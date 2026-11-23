Tutu Atwell Offers Deep-League Stash Value
Nov 23, 2026, 9:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has quickly moved his way up the depth chart. Atwell finds himself in the starting role with both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined right now. In Week 10, Atwell hauled in one of his two targets for 31 yards in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. The assumption is that he'll have a larger role coming out of the bye against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The Rams desperately need pass catchers, and Atwell is one of the few healthy bodies that they have left. The 27-year-old could be worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of their matchup against the Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Darius Cooper Becoming a Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 23, 2026, 9:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper is coming off one of his better performances of the season. On Sunday, Cooper hauled in four of his five targets for 59 yards in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This 59-yard performance is the most yardage Cooper has posted in a game since his 71-yard outing in Week 5. The 25-year-old has seen five or more targets in three straight games. Cooper remains the third option on the depth chart, but he has been a more consistent contributor as of late. Fantasy managers in deep leagues or dynasty formats should consider stashing Cooper.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Newsome Out "Multiple Weeks" With Ankle Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 9:02 PM ETNew York Giants starting cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle) will miss "multiple weeks" after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach John Harbaugh told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. A decision has not been made on whether Newsome will need surgery on his ankle. If the Giants place him on Injured Reserve, he will be required to miss at least four games. Newsome left MetLife on Sunday in a boot and underwent further testing on Monday. In his first year in New York, the 26-year-old has recorded 35 tackles (26 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups in nine starts for the G-Men. He has been an integral player in the back end of coordinator Dennard Wilson's defense, so the Giants' secondary will be more vulnerable going forward, starting in a Week 12 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Newsome has played some of the best football of his career so far in 2026 after signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension last month. Paulson Adebo stepped up for the Giants on Sunday after Newsome's injury, and he should play more defensive snaps for however long Newsome is sidelined with his high-ankle sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Ravens Non-Committal on Marlon Humphrey's Week 12 Status
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:53 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was non-committal on Monday when asked about cornerback Marlon Humphrey's status for the upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Humphrey was disciplined in Week 11 and did not play in the team's loss to the Carolina Panthers after making a derogatory remark about the city of Baltimore on his podcast. "I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter said Monday. The Ravens split Humphrey's snaps on Sunday in Carolina between T.J. Tampa and Chidobe Awuzie. Baltimore is 4-7 and currently has the league's longest active losing streak at six games, so they could definitely use Humphrey back this weekend. The 30-year-old veteran and former first-rounder from Alabama in 2017 is a four-time Pro Bowler and has 40 tackles (23 solo), nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his 10 games played so far in his 10th year in the NFL in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Patriots Sticking With Tommy DeVito as Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 8:47 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the team is not looking outside the organization for a starting quarterback as they prepare to be without Drake Maye (leg) for the foreseeable future due to a fractured right fibula that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Patriots will stick with Tommy DeVito as their starter under center as they head into a Week 12 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Tommy's our starter," Vrabel said. "We're excited about that. He had a good preseason, and Tommy's improved." DeVito struggled in his first extended action of the season in place of Maye against Detroit, going 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. During the preseason, DeVito went 23-for-41 passing for 344 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 86 total snaps. With top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) unlikely to be available this Sunday, DeVito will be a desperation option in two-QB superflex formats, even against the one-win Chargers. The only other QB that the Patriots have on their active roster behind DeVito is undrafted rookie Behren Morton.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
"The Plan" is for Sam Darnold to Start in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 7:55 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that "the plan" is for quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) to return and start on Sunday in a big divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. "Nothing official yet, we'll see how Wednesday goes, but that's the plan," Macdonald said. The 29-year-old was seen suited up for the team's unofficial practice on Monday as the Seahawks come out of their bye week. Darnold, the third overall pick back in 2018, has not played since suffering a quad injury and cracking some ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he has made good progress in recent weeks and looks poised to send Drew Lock back to the bench this weekend. He has not been as great as he was in leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in his first year with the organization, but he is still the team's clear starter under center when healthy, and he'll be back on the QB2 radar this weekend if he is given the green light to play. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the two-time Pro Bowler in 2026, as he enters Week 12 action with almost as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (10) while throwing for 1,478 yards in seven starts. We will keep a close eye on Darnold's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. In the previous meeting with San Fran, Darnold threw for under 200 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions on Oct. 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Rachaad White Active for Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 7:47 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after being questionable on the final Week 11 injury report, according to Pro Football Talk. White was limited in Friday's practice and did not see the field on Saturday, but he was being rested with a minor heel injury and will play against Cincy. The problem for fantasy managers who were planning to start the 27-year-old is that Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is making his return from Injured Reserve on Monday night and will take valuable backfield opportunities away from White. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB did not do much with his elevated role in JCM's absence, either, and he comes into Monday's action with 65 carries, 275 rushing yards, and only one rushing touchdown in his first eight games with the Commanders, adding 19 catches on 23 targets for 134 yards and two more receiving touchdowns. White will continue to be a low-upside RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in PPR leagues, but his overall upside will take a hit now that Croskey-Merritt is back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Seahawks Place George Holani on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 6:25 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks placed running back George Holani (knee) on Injured Reserve on Monday, according to Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell. Holani suffered his knee injury in the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he will now miss at least the next four games, making him ineligible to return until the Christmas Day game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Holani had an elevated role earlier this year with Zach Charbonnet still on Injured Reserve and with rookie Jadarian Price missing some time due to a chest injury. However, when both Charb and Price returned, the former undrafted free agent from Boise State quickly became an afterthought in Seattle's offense. Holani has just one carry for nine yards in the last three games and a total of 37 rushing attempts for 117 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown in 10 games in 2026 in his third year in the league. He has added 12 receptions on 15 targets for 88 yards in the passing game. With Holani out for at least the next four games, Emanuel Wilson will operate as the team's clear RB3 behind Charbonnet and Price. Holani belongs on the waiver wire in all single-year fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Jake Ferguson Does Not Practice on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 6:17 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) remained out of practice on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. Ferguson should be considered on the wrong side of questionable going into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 after missing the last two contests with knee and ankle injuries. The 27-year-old will need to get back on the practice field first to have any shot at potentially suiting up this week. In the 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Brevyn Spann-Ford took advantage of Ferguson's continued absence to catch both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes. Outside of Ferguson's four touchdown receptions in 2026, he has been underwhelming for his fantasy managers, catching 19 of his 27 targets for 136 yards (career-low 7.2 yards per reception) in nine games played. The two-time Pro Bowler's fantasy stock continues to fall while he misses time due to injuries. He has not seen more than three targets in a game since Oct. 8, and Ferguson only has two games so far in 2026 with five-plus targets, with Prescott focusing most of his attention on star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Dak Prescott a Full Participant With Hand Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 6:08 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (hand) picked up a left-hand injury when his left hand was bent back in the win on Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans, but he practiced in full on Monday and should be good for the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday versus the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 33-year-old Prescott and the red-hot Cowboys offense will be looking to keep things rolling against the Eagles this week on Turkey Day. Prescott has thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Titans, and he will be looking to make it four straight against Philly on a short week. He has been on a heater in the last three games, going 79-for-118 passing with 1,003 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. In addition to his four passing touchdowns on Sunday against Tennessee, Prescott added his first rushing touchdown of the year. Fantasy managers should continue to treat Prescott as a high-end QB1 option against the Eagles in Week 12. In the first meeting with Philly in a 38-21 win on Oct. 26, Prescott went 15-for-27 passing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He has already cleared 3,000 yards passing this season and has 25 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Micah Parsons Cleared for Season Debut vs. Rams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:54 PM ETGreen Bay Packers star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos, Parsons has checked every box and will be available in Week 12. The 27-year-old former 12th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Penn State will be officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list before Wednesday's showdown in L.A. Getting Parsons back into the fold will make Green Bay's defensive unit much more formidable the rest of the way. The five-time Pro Bowler has 65 sacks in his career in five NFL seasons, and he was on pace to set a new career high in sacks in 2025 in his first year with the Packers before he injured his knee. In 14 games in Green Bay a season ago, Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles. While he will be a bit risky in his first game back on a snap count, Parsons has the kind of game-changing abilities on defense that make him a must-start in IDP fantasy formats when he is a full-go in terms of workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Dalton Kincaid Limited at Monday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated injury report on Monday, according to the team. Kincaid missed his first game of the 2026 season on Sunday in the victory over the division-rival Miami Dolphins due to thumb and ankle injuries. It is a good sign that the 27-year-old was limited to begin Week 12 preparations against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fantasy managers should be very skeptical about whether he plays on a quick turnaround this Thursday on Thanksgiving Day. With Kincaid sidelined on Sunday, backup tight end Dawson Knox caught two of his three targets for 31 yards against Miami. Kincaid's dwindling targets in recent weeks before his thumb and ankle injuries had him trending down as a TE1 in fantasy football. The former first-rounder caught five of six targets for 96 yards in his last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. Kincaid could see more targets down the stretch if he gets healthier, but if he is active on Thursday against Kansas City, he will be a volatile TE1 for fantasy managers who will be at risk of seeing fewer snaps as he works his way back from multiple injuries. Check back on Tuesday and Wednesday to see if Kincaid can upgrade to a full practice, which would pave the way for him to return in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Kenneth Walker Misses Practice on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) was estimated as a non-participant in practice on Monday, according to the team. A groin injury kept Walker sidelined for a second straight game in Sunday's Week 11 blowout win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and he is on the wrong track to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday after missing the first practice of the week. The Chiefs are definitely not in a rush to bring the 26-year-old back too soon after rookie Emmett Johnson has produced 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 carries while catching 10 of 11 targets for 108 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the last two games with Walker sidelined. The Chiefs will put Walker immediately back into a starting role when he is cleared from his groin injury, but on a short week, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is not a lock to play against the Bills. The Chiefs are "optimistic" that Walker will play in Week 12, but he is going to need to return to practice on Tuesday or Wednesday first. If Walker is active on Thursday, he will be a much more volatile RB1 option for fantasy managers while at risk of losing valuable touches to Johnson. Walker has been a top-five fantasy RB when healthy in his first year in KC, though, recording 872 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 159 carries while adding 26 catches for 172 yards and four receiving TDs on 36 targets. He leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Goedert Limited on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) is on the Week 12 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday. Goedert played 89% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, but he caught just one pass on one target from quarterback