Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 10 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 10 of the NFL season closes with a Monday night matchup that most certainly looked much better ahead of the season than it does now.
The woeful Chargers have been the league's worst team, and enter this game with an 0-8 record. While the Ravens have been a much more competitive squad, they still sport just a 4-5 record thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson's injuries and absence. New Baltimore quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to make his first start for the Ravens since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Los Angeles Charger at Baltimore Ravens
Monday, November 16, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson - IR
- Tyler Huntley - IR
- Ladd McConkey - Questionable (Back)
Matchups We Love
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers could be in for a big game on Monday night. Flowers' fantasy production has been down over the last two weeks, with Joe Fagnano seeing most of the quarterback snaps. But Brissett is set to start for the Ravens in Week 10, which should help the young playmaker's fantasy value. The Chargers have given up the third-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this year.
Zay Flowers Sits in WR2 Territory for Week 10 https://t.co/y2fqbGDQEl
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 15, 2026
Matchups We Hate
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews will not be a viable TE1 play this week. Andrews has scored under six PPR fantasy points in five straight games, and this matchup against the Chargers is not ideal. Los Angeles has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, and second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs. He should be left on most benches.
Other Notable Matchups
Justin Herbert will continue to be a low-end QB2 in Superflex until he proves otherwise. Herbert has not finished as a top-20 fantasy QB in any game this season and has been held to under 14 points in each contest. Even though the Ravens have allowed some big fantasy performances to Burrow and Josh Allen recently, Herbert has shown nothing to warrant starting him.
Brissett will start his first game on his new team in Week 10. He will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against the Chargers. Los Angeles just allowed Stroud to throw for 384 yards and five touchdowns last week and is allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game this year. Brissett could be a solid Superflex option this week.
#11
@SeatGeek https://t.co/U2HA65AFPp
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 11, 2026
Omarion Hampton should not be started in most cases this week. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is still splitting backfield opportunities with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. Hampton should be considered benched until he proves he can string together a few games.
Derrick Henry has been really quiet on the ground over the last few weeks. He has rushed for under 60 yards in four straight games and has scored under six PPR fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Starting Brissett now could help his fantasy value moving forward, so he's a mid-tier RB2 play on Monday night.
Chargers WRs
It's best to sit all Chargers WRs until further notice. This Chargers offense hasn't been able to move the ball much recently, and that has caused both Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston to post subpar fantasy numbers. McConkey is also dealing with a back issue that puts his status in jeopardy for Monday. If he misses, Johnston would get a slight boost in the passing game, along with Tre' Harris.
Los Angeles Chargers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Omarion Hampton
|Sit
|101.8
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Ladd McConkey
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Charlie Kolar
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Cameron Dicker
|Sit
|101.1
|K
|LAC
|BAL
|Quentin Johnston
|Sit
|100.8
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Justin Herbert
|Sit
|100.8
|QB
|LAC
|BAL
|Tre' Harris
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|Sit
|100.3
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Kimani Vidal
|Sit
|100
|RB
|LAC
|BAL
|Oronde Gadsden
|Sit
|99.1
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Theo Wease Jr.
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|Sit
|98.4
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Brenen Thompson
|Sit
|97.7
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|DJ Uiagalelei
|Sit
|96.9
|QB
|LAC
|BAL
|Derius Davis
|Sit
|95
|WR
|LAC
|BAL
|Hayden Rucci
|Sit
|93.2
|TE
|LAC
|BAL
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Sit
|90.5
|DEF
|LAC
|BAL
Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Derrick Henry
|Start
|114.6
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Zay Flowers
|Start
|114.5
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Baltimore Ravens
|Start
|107.3
|DEF
|BAL
|LAC
|Jacoby Brissett
|Sit
|101.9
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
|Mark Andrews
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|Sit
|100.8
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Rashod Bateman
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Justice Hill
|Sit
|99.9
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Elijah Sarratt
|Sit
|99.4
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Devontez Walker
|Sit
|98.4
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Josh Cuevas
|Sit
|98.1
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Matt Hibner
|Sit
|96.8
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|LaJohntay Wester
|Sit
|95.8
|WR
|BAL
|LAC
|Rasheen Ali
|Sit
|95.3
|RB
|BAL
|LAC
|Nick Vannett
|Sit
|91.9
|TE
|BAL
|LAC
|Joe Fagnano
|Sit
|91.7
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
|Kedon Slovis
|Sit
|88.3
|QB
|BAL
|LAC
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!