Fantasy football rankings - Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Week 10 has arrived, leaving four weeks left in the regular season for most leagues. Fantasy managers are entering the heart of the bye season as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 10 overall rankings give you a head start. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
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Week 10 Fantasy Football News
James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook totaled 107 yards and a touchdown on his 31 carries in Monday night's 23-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to bring in his lone target. Cook had been ineffective for a large portion of this one, but still got it done for fantasy with a late trip to the end zone. The former Georgia Bulldog handled his largest rush volume of the season and went over the century mark for the fourth time in 2026. It was also his seventh consecutive game with at least one rushing score.
This was by no means Cook's most efficient effort, but he's once again been a strong asset at the position. It'd be nice to see him more involved in the passing game. Still, owners can take solace in the fact that he's on pace to tie his 2024 career-high of 16 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old will line up with a vulnerable New York Jets rush defense his next time out in Week 10.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. There was a bit of panic last week when Nabers missed Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, but the 23-year-old returned to the field on Friday and was cleared to play in Sunday's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, when he caught five of his eight targets for 43 yards. The pedestrian performance against the Eagles snapped a stretch of four straight games for the former first-rounder with 100-plus receiving yards.
Barring a setback with Nabers' surgically repaired knee (he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last year), he should be a full-go on Thursday Night Football to take on a shaky Washington Commanders' pass defense. With quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) expected to play in Week 10, Nabers will have an excellent chance to bounce back as a strong WR1 for fantasy managers again. Nabers is the WR13 in half-PPR scoring through nine weeks, but he has been a top-five fantasy WR over the last five weeks with 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was an estimated limited participant in the team's walkthrough practice on Monday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was unable to play in Sunday's victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the Week 8 bye to rest. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve, Devin Singletary did not take advantage of his increased backfield role as a plug-and-play flex option for fantasy managers in the win over the Eagles.
The 24-year-old Skattebo was pushing to play last weekend, and barring a setback over the next two days, he looks likely to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. If active in Week 10, Skattebo should have RB2 upside for fantasy managers. Skattebo had his first 100-yard game of the year and his second rushing touchdown in Week 7 and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 418 yards on 98 attempts in seven games in his second year in the NFL. He should be New York's primary RB if he is active on Thursday.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is in the team's plans for the trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions in Week 10, though head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that a final travel decision is pending, according to Mike Reiss. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Brown's knee flared up in practice before Week 8, when he went from limited Wednesday to a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday. He missed all three practices, including Friday's final session, and sat out against the Green Bay Packers, his second straight absence.
Before the flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards in two games after returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins caught a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. DeMario Douglas is the deep-league option to target for yardage if Brown sits again. He caught eight passes for 178 yards across Brown's two absences. Efton Chism III caught five passes in each game, while Kyle Williams drew just two targets despite leading Patriots receivers with 49 offensive snaps against Green Bay.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, James Cook III, A.J. Brown, Matthew Golden, Tony Pollard, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet, Harold Fannin Jr., Braelon Allen, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Dylan Sampson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Kyle Pitts Sr., David Montgomery, Michael Mayer, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Drew Lock, and Cam Ward. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, James Cook III, A.J. Brown, Matthew Golden, Tony Pollard, Jalen Coker, Travis Kelce, Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet, Harold Fannin Jr., Braelon Allen, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Dylan Sampson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Kyle Pitts Sr., David Montgomery, Michael Mayer, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Drew Lock, and Cam Ward:
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