Ja'Marr Chase has Disappointing Night in Washington
Nov 24, 2026, 9:35 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals in targets with nine on Monday Night Football, but he only managed 31 yards on five catches. After a rainy start to the game, the Commanders consistently put pressure on Joe Burrow, and the passing game never really got going. Chase almost caught a long downfield pass in the second half in triple coverage that could have saved his fantasy day, but he wasn't quite able to come up with it. The down game snapped a streak of three straight games with double-digit receptions and 140+ yards for Chase, who will look to bounce back next week in a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He wasn't able to come through with a big game this week, but he's still clearly a must-start WR1 in all formats as he looks to get back on track.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
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Colby Parkinson Still Carries Streaming Value for Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:31 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has some fantasy streaming value as the team's offense continues to deal with injuries to Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee/toe). Parkinson has logged over 50 offensive snaps in three straight games, which has been at least 69% of the team's offensive totals. He went for 48 yards on five receptions and six targets in Week 7 against the Raiders, but regressed to 13 yards on four grabs and targets in Week 9 against the Commanders and then had just 11 yards on two catches and targets in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Parkinson still could be involved more this week with Nacua and Adams both out again. Based on his production of late, plus having a tougher fantasy matchup against the Packers for Week 12, Parkinson is a better streaming option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jordan Watkins Only Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:24 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Jordan Watkins is only worth holding onto in deep fantasy setups after he managed just 19 yards on a single catch and target in Week 11 against Minnesota. He played 28 offensive snaps, which was 51.9% of the team's total. His role decreased from the past several games, which makes sense after Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from injuries. Watkins was outproduced on the field by Evans, Samuel, wideout Keenan Allen and tight end George Kittle, and he also has running backs Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black to contend with for touches. That doesn't leave much for Watkins, so he's only worth stashing in really deep fantasy leagues. He could play a bigger role if injuries ravage the 49ers' offense again, but for now, he's not a very good fantasy asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kayshon Boutte Worth Considering in Deeper Leagues After Another TD
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:19 AM ETHouston wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught a touchdown and went for 40 yards across just two receptions and targets in Week 11 against Indianapolis, so he gained a little fantasy value and is now worth considering in more deeper leagues for the weeks to come. Boutte was held without a catch in the team's Week 10 game against Cleveland, but he had 125 yards and two scores over four grabs and five targets in Week 9 against the Chargers, so he has two good fantasy showings over his past three appearances. It's worth noting that Marvin Harrison Jr. missed Weeks 10 and 11, so Boutte's role could decrease when he's back, but for now, Boutte is an intriguing option, even if he's just a streamer.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mike Gesicki Catches Five Passes on Monday
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:12 AM ETCincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki hauled in five of his six targets for 77 yards during the team's Week 11 loss to Washington on Monday night. He played 27 offensive snaps for the third straight game, which worked out to 46.6% of the team's total this week. It was the second-most receiving yards the tight end has posted in a single game this season and his third time over 75 yards across 10 appearances. Gesicki has tallied 40 or fewer yards in every other game. He now has 338 yards and six touchdowns over 25 receptions and 34 targets this season. With his scoring prowess, plus being part of a high-powered offense, Gesicki has been a solid fantasy streaming option at the tight end position. He'll remain a quality streaming asset heading into a pretty favorable Week 12 matchup against the Saints.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Throws Two Touchdowns in Bengals' Loss
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:58 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a solid game with exactly 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to get the win on a rainy night in Washington, D.C. The Commanders rallied back with five second-half field goals to get the win on Monday Night Football, snapping Cincinnati's five-game winning streak. Burrow completed 28 of 40 pass attempts and added two carries for a loss of one yard. After heavy rain in the first quarter, Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 31-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning in the second quarter. After halftime, he found Colbie Young for a four-yard touchdown while under pressure. He leaned heavily on shorter passes to his RBs and TEs and wasn't able to get into a rhythm with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins downfield. His 300 yards and two touchdowns were still solid numbers, but his performance snapped a streak of five straight games with at least four total touchdowns. He's still a top-shelf option at QB next week at home against the Saints, in a matchup that should help the Bengals' offense quickly put Monday's disappointing outcome behind them.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Unable to Get Going on Monday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown had another disappointing showing as the Bengals lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He only managed six rushing yards on six carries and caught five passes for 30 receiving yards. He was out-produced by Samaje Perine, who had 26 rushing yards on his six carries and caught four passes for 71 receiving yards. Brown played 58% of snaps, while Perine played 51% of snaps. Brown's hold on the lead spot in the timeshare seems to be tenuous as Perine continues to mix in effectively. Brown still seems to be the slightly preferred option, but his loss of certainty in the role, along with some concerning drops on Monday night, makes him a low-end fantasy RB2 going forward. He has a high ceiling due to his work as a pass-catcher when at his best, and with a good matchup against New Orleans in Week 12, he could turn things around. He'll be a high-risk, high-reward starter next Sunday at home against the Saints.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams Converts Critical Catches on Career Night
