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Chargers vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Justin Herbert, Jacoby Brissett, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and more

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 10 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

Week 10 of the NFL season closes with a Monday night matchup that most certainly looked much better ahead of the season than it does now.

The woeful Chargers have been the league's worst team, and enter this game with an 0-8 record. While the Ravens have been a much more competitive squad, they still sport just a 4-5 record thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson's injuries and absence. New Baltimore quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to make his first start for the Ravens since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Los Angeles Charger at Baltimore Ravens

Monday, November 16, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers could be in for a big game on Monday night. Flowers' fantasy production has been down over the last two weeks, with Joe Fagnano seeing most of the quarterback snaps. But Brissett is set to start for the Ravens in Week 10, which should help the young playmaker's fantasy value. The Chargers have given up the third-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this year.

 

Matchups We Hate

TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews will not be a viable TE1 play this week. Andrews has scored under six PPR fantasy points in five straight games, and this matchup against the Chargers is not ideal. Los Angeles has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, and second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs. He should be left on most benches.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Justin Herbert 

Justin Herbert will continue to be a low-end QB2 in Superflex until he proves otherwise. Herbert has not finished as a top-20 fantasy QB in any game this season and has been held to under 14 points in each contest. Even though the Ravens have allowed some big fantasy performances to Burrow and Josh Allen recently, Herbert has shown nothing to warrant starting him.

QB Jacoby Brissett 

Brissett will start his first game on his new team in Week 10. He will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against the Chargers. Los Angeles just allowed Stroud to throw for 384 yards and five touchdowns last week and is allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game this year. Brissett could be a solid Superflex option this week.

RB Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton should not be started in most cases this week. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is still splitting backfield opportunities with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. Hampton should be considered benched until he proves he can string together a few games.

RB Derrick Henry 

Derrick Henry has been really quiet on the ground over the last few weeks. He has rushed for under 60 yards in four straight games and has scored under six PPR fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Starting Brissett now could help his fantasy value moving forward, so he's a mid-tier RB2 play on Monday night.

Chargers WRs

It's best to sit all Chargers WRs until further notice. This Chargers offense hasn't been able to move the ball much recently, and that has caused both Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston to post subpar fantasy numbers. McConkey is also dealing with a back issue that puts his status in jeopardy for Monday. If he misses, Johnston would get a slight boost in the passing game, along with Tre' Harris.

 

Los Angeles Chargers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Omarion Hampton Sit 101.8 RB LAC BAL
Ladd McConkey Sit 101.7 WR LAC BAL
Charlie Kolar Sit 101.6 TE LAC BAL
Cameron Dicker Sit 101.1 K LAC BAL
Quentin Johnston Sit 100.8 WR LAC BAL
Justin Herbert Sit 100.8 QB LAC BAL
Tre' Harris Sit 100.3 WR LAC BAL
Keaton Mitchell Sit 100.3 RB LAC BAL
Kimani Vidal Sit 100 RB LAC BAL
Oronde Gadsden Sit 99.1 TE LAC BAL
Theo Wease Jr. Sit 98.8 WR LAC BAL
Keandre Lambert-Smith Sit 98.4 WR LAC BAL
Brenen Thompson Sit 97.7 WR LAC BAL
DJ Uiagalelei Sit 96.9 QB LAC BAL
Derius Davis Sit 95 WR LAC BAL
Hayden Rucci Sit 93.2 TE LAC BAL
Los Angeles Chargers Sit 90.5 DEF LAC BAL

 

Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Derrick Henry Start 114.6 RB BAL LAC
Zay Flowers Start 114.5 WR BAL LAC
Baltimore Ravens Start 107.3 DEF BAL LAC
Jacoby Brissett Sit 101.9 QB BAL LAC
Mark Andrews Sit 101.6 TE BAL LAC
Ja'Kobi Lane Sit 100.8 WR BAL LAC
Rashod Bateman Sit 100.1 WR BAL LAC
Justice Hill Sit 99.9 RB BAL LAC
Elijah Sarratt Sit 99.4 WR BAL LAC
Devontez Walker Sit 98.4 WR BAL LAC
Josh Cuevas Sit 98.1 TE BAL LAC
Matt Hibner Sit 96.8 TE BAL LAC
LaJohntay Wester Sit 95.8 WR BAL LAC
Rasheen Ali Sit 95.3 RB BAL LAC
Nick Vannett Sit 91.9 TE BAL LAC
Joe Fagnano Sit 91.7 QB BAL LAC
Kedon Slovis Sit 88.3 QB BAL LAC

