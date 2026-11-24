Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 12 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Wide receiver decisions are getting tougher as we head into Week 12, and at this point in the season, chasing name value over opportunity can be costly. Nico Collins continues to command a massive share of Houston's passing attack. At the same time, Jakobi Meyers gets a dream matchup against a Tennessee defense that's been handing out fantasy points to opposing receivers like holiday candy.
DeVonta Smith also lands in an intriguing spot against Dallas, where the matchup could create some much-needed opportunities for Philadelphia's passing game. But not every receiver is walking into a favorable situation.
I'm pumping the brakes on Garrett Wilson against Miami, while San Francisco's target competition makes Deebo Samuel Sr. and Keenan Allen hard to trust with Mike Evans back in the lineup. And then there's DK Metcalf, whose Week 11 stat line included one catch, two yards, two fights, and an ejection. Let's say he's not exactly making fantasy managers feel comfortable. Let's get into the Week 12 RotoBaller wide receiver starts and sits.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Nico Collins – WR, Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Collins is another receiver I'm comfortable starting in Week 12, especially given how his involvement in Houston's passing attack has developed over the last couple of weeks.
STROUD. NICO. SIX.
INDvsHOU on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N8wVUjuo77
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026
Collins has recorded 21 targets, 12 receptions, and 152 receiving yards over his last two games, accounting for 33.9% of the Texans' team targets. He's also scored twice during that stretch. Since Week 8, Collins is averaging 15.6 fantasy points, the 10th-most among his wide receiver peers.
That's an important combination of opportunity and production. Collins is clearly one of the primary options in this passing game, and when Houston needs to move the football through the air, he's consistently involved.
The matchup against Baltimore isn't quite as attractive as some of the other defensive opportunities available this week. However, Houston is one of the teams that can create fantasy production through its individual talent rather than relying entirely on the opponent's defensive weaknesses.
That, plus the fact that the Ravens allowed Tetairoa McMillan to haul in six of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown last week, may be Collins’s floor here.
Collins also offers something hard to find at this position: legitimate big-play ability combined with a meaningful target share. You don't need a perfect matchup to start a receiver commanding about one-third of his team's targets.
Jakobi Meyers – WR, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
I figured Parker Washington was too obvious to include (you’re starting him as well). Meyers might not have the same explosive ceiling as some of the other names on this list, but I really like the opportunity he's walking into this week.
Jacksonville gets Tennessee, one of the most favorable defensive matchups for fantasy wide receivers, as Tennessee has surrendered a league-high 41.3 fantasy points per game. In fact, the next closest team is more than six fantasy points per game behind the Titans.
Meyers has also been trending in the right direction since joining the Jaguars. He's established himself as another reliable option in the passing game, and the Week 12 matchup could turn that involvement into a meaningful fantasy performance.
Washington's presence creates an interesting dynamic because Jacksonville now has multiple receivers who can exploit defensive coverage. I particularly like Meyers in PPR formats, where his ability to contribute through receptions adds value beyond simply chasing a touchdown.
I'm not expecting a massive 150-yard performance, but I do like the opportunity for Meyers to deliver a useful WR2/FLEX performance.
DeVonta Smith – WR, Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
DeVonta Smith is an interesting player heading into Thanksgiving because the matchup against Dallas could provide exactly the kind of opportunity fantasy managers have been waiting for.
Dallas has been one of the more attractive defensive matchups for opposing wide receivers, and Philadelphia should have opportunities to attack through the air. Beyond the previously mentioned Titans secondary, the Cowboys have allowed the next-highest fantasy points to WRs, 34.3 fantasy points per game.
On 3rd & 6, DeVonta Smith comes up clutch.
PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kx0HtT2tQs
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
That's encouraging because his biggest obstacle this season hasn't necessarily been talent. It's been securing consistent opportunities in an offense that hasn't been good and is currently being orchestrated by a quarterback with limited experience, Joe Milton III.
With Dallas on the schedule, I like the opportunity for Philadelphia to generate enough passing volume to support its primary receiving options.
Smith’s versatility becomes especially important when opposing defenses must account for multiple threats. Against the Steelers, Smith caught five passes for 41 yards, but the 12 targets were enticing, accounting for 57% of the team's targets in that contest.
I'm not suggesting Smith is a guaranteed WR1, but I want exposure to the Eagles' passing game in this matchup. Consider Smith a strong WR2 with the potential to outperform that ranking. Before Smith suffered that hamstring injury, he ranked seventh among wide receivers in targets per game, ninth in fantasy points per game, and 20th in yards per route run.
Week 12 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Deebo Samuel Sr. and Keenan Allen – WR, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
I'm having a difficult time trusting either Samuel or Allen heading into Week 12, especially with Evans back in the San Francisco lineup. Evans returned from an Achilles injury and immediately boosted this passing attack, drawing seven targets and converting six catches into 109 receiving yards and a touchdown against Minnesota.
The concern for Samuel and Allen is that there's only so much volume to go around. The last time Evans faced Seattle, Brock Purdy targeted the future Hall of Famer 10 times, for seven receptions, 113 yards, and a touchdown. With Evans looking healthy and George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey also commanding opportunities, the target competition is getting harder to navigate.
Samuel managed just four targets for three receptions and 20 receiving yards against Minnesota, adding 27 rushing yards on two carries. Allen wasn't much better, finishing with three receptions for 38 yards on four targets.
Now they face Seattle, one of the toughest defensive matchups for opposing fantasy wide receivers. Samuel's rushing ability gives him a little more upside, but neither receiver is getting consistent enough volume to justify a starting spot. I'm looking elsewhere in Week 12.
Garrett Wilson – WR, New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Garrett Wilson is a difficult player to sit because the talent and target volume are certainly there. Unfortunately, the Week 12 matchup presents a significant challenge.
Miami is one of the tougher defensive matchups for opposing fantasy wide receivers, as the Dolphins are conceding 24.2 fantasy points per contest to the position, which is the fourth-fewest. Miami has been tough on top receiving options all season, holding Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, Ja'Marr Chase, Rashee Rice, and Evans to fewer than 95 receiving yards.
In fact, back in Week 7, Miami limited Wilson to two catches on three targets for 26 yards.
Wilson is currently ranked among the top 20 receivers in fantasy production (WR17), with 136.2 fantasy points. The concern isn't necessarily his ability to generate production. It's whether the Jets can consistently get him opportunities against this defense.
His recent target volume remains encouraging, and he can produce explosive plays downfield. However, the matchup makes those opportunities harder to come by. I'm not suggesting Wilson should be an automatic bench in every league. If he's your WR1 or WR2, you may not have the luxury of sitting him.
But if you're making a difficult FLEX decision between Wilson and another receiver with a more favorable matchup, I'd lean toward the alternative. This is a week where I'd temper expectations rather than assume his usual production.
DK Metcalf – WR, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
Fantasy managers need to evaluate him based on what he's actually producing, not what we know he's capable of. The recent numbers are concerning. Metcalf has recorded two or fewer receptions in four consecutive games. He's averaging just 43.4 receiving yards per game this season and has scored only twice.
DK Metcalf has been ejected in Philly
CBS | Paramount+ https://t.co/johlxzOD1J
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2026
Metcalf is becoming increasingly difficult to trust right now, and his Week 11 performance against Philadelphia certainly didn't help. Metcalf finished with one reception for two yards on four targets before being ejected following multiple altercations with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. His final stat line? One catch, two yards, two fights, a pair of eyes gouged, and an early exit.
Unfortunately, fantasy managers don't get bonus points for extracurricular activities. Until Metcalf gives us a reason to trust his production again, he's a tough player to start.
Pittsburgh now gets Denver. While the Broncos aren't specifically on the toughest defensive matchup list (25.5 fantasy points against, eighth-fewest), their recent production alone makes me uncomfortable. If Metcalf found life frustrating against DeJean, how do you think he will keep his composure against Patrick Surtain II, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner?
Metcalf still possesses tremendous downfield ability, but the weekly floor has become a serious problem. I'm looking for more dependable options this week, especially with the fantasy playoffs approaching.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DK Metcalf, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- DK Metcalf, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DK Metcalf, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson compared to others:
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