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:23 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams had the best game of his rookie season on Monday Night Football against the Bengals. The third-round pick caught nine of his 11 targets for a career-high 122 yards, including two huge catches for 22 yards and 42 yards to put the team in position for Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. Williams led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards, and he continues to show a very high ceiling based on his solid rapport with Jayden Daniels. Williams and the Commanders have a favorable schedule in the next few weeks, with the Cardinals, Titans, and Texans coming up. While Stefon Diggs will likely be more involved than he was on Monday in those games, Williams can be a strong streaming option if you need WR depth or a flex play over the next few weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders to a Win Despite Wrist Issue
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:16 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team's late drive and set up a game-winning field goal to defeat the Bengals 22-20 on Monday Night Football. He racked up 289 passing yards and ran for a team-high 55 rushing yards as well. He didn't have a passing or rushing touchdown, but led the team to five field goals in the second half, which was enough to help them squeak out the victory, improving to 4-5-1 on the season. After the game, in the locker room, Daniels' non-throwing wrist was wrapped. During the game, the team's athletic trainers were examining and treating the wrist, and Daniels was seen icing it between possessions. He was able to play through the injury, though, and he'll likely continue to do so when the Commanders visit the Cardinals next week. Daniels has a very favorable schedule with the Cardinals, Titans, and Texans in the next three weeks, so if you need a QB streamer and he's available, he is definitely worth considering. The dual-threat QB will have a high ceiling if he can convert more of his team's effective drives into touchdowns.--Zach Thompson
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Chargers Regret Not Featuring Omarion Hampton Sooner
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 10:27 PM ET"Yeah, in hindsight, we should have done that sooner," Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday when discussing running back Omarion Hampton's increased production in the lead-back role of late, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton has rushed for 194 yards on 5.4 yards per carry over the last two games against the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, with the Chargers finally giving him the featured-back role in a lost season. The second-year RB had a season-high-tying 63% snap share in last Monday night's win over Baltimore, but he played only 55% of the snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets, although he still had success with 89 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one catch for four yards. Over the last three games, the 23-year-old from Ohio State has 254 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. If Keaton Mitchell (knee) is forced to miss time after getting hurt in Week 11, Hampton could see an even larger share of the backfield work, starting with a Week 12 matchup with the fading New England Patriots. On the year, Hampton is averaging 4.1 yards per carry for 563 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, adding 13 receptions for 67 yards as a receiver. If the increased role is maintained by Hampton, fantasy managers should feel more comfortable with him as their RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Ty Johnson on the Deep-League Radar After Seven-Catch Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:59 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson put together one of his best performances of the season on Sunday. Johnson did basically nothing in the running game, but he was able to salvage his fantasy value with his work as a receiver. The 29-year-old hauled in seven of his eight targets for 55 yards in the win over the Miami Dolphins. This was the most targets and receptions for Johnson this season as he saw a significant spike in production. The Bills were without tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle), so it's possible that they leaned on Johnson more frequently in the passing game with him sidelined. Johnson hasn't been a consistent fantasy option this season, but he could be worth snagging in deep leagues ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam LaPorta is Limited During Monday's Walkthrough
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:49 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough, per the team's injury report. The Lions are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears for a Thanksgiving matchup this upcoming Thursday. They've decided to be cautious with LaPorta ahead of this contest. He's nursing an ankle injury, but it's not expected to keep him out of Thursday's huge divisional game. This past weekend, LaPorta hauled in three of his six targets for 62 yards in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fantasy managers should continue to check back on Tuesday and Wednesday to see how LaPorta progresses throughout the week ahead of this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Detroit Lions
Myles Price has Intriguing Deep-League Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:39 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price has been seeing an expanded role in the offense in recent weeks. In Week 10, Price hauled in all four of his targets for 49 yards and scored a touchdown. He quickly became a popular waiver wire pickup, but Price disappointed fantasy managers this past weekend. Price hauled in both his targets for 26 yards in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It wasn't a great game from Price, but the expectation is that he'll continue having an increased role as long as Jordan Addison (thumb) is out. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who might be looking for a dart throw should consider adding Price ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tutu Atwell Offers Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has quickly moved his way up the depth chart. Atwell finds himself in the starting role with both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined right now. In Week 10, Atwell hauled in one of his two targets for 31 yards in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. The assumption is that he'll have a larger role coming out of the bye against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The Rams desperately need pass catchers, and Atwell is one of the few healthy bodies that they have left. The 27-year-old could be worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of their matchup against the Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darius Cooper Becoming a Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper is coming off one of his better performances of the season. On Sunday, Cooper hauled in four of his five targets for 59 yards in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This 59-yard performance is the most yardage Cooper has posted in a game since his 71-yard outing in Week 5. The 25-year-old has seen five or more targets in three straight games. Cooper remains the third option on the depth chart, but he has been a more consistent contributor as of late. Fantasy managers in deep leagues or dynasty formats should consider stashing Cooper.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Newsome Out "Multiple Weeks" With Ankle Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 9:02 PM ETNew York Giants starting cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle) will miss "multiple weeks" after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach John Harbaugh told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. A decision has not been made on whether Newsome will need surgery on his ankle. If the Giants place him on Injured Reserve, he will be required to miss at least four games. Newsome left MetLife on Sunday in a boot and underwent further testing on Monday. In his first year in New York, the 26-year-old has recorded 35 tackles (26 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups in nine starts for the G-Men. He has been an integral player in the back end of coordinator Dennard Wilson's defense, so the Giants' secondary will be more vulnerable going forward, starting in a Week 12 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Newsome has played some of the best football of his career so far in 2026 after signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension last month. Paulson Adebo stepped up for the Giants on Sunday after Newsome's injury, and he should play more defensive snaps for however long Newsome is sidelined with his high-ankle sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Ravens Non-Committal on Marlon Humphrey's Week 12 Status