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Ladd McConkey
vs
Kaelon Black
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Tucker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Darren Waller
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Darnell Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tank Dell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mark Andrews
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bam Knight
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mack Hollins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ladd McConkey
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ladd McConkey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ladd McConkey
vs
Samaje Perine
Ladd McConkey
vs
Antonio Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devin Singletary
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keon Coleman
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Gunnar Helm
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justice Hill
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brenton Strange
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Mayer
Ladd McConkey
vs
Demario Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Corey Kiner
Ladd McConkey
vs
Eli Raridon
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
AJ Barner
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ladd McConkey
vs
Germie Bernard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Reggie Virgil
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Mason
Ladd McConkey
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tutu Atwell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Seth McGowan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Savion Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malachi Fields
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ladd McConkey
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Eli Raridon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justice Hill
Quentin Johnston
vs
AJ Barner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Gunnar Helm
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keon Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devin Singletary
Quentin Johnston
vs
Reggie Virgil
Quentin Johnston
vs
Samaje Perine
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Quentin Johnston
vs
Austin Ekeler
Quentin Johnston
vs
Greg Dulcich
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mack Hollins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tutu Atwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bam Knight
Quentin Johnston
vs
Seth McGowan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darnell Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quentin Johnston
vs
Savion Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Audric Estime
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malachi Fields
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Watkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mason Taylor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ty Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Darren Waller
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jahan Dotson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Treylon Burks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tommy Tremble
Quentin Johnston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tank Dell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Elijah Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keenan Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ashton Dulin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
Denzel Boston
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Germie Bernard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
vs
Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Matthew Golden
Derrick Henry
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian Watson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake London
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Parker Washington
Derrick Henry
vs
James Cook III
Derrick Henry
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
vs
George Kittle
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
vs
Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
George Pickens
Derrick Henry
vs
Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
vs
Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
vs
Jalen Coker
Derrick Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Derrick Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Derrick Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Derrick Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Derrick Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Derrick Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Derrick Henry
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Derrick Henry
vs
Jadarian Price
Derrick Henry
vs
Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Derrick Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Derrick Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Hunter Henry
Derrick Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Derrick Henry
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Derrick Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Derrick Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Derrick Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Derrick Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Derrick Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
vs
Corey Kiner
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Derrick Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Derrick Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Derrick Henry
vs
Bam Knight
Derrick Henry
vs
Austin Ekeler
Derrick Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Derrick Henry
vs
Devin Singletary
Derrick Henry
vs
Justice Hill
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Seth McGowan
Derrick Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Derrick Henry
vs
Kimani Vidal
Derrick Henry
vs
Audric Estime
Derrick Henry
vs
Ty Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry
vs
Khalil Herbert
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Emari Demercado
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Wright
Derrick Henry
vs
Sione Vaki
Derrick Henry
vs
Lan Larison
Derrick Henry
vs
Jadyn Ott
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Mason
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zay Flowers
vs
Germie Bernard
Zay Flowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zay Flowers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zay Flowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Antonio Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Tank Dell
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Watkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zay Flowers
vs
Mack Hollins
Zay Flowers
vs
Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Reggie Virgil
Zay Flowers
vs
Tutu Atwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Savion Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Malachi Fields
Zay Flowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zay Flowers
vs
Elic Ayomanor

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Philip Broberg

Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Daniel Gafford

Exits Saturday with Stinger
Tyjae Spears

Expected to Play vs. Jaguars in Week 10
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Jordan Addison

a Game-Time Decision for Week 10
Joel Embiid

Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana
Denzel Boston

Expected to Play vs. Houston in Week 10
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
Ajay Mitchell

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Andrew Nembhard

Listed as Questionable Against the 76ers
Precious Achiuwa

Iffy for Sunday
Garrett Wilson

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play on Sunday
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Thunder
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Officially Active for Week 10 Against the Patriots
A.J. Brown

Officially Active to Face the Lions in Germany
Rhamondre Stevenson

Active for Week 10 Against the Lions
Kyler Murray

Vikings Targeting Week 12 for Kyler Murray's Return
Alexandre Sarr

Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Duncan Robinson

Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Heat
Tobias Harris

Making Progress Toward Return
Brandon Miller

Off the Injury Report for Sunday
Jaylen Clark

Exits with Hamstring Injury
GG Jackson

II Exits with Left-Foot Injury
Jaxson Hayes

Won't Face San Antonio on Sunday
Austin Reaves

Ruled Out Sunday Against Suns
Klay Thompson

Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Good to Go Saturday
Zach Edey

Downgraded to Out for Saturday
Ty Jerome

Sidelined Against the Nets
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Peyton Watson

Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell

Out Saturday Against Dallas
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Monday Night Against Baltimore
TreVeyon Henderson

Lands on Injured Reserve
Jonathon Brooks

Downgraded to Out vs. Saints
David Montgomery

Ruled Out vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth

Questionable vs. Cincinnati With Illness
Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 10
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Week 10 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em