Joe Milton III for a 38-yard gain in Week 11. The Eagles have a quick turnaround with a game on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but Goedert's shin injury should not keep him from playing in Week 12. With quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, the 31-year-old Goedert has become more of a touchdown-dependent TE2 for fantasy purposes, and he has not found the end zone since scoring twice in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. As long as he plays this week, though, Goedert will have TE1 upside in a friendly matchup against the Cowboys' defense. In the first meeting with Dallas on Oct. 26, Goedert caught five of his seven targets for 48 yards. Check back by Wednesday to see if Goedert has been cleared to play on Thursday in Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Limited on Monday With Neck Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Monday. Barkley reportedly suffered an arm injury late in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is listed on the Week 12 injury report with a neck ailment. The 29-year-old has recovered from hamstring and back injuries that he was dealing with going into the Week 10 bye, but now he is working through a neck issue, and he admitted on Sunday that he will not be 100% health-wise for the rest of the season. Barkley's neck injury does not seem like something that will keep him from playing in the Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he probably will not practice much on a short week. The three-time Pro Bowler has a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season, but he has still managed to find the end zone as a runner in four straight games after carrying the football a season-high 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Steelers. On the negative side, Barkley did not have a catch for a second straight game, and he has not had more than two catches in a game all year. Going into a good matchup against Dallas, Barkley should be on the RB1/2 borderline in Week 12. In the first meeting with Dallas, Barkley had seven carries for 62 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season while adding two catches for nine yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown Not Spotted at Practice Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was not spotted at his team's practice on Monday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown was removed early from his team's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and is expected to miss multiple weeks, making it unlikely that he'll be able to suit up for New England's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's been an injury-marred season for the 29-year-old, who has already missed time with ankle and knee issues. Brown has also been ineffective when on the field, recording 11 catches for 128 yards on 26 targets across four games. With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) on Injured Reserve and expected to miss the remainder of 2026, Brown's fantasy value in redraft leagues is the lowest it's been in quite some time.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Ravens Not Pursuing Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:49 PM ETWhen asked about potential interest in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said he is OK with the team's QB room and is not going to speculate on any players not with the team, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) could miss the rest of the 2026 season, which is why the Ravens acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. Jones, who struggled in his second season with the Colts while coming off a torn Achilles late last year, would not really be an upgrade over Brissett. The 33-year-old Brissett has lost both of his first two starts with the Ravens while completing 66.3% of his pass attempts for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Jones, who is not believed to be in a rush to sign with a new team, completed a career-low 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions in 11 starts in his final season with Indy, although in his defense, the Colts have been without receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for most of the year, and they recently traded away receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline. Wherever Jones lands, he will not necessarily be handed another starting opportunity.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
MarShawn Lloyd a Potential Injury Replacement to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAcross nine games (four starts) in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has recorded 267 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 77 touches. While Lloyd has been one of the NFL's least efficient players on a per-touch basis this season, he's continued to see opportunities in Green Bay due to the frequent unavailability of Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs (finger). Jacobs could return for Green Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, in which case Lloyd would be highly unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload. If Jacobs remains sidelined, Lloyd would likely be in line to split work with fellow Packers back Kaleb Johnson. As an injury stash in deeper fantasy leagues, Lloyd could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Upgrades to Full Participation on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) has been battling through some toe soreness as the Rams come out of their bye week, but he upgraded to a full practice on Monday and should be cleared to play on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The 26-year-old remains a key part of the Rams' offense, especially with both receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) expected to miss the rest of the season, but before the Week 11 bye, Blake Corum had been out-touching and outproducing him in the backfield. Williams had a strong stretch from Weeks 4 through 8 with a combined 74 rushing attempts for 334 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 136 yards through the air. But he has taken more of a back seat to Corum in wins over the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals in the last two contests, seeing 27 carries for 68 yards (2.5 yards per attempt) and no scores while catching five of nine targets for 25 yards as a receiver. He will continue to be a big part of the Rams' backfield, but if his toe is not 100% against Green Bay on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see Corum once again see a bigger piece of the workload. Williams has become a more volatile RB2 for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Remains Limited on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was a limited practice participant on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs missed Green Bay's final game before their Week 11 bye with a finger injury, and it appears his status is still in question for the Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Across three games in 2026, Jacobs has recorded 148 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 47 touches. While the veteran back has only played in two full contests this season due to injury and off-field issues, he's operated as Green Bay's workhorse rusher when active. If Jacobs plays on Wednesday, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If he remains sidelined, the Packers backfield will likely be led by the combination of Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Pat Freiermuth Could Be a Viable Tight End Streamer in Week 12
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded 32 catches for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of Freiermuth's fantasy production this season has come from touchdown receptions, and he's been held out of the end zone in four of his last five games. However, Freiermuth has logged at least 35 receiving yards in three straight contests and saw five targets from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's role in the team's offense in question, Freiermuth could see a bump in targets going forward. His upside is minimal, but Freiermuth profiles as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller