing with significant offensive injuries. The biggest question is whether the Packers can generate enough offense against an excellent Los Angeles defense.
The Rams rank second in defensive EPA per rush and have allowed just 18.7 points per game. Without Jacobs, Green Bay could struggle to establish its running game, putting significant pressure on Love and his receivers.
But Los Angeles has its own problems, particularly with Nacua and Adams unavailable. Stafford remains capable of moving the football, but the Rams will need contributions from Atwell, Mumpfield, and their tight ends.
Williams and Corum look to be heavily involved, but they can't do it all on their own. Someone in the passing game will have to step up. The Rams' defensive advantage and home-field edge should be enough to give them the victory, but Green Bay has enough offensive firepower to keep this close.
I expect Love to find some success through the air, particularly with Watson and Golden, while the Rams lean on their running game and a more conservative passing game. With Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald now available on defense, I'll take Los Angeles to win 24-20.
The Pick: LAR -3, UNDER 44.5
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