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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Remaining Week 10 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Tyler Higbee - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 10. Expert advice for all Week 10 NFL matchups and players in Week 10 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Germie Bernard, Caleb Douglas, and more.

Welcome to main slate of Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 10 start/sit recommendations chart for all remaining player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 10 start/sit decisions like Germie Bernard, Caleb Douglas, and more to see how their matchups project for the weekend.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly affect a player's outlook.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 10 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 10
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Top Playoff Schedules: Strength of Schedule



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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