Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 11 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 11 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers, along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, most of my Tier 1 defenses performed well. The Los Angeles Rams (No. 1) scored 17 fantasy points, the Houston Texans (No. 2) scored seven fantasy points, the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) scored 10 fantasy points, and the Minnesota Vikings (No. 7) scored 21 fantasy points
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 11 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. ARI
|58%
|12.5
|1
|2
|Denver Broncos
|vs. LV
|72%
|15.25
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|vs. IND
|97%
|16.5
|1
|4
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. MIA
|61%
|14.5
|1
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at PHI
|66%
|17
|1
|6
|Minnesota Vikings
|at SF
|92%
|21.75
|1
|7
|Detroit Lions
|vs. TB
|34%
|19
1. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. ARI
KC favored by 16, Total ~41
The Kansas City Chiefs get the best matchup of the week against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. In his first career start last week, Carson Beck threw for just 108 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times against the Los Angeles Rams. That gives the Chiefs D/ST a clear advantage in this game.
The Chiefs have put together back-to-back strong defensive performances. They recorded five sacks, forced one fumble, and held the Jets to only 12 offensive points in Week 9, and totaled three sacks with two turnovers and held the Falcons to only 13 offensive points last week. With Kansas City ranking sixth in EPA/play and third in points per game, this D/ST is the best play of the week.
2. Denver Broncos D/ST vs. LV
DEN favored by 10, Total ~40.5
The Denver Broncos are coming off their bye with a prime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. They will be facing a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza in his second career start. Mendoza was sacked six times in last week's loss and will be going up against a Broncos defense that ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate through 10 weeks.
Wait until you see the @Broncos' wild interception from this angle 🔥
@insidethenfl Week 9 on X https://t.co/KFDkkIRAb8
— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2026
The Broncos will be able to get significant pressure on Mendoza on Sunday. They rank 13th in sack rate, third in pressure rate, and have recorded at least three sacks in four of their last five games. This is a tough matchup for any quarterback, especially a rookie. That makes this Denver D/ST a must-start in all formats. The Raiders scored just 13 points last week.
3. Houston Texans D/ST vs. IND
HOU favored by 11.5, Total ~44.5
The Houston Texans defense hasn't exactly been elite to start the season. Houston currently ranks 16th in EPA/play, 18th in points allowed per game, and 27th in takeaways this year. However, this unit will be an easy start in all leagues this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston's D/ST has plenty of upside in this contest.
The Texans have totaled 15 sacks over their last three games, and Daniel Jones has been sacked 16 times over the last five weeks. Given that Houston ranks second in sack rate, ninth in pressure rate, and eighth in success rate this season, this D/ST should be started in all formats. Back in Week 3 against this Colts offense, this defense scored 13 fantasy points behind a four-sack, three-turnover game.
4. Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. MIA
BUF favored by 16.5, Total ~45.5
This Buffalo Bills defense is heating up. This group has allowed fewer than 13 points in three straight games and has recorded 10 sacks with eight turnovers (four interceptions and four fumbles) during that stretch. Last week, the Bills held the Jets to only 12 offensive points while tallying four sacks and two turnovers.
Fantasy managers can rely on this Buffalo defense again in Week 11. The Dolphins will be trotting out Kyle McCord again, and the Dolphins offensive line has allowed the eighth-most sacks this season. Considering the Bills rank fourth in pressure rate, this D/ST will have a nice ceiling and floor. McCord only completed 53% of his passes for 209 yards in his first career start.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at PHI
PIT favored by 4.5, Total ~38.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got torched by the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Still, this unit can be trusted in most formats this weekend against the Eagles. Philadelphia will be rolling out Joe Milton III in Week 11. In his first start of the season, Milton completed just 53% of his passes for 169 yards while being sacked seven times.
Expect the Steelers to have a bounce-back performance against this Eagles offense this weekend. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in points allowed per game, seventh in rush yards allowed per game, ninth in sack rate, and fourth in sacks per game. The Eagles have given up the fourth-most sacks this season, further proving why this D/ST is a strong start.
6. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at SF
SF favored by 3, Total ~46.5
Some will say the Minnesota Vikings D/ST is too high at No. 6 against one of the league's best offenses. However, this same unit has had strong defensive performances against the Lions (Week 8), Bills (Week 9), and Packers (Week 10) over the past three weeks. This defense scored at least six fantasy points in each of those three games, and just scored 21 fantasy points against Green Bay last week behind an eight-sack game.
@vikings defense continues to wreak havoc 😤 @awscloud https://t.co/x7yZMhcOKG
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
While the 49ers rank first in EPA/play, second in points per game, and second in total offense, this Vikings defense has been too good to sit. Minnesota ranks second in EPA/play, first in points allowed, first in sack rate, first in sacks, first in blitz rate, first in pass rush win rate, and third in takeaways. This defense has played well against other top offenses recently.
