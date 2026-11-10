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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 10 Early Updates

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

Week 10 has arrived, leaving four weeks left in the regular season for most leagues. Fantasy managers are entering the heart of the bye season as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 10 overall rankings give you a head start. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 James Cook III RB
2 7 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 Javonte Williams RB
2 10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 11 Jaylen Warren RB
2 12 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 13 Kyren Williams RB
2 14 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 15 Bhayshul Tuten RB
2 16 Malik Nabers WR
3 17 Tee Higgins WR
3 18 Zay Flowers WR
3 19 Brock Bowers TE
3 20 Derrick Henry RB
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 Parker Washington WR
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Christian Watson WR
4 25 George Kittle TE
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
4 27 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 28 Nico Collins WR
4 29 Justin Jefferson WR
4 30 Trey McBride TE
4 31 Rashee Rice WR
4 32 DJ Moore WR
4 33 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 34 Garrett Wilson WR
4 35 Jameson Williams WR
4 36 Tony Pollard RB
5 37 Jalen Coker WR
5 38 George Pickens WR
5 39 Chase Brown RB
5 40 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 41 Blake Corum RB
5 42 Breece Hall RB
5 43 Isaiah Likely TE
5 44 Travis Kelce TE
5 45 A.J. Brown WR
5 46 Stefon Diggs WR
5 47 Sam LaPorta TE
5 48 Zach Charbonnet RB
5 49 Jadarian Price RB
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Corey Kiner RB
6 54 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 55 Rachaad White RB
6 56 Dalton Kincaid TE
6 57 Hunter Henry TE
6 58 DK Metcalf WR
6 59 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
6 60 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
6 61 Denzel Boston WR
6 62 Braelon Allen RB
6 63 KC Concepcion WR
7 64 Woody Marks RB
7 65 Caleb Douglas WR
7 66 Tucker Kraft TE
7 67 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 68 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 69 Brenton Strange TE
7 70 Carnell Tate WR
7 71 DeMario Douglas WR
7 72 Rico Dowdle RB
7 73 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 74 Tyler Higbee TE
7 75 Tre Tucker WR
7 76 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 77 Germie Bernard WR
7 78 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 79 Mike Gesicki TE
7 80 Ryan Flournoy WR
7 81 Jordan Mason RB
7 82 Malik Washington WR
7 83 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 84 Omarion Hampton RB
7 85 Antonio Williams WR
7 86 Tank Dell WR
8 87 Khalil Shakir WR
8 88 Kaleb Johnson RB
8 89 Keenan Allen WR
8 90 Dylan Sampson RB
8 91 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 92 Juwan Johnson TE
8 93 Kaelon Black RB
8 94 T.J. Hockenson TE
8 95 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 96 Darren Waller TE
8 97 Josh Downs WR
8 98 Ladd McConkey WR
8 99 Seth McGowan RB
8 100 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 101 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 102 Bam Knight RB
9 103 Emmett Johnson RB
9 104 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 105 Jordan Addison WR
9 106 Devin Singletary RB
9 107 Colby Parkinson TE
9 108 Darnell Washington TE
9 109 David Montgomery RB
9 110 Mark Andrews TE
9 111 Greg Dulcich TE
9 112 Alvin Kamara RB
9 113 Dalton Schultz TE
9 114 Demarcus Robinson WR
9 115 Michael Mayer TE
9 116 Konata Mumpfield WR
9 117 Mack Hollins WR
9 118 Eli Raridon TE
9 119 Samaje Perine RB
9 120 Austin Ekeler RB
9 121 Keon Coleman WR
10 122 Justice Hill RB
10 123 Quentin Johnston WR
10 124 Jordan Watkins WR
10 125 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 126 AJ Barner TE
10 127 Gunnar Helm TE
10 128 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 129 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 130 Reggie Virgil WR
10 131 Xavier Worthy WR
10 132 Devaughn Vele WR
10 133 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 134 Tutu Atwell WR
10 135 Audric Estime RB
10 136 Ty Johnson RB
10 137 Kimani Vidal RB
10 138 Savion Williams WR
10 139 Mason Taylor TE
10 140 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 141 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
10 142 Malachi Fields WR
11 143 Chris Brooks RB
11 144 Jahan Dotson WR
11 145 Cooper Kupp WR
11 146 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
11 147 Treylon Burks WR
11 148 Tyjae Spears RB
11 149 Tommy Tremble TE
11 150 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 151 Rashod Bateman WR
11 152 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 153 Tre Harris WR
11 154 Efton Chism III WR
11 155 Elijah Higgins TE
11 156 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 157 Chris Bell WR
11 158 Noah Fant TE
11 159 Noah Gray TE
11 160 Khalil Herbert RB
11 161 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 162 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 163 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 164 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 165 Van Jefferson WR
11 166 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 167 Charlie Kolar TE
11 168 Devin Duvernay WR
12 169 Simi Fehoko WR
12 170 Travis Hunter WR
12 171 Jalen Nailor WR
12 172 Jaylen Wright RB
12 173 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 174 Davis Allen TE
12 175 Jordan Whittington WR
12 176 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 177 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 178 Kyle Williams WR
12 179 Theo Johnson TE
12 180 Darnell Mooney WR
12 181 Jack Bech WR
12 182 Nate Boerkircher TE
12 183 Tory Horton WR
12 184 Josh Cameron WR
12 185 Austin Hooper TE
12 186 Dawson Knox TE
12 187 Cyrus Allen WR
12 188 Sione Vaki RB
12 189 Foster Moreau TE
12 190 Drew Sample TE
12 191 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 192 Luke Farrell TE
12 193 Brandin Cooks WR
12 194 Jonathan Mingo WR
12 195 CJ Daniels WR
12 196 Matthew Hibner TE
12 197 Xavier Legette WR
12 198 Trevor Etienne RB
12 199 Jalen Royals WR
12 200 Lan Larison RB
13 201 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 202 Jonnu Smith TE
13 203 Devontez Walker WR
13 204 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 205 Jauan Jennings WR
13 206 Ashton Dulin WR
13 207 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 208 Eric Saubert TE
13 209 Mitchell Evans TE
13 210 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 211 Josh Cuevas TE
13 212 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 213 Brock Wright TE
13 214 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 215 Tanner Koziol TE
13 216 Mo Alie-Cox TE
13 217 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 218 John Bates TE
13 219 Dohnte Meyers WR
13 220 Ray Davis RB
13 221 Will Kacmarek TE
13 222 James Mitchell TE
13 223 Isaiah Williams WR
13 224 John Metchie III WR
13 225 Kaytron Allen RB
13 226 Bo Melton WR
13 227 Calvin Ridley WR
14 228 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
14 229 Chimere Dike WR
14 230 George Holani RB
14 231 Ben Skowronek WR
14 232 Jack Endries TE
14 233 Hunter Luepke RB
14 234 Oscar Delp TE
14 235 Bryce Lance WR
14 236 Ben Sinnott TE
14 237 Dare Ogunbowale RB
14 238 Cade Stover TE
14 239 Jackson Hawes TE
14 240 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 241 Teagan Quitoriano TE
14 242 Jacob Cowing WR
14 243 Jake Briningstool TE
14 244 Jared Wayne WR
14 245 Isaiah Bond WR
14 246 DJ Giddens RB
14 247 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 248 Deion Burks WR
14 249 Charlie Woerner TE
14 250 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 251 Tai Felton WR
14 252 Cody White WR
14 253 Greg Dortch WR
14 254 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 255 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 256 Brandon Johnson WR
14 257 Myles Price WR
14 258 Drew Ogletree TE
15 259 Tahj Brooks RB
15 260 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 261 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 262 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 263 Derius Davis WR
15 264 Isaiah Davis RB
15 265 Dylan Laube RB
15 266 Mark Redman TE
15 267 Camden Brown WR
15 268 Tyler Conklin TE
15 269 Rasheen Ali RB
15 270 Dareke Young WR
15 271 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 272 Tay Martin WR
15 273 Charlie Jones WR
15 274 Michael Carter RB
15 275 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 276 Ian Thomas TE
15 277 Israel Abanikanda RB
15 278 A.J. Dillon RB
15 279 Emari Demercado RB
15 280 Colbie Young WR
15 281 Malachi Corley WR
15 282 KhaDarel Hodge WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Dak Prescott QB
15 288 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 289 Jayden Daniels QB
15 290 Jared Goff QB
15 291 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 292 Tyler Shough QB
15 293 Jordan Love QB
15 294 C.J. Stroud QB
15 295 Bryce Young QB
15 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 297 Geno Smith QB
15 298 Matthew Stafford QB
15 299 Kirk Cousins QB
15 300 Malik Willis QB
16 301 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 302 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 303 Drew Lock QB
16 304 Daniel Jones QB
16 305 Shedeur Sanders QB
16 306 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Cam Ward QB
16 309 Carson Wentz QB
16 310 Carson Beck QB
16 311 Max Brosmer QB
16 312 Josh Johnson QB
17 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 314 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 315 Green Bay Packers DST
17 316 Houston Texans DST
17 317 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 318 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 319 New Orleans Saints DST
17 320 Buffalo Bills DST
17 321 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 322 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 323 Miami Dolphins DST
17 324 Cleveland Browns DST
17 325 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 326 Washington Commanders DST
17 327 New York Giants DST
17 328 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 329 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 330 Detroit Lions DST
17 331 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 332 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 333 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 334 New England Patriots DST
17 335 Carolina Panthers DST
17 336 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 337 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 338 New York Jets DST
17 339 Tennessee Titans DST
17 340 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 341 Cam Little K
17 342 Brandon Aubrey K
17 343 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 344 Eddy Pineiro K
17 345 Spencer Shrader K
17 346 Evan McPherson K
18 347 Chris Boswell K
18 348 Jake Bates K
18 349 Tyler Bass K
18 350 Will Reichard K
18 351 Jason Myers K
18 352 Dominic Zvada K
18 353 Drew Stevens K
18 354 Charlie Smyth K
18 355 Trey Smack K
18 356 Brandon McManus K
18 357 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 358 Jake Moody K
18 359 Matt Gay K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Jason Sanders K
18 362 Harrison Butker K
18 363 Zane Gonzalez K
18 364 Nick Folk K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Joey Slye K
18 367 Cameron Dicker K
18 368 Chad Ryland K

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football News

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook totaled 107 yards and a touchdown on his 31 carries in Monday night's 23-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to bring in his lone target. Cook had been ineffective for a large portion of this one, but still got it done for fantasy with a late trip to the end zone. The former Georgia Bulldog handled his largest rush volume of the season and went over the century mark for the fourth time in 2026. It was also his seventh consecutive game with at least one rushing score.

This was by no means Cook's most efficient effort, but he's once again been a strong asset at the position. It'd be nice to see him more involved in the passing game. Still, owners can take solace in the fact that he's on pace to tie his 2024 career-high of 16 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old will line up with a vulnerable New York Jets rush defense his next time out in Week 10.

 

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. There was a bit of panic last week when Nabers missed Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, but the 23-year-old returned to the field on Friday and was cleared to play in Sunday's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, when he caught five of his eight targets for 43 yards. The pedestrian performance against the Eagles snapped a stretch of four straight games for the former first-rounder with 100-plus receiving yards.

Barring a setback with Nabers' surgically repaired knee (he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last year), he should be a full-go on Thursday Night Football to take on a shaky Washington Commanders' pass defense. With quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) expected to play in Week 10, Nabers will have an excellent chance to bounce back as a strong WR1 for fantasy managers again. Nabers is the WR13 in half-PPR scoring through nine weeks, but he has been a top-five fantasy WR over the last five weeks with 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was an estimated limited participant in the team's walkthrough practice on Monday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was unable to play in Sunday's victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the Week 8 bye to rest. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve, Devin Singletary did not take advantage of his increased backfield role as a plug-and-play flex option for fantasy managers in the win over the Eagles.

The 24-year-old Skattebo was pushing to play last weekend, and barring a setback over the next two days, he looks likely to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. If active in Week 10, Skattebo should have RB2 upside for fantasy managers. Skattebo had his first 100-yard game of the year and his second rushing touchdown in Week 7 and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 418 yards on 98 attempts in seven games in his second year in the NFL. He should be New York's primary RB if he is active on Thursday.

 

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is in the team's plans for the trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions in Week 10, though head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that a final travel decision is pending, according to Mike Reiss. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Brown's knee flared up in practice before Week 8, when he went from limited Wednesday to a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday. He missed all three practices, including Friday's final session, and sat out against the Green Bay Packers, his second straight absence.

Before the flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards in two games after returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. DeMario Douglas is the deep-league option to target for yardage if Brown sits again. He caught eight passes for 178 yards across Brown's two absences. Efton Chism III caught five passes in each game, while Kyle Williams drew just two targets despite leading Patriots receivers with 49 offensive snaps against Green Bay.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, James Cook III, A.J. Brown, Matthew Golden, Tony Pollard, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet, Harold Fannin Jr., Braelon Allen, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Dylan Sampson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Kyle Pitts Sr., David Montgomery, Michael Mayer, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Drew Lock, and Cam Ward. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, James Cook III, A.J. Brown, Matthew Golden, Tony Pollard, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet, Harold Fannin Jr., Braelon Allen, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Dylan Sampson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Kyle Pitts Sr., David Montgomery, Michael Mayer, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Drew Lock, and Cam Ward:

Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Malik Nabers
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Devin Singletary
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Kelce
vs
Malik Washington
Travis Kelce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Kelce
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Kelce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Kelce
vs
Denzel Boston
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Kelce
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jadarian Price
vs
Tre Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Denzel Boston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Alvin Kamara
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Kelce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rome Odunze
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tank Dell
vs
Noah Gray
Tank Dell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tank Dell
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Herbert
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
vs
Davis Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
Puka Nacua
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Makai Lemon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Cade Otton
Kaelon Black
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
vs
Mason Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Audric Estime
Kaelon Black
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Justice Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
Darren Waller
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Cooper Kupp
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Bell
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Seth McGowan
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Seth McGowan
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Seth McGowan
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Audric Estime
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Austin Ekeler
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Wentz
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
Drew Lock
vs
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Bryce Young
Drew Lock
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drew Lock
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock
vs
Justin Herbert
Drew Lock
vs
Bo Nix
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Burrow
Drew Lock
vs
Josh Allen
Drew Lock
vs
Brock Purdy
Drew Lock
vs
Drake Maye

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Justin Jefferson

Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Austin Reaves

Questionable For Monday
Quentin Grimes

Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Devin Vassell

Unavailable on Monday
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Cam Skattebo

Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
A.J. Brown

Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Deshaun Watson

Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
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