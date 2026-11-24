Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 12 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
The running back position is getting interesting as we head into Week 12, and fantasy managers need to take advantage of a few opportunities. Bucky Irving is rolling, Chase Brown has the opportunity to deliver, and Chuba Hubbard's workload deserves a closer look. These are the backs I want to see in lineups.
But not every big name is a safe play. Kenneth Walker III has injury concerns, Zach Charbonnet faces a tough matchup in San Francisco, and Tony Pollard is heading into a Jacksonville defense that has given opposing running backs fits.
We're breaking down the workloads, recent production, matchups, and game scripts that matter most. It's time to separate the backs you can trust from the ones who could leave you searching for answers in this week’s RotoBaller starts and sits at running back.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Buck Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Irving is exactly the running back I want in my lineup as we approach the most important stretch of the fantasy football season. His recent production has been outstanding, and the efficiency is particularly encouraging. In Weeks 7–11, Irving has posted three fantasy finishes of 20-plus points, with his worst outing in that four-game stretch coming in Week 11 for 17.5 fantasy points.
Irving has recorded 89 rushing attempts for 441 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging nearly five yards per carry and has generated 88.5 fantasy points in his last four contests. Of note, Irving has seen a 25% targets-per-route run rate with Baker Mayfield on the field this season. When he's been off the field, that number has been 11%.
Bucky Irving powers it through for the touchdown
TBvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jA4eksUBiV
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
The explosive-play potential is what separates Irving from many of the running backs in this conversation. He's already produced three 20-plus-yard runs in this sample, and he's showing the ability to turn ordinary rushing opportunities into significant fantasy production. His receiving numbers haven't been particularly impressive, with only five catches on seven targets, but his rushing production has more than made up for it.
No team is allowing more fantasy points to opposing backs this season than the Carolina Panthers, who are surrendering more than 28 fantasy points per contest. In the previous meeting, Irving had two touchdown runs and 106 rushing yards on 24 attempts, producing 23.5 fantasy points.
That's an opportunity worth exploiting. Irving has the efficiency, explosiveness, and touchdown production to deliver another significant fantasy performance.
Chuba Hubbard - RB, Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Hubbard deserves far more attention heading into Week 12, especially given his production over the last several games.
Chuba for the lead!
BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/IxzFB1BGN2
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Since the Panthers' Week 5 bye, Hubbard has accumulated 525 rushing yards on 127 attempts, scoring three rushing touchdowns. In those six games, Hubbard has topped 22 rushing attempts in four different games. He's also been heavily involved in the passing game, recording 21 receptions for 163 yards on 25 targets, averaging 19.7 fantasy points per contest.
What I particularly like about Hubbard's recent workload is the receiving involvement. His 25 targets demonstrate that Carolina isn't simply relying on him to grind out rushing yards. He's becoming an important part of the passing attack, which creates more opportunities to add fantasy points even if the Panthers fall behind.
Tampa Bay is the Week 12 opponent, and the Buccaneers are one of the toughest defenses for opposing running backs, allowing a mere 16.5 fantasy points per game, the second-fewest. That is a legitimate concern, and it prevents me from calling Hubbard a matchup-proof RB1. However, Hubbard has led Carolina in receptions since Week 7 and has at least a reasonable path to production even if Tampa limits his rushing efficiency.
Chase Brown - RB, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints
Brown is another running back I want to have exposure to heading into Week 12. Cincinnati's offense can generate fantasy production at multiple positions, and Brown's involvement makes him an important piece of that equation. He's already shown he can contribute as a runner and receiver, giving fantasy managers a valuable mix of volume and versatility.
The opportunity is what keeps Brown firmly in my starting lineup. His role in the passing game adds fantasy value, especially when Cincinnati needs to move the ball quickly. He's also capable of handling a meaningful rushing workload, giving him touchdown upside near the goal line.
New Orleans is the Week 12 opponent, and Cincinnati has an opportunity to establish its offensive rhythm. This isn't a matchup where I'm expecting Brown to need an extraordinary performance to deliver RB2 production. This season, the Saints are allowing more than 28 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the third-most. The Bears running backs combined for 102 rushing yards last week.
