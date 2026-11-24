Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 12, 13, 14, 15 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 12, 13, 14, and 15 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Now is the time to potentially roster two defenses with the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away. It's imperative to set yourself up for the final weeks of the season and into the fantasy playoffs. That means it may be a smart strategy to drop a bench player you won't start for a defense you will in one of the next four weeks.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 12, 13, 14, 15). If you want our Week 12 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 12-15
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. Several of these defenses are worth targeting on the waiver wire for the coming weeks. Some of these defenses are only good for Week 12, while a few are good for the following weeks. We'll also include a section highlighting the best streamers for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 12
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 12 D/ST Streamers
Washington Commanders D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 12 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Yahoo Rostership: 13%
- Over-Under: 41.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 17
The Washington Commanders are coming off a solid defensive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. They held one of the best offenses in football to only 20 points while tallying three sacks in the win. This defense will now get back-to-back favorable matchups against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
The Cardinals have plenty of quarterback concerns heading into Week 12. Carson Beck (back) or Josh Johnson will start for Arizona in this game, and neither quarterback presents much of a challenge for this Washington defense. Beck threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in his first career start in Week 10, while Johnson led the team downfield for only one scoring drive last week.
Joe Burrow Tries The QB Rush On 4th And 1 And Comes Up Short.
Frankie Luvu Comes Down With The Stop.
This Commanders Defense Is Playing So Good. I Can See An Upset Happening. https://t.co/JTcD9m47h6
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 24, 2026
In Week 13, the Titans offer another plus matchup for the Commanders. Washington has allowed 21 points or fewer in four straight games and has recorded 10 sacks with six takeaways during this stretch. While Tennessee has been able to move the ball more in recent weeks, this offensive line has still struggled. The Cowboys just sacked Cam Ward a season-high five times last week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 12 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Yahoo Rostership: 32%
- Over-Under: 43.5
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.25
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has a prime opportunity in front of them in the next few weeks. This D/ST will play the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, and the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. Even a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 is a strong matchup.
That makes this Buccaneers D/ST the best streaming defense for the rest of the season. This group ranks fourth in EPA/play, 10th in points allowed per game, fourth in yards allowed per game, 12th in passing yards allowed per game, second in rushing yards allowed per game, seventh in pass rush win rate, and second in takeaways. Those defensive numbers should all play well in these plus matchups moving forward.
First up for the Buccaneers is a matchup against the Panthers. The last time this Tampa Bay defense faced this Carolina offense, that group scored 25 fantasy points behind a five-sack, four-turnover, one-touchdown day. That's why this D/ST will be a top-10 play in Week 12. Bryce Young has also been sacked 20 times over the last five weeks.
New York Giants D/ST (Temporary/Playoff Streamer)
- Week 12 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
- Over-Under: 41.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 17.5
The New York Giants have played much better defense over the last few weeks. They tallied seven sacks while holding the Eagles to only 11 offensive points in Week 9, held the Commanders to 24 points and picked off Jayden Daniels twice in Week 10, and held the Jaguars to only 18 offensive points in last week's win.
Intercepted by Paulson Adebo! Giants get it back
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vT38HKg22S
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
That solid defensive showing against the Jaguars should give fantasy managers enough confidence to roll with them in Week 12 against the Colts. Anthony Richardson Sr. will be making his first start since late in the 2024 season, and that's a favorable matchup for this Giants defense. The last time Richardson started, he threw five interceptions in a three-game stretch (Week 13 to Week 16, 2024).
While fantasy managers can't use this defense in Week 13 against the 49ers or Week 14 against the Seahawks, it may be worth hanging onto this D/ST for the first round of the fantasy playoffs. The Giants will play the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. Cleveland has given up the most sacks of any team this season, and New York has recorded at least three sacks in two of its last three contests.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 12 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Yahoo Rostership: 49%
- Over-Under: 50.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.25
The Cincinnati Bengals have some of the best defensive matchups over the next few weeks. This group will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Outside of a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, this D/ST can be used regularly moving forward.
In Week 12 against the Saints, this Bengals D/ST is an easy top-10 play. New Orleans has had a hard time moving the football in recent weeks, and Tyler Shough has been sacked 14 times in his last three games. That bodes well for a Bengals defense that ranks 10th in sack rate through the first 11 weeks of the season.
Bengals defense keep making plays 👏
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/F0JWfDZ6tw
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Fantasy managers can easily use this defense again next week against the Browns. Cleveland has given up the most sacks this year, and the offensive line ranks 27th in pass-block win rate. For a Bengals defense that has recorded multiple sacks in nine of 10 games, that sack upside should come into play in this game.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 13
If you have Week 12 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 13:
- Philadelphia Eagles (29% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 13 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers (29% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 13 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders (13% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 13 opponent: Tennessee Titans (noted above)
Fantasy Football Playoffs Streamers for Week 15
If you are looking ahead, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 15:
- San Francisco 49ers (45% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Packers (29% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets (27% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 15 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants (10% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 15 opponent: Cleveland Browns (noted above)
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Miami Dolphins D/ST vs. NYJ
- Week 12 Opponent: New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 1%
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start this Dolphins D/ST this week because of this favorable matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets have scored under 15 points in two of their last three games, currently rank 24th in points per game, and have allowed the fourth-most sacks this year. However, this Dolphins defense is not good.
This unit is too risky to trust this late in the season, especially since it ranks 27th in both EPA/play and sack rate. There are a handful of other defenses to stream this week over the Dolphins. This D/ST also only scored four fantasy points against the Jets earlier in the year. In that game, Miami allowed 25 points while earning just two sacks.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 12: Stream the Commanders versus the Cardinals
- Week 13: Stream the Bengals versus the Browns
- Week 14: Stream the Eagles versus the Colts
- Week 15: Stream the 49ers versus the Chargers
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