Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 10 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include TreVeyon Henderson, J.K. Dobbins, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. The fantasy playoffs are quickly approaching, which means managers may not have the luxury of holding underperforming players much longer.
Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 10, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 10 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|49
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Loop
|K
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|39
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DEF
|32
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|43
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|DEF
|35
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|53
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Chicago Bears
|DEF
|39
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Cairo Santos
|K
|32
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|26
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|36
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|53
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|58
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Detroit Lions
|DEF
|35
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Malik Willis
|QB
|18
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
|17
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|32
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
|18
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|11
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|64
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|24
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|23
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|64
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|37
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Josh Downs
|WR
|85
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|27
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|35
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|55
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|54
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|85
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|72
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|58
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Mark Andrews
|WR
|54
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|58
|Hold in All Leagues
|38
|Denver Broncos
|DEF
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|39
|Rachaad White
|RB
|80
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|63
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|78
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|88
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|86
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|95
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Davante Adams
|WR
|84
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the fantasy season following surgery on his broken and dislocated thumb. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that similar injuries typically take six to 10 weeks to heal, though no return date has been established. Even the shorter recovery window would keep Jackson sidelined until late December, putting his fantasy playoff availability in serious doubt.
Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is expected to start Monday against the Chargers, bringing experience to Baltimore's offense. The quarterback change creates some uncertainty for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, while Jackson's rushing production will be difficult to replace. Jackson is worth holding in an available IR spot, but his lengthy recovery makes him a tougher roster decision for managers without one.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 28)
The New England Patriots ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for their Week 10 contest in Munich, Germany, this Sunday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson is dealing with a neurological condition and will miss a third straight game.
The 24-year-old will not make the trip with the team overseas, and it is fair to wonder when he might be an option again for a Patriots backfield that is also expected to be without RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) for at least the next couple of games. It sets up Corey Kiner to be a plug-and-play RB2/3 option this weekend in Germany as the Patriots' lead back.
Fantasy managers hurting at the RB position due to injuries and/or bye weeks should pounce on Kiner as a short-term fill-in with the Patriots' backfield banged up.
The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati handled eight rushing attempts for 55 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the year in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers when Stevenson injured his knee. Henderson continues to lose fantasy value each week due to his illness and uncertain timetable, on top of being the clear RB2 behind Stevenson when he was healthy.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 4)
Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson hasn't played an offensive snap since Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8. Wilson carried 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 7, but his opportunities have disappeared. In Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, Charbonnet handled 16 carries for 77 yards, while Price added nine carries and four receptions.
Wilson never entered the game on offense. It's a dramatic change for a player who averaged more than 18 carries over a six-game stretch earlier this season. With Charbonnet and Price handling the workload, Wilson can be dropped in most redraft leagues. His only remaining appeal is as injury insurance in exceptionally deep formats.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 13)
Houston wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not worth holding in all standard fantasy leagues, and lackluster results lately also make him droppable in some deeper leagues. Across his first three games with the Texans, Harrison has just six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown over 11 targets.
He played 32 offensive snaps in Week 9, which was the most he's logged with Houston, but still only 45.7% of the team's total; it also came in a blowout win, and he was behind several other pass catchers. Harrison is only worth stashing in really deep leagues at this point, and he's not even a confident starting option in those leagues. Look elsewhere for fantasy wideout help in the meantime.
Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 10 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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