His involvement in the offense, receiving ability, and scoring opportunities make him a strong start. At this stage of the season, I want players whose production doesn't depend on one specific game script.
Editor's Note: Chase Brown's inclusion went in prior to Monday Night Football's contest against the Washington Commanders.
Week 12 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Kenneth Walker III - RB, Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Let’s get dangerous. People don’t want the easy picks, no. The people demand to be entertained.
Kenneth Walker III is a player I'm approaching with considerable caution heading into Week 12, and the injury situation is a significant part of that decision. Walker missed practice last week with a groin issue. As you approach the most important stretch of the fantasy season, the last thing you want is to put a questionable running back in your lineup without understanding how much work he'll actually receive.
The backfield situation also creates uncertainty. Emmett Johnson has shown he can produce when given the opportunity, averaging 21.3 fantasy points per game since Week 9 and ranking as the RB4 in fantasy over that period. That creates an important distinction for managers: Walker's health and the resulting backfield split need close monitoring.
The rookie Emmett Johnson has his fourth-straight game with a touchdown
AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/KtsWXC5Q74
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Johnson saw 82% of Kansas City's offensive snaps on Sunday and handled 79% of their rush attempts. In the first three quarters, those numbers were 92% and 95%, respectively. The rookie has scored 59.4 PPR fantasy points over his last two games.
If Walker is healthy and receives his normal workload, he's certainly capable of producing and making me eat my words here. However, I'm not treating him as an automatic starter while the injury and workload questions remain. If he's limited, I would rather find a more dependable option and take a wait-and-see approach. This is a situation where the final injury report matters.
Zach Charbonnet — RB, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
I'm pumping the brakes on Charbonnet heading into Week 12, despite the encouraging signs we've seen since his return to Seattle's lineup. Charbonnet has gradually increased his workload since recovering from his ACL injury, and his Week 10 performance against Las Vegas was certainly encouraging. He carried the football 20 times for 94 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.
That's a significant improvement from his first two appearances, and it suggests he's beginning to regain the coaching staff's trust.
However, there's another side to this situation. Charbonnet received zero targets against Las Vegas, and Jadarian Price remains involved in the backfield. Price recorded nine carries and a touchdown in that same game. While Charbonnet appears to be moving toward the lead role, the receiving opportunities aren't providing the additional fantasy floor we want.
San Francisco is a daunting test. The 49ers present a much less attractive matchup than Las Vegas, and Seattle could struggle to match the same rushing production. I'm not questioning Charbonnet's talent or his improving workload. I'm questioning whether the matchup and limited receiving involvement provide enough upside to trust him as an RB2. He's a sit for me in Week 12.
Tony Pollard — RB, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
First, I take no pride in including Tony Pollard on the “sit list” this week. Pollard has been productive enough this season that sitting him isn't easy, but Week 12 is a spot where I'm willing to look elsewhere. Pollard has accumulated 738 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 163 carries, adding 22 receptions for 136 yards and another touchdown.
Those are impressive numbers, and his recent involvement in the passing game has helped keep his fantasy production afloat. However, I'm concerned about the matchup and the direction of this Tennessee offense. A week after recording eight catches for 66 receiving yards against the same Jaguars defense, Pollard saw just one target against the Cowboys.
Jacksonville has been one of the toughest defenses for opposing running backs. The Jaguars are allowing just 16.8 PPR fantasy points per game to the position, the third-fewest. They're also surrendering only 89.6 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest.
That's not an inviting matchup for a Tennessee offense that could struggle to establish the ground game, especially considering the 33 rushing yards on nine carries Pollard posted against the Jaguars in Week 10.
Game script is another concern. Jacksonville is heavily favored, and Tennessee could find itself playing from behind. Pollard remains a viable fantasy option, but I'm viewing him as a lower-end RB2 rather than an automatic starter. If you have better alternatives, this is a week to explore them.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chuba Hubbard, Tony Pollard, Zach Charbonnet. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Chuba Hubbard, Tony Pollard, Zach Charbonnet. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chuba Hubbard, Tony Pollard, Zach Charbonnet compared to others:
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