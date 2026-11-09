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Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups - Top Fantasy Football WR Adds for Week 10 Include Tank Dell, Pat Bryant & Konata Mumpfield

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Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.

We're back with another edition of Waiver Wire Wide Receivers, this time getting you ready for Week 10. This is a volatile position where gems can come out of nowhere to provide a short-term boost. We've already seen that at times this year, especially with rookies like Omar Cooper Jr. and Germie Bernard.

This week, we have eight more wide receivers for you, including a recurring name, an injury stash, and a Week 9 breakout.

With that in mind, find out why I'm recommending Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Jerry Jeudy, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, and Konata Mumpfield.

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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 29% rostered

Caleb Douglas was in my Week 9 version of this column, but I'm forced to put him in once again because he's still rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues. The rookie wideout delivered another rock-solid performance in Week 9, hauling in 6-of-8 targets for 70 yards. He's now put up 70+ yards in three of five games this season.

This is despite the fact that the Dolphins have an extremely underwhelming passing game, with Malik Willis disappointing in his first year as starter. We've seen Douglas show a high ceiling at times, including 70 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Jets in Week 7.

Up next is a terrific matchup on the road against a tanking Colts team that just got torched by CeeDee Lamb. Don't be surprised if Douglas keeps the good times rolling here.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 25% rostered

De'Zhaun Stribling came into his rookie season with a ton of hype. He was consistently the talk of the town throughout training camp, even making an impact during preseason. But he's been sidelined since Week 1 with a serious ankle injury.

The latest report indicates that Stribling is making some progress in his recovery. He's no longer walking with crutches and does not have a brace on his lower leg. While he's still a few weeks away from returning, he's worth stashing if you have room on your bench.

The 49ers are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined. There's a chance that once Stribling is back, he'd be walking into a terrific opportunity. Perhaps he can make an impact in the fantasy playoffs. It's worth picking him up to see where this goes.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 13% rostered

The Texans now have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, even with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel out for the season. That's because Tank Dell just showed us that he can still torch defensive backs downfield, coming off a spike week against the Chargers where he hauled in 4-of-9 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown.

His big day was highlighted by a 63-yard touchdown, demonstrating his big-play ability. With C.J. Stroud playing at an extremely high level, Dell can make an impact down the stretch.

Dell is my favorite pickup among this group, even in a crowded WR room that also includes Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kayshon Boutte. The Texans have evolved into a pass-heavy offense, so Dell will have chances for spike weeks.

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 5% rostered

Up next is another Texans wideout. This time it's former Patriot Kayshon Boutte, who had his biggest game while with Houston, catching 4-of-5 targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Unlike Dell, Boutte is definitely a lot more volatile because of the lack of volume, but he's shown the ability to make big plays at times, making him an intriguing pickup in deeper formats.

The Texans take on the Browns in Week 10. This is a defense that plays man and single-high coverage at the highest rate in the NFL, so Boutte will have a chance to get loose downfield.

Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 3% rostered

Jerry Jeudy is a veteran wideout who can benefit from a change of scenery, especially since he's now forced to compete for targets with Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion. The Browns are embracing the youth movement, so it makes sense for them to trade Jeudy at the upcoming deadline.

There are plenty of teams in need of a wide receiver, including the Chiefs, Rams, and 49ers. If Jeudy were shipped to one of these contenders, he'd definitely get a boost in fantasy value.

We've seen Jeudy be productive at times throughout his career, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the trade reports to see if he gets moved. My guess is he gets dealt to the Rams, who are now playing without both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 3% rostered

Pat Bryant returned from injury in Week 9, catching 4-of-5 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. Remember, head coach Sean Payton pounded the table for Bryant in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the coaching staff definitely likes him.

With Courtland Sutton having an underwhelming season and showing signs of decline, there's a chance that Bryant can supplant the veteran wideout as the No. 2 receiver in Denver.

If you're in desperate need of a wideout, Bryant makes a lot of sense. The Broncos have a Week 10 bye, so there won't be a lot of competition for you to get Bryant, but he's still an intriguing pickup.

Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers - 2% rostered

Jordan Watkins capitalized on his opportunity in an injury-plagued 49ers receiving core, hauling in all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. While this is an extremely volatile player who will only provide a short-term boost, we have to chase points here in deeper leagues to see where this goes.

The Niners take on the Cowboys on the road in Week 10 in a game that could turn into a shootout. The Cowboys defense continues to be a major disappointment, so Watkins will have a chance to get loose downfield, just like he did against the Raiders.

Pick up Watkins, especially if Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel remain sidelined.

Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams - 1% rostered

Puka Nacua suffered an injury on the last play of Sunday's win against the Commanders. That leaves a wide-open opportunity for Konata Mumpfield to earn more targets.

We've seen Mumpfield have a big game earlier this year. Think back to Week 3 when he caught 4-of-8 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

While I expect the Rams to make a move at the deadline to bring in another wideout, Mumpfield can give you a short-term boost.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tank Dell, Pat Bryant, Konata Mumpfield:

Tank Dell
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Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Tank Dell
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Devaughn Vele
Tank Dell
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Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
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Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
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Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tank Dell
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tank Dell
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Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
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Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
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Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
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Kayshon Boutte
Tank Dell
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Demarcus Robinson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
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Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
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Malachi Fields
Tank Dell
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Travis Hunter
Tank Dell
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Efton Chism III
Pat Bryant
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Kayshon Boutte
Pat Bryant
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Darnell Washington
Pat Bryant
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Tyler Higbee
Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Darren Waller
Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Konata Mumpfield
Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Justice Hill
Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Pat Bryant
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
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Brian Thomas Jr.

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