Nov 23, 2026, 5:54 PM ET

Green Bay Packers star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos, Parsons has checked every box and will be available in Week 12. The 27-year-old former 12th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Penn State will be officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list before Wednesday's showdown in L.A. Getting Parsons back into the fold will make Green Bay's defensive unit much more formidable the rest of the way. The five-time Pro Bowler has 65 sacks in his career in five NFL seasons, and he was on pace to set a new career high in sacks in 2025 in his first year with the Packers before he injured his knee. In 14 games in Green Bay a season ago, Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles. While he will be a bit risky in his first game back on a snap count, Parsons has the kind of game-changing abilities on defense that make him a must-start in IDP fantasy formats when he is a full-go in terms of workload.