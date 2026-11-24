Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 12 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 12 is here, and if you're looking to make a push toward the fantasy playoffs, getting the quarterback position right could make all the difference. Caleb Williams has a mouthwatering matchup against Detroit, while Trevor Lawrence gets another crack at a Tennessee defense he just torched. Plenty of intriguing QB1 options are available this week, including a few quarterbacks who might be flying under the radar.
On the flip side, not every big-name quarterback deserves a spot in your starting lineup. Brock Purdy faces a Seattle defense that has been tough on opposing passers, and Justin Herbert has a difficult road ahead against New England.
It’s time to break down the RotoBaller Week 12 Quarterback Starts and Sits, identifying the signal-callers you need in your lineup and the ones who could leave you searching for answers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Trevor Lawrence - QB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Lawrence is starting to look like the quarterback fantasy managers hoped they would get when he entered the NFL, and his recent performances suggest there could be another productive afternoon ahead.
Lawrence has thrown for 2,585 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, averaging approximately 258 passing yards per game. More importantly, Jacksonville's offense has started to find consistency, and Lawrence is coming off one of his best performances of the season.
Against the Titans in Week 10, Lawrence completed 25 of 35 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He added 27 rushing yards as Jacksonville won 40-23.
Brian Thomas Jr. was wide open in the end zone
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hQm98CyoIw
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
That performance followed a 242-yard, one-touchdown outing against Baltimore and a three-touchdown performance against Indianapolis. Lawrence has thrown multiple touchdowns in several recent games, showing a level of consistency fantasy managers can appreciate. Against the Giants, Lawrence was held to just one passing touchdown, but he did throw for 301 passing yards.
A rematch against Tennessee is particularly appealing.
The Titans have allowed more than 24 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, ranking as a generous matchup for Lawrence. Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns against this defense. The Titans have struggled to contain opposing passing attacks consistently, and Lawrence has shown what he can do against this defense.
There is a potential downside. Jacksonville could establish a significant lead and lean more heavily on its running game in the second half. However, Lawrence's recent production suggests that he can accumulate fantasy points before the game gets out of hand. The Jaguars have enough offensive weapons to create mismatches against Tennessee, and Lawrence should have opportunities to distribute the football effectively.
Caleb Williams - QB, Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Caleb Williams is becoming an increasingly attractive fantasy option, and his Week 12 matchup against Detroit could provide another opportunity for a big performance.
The Bears have won five consecutive games and enter their Thanksgiving matchup with an 8-2 record. Williams has been a key part of that success, showing improved efficiency and the ability to create explosive plays through the air.
His recent performances have been encouraging. Against New England in Week 8, Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that with 247 yards and a touchdown against Seattle, then threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay.
That was three straight games with at least 247 passing yards, and he threw multiple passing touchdowns in two of them. The production was somewhat limited against the Saints, as Williams was restricted to 181 passing yards, but he still managed multiple scores.
Williams also brings some rushing upside. Although he's not necessarily a quarterback who needs to run for 50 yards to produce a strong fantasy performance, his mobility gives him another way to extend plays and generate points.
The matchup is where things get particularly interesting. Detroit has been one of the most generous defenses to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing 23.7 fantasy points per game. That's one of the highest totals when comparing the matchup analysis.
The Bears should have opportunities to move the football against a Detroit defense that has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks and is without Aidan Hutchinson. Williams has demonstrated enough improvement over the last several weeks to take advantage.
C.J. Stroud - QB, Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud is starting to look like a quarterback fantasy managers can trust again, and his recent performances suggest he's worth considering as a QB1 in Week 12. Houston's passing offense has been inconsistent at times, but Stroud has shown he can produce big numbers when the Texans let him attack downfield.
COLLINS 42-YARD TD😱
CJ Stroud takes a shot and goes DEEP to Nico Collins🔥
#NFL https://t.co/cNGLIfAZnu
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2026
Stroud enters Week 12 with 2,656 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His touchdown production has been particularly impressive, especially given how often Houston has leaned on its running game.
He's coming off a three-touchdown performance against Indianapolis in Week 11. Although Stroud threw for just 194 yards, he completed 21 of 27 attempts and demonstrated excellent efficiency. Those numbers came after another three-touchdown performance against Cleveland the prior week.