7. Detroit Lions D/ST vs. TB
DET favored by 6.5, Total ~46.5
The Detroit Lions might have lost Aidan Hutchinson (ACL) for the season, but this defense might have caught a break in Week 11 against the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot sprain that puts his availability for Sunday's contest in jeopardy. If he misses, this Lions D/ST is a top-10 play of the week.
The Buccaneers would have to start Jalon Daniels in Mayfield's absence. In Daniels' three starts earlier this year, Tampa Bay struggled to move the ball at times. Detroit would be a solid start even with Hutchinson out. This group has allowed fewer than 18 points in four straight games and has recorded multiple sacks in three straight contests. The Lions' fourth-ranked sack rate and fifth-ranked pressure rate should help them.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Chicago Bears
|vs. NO
|38%
|18.75
|2
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. NYJ
|9%
|18.5
|2
|10
|New York Jets
|at LAC
|6%
|22
8. Chicago Bears D/ST vs. NO
CHI favored by 11.5, Total ~49
The Chicago Bears have played well on this side of the ball for most of the season. They rank eighth in EPA/play, eighth in points allowed per game, third in sack rate, eighth in pressure rate, and first in third-down rate. That should help this unit post strong fantasy numbers this week against a Saints offense that has allowed eight sacks over the past two weeks.
BEARS DEFENSE ANSWERS BACK WITH A PICK-6 🐻
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/HHVx9YtFDl
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
9. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs. NYJ
LAC favored by 3.5, Total ~40.5
The Los Angeles Chargers will get a fantastic matchup against the Jets in Week 11. New York has given up the second-most sacks this season, and this offensive line has allowed multiple sacks in nine straight contests. The Chargers have definitely had their struggles on this side of the ball, but their 10th-ranked pressure rate should help them get to the quarterback.
10. New York Jets D/ST at LAC
LAC favored by 3.5, Total ~40.5
The New York Jets have not been a viable defensive option this season. This unit has allowed over 30 points in three straight games and ranks 24th in pass-rush win rate. However, this Jets defense has some potential against the Chargers in Week 11. Los Angeles ranks dead last in EPA/play, last in points scored, and 30th in sacks allowed.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at NYG
|92%
|20.25
|3
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. PIT
|28%
|21
|3
|13
|Baltimore Ravens
|at CAR
|82%
|23.5
11. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. NYG
JAC favored by 6, Total ~46.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the best all-around defenses this year. They rank fourth in EPA/play, second in points allowed per game, and fifth in pass rush win rate. That's enough to trust them as a Tier 3 defense in this matchup against the Giants. New York's offensive line has given up nine sacks over the last three weeks.
12. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. PIT
PIT favored 4,5, Total ~38.5
The Steelers offense hasn't been clicking lately. This offense has scored 20 points or fewer in two of its last three games, and Aaron Rodgers has been sacked at least three times in three of his last four contests. The Eagles just had six sacks in their most recent game against the New York Giants in Week 9.
13. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at CAR
CAR favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5
The Panthers offense has regressed a bit since the beginning of the season. Carolina has scored 21 points or fewer in five straight games, and the offensive line has struggled to protect Bryce Young lately. This unit has allowed 17 sacks over the last four weeks. That bodes well for a Ravens defense that ranks 11th in pressure rate on the year.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. BAL
|6%
|21
|4
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at WSH
|44%
|23
|4
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. TEN
|12%
|23.25
|4
|17
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. MIN
|33%
|24.75
|4
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at DEN
|6%
|25.25
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Panthers defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. Lamar Jackson will still be out, and the Ravens will have to roll with Jacoby Brissett. Carolina is coming off a solid defensive performance against the Saints last week, recording three sacks and forcing two turnovers.
As for the Bengals, Cowboys, 49ers, and Raiders, these four defenses are really risky to start. The Bengals defense ranks at the bottom of the league in EPA/play and yards allowed per game. The Cowboys rank 32nd in EPA/play. The new-look Vikings offense with Kirk Cousins makes the 49ers D/ST hard to trust. The Raiders rank dead last in points allowed per game.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at DET
|23%
|26.5
|5
|20
|Indianapolis Colts
|at HOU
|43%
|28
|6
|21
|New York Giants
|vs. JAC
|18%
|26.25
|6
|22
|Arizona Cardinals
|at KC
|1%
|28.5
|6
|23
|Washington Commanders
|vs. CIN
|17%
|29.5
|6
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|at CHI
|33%
|30.25
|6
|25
|Tennessee Titans
|at DAL
|3%
|31.25
|6
|26
|Miami Dolphins
|at BUF
|3%
|31
|Los Angeles Rams
|BYE
|Green Bay Packers
|BYE
|Seattle Seahawks
|BYE
|New England Patriots
|BYE
|Atlanta Falcons
|BYE
|Cleveland Browns
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 11.
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