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:53 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was non-committal on Monday when asked about cornerback Marlon Humphrey's status for the upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Humphrey was disciplined in Week 11 and did not play in the team's loss to the Carolina Panthers after making a derogatory remark about the city of Baltimore on his podcast. "I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter said Monday. The Ravens split Humphrey's snaps on Sunday in Carolina between T.J. Tampa and Chidobe Awuzie. Baltimore is 4-7 and currently has the league's longest active losing streak at six games, so they could definitely use Humphrey back this weekend. The 30-year-old veteran and former first-rounder from Alabama in 2017 is a four-time Pro Bowler and has 40 tackles (23 solo), nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his 10 games played so far in his 10th year in the NFL in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Patriots Sticking With Tommy DeVito as Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:47 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the team is not looking outside the organization for a starting quarterback as they prepare to be without Drake Maye (leg) for the foreseeable future due to a fractured right fibula that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Patriots will stick with Tommy DeVito as their starter under center as they head into a Week 12 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Tommy's our starter," Vrabel said. "We're excited about that. He had a good preseason, and Tommy's improved." DeVito struggled in his first extended action of the season in place of Maye against Detroit, going 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. During the preseason, DeVito went 23-for-41 passing for 344 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 86 total snaps. With top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) unlikely to be available this Sunday, DeVito will be a desperation option in two-QB superflex formats, even against the one-win Chargers. The only other QB that the Patriots have on their active roster behind DeVito is undrafted rookie Behren Morton.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
"The Plan" is for Sam Darnold to Start in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 7:55 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that "the plan" is for quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) to return and start on Sunday in a big divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. "Nothing official yet, we'll see how Wednesday goes, but that's the plan," Macdonald said. The 29-year-old was seen suited up for the team's unofficial practice on Monday as the Seahawks come out of their bye week. Darnold, the third overall pick back in 2018, has not played since suffering a quad injury and cracking some ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he has made good progress in recent weeks and looks poised to send Drew Lock back to the bench this weekend. He has not been as great as he was in leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in his first year with the organization, but he is still the team's clear starter under center when healthy, and he'll be back on the QB2 radar this weekend if he is given the green light to play. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the two-time Pro Bowler in 2026, as he enters Week 12 action with almost as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (10) while throwing for 1,478 yards in seven starts. We will keep a close eye on Darnold's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. In the previous meeting with San Fran, Darnold threw for under 200 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions on Oct. 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Rachaad White Active for Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 7:47 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after being questionable on the final Week 11 injury report, according to Pro Football Talk. White was limited in Friday's practice and did not see the field on Saturday, but he was being rested with a minor heel injury and will play against Cincy. The problem for fantasy managers who were planning to start the 27-year-old is that Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is making his return from Injured Reserve on Monday night and will take valuable backfield opportunities away from White. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB did not do much with his elevated role in JCM's absence, either, and he comes into Monday's action with 65 carries, 275 rushing yards, and only one rushing touchdown in his first eight games with the Commanders, adding 19 catches on 23 targets for 134 yards and two more receiving touchdowns. White will continue to be a low-upside RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in PPR leagues, but his overall upside will take a hit now that Croskey-Merritt is back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Seahawks Place George Holani on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 6:25 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks placed running back George Holani (knee) on Injured Reserve on Monday, according to Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell. Holani suffered his knee injury in the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he will now miss at least the next four games, making him ineligible to return until the Christmas Day game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Holani had an elevated role earlier this year with Zach Charbonnet still on Injured Reserve and with rookie Jadarian Price missing some time due to a chest injury. However, when both Charb and Price returned, the former undrafted free agent from Boise State quickly became an afterthought in Seattle's offense. Holani has just one carry for nine yards in the last three games and a total of 37 rushing attempts for 117 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in 10 games in 2026 in his third year in the league. He has added 12 receptions on 15 targets for 88 yards in the passing game. With Holani out for at least the next four games, Emanuel Wilson will operate as the team's clear RB3 behind Charbonnet and Price. Holani belongs on the waiver wire in all single-year fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell