Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 10 is here, and fantasy managers will face the bye gauntlet again, with the Eagles, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Bears off this week. Our early Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings give fantasy managers an early glimpse of what is in store. See where key wideout options such as Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson land in our early wideout ranks below.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|8
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|10
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|12
|2
|5
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|16
|2
|6
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|17
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Parker Washington
|WR
|22
|3
|10
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|3
|11
|Christian Watson
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|26
|3
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|27
|3
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|3
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|29
|4
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|31
|4
|17
|DJ Moore
|WR
|32
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|34
|4
|19
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|35
|4
|20
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|37
|4
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|38
|5
|22
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|58
|5
|25
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|59
|5
|26
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|61
|5
|27
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|63
|5
|28
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|65
|5
|29
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|68
|5
|30
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|70
|5
|31
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|71
|6
|32
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|73
|6
|33
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|75
|6
|34
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|77
|6
|35
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|80
|7
|36
|Malik Washington
|WR
|82
|7
|37
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|85
|7
|38
|Tank Dell
|WR
|86
|8
|39
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|87
|8
|40
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|89
|8
|41
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|91
|8
|42
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|95
|8
|43
|Josh Downs
|WR
|97
|8
|44
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|98
|8
|45
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|46
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|105
|8
|47
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|114
|8
|48
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|116
|8
|49
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|117
|8
|50
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|121
|8
|51
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|123
|8
|52
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|124
|8
|53
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|130
|8
|54
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|131
|8
|55
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|132
|8
|56
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|133
|8
|57
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|134
|8
|58
|Savion Williams
|WR
|138
|8
|59
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|140
|8
|60
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|142
|9
|61
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|144
|9
|62
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|145
|9
|63
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|147
|9
|64
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|150
|9
|65
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|151
|9
|66
|Tre Harris
|WR
|153
|9
|67
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|154
|9
|68
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|156
|9
|69
|Chris Bell
|WR
|157
|9
|70
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|161
|9
|71
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|162
|9
|72
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|163
|9
|73
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|164
|9
|74
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|165
|9
|75
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|168
|10
|76
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|169
|10
|77
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|170
|10
|78
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|171
|10
|79
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|173
|10
|80
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|175
|10
|81
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|176
|10
|82
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|177
|10
|83
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|178
|10
|84
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|180
|10
|85
|Jack Bech
|WR
|181
|10
|86
|Tory Horton
|WR
|183
|10
|87
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|184
|10
|88
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|187
|10
|89
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|191
|10
|90
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|193
|11
|91
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|194
|11
|92
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|195
|11
|93
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|197
|11
|94
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|199
|11
|95
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|203
|11
|96
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|205
|11
|97
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|206
|11
|98
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|207
|11
|99
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|219
|11
|100
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|223
|11
|101
|John Metchie III
|WR
|224
|11
|102
|Bo Melton
|WR
|226
|11
|103
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|227
|11
|104
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|228
|11
|105
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|229
|12
|106
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|231
|12
|107
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|235
|12
|108
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|242
|12
|109
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|244
|12
|110
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|245
|12
|111
|Deion Burks
|WR
|248
|12
|112
|Tai Felton
|WR
|251
|12
|113
|Cody White
|WR
|252
|12
|114
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|253
|12
|115
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|255
|12
|116
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|256
|12
|117
|Myles Price
|WR
|257
|12
|118
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|260
|12
|119
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|262
|12
|120
|Derius Davis
|WR
|263
|13
|121
|Camden Brown
|WR
|267
|13
|122
|Dareke Young
|WR
|270
|13
|123
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|271
|13
|124
|Tay Martin
|WR
|272
|13
|125
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|273
|13
|126
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|275
|13
|127
|Colbie Young
|WR
|280
|13
|128
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|281
|13
|129
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|282
Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is "day-to-day" with back spasms, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for the Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday, but he did not play at all after developing back spasms during pre-game warmups. It has been that kind of year for McConkey and the Chargers, who will still be seeking their first victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night.
A day-to-day tag for the 24-year-old to begin a new week is a good sign for his availability against Baltimore, but it is going to be hard for fantasy managers to trust McConkey until he actually produces on game day again after already producing two donuts for his fantasy managers in 2026. If the Georgia product is questionable at all going into the weekend, he should be avoided entirely by fantasy managers with L.A.'s game coming next Monday night. McConkey took a step back in Year 2 in 2025 and has been even more disappointing in Year 3, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 286 yards and only one touchdown through the first nine weeks in 2026 in six games played.
Tank Dell, Houston Texans
Houston wide receiver Tank Dell will be added in a bunch of fantasy football leagues heading into Week 10 after he delivered big on Sunday. He was targeted nine times against the Chargers, making four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell logged 33 offensive snaps, which was still just 47.1% of the team's total. He had a 43-yard catch on his lone target in his first game in Week 7 - he played 14 offensive snaps in that one, which was 23% of the team's total.
His involvement on Sunday was great, but he will need to keep showing up before fantasy owners can fully trust him. Dell will be a better deep-league option for the time being, but if his role and production keep going up, he could become a standard league starting option in time.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson returns from the bye to face Jacksonville on Sunday. Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 8. He has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, although he's managed just 262 receiving yards through eight contests. Jacksonville has allowed 12.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Robinson also played 94% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cincinnati with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, up from 60% the previous week. Tate's availability could affect Robinson's workload, but the matchup and recent target volume make him worth checking for on the waiver wire in PPR leagues.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
New England wide receiver DeMario Douglas took advantage of a lopsided score to deliver a quality fantasy football performance on Sunday. In the team's 45-27 loss to Green Bay, Douglas went for 102 yards across five receptions and nine targets. That set a new season high for him in targets and yards. Douglas played 43 offensive snaps, which was 68.3% of the team's total. He is up to 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 31 catches and 46 targets in his nine games played. Douglas has a chance to remain heavily involved until A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) get back on the field. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but in the right matchups and situations, he also could have some standard league streaming appeal.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Malik Nabers, Parker Washington, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Carnell Tate, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Ryan Flournoy, Tank Dell, and Wan'Dale Robinson:
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