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Week 10 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Chris Boswell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 10 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 10 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

Time ticks onward as we proceed to double digits with Week 10, which sees four teams (and three fantasy-relevant kickers) hit their bye week. Many of you will be faced with replacing Chase McLaughlin and Cairo Santos, with Wil Lutz forcing a pivot for fewer. Chris Boswell returns to the pool and presents one play, but some will have to dig deep!

And thanks to our early projections, we have several streamer candidates for your consideration to claim victory over your next opponent. Even the best kickers can have off weeks or simply not be used much, but we do what we can to set ourselves up for success. In general, we still have healthy trends to follow and highlight those Ks in good spots who are widely available.

We'll talk through some low-rostered kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 10. Analyzing kickers can feel like a luck-driven exercise, but there are factors we can use to increase our chances of enjoying those spike weeks. Let's not neglect those K slots now, so join me in having a roundtable discussion about some kickers who are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 10.

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Week 10 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp. Y% Rost
1 1 Cam Little JAX @TEN 86%
1 2 Brandon Aubrey DAL SF 99%
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU @CLE 86%
2 4 Eddy Pineiro SF @DAL 55%
2 5 Evan McPherson CIN PIT 78%
2 6 Spencer Shrader IND MIA 72%
3 7 Chris Boswell PIT @CIN 22%
3 8 Jake Bates DET NE 71%
3 9 Tyler Bass BUF @NYJ 57%
4 10 Will Reichard MIN @GB 90%
4 11 Jason Myers SEA @LV 91%
4 12 Dominic Zvada NYG WSH 2%
4 13 Drew Stevens WAS @NYG 10%
4 14 Charlie Smyth NO CAR 0%
5 15 Trey Smack GB MIN 27%
5 16 Brandon McManus LAR @ARI 7%
5 17 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR @NO 4%
5 18 Jake Moody BAL LAC 0%
5 19 Matt Gay LV SEA 38%
5 20 Jason Sanders NYJ BUF 1%
5 21 Andy Borregales NE @DET 6%
5 22 Harrison Butker KC @ATL 29%
6 23 Zane Gonzalez MIA @IND 0%
6 24 Andre Szmyt CLE HOU 2%
6 25 Joey Slye TEN JAX 0%
6 26 Nick Folk ATL KC 6%
6 27 Cameron Dicker LAC @BAL 30%
6 28 Chad Ryland ARI LAR 5%

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 10

Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers, and I try to aim lower than that. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

We’ve been briefly discussing overall kicking trends thanks to performance dips in Weeks 7 and 8, where respective 75.4% and 78.9% conversion rates on kicks lowered the bar. But Week 9 brought a correction back up to an 89.4% success rate (pending Monday Night Football).

And that reversal wasn’t built on cheapies either. Kickers enjoyed a 70-81% success rate from 40 or more yards out in each of the first six weeks, but this tumbled to 58.6% in Week 7 and 65.5% in Week 8. Prior to Monday night, kickers were having their best 40-plus performance yet at 86.5%.

But Harrison Butker was one of the misses (51 yards), and he had missed from 56 before a defensive penalty moved them up five yards for another try. He’s officially 2-of-8 from 50-plus, unofficially 2-of-9, and Andy Reid did not give Butker a vote of confidence after the game (saying it will be addressed later). One imagines Justin Tucker (0% rostered) should get the call at Atlanta.

Drew Stevens (WAS) at New York Giants
 15% Rostered

Stevens made both of his mid-distance kicks against the Rams on Sunday, as well as an XP, for a modest eight points. That matches his total from Washington’s first game against the Giants, but we all know there should’ve been a third field-goal attempt after Jayden Daniels’ poor time management ran out the clock at the Giants’ 24-yard line in overtime.

Regardless, he has made multiple FGs in six of his eight games played, and the two games with only one field goal at least saw that lone strike come from over 50 yards out. One has to be prepared for a sloppy game when dealing with Thursday Night Football, but a close spread (1.5 as of Monday night) and modest 43.5 implied game total should keep the legs in play.

Dominic Zvada (NYG) vs. Washington Commanders
 6% Rostered

So let’s look at the other side of TNF. Remember when Zvada missed a couple of kicks before the bye in Week 7? Well, neither do I after he converted all four field goal attempts (and an extra point) in the 19-11 win over Philadelphia. His 17 K points could’ve been higher, but two of the FGs came from exactly 49 points (switch to decimal scoring!).

Coach Harbaugh clearly trusts the rookie, and this offense is simply not consistent enough to finish off its drives. Zvada is now 6-of-9 from 50 or more yards out and has the power to earn attempts when the drive stalls. You know the floor is lower, but a home Thursday game against the Commanders (allowing a top-10 K as a defense) is a solid spot.

Chris Boswell (PIT) at Cincinnati Bengals
 7% Rostered

Pittsburgh returns from its bye on a four-game win streak during which Boswell has kicked 2-4 FGs in each victory. This has helped him be a top kicker over that span, averaging 12.75 standard K points. Skip over a poor Week 4 result for the kicker, and you’ll dig back to their first game against their current opponent, Cincinnati, when they won 30-27 on the back of three FGs.

There’s no dancing around Boswell being 8-for-13 from 40 and beyond (10-for-10 from under that), but it’s 5-for-7 in the last four games, and his Week 8 miss was from a difficult 57 yards. PIT/CIN has a healthy 47.5 implied total from Vegas and gives you an avenue for Sunday night points.

Charlie Smyth (NO) vs. Carolina Panthers
 0% Rostered

Smyth’s first game back on the job saw him hit a 30-yarder to cap New Orleans’ first drive of the game, but then a 52-yard miss had us wondering if the role was back in jeopardy. He’d then hit a 27-yard layup before breaking a 6-6 tie in the fourth quarter from 48 yards out. Mix in a pair of extra points and the Irishman had a healthy return to action.

You may recall Smyth from his help during New Orleans’ late-season four-game win streak last year, including a fun Week 16 with five field goals made. But on the whole, Smyth only went 12-of-16 on FGs, making all 13 XPs, which wasn’t enough to overwrite a poor training camp. This prompted the Saints to bring in Daniel Carlson on a one-year deal, but here we are!

Jake Moody (BAL) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
 0% Rostered

If Moody isn’t available in your league, then congratulations, you’ve broken the system. The Ravens will need his leg again as they hope to snap a four-game losing streak with Jacoby Brissett under center. Can he bring some life to an offense that is averaging 11 points per game over the last month?

The early line has Baltimore favored by five points at home, with an implied 22 points scored. It’s almost certain that their offensive potency rises here compared to the Joe Fagnano experiment, and Moody still sunk a 53-yarder in the rain during Thursday’s loss to Jacksonville.

That boosts the confidence not only of Moody, but of the coaching staff in turning to him. Can they roll up drives on a broken, winless Chargers team?

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 10?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts


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