Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 12 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
The tight end position is giving fantasy managers plenty to think about heading into Week 12, and matchups could make all the difference. George Kittle remains a difference-maker despite a difficult opponent, while Harold Fannin Jr. is emerging as a legitimate weekly starter, thanks to a growing role in Cleveland's passing attack.
We're also looking at an opportunity for T.J. Hockenson to deliver against Atlanta, with Kirk Cousins' history of involving his tight ends working in his favor. But I'm approaching some familiar names with caution. Tyler Warren faces a brutal Houston defense, Dallas Goedert's production has cooled, and Kyle Pitts faces an angry Minnesota defense that has been making life miserable for opposing tight ends.
Let's get into the Week 12 RotoBaller Tight End Starts and Sits, and find out who you can trust and who belongs on the bench.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
George Kittle - TE, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Kittle reminded fantasy managers last week why he remains one of the most dangerous tight ends in football. He finished with three receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns, delivering a huge fantasy performance despite seeing only three targets. That's the kind of touchdown upside Kittle brings to the table, but I don't want managers to confuse that scoring production with a massive increase in opportunity.
That's TWO touchdowns now for George Kittle 🔥
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Cr7tUdtRoN
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
In Weeks 4 through 11, Kittle has accumulated 49 targets, 35 receptions, and 417 receiving yards in six games. His 26.2% target share is particularly encouraging, and his 12.0 yards per reception demonstrates the big-play potential that separates him from many tight ends. Those two touchdowns against the Vikings last week were particularly impressive.
Seattle presents a much tougher matchup than we'd ideally like. The Seahawks have allowed just 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends, only the Green Bay Packers allow fewer fantasy points per game than Seattle to opposing tight ends.
However, Kittle is one of the few players at this position who can overcome a difficult defensive matchup. Earlier in the season, Kittle caught five of six passes against the same Seattle defensive unit.
Start Kittle. I'm not projecting another two-touchdown performance, but his receiving ability, red-zone involvement, and importance to the offense keep him firmly in starting lineups.
Harold Fannin Jr. - TE, Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders
After a slow start to his sophomore campaign, Fannin has quietly become one of the more dependable young tight ends in fantasy football, and managers should pay attention to the opportunity he's getting in Cleveland. From Weeks 4 through 11, Fannin has accumulated 44 targets, 30 receptions, and 418 receiving yards in seven games. He's also found the end zone twice during that stretch.
HAROLD FANNIN GOES BEASTMODE! https://t.co/wO5EDBSO8e
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
The most impressive part is the recent involvement. From Weeks 8 through 10 alone, Fannin saw 23 targets, catching 19 of them for 287 yards and a touchdown. That's an outstanding three-game stretch for a tight end, and it shows his production isn't built entirely on touchdown luck.
Las Vegas is a favorable opponent. The Raiders have allowed 14.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends, making them one of the more generous defenses at the position (fifth-most). That's an opportunity Fannin can capitalize on, especially if Cleveland continues to feature him as a meaningful part of its passing attack.
Fannin is a strong start this week. His recent target volume gives him a legitimate fantasy floor, while his ability to generate yards after the catch provides additional upside.
T.J. Hockenson - TE, Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons
Hockenson deserves more consideration than he's been receiving in some fantasy conversations. The Minnesota tight end has been a productive target when available, and his underlying numbers suggest there's still a path to meaningful fantasy production.
In Weeks 4 through 11, Hockenson has recorded 38 targets, 32 receptions, and 307 receiving yards in six contests. His 18%-plus target share is solid, and his 32 receptions demonstrate that he's being used as a dependable underneath option. Over that period, he is averaging 9.8 fantasy points per game and is the TE8.
Atlanta is not an especially frightening matchup. The Falcons have allowed 9.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which places them around the middle of the pack. That doesn't make this an automatic matchup advantage. Still, it certainly doesn't give me a reason to avoid Hockenson, especially since Cousins loves getting his tight ends involved and Hockenson is the second option in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson.
The key is that Hockenson doesn't need a massive downfield performance to be useful. His reception volume can provide a foundation, particularly in PPR leagues. Hockenson is a reasonable TE1 this week. I prefer the upside of some other options, but his catch rate and involvement give him a respectable starting floor.
Week 12- Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Warren is hard to move away from because the talent and opportunity are both appealing. Unfortunately, the fantasy production hasn't followed. Over six games in Weeks 4–11, Warren has collected 39 targets, 23 receptions, and 209 receiving yards. He's also scored just one touchdown, leaving him with a disappointing 4.6 half-PPR points per game during this stretch.
The recent production is particularly concerning. From Weeks 8–10, Warren saw 20 targets but turned them into only 10 receptions for 63 yards. That's not the kind of production fantasy managers need from a starting tight end.
Houston presents another obstacle. The Texans have been one of the toughest defenses against tight ends, allowing just 8.6 fantasy points per game. That's the fifth-fewest surrendered to the position.
Warren has the talent to turn things around, but this isn't the matchup where I'm betting on that. Warren belongs on the bench this week. The opportunity is encouraging, but the efficiency and matchup are working against him.
Dallas Goedert - TE, Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Goedert is another tight end whose fantasy value has been hard to pin down. He's still involved in the Philadelphia offense, but the production hasn't been strong enough to justify treating him as a dependable weekly starter.
Dallas Goedert keeps the drive alive!
NYGvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mlB0ZwFvvg
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Over the last six games, Goedert has collected 34 targets, 27 receptions, and 255 receiving yards. The biggest concern is that he hasn't scored a touchdown in that stretch. In fact, he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1. Goedert is averaging 4.6 half-PPR points per game, which isn't enough for a player who typically carries starting expectations.
Goedert's 16.6% target share is encouraging, but the Eagles have multiple offensive weapons competing for opportunities. That makes his weekly ceiling difficult to predict.
The Dallas matchup doesn't automatically warrant panic, but it also doesn't offer enough of an advantage to overlook his recent production. Goedert is a sit in standard-sized leagues unless you're dealing with significant injuries at the position. I need to see more consistent red-zone involvement before trusting him again.
The bottom line is the Eagles offense is simply too volatile.
Kyle Pitts - TE, Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Pitts is coming off a bye week, but I don't expect that extra preparation time to solve the problems facing this Atlanta passing game. The matchup against Minnesota is about as difficult as it gets for opposing tight ends, and I'm not interested in chasing Pitts' earlier touchdown streak.
The production over his last three games before the bye is particularly concerning. Pitts has managed just nine receptions for 79 yards on 15 targets. That's an average of 8.7 yards per reception, and he hasn't surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of those three contests. Even more concerning, he's exceeded 50 receiving yards just once all season.
Now comes an angry Vikings defense that has been exceptionally stingy against tight ends. Minnesota currently ranks as the third-toughest defense in the league for fantasy tight ends, allowing 8.7 fantasy points per contest this season, and that’s after Kittle scored twice last week. That's not the opponent I want to test a player whose production has become increasingly touchdown-dependent against.
Pitts has four touchdowns this season, but the yardage and consistency aren't there. He's also sharing opportunities in an Atlanta passing attack that hasn't been particularly productive.
I'm sitting Pitts. The name recognition and touchdown upside are tempting, but Minnesota is a brutal matchup. I need more than five targets and the hope of a touchdown to trust him in Week 12.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Warren, Harrold Fannin Jr., Dallas Goedert. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tyler Warren, Harrold Fannin Jr., Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has received an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Warren, Harrold Fannin Jr., Dallas Goedert compared to others:
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