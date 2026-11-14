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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 10 Lineups - TreVeyon Henderson, J.K. Dobbins, Lamar Jackson, Devin Singletary, Malik Willis, Chris Godwin Jr., RJ Harvey, Xavier Worthy, Mark Andrews

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TreVeyon Henderson - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, RB Draft Sleepers

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 10 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include TreVeyon Henderson, J.K. Dobbins, and more.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. The fantasy playoffs are quickly approaching, which means managers may not have the luxury of holding underperforming players much longer.

Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 10, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 10 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Michael Wilson WR 49 Drop in All Leagues
2 Tyler Loop K 28 Drop in All Leagues
3 Kyler Murray QB 39 Drop in All Leagues
4 Emanuel Wilson RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Philadelphia Eagles DEF 32 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 43 Drop in Most Leagues
7 New Orleans Saints DEF 35 Drop in Most Leagues
8 New England Patriots DEF 53 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Chicago Bears DEF 39 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Cairo Santos K 32 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Chase McLaughlin K 26 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 36 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 53 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 58 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Detroit Lions DEF 35 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Malik Willis QB 18 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
17 Sam Darnold QB 32 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
18 MarShawn Lloyd RB 29 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
19 Kendre Miller RB 11 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Seth McGowan RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 J.K. Dobbins RB 64 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Tyler Higbee TE 24 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
23 Devaughn Vele WR 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
24 Tre Tucker WR 64 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Adonai Mitchell WR 37 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Josh Downs WR 85 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
27 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 TreVeyon Henderson RB 55 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 RJ Harvey RB 54 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jeremiyah Love RB 85 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Lamar Jackson QB 72 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Xavier Worthy WR 58 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Mark Andrews WR 54 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 58 Hold in All Leagues
38 Denver Broncos DEF 74 Hold in All Leagues
39 Rachaad White RB 80 Hold in All Leagues
40 Keenan Allen WR 61 Hold in All Leagues
41 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 63 Hold in All Leagues
42 T.J. Hockenson TE 78 Hold in All Leagues
43 Braelon Allen RB 88 Hold in All Leagues
44 Ladd McConkey WR 86 Hold in All Leagues
45 Jaylen Waddle WR 95 Hold in All Leagues
46 Davante Adams WR 84 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 34)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the fantasy season following surgery on his broken and dislocated thumb. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that similar injuries typically take six to 10 weeks to heal, though no return date has been established. Even the shorter recovery window would keep Jackson sidelined until late December, putting his fantasy playoff availability in serious doubt.

Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is expected to start Monday against the Chargers, bringing experience to Baltimore's offense. The quarterback change creates some uncertainty for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, while Jackson's rushing production will be difficult to replace. Jackson is worth holding in an available IR spot, but his lengthy recovery makes him a tougher roster decision for managers without one.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 28)

The New England Patriots ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for their Week 10 contest in Munich, Germany, this Sunday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is dealing with a neurological condition and will miss a third straight game.

The 24-year-old will not make the trip with the team overseas, and it is fair to wonder when he might be an option again for a Patriots backfield that is also expected to be without RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) for at least the next couple of games. It sets up Corey Kiner to be a plug-and-play RB2/3 option this weekend in Germany as the Patriots' lead back.

Fantasy managers hurting at the RB position due to injuries and/or bye weeks should pounce on Kiner as a short-term fill-in with the Patriots' backfield banged up.

The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati handled eight rushing attempts for 55 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers when Stevenson injured his knee. Henderson continues to lose fantasy value each week due to his illness and uncertain timetable, on top of being the clear RB2 behind Stevenson when he was healthy.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 4)

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson hasn't played an offensive snap since Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8. Wilson carried 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 7, but his opportunities have disappeared. In Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, Charbonnet handled 16 carries for 77 yards, while Price added nine carries and four receptions.

Wilson never entered the game on offense. It's a dramatic change for a player who averaged more than 18 carries over a six-game stretch earlier this season. With Charbonnet and Price handling the workload, Wilson can be dropped in most redraft leagues. His only remaining appeal is as injury insurance in exceptionally deep formats.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 13)

Houston wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not worth holding in all standard fantasy leagues, and lackluster results lately also make him droppable in some deeper leagues. Across his first three games with the Texans, Harrison has just six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown over 11 targets.

He played 32 offensive snaps in Week 9, which was the most he's logged with Houston, but still only 45.7% of the team's total; it also came in a blowout win, and he was behind several other pass catchers. Harrison is only worth stashing in really deep leagues at this point, and he's not even a confident starting option in those leagues. Look elsewhere for fantasy wideout help in the meantime.

 

Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 10 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 10
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 10


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
A.J. Brown

"has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Garrett Wilson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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