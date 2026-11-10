👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 10 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 10 is here, and fantasy managers will face the bye gauntlet again, with the Eagles, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Bears off this week. Our early Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings give fantasy managers an early glimpse of what is in store. See where key wideout options such as Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson land in our early wideout ranks below.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2
1 2 CeeDee Lamb WR 8
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 10
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 12
2 5 Malik Nabers WR 16
2 6 Tee Higgins WR 17
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 18
2 8 Chris Olave WR 21
2 9 Parker Washington WR 22
3 10 Drake London WR 23
3 11 Christian Watson WR 24
3 12 Matthew Golden WR 26
3 13 Tetairoa McMillan WR 27
3 14 Nico Collins WR 28
3 15 Justin Jefferson WR 29
4 16 Rashee Rice WR 31
4 17 DJ Moore WR 32
4 18 Garrett Wilson WR 34
4 19 Jameson Williams WR 35
4 20 Jalen Coker WR 37
4 21 George Pickens WR 38
5 22 A.J. Brown WR 45
5 23 Stefon Diggs WR 46
5 24 DK Metcalf WR 58
5 25 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 59
5 26 Denzel Boston WR 61
5 27 KC Concepcion WR 63
5 28 Caleb Douglas WR 65
5 29 Adonai Mitchell WR 68
5 30 Carnell Tate WR 70
5 31 DeMario Douglas WR 71
6 32 Jakobi Meyers WR 73
6 33 Tre Tucker WR 75
6 34 Germie Bernard WR 77
6 35 Ryan Flournoy WR 80
7 36 Malik Washington WR 82
7 37 Antonio Williams WR 85
7 38 Tank Dell WR 86
8 39 Khalil Shakir WR 87
8 40 Keenan Allen WR 89
8 41 Jordyn Tyson WR 91
8 42 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 95
8 43 Josh Downs WR 97
8 44 Ladd McConkey WR 98
8 45 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 100
8 46 Jordan Addison WR 105
8 47 Demarcus Robinson WR 114
8 48 Konata Mumpfield WR 116
8 49 Mack Hollins WR 117
8 50 Keon Coleman WR 121
8 51 Quentin Johnston WR 123
8 52 Jordan Watkins WR 124
8 53 Reggie Virgil WR 130
8 54 Xavier Worthy WR 131
8 55 Devaughn Vele WR 132
8 56 Xavier Hutchinson WR 133
8 57 Tutu Atwell WR 134
8 58 Savion Williams WR 138
8 59 Kayshon Boutte WR 140
8 60 Malachi Fields WR 142
9 61 Jahan Dotson WR 144
9 62 Cooper Kupp WR 145
9 63 Treylon Burks WR 147
9 64 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 150
9 65 Rashod Bateman WR 151
9 66 Tre Harris WR 153
9 67 Efton Chism III WR 154
9 68 Rashid Shaheed WR 156
9 69 Chris Bell WR 157
9 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 161
9 71 Isaac TeSlaa WR 162
9 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 163
9 73 Laquon Treadwell WR 164
9 74 Van Jefferson WR 165
9 75 Devin Duvernay WR 168
10 76 Simi Fehoko WR 169
10 77 Travis Hunter WR 170
10 78 Jalen Nailor WR 171
10 79 Jerry Jeudy WR 173
10 80 Jordan Whittington WR 175
10 81 Andrei Iosivas WR 176
10 82 Elic Ayomanor WR 177
10 83 Kyle Williams WR 178
10 84 Darnell Mooney WR 180
10 85 Jack Bech WR 181
10 86 Tory Horton WR 183
10 87 Josh Cameron WR 184
10 88 Cyrus Allen WR 187
10 89 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 191
10 90 Brandin Cooks WR 193
11 91 Jonathan Mingo WR 194
11 92 CJ Daniels WR 195
11 93 Xavier Legette WR 197
11 94 Jalen Royals WR 199
11 95 Devontez Walker WR 203
11 96 Jauan Jennings WR 205
11 97 Ashton Dulin WR 206
11 98 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 207
11 99 Dohnte Meyers WR 219
11 100 Isaiah Williams WR 223
11 101 John Metchie III WR 224
11 102 Bo Melton WR 226
11 103 Calvin Ridley WR 227
11 104 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 228
11 105 Chimere Dike WR 229
12 106 Ben Skowronek WR 231
12 107 Bryce Lance WR 235
12 108 Jacob Cowing WR 242
12 109 Jared Wayne WR 244
12 110 Isaiah Bond WR 245
12 111 Deion Burks WR 248
12 112 Tai Felton WR 251
12 113 Cody White WR 252
12 114 Greg Dortch WR 253
12 115 Brycen Tremayne WR 255
12 116 Brandon Johnson WR 256
12 117 Myles Price WR 257
12 118 Elijah Sarratt WR 260
12 119 Andrew Armstrong WR 262
12 120 Derius Davis WR 263
13 121 Camden Brown WR 267
13 122 Dareke Young WR 270
13 123 Luke McCaffrey WR 271
13 124 Tay Martin WR 272
13 125 Charlie Jones WR 273
13 126 LaJohntay Wester WR 275
13 127 Colbie Young WR 280
13 128 Malachi Corley WR 281
13 129 KhaDarel Hodge WR 282

 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is "day-to-day" with back spasms, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for the Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday, but he did not play at all after developing back spasms during pre-game warmups. It has been that kind of year for McConkey and the Chargers, who will still be seeking their first victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night.