His best recent performance came against the Chargers in Week 9, when he erupted for 384 passing yards and five touchdowns. That's the kind of ceiling fantasy managers chase.
The Week 12 matchup against Baltimore is appealing because Houston should have opportunities to attack through the air. The Ravens have been inconsistent on defense this season, and Stroud has the weapons to exploit it. Just last week, Bryce Young hit the Ravens for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns. That’s Stroud’s floor this week.
Week 12 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Tyler Shough - QB, New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Shough has been an interesting fantasy quarterback this season, but his recent production suggests fantasy managers should be cautious heading into Week 12.
Shough started the season with some impressive performances, recording more than 20 fantasy points in each of his first three games. Unfortunately, that level of production hasn't continued.
Shough has reached the 20-point threshold just once over his last six games. He's averaging only 6.0 yards per pass attempt since Week 3, a significant drop from the efficiency he demonstrated earlier in the season.
This Jeffery Simmons guy is pretty good at football
📺: FOX https://t.co/jdGX4RdikK
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 22, 2026
His Week 11 performance against Chicago offered little reassurance. Shough finished with 222 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 21-13 loss. He was also sacked six times, including a safety in the end zone. That's a concerning combination heading into a matchup against Cincinnati.
The Bengals aren't necessarily an elite defense against quarterbacks. In fact, they sit right around the middle of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position. That means this isn't strictly a matchup-based fade.
The bigger concern is Shough's recent inconsistency and Cincinnati's ability to control the game. The Bengals are favored by approximately 10 points, with a projected total of 52.5. That creates a potentially favorable scoring environment, but it also suggests New Orleans could be forced to chase points.
While more passing attempts could help Shough add yardage, his recent struggles with pressure and consistency make him hard to trust. He's also facing a Cincinnati offense that has been scoring at an extremely high rate, which could put additional pressure on the Saints to keep pace.
Justin Herbert - QB, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
Justin Herbert is another quarterback whose name might make fantasy managers uncomfortable when deciding on a bench spot. He's talented enough to produce a big performance against almost any opponent, but Week 12 presents a difficult combination of defensive matchup and projected game environment.
The Chargers host New England in a contest with a projected total of just 39.5 points. That's one of the lowest totals on the entire Week 12 schedule, suggesting fantasy managers shouldn't necessarily expect an offensive shootout.
New England has also been relatively effective at limiting opposing quarterbacks. The Patriots rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed matchup rankings (18.4), putting them on the tougher side of the defensive spectrum.
That matters for Herbert, who needs consistent passing volume and touchdown opportunities to reach his fantasy ceiling. New England's defensive pressure could also force Herbert into shorter throws and limit opportunities for big plays downfield.
This isn't an argument that Herbert suddenly lacks fantasy value. He's still a quarterback capable of producing a strong performance, and his talent should never be discounted. However, fantasy managers have to consider the alternatives available on the waiver wire or their benches. Herbert is also in the concussion protocol, so he might not be available for Week 12.
Brock Purdy - QB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Purdy has demonstrated that he can be an extremely productive fantasy quarterback when everything is working offensively. However, Week 12 presents a difficult matchup that should make fantasy managers reconsider their expectations (as Week 11 did).
Purdy has been outstanding in stretches this season, and his overall efficiency has been impressive. Heading into Week 11, he was completing 70.1% of his passes while averaging an impressive 9.0 yards per attempt. He was also averaging 23 fantasy points per game, putting him among the top quarterbacks in fantasy production (QB3).
Those numbers make this a difficult recommendation, but the matchup matters. Seattle has been one of the tougher defenses for opposing quarterbacks to attack. The Seahawks rank first in quarterback fantasy points allowed matchup rankings (11.6 per game), and if any team knows the strengths and weaknesses of Purdy and this 49ers offense, it’s the Seahawks.
That's a significant obstacle for a quarterback who relies heavily on timing, accuracy, and an efficient passing attack. The 49ers also have to contend with Seattle's ability to disrupt opposing offenses. The Seahawks have shown they can generate pressure without consistently sending extra defenders, making it hard for quarterbacks to establish a rhythm.
Purdy certainly has the weapons to overcome difficult matchups. However, fantasy managers should recognize that Seattle isn't an opponent to attack if better, less volatile options are available.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence compared to others:
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