A day-to-day tag for the 24-year-old to begin a new week is a good sign for his availability against Baltimore, but it is going to be hard for fantasy managers to trust McConkey until he actually produces on game day again after already producing two donuts for his fantasy managers in 2026. If the Georgia product is questionable at all going into the weekend, he should be avoided entirely by fantasy managers with L.A.'s game coming next Monday night. McConkey took a step back in Year 2 in 2025 and has been even more disappointing in Year 3, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 286 yards and only one touchdown through the first nine weeks in 2026 in six games played.

 

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Houston wide receiver Tank Dell will be added in a bunch of fantasy football leagues heading into Week 10 after he delivered big on Sunday. He was targeted nine times against the Chargers, making four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell logged 33 offensive snaps, which was still just 47.1% of the team's total. He had a 43-yard catch on his lone target in his first game in Week 7 - he played 14 offensive snaps in that one, which was 23% of the team's total.

His involvement on Sunday was great, but he will need to keep showing up before fantasy owners can fully trust him. Dell will be a better deep-league option for the time being, but if his role and production keep going up, he could become a standard league starting option in time.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returns from the bye to face Jacksonville on Sunday. Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 8. He has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, although he's managed just 262 receiving yards through eight contests. Jacksonville has allowed 12.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Robinson also played 94% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cincinnati with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, up from 60% the previous week. Tate's availability could affect Robinson's workload, but the matchup and recent target volume make him worth checking for on the waiver wire in PPR leagues.

 

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England wide receiver DeMario Douglas took advantage of a lopsided score to deliver a quality fantasy football performance on Sunday. In the team's 45-27 loss to Green Bay, Douglas went for 102 yards across five receptions and nine targets. That set a new season high for him in targets and yards. Douglas played 43 offensive snaps, which was 68.3% of the team's total. He is up to 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 31 catches and 46 targets in his nine games played. Douglas has a chance to remain heavily involved until A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) get back on the field. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but in the right matchups and situations, he also could have some standard league streaming appeal.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson:

Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonah Coleman
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
George Kittle
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
Malik Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Woody Marks
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Jonah Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Devin Singletary
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Nico Collins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Nico Collins
vs
George Kittle
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Woody Marks
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Nico Collins
vs
Colston Loveland
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Devin Singletary
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
vs
DJ Moore
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Tre Tucker
Nico Collins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brock Bowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Nabers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bucky Irving
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Justin Jefferson
vs
Luther Burden III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
Nico Collins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Kittle
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Matthew Golden
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Michael Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tre Tucker
Justin Jefferson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Zay Flowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rome Odunze
Justin Jefferson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Devin Singletary
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Jadarian Price
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devin Singletary
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Audric Estime
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jadarian Price
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rachaad White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zay Flowers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Blake Corum
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Michael Wilson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DJ Moore
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Warren
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Derrick Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Breece Hall
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Laporta
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Colston Loveland
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rome Odunze
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Trey McBride
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tee Higgins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Luther Burden III
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Christian Watson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Matthew Golden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashee Rice
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jameson Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tank Dell
vs
Noah Gray
Tank Dell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tank Dell
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Herbert
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
vs
Davis Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tank Dell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Tory Horton
Tank Dell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tank Dell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tank Dell
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tank Dell
vs
Noah Fant
Tank Dell
vs
Josh Cameron
Tank Dell
vs
Sione Vaki
Tank Dell
vs
Evan Hull
Tank Dell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tank Dell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tank Dell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tank Dell
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tank Dell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Drew Sample
Tank Dell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Dell
vs
Foster Moreau
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
Puka Nacua
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Olave
Tank Dell
vs
Tee Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Drake London
Tank Dell
vs
Luther Burden III
Tank Dell
vs
Christian Watson
Tank Dell
vs
Matthew Golden
Tank Dell
vs
Rashee Rice
Tank Dell
vs
Jameson Williams

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 10 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 10 Rankings: All Positions
Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 10?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Justin Jefferson

Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Austin Reaves

Questionable For Monday
Quentin Grimes

Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Devin Vassell

Unavailable on Monday
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Cam Skattebo

Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
A.J. Brown

Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Deshaun Watson

Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 10 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 10 Rankings: All Positions
Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 10?