Rob's Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 10 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
It was another bloodbath this past weekend. Patrick Mahomes II went down with an elbow injury but stayed in the game, though he looked to be in quite a bit of pain. Josh Jacobs broke his finger. Jaylen Waddle got a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson and Puka Nacua both hurt their knee. Massive injuries that fantasy managers will need to track.
That's not to mention the four teams on bye this weekend: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons. Unlike past weeks, this week's waiver wire offers some real, startable waiver wire options that should have fantasy managers excited about.
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10
Must-Add
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 32% Rostered
Based on Jonathan Taylor's post-game comments, there's real smoke about him getting traded. You don't often hear a player say farewell to the city and fans. Could be nothing, could be something.
Jonathan Taylor, asked if this was his last game with the #Colts: “I’m not sure. I know as much as you.”
“If it is (my last game with the #Colts), I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis.”
Asked if he requested a trade, Taylor said, “It really doesn’t even matter. …” https://t.co/uCdidujUsn
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 8, 2026
Early Sunday morning, reports indicated the Giants had offered a second- and a fifth-round pick. The Colts are said to want a package similar to what the Panthers got for Christian McCaffrey. The Giants' offer is at least creeping up to that level, so it seems reasonable they could work something out before the deadline.
If Taylor is traded and they don't get a running back in return, McGowan becomes a bellcow. The offense won't be good, which will significantly lower McGowan's ceiling, but his touch volume should routinely rank him as an RB3 if Taylor gets moved.
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots - 4% Rostered
TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out this past weekend and, given his situation, likely won't be available in Week 10. Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury this past weekend, which kept him out for the remainder of the game.
Kiner finished with eight carries, 55 yards, and a touchdown in Week 8. New England got blitzed by the Packers on the scoreboard, which never really allowed them to lean into the running game. They'll likely be in a better spot to do so next weekend. If Stevenson can't suit up this weekend, Kiner would be ranked as a backend RB2.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals - 12% Rostered
Knight missed Week 9 with a concussion, but before that had been trending up. In fact, reports indicated that Knight was set to form a 1-2 punch with Jeremiyah Love, with Tyler Allgeier playing a small role.
Notable from a fantasy football perspective: LaFleur said the plan going into last week was that Love and Bam Knight would split the majority of the carries, with a limited role for Allgeier.
Knight has a concussion right now but that could be notable when he returns.
— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 4, 2026
In Weeks 6-7, Knight and Allgeier split the backfield. Allgeier played 74 snaps. Knight had 71. Knight had 22 rushing attempts, and Allgeier had 26. Allgeier ran 26 routes and had four targets. Knight ran 22 routes and had seven targets. However, Knight finished with 128 rushing yards, while Allgeier had 57.
Love is on IR and will miss the next three games. Assuming Knight is able to return from concussion protocol for Week 10, Knight should be expected to form a 50-50 backfield with Allgeier. That'll give him backend RB3 value. From Weeks 6-7, Knight had two carries inside the 5-yard line; Allgeier had zero. Based on that, Knight looks to be the best bet to find the end zone.
RB3s and RB4s
Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints - 4% Rostered
Travis Etienne Jr. is still on IR, but he's eligible to be activated at any time. He's eligible to play in Week 10. This uncertainty makes Estime's value harder to gauge. He was signed off the Browns' practice squad earlier this week and suited up against them this past weekend. He played 35 snaps, second only to Alvin Kamara's 37.
However, Estime finished with 15 carries, 72 yards, and one score for 14.2 half-PPR points. If Etienne is out again, Estime is likely to be ranked as an RB3 heading into Week 10. I'd rather have Mike Washington Jr. (listed below) long-term, but if I need a starter for Week 10, give me Estime (assuming Etienne is still out).
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 49% Rostered
Yikes! After having 25 touches in Week 8, Washington finished with just six carries. As if that wasn't bad enough, he had negative three rushing yards. In Week 8, Washington played 38 snaps to Ashton Jeanty's 25. This past weekend, Jeanty took the lead again, finishing with 32 snaps to Washington's 17.
This is quickly becoming a backfield to avoid. Jeanty's minimal role in Week 8 could have been attributed to some comments Jeanty made about the Jets, but for fantasy managers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to know what to expect from week to week. Washington needs to be rostered. You can't start him with much confidence. He should be ranked as an RB4, with RB2 contingency value if Jeanty gets hurt.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 33% Rostered
Rodriguez out-snapped Bhayshul Tuten last Thursday, but Tuten came in with ankle and foot injuries and had practiced on a limited basis. The weather was also problematic with significant rain. On top of that, the Ravens started an undrafted free agent rookie quarterback, so they never posed any threat. Put it all together, and there was little reason to play Tuten.
Before Week 9, Rodriguez had been operating largely as a change-of-pace back, which left him with no standalone value. He had become nothing more than a handcuff. However, now that Tuten is banged up, Rodriguez moves up the handcuff rankings.
The injury could worsen to the point where they give Tuten a week off, or it could limit his snaps and touches, giving Rodriguez RB4 standalone value on top of the handcuff value. The most likely outcome is that Tuten returns to his clear lead-back role, but he's worth stashing right now to see how this plays out over the next few weeks.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 28% Rostered
Sampson scored 9.2 half-PPR points in Week 7 and had nine touches. In Week 8, he had 9.9 half-PPR points on nine touches. He also out-snapped Quinshon Judkins. This past weekend, he finished with 11 touches and 6.3 half-PPR points, but once again, out-snapped Judkins.
Sampson has taken over the pass-catching role for the Browns' backfield. When the Browns fall behind on the scoreboard or in any pass situation, Sampson is on the field. Over the past three weeks, he has 16 targets and 12 receptions. He's not a great bet to find the end zone, which will limit his weekly ceiling, but he's a usable RB4 with upside if Judkins misses time.
Pierre Strong Jr., Green Bay Packers - 3% Rostered
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 1% Rostered
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 32% Rostered
Jacobs got his finger stuck in an opponent's face mask while attempting to stiff-arm him, but got hurt in the process. One of his fingers got stuck, and he told reporters after the game that he fractured his finger.
He'll likely have an MRI done to determine if there is ligament damage. If there is, he could miss several weeks. Jets receiver Adonai Mitchell underwent surgery for torn ligaments in his finger, and it cost him four weeks. Fantasy managers will need to watch for additional information on his injury.
Rumors also indicate the Packers have been interested in Taylor. With Jacobs injured, they could trade for a running back, which would make both options moot. As it stands, if you are desperate at running back, it's worth adding any of these three backs.
Lloyd missed this past weekend due to an injury, and given how putrid he's been all year, he'd be the last one I'd prioritize in this trio. I'd start with Strong because of his role in the passing game, then shift my attention to Johnson, before adding Lloyd.
If Jacobs can't play in Week 10 and they don't trade for anyone, this could be an ugly three-man backfield. Fantasy managers will need to track practice reps and coach comments to determine the pecking order. My guess is a typical two-back committee between Strong and Johnson.
Strong would outsnap Johnson and finish with more snaps, routes run, and targets, but Johnson would likely finish with more carries and might be the best bet to fall into the end zone.
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 14% Rostered
Spears holds no standalone value. As a handcuff, his value is limited. Even if Tony Pollard misses time, Spears wouldn't be anything more than a boring RB3. However, with so many injuries and bye weeks, most teams would welcome an RB3.
Spears is a bench stash because several national NFL reporters have mentioned Pollard as a potential trade candidate. That gives Spears two potential outs: Pollard getting injured or being traded. Reports indicate Pollard won't be traded, but they have been wrong before.
Spears has missed Weeks 7-9 but wasn't placed on IR, suggesting he should be back soon.
Pure Handcuffs
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 31% Rostered
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 39% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 4% Rostered
- Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 47% Rostered
- Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys - 2% Rostered
- Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 10% Rostered
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 20% Rostered (Currently on IR)
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 15% Rostered
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 2% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 2% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 2% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 8% Rostered
- Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 11% Rostered
- Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 21% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 5% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders - 58% Rostered
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers - 37% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10
Must Add
Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 13% Rostered
Dell made his return from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in 2024 last week. Following that game, Jaylin Noel went on season-ending IR, opening up more opportunities for Dell. It didn't take long for him to take advantage.
C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell for the TD 🗣️
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r0q9mBmr5d
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He finished with nine targets, which led the team. He caught four of them for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell was exceptional as a rookie. C.J. Stroud is balling out. Houston is passing the football at an extremely high rate because they can't run the football. It's a fantasy football goldmine. If Dell is truly back-to-back, he could be one of the best waiver-wire adds of the season.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 54% Rostered
Tyson got on the field for the first time this season. He finished second on the team in targets and receptions. Fantasy managers should add him in hopes he can be a difference-maker down the stretch as his role increases.
Jordyn Tyson Week 9
- 25% snaps
- 16 routes, 5 targets, 4 rec, 30 yds, fumble
- 5.0 fantasy points
Easing him in, but he was second in targets on the Saints. Add him if he's available in your league
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 29% Rostered
Douglas is a full-time starter, running a full-time route tree. He's been the most productive Dolphins receiver almost whenever he's on the field. He's started and finished four games this year. He's scored 11.9, 20.0, 6.3, and 10.0 half-PPR points. He's coming off a game where he had the most targets of the season. He has 70 yards in two of his last three games. He's a strong WR4 with weekly upside.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 31% Rostered
Without Terry McLaurin, Williams is in a great position to be one of the most targeted players on the Washington roster. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but he continues to be on the field a significant amount. This has led to a very healthy route share. Williams' opportunities are exceptional, and while it hasn't come to fruition yet for fantasy football, fantasy managers should trust the role.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 46% Rostered
Douglas has operated as New England's starting slot receiver all year. That's been true even when A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs were on the field. However, their absence certainly lightens the target competition for Douglas.
From Weeks 5-9, Douglas has scored over 12.5 half-PPR points in four of them. In fact, since Week 5, he's the WR15 with a 13.6 half-PPR PPG average. New England plays Detroit in Week 10, which has given up the seventh-most points to receivers this season. New England is on bye in Week 11, which could keep Brown out another week and give fantasy managers another week to fire up Douglas with confidence as a WR3.
WR4/5s
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars - 45% Rostered
Based on reports, it's sounding more and more likely that Brian Thomas Jr. will be moved. He hasn't affected Meyers much in terms of target volume, but at times Thomas on the field has taken Meyers off it. So, there will be more opportunities to become more involved with the offense.
In eight games this year, Meyers has scored over 8.5 half-PPR points. He's a solid bench option, but he's unlikely to provide more than that.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 53% Rostered
Lemon has now scored 8.5 or more half-PPR points in three straight games. DeVonta Smith has missed two out of those three games. The Eagles are on bye in Week 10, and Smith will likely be back in Week 11. That'll cut into Lemon's target volume. Still, a first-round rookie whose role and production are growing needs to be rostered, despite all the concerns around the quarterback situation in Philadelphia.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos - 53% Rostered
It's been an awful season for Sutton, so even in a 12-team league, I wouldn't be shocked if he's on the waiver wire. However, Waddle is now in concussion protocol and could miss Week 10. If that happens, Sutton would become Bo Nix's No. 1 pass-catcher.
The release from Courtland Sutton 😮💨
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0j17l0Uhj2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
In that case, Sutton would be ranked as a top-36 (WR3) receiver.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 50% Rostered
Mitchell is clearly a boom-or-bust option for the rest of the year. In Week 8, with Garrett Wilson on the field, Mitchell had nine targets, seven receptions, 142 yards, and a touchdown. In Week 9, he didn't catch any of his seven targets.
The target volume is appealing, and Mitchell certainly needs to be rostered, but there are concerns about his week-to-week consistency. Mitchell has enough talent, and his downfield role gives fantasy managers real weekly upside if you're ever put in a position where he needs to be a starter.
Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers - 12% Rostered
Robinson had been on IR and was fairly quiet in his first game back. However, reports indicated that starter Mike Evans might need more time to rehab his ankle tendinitis. Deebo Samuel Sr. has yet to start practicing. Based on comments from head coach Kyle Shanahan and the lack of practice time for both, it appears they're both in danger of missing Week 10 too.
If that's the case, it'll give Robinson another week to operate as Brock Purdy's No. 1 receiver, except this time, he'll have had a chance to get his feet wet. Robinson isn't young or some superstar, but he's in a great situation. For as long as Evans and Samuel are out, he should be valued as a WR4 with upside.
Bench Stashes
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 44% Rostered (George Pickens handcuff)
- Jordan Watkins, San Francisco - 2% Rostered (Evans and Deebo handcuff)
- Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered (Second-best WR on Tampa Bay's offense)
- Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams - 1% Rostered (He's not good, but if Puka Nacua can't play...)
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 42% Rostered (What if he's traded?!)
- Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 9% Rostered (What if BTJ is traded?!)
- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos - 3% Rostered (becomes more appealing if Waddle is out with the concussion; if he's back, he's a boom-or-bust WR5)
- Efton Chism III, New England Patriots - 2% Rostered (PPR option until AJB returns)
- Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 3% Rostered (unlikely trade candidate, but maybe?!)
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 6% Rostered (he's a starter, routinely on the field)
Deeper Leagues Stashes
- Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - 1% Rostered (boom or bust)
- Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 8% Rostered (Jacoby Brissett had better be good)
- Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 25% Rostered (there have been some flashes)
- Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered (trade candidate)
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 23% Rostered (Missed Week 9 with injury)
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 31% Rostered (Ladd McConkey injured?!)
- Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 4% Rostered
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 12% Rostered
- Jahan Dotson, Atlanta Falcons - 16% Rostered
- Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers - 7% Rostered (the Hail Mary of all Hail Marys)
IR Stashes
- Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots - 40% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Fransico 49ers - 25% Rostered
- Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - 44% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 22% Rostered
Okonkwo has 7.5 half-PPR points in three out of his last five games. This includes three games with six or more targets, and three games with 55 or more yards. He has yet to find the end zone, but given his consistent volume, it's only a matter of time. As long as Jayden Daniels stays healthy, Okonkwo should be viewed as a solid TE2 with upside.
With McLaurin injured, Washington's pass-catching group is very thin. It's Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, and Okonkwo. Given Washington's poor defense and non-existent rushing attack, pass volume should stay high, giving Okonkwo a strong weekly floor. When he finds the end zone, and it'll happen, he'll be a great bet for a top-10 week.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 58% Rostered
Strange has had a rough two weeks, but that isn't his fault. Indianapolis and a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens team put up no fight. Jacksonville outscored the two opponents 75-17. Trevor Lawrence finished with just 40 pass attempts over these two games. That limited volume, especially with a crowded group of pass-catchers, will make life difficult on a tight end.
However, in Weeks 4-8, which includes the Indianapolis game, Strange has scored 6.5 or more half-PPR points in four consecutive games. Strange is one of Jacksonville's top-three pass-catchers and is attached to a top-five quarterback and offense. That combination makes him plenty fantasy-viable. The problem, however, is that the Jaguars are just "too" good.
They've outscored their opponents by 108 points. No one else is over 70. Their games have often been well-decided by the fourth quarter. Strange becomes a strong streamer when the Jaguars play a strong team that can stick with them and push them.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 59% Rostered
Henry was limited in practice all last week with a foot injury, but was active. He finished with three targets, three receptions, and 35 yards. His Week 8 stat line looked eerily similar: three targets, three catches, and 30 yards. However, with Brown still working his way back from a high-ankle sprain and now dealing with a nagging knee injury, Henry's target competition has gotten a little less imposing.
From Weeks 4-7, Henry had four consecutive games with 8.5 half-PPR points and finished with double-digit points three times. Henry should be viewed as a high-end TE2 for the rest of the season. However, he gets the easiest tight-end matchup in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 22% Rostered
Before Week 9, Gesicki had scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. The problem is that his role fluctuates week to week. His route and snap share is inconsistent at best. While his touchdowns have kept him afloat, it's an incredibly hard way to make a living, always needing a touchdown.
In Weeks 8 and 9, Gesicki's route share has increased, but he remains under-targeted. In his last six games, he has only had one game with more than three targets. Given his volume inconsistencies, Gesicki is nothing more than a streamer. However, over the next five weeks, he has three plus-matchups against teams that are all in the top-10 in points allowed to tight ends.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 11% Rostered
- Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 32% Rostered
- Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins - 10% Rostered
- Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 13% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 7% Rostered
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys - 46% Rostered
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 40% Rostered
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 58% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles - 17% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 38% Rostered / Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks - 15% Rostered
No quarterbacks are rostered in under 60% of Yahoo! leagues, so fantasy managers need to roster them or at least be mildly aggressive in acquiring them. However, if you're looking for a streamer this week, Darnold is a good option. He would be great if he were guaranteed to play.
Sam Darnold Also in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10 vs. Raiders https://t.co/YoGRbnTbVu
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 8, 2026
So, let's add Drew Lock, right?! Well, not so fast because he suffered an oblique injury that could also impact his availability. However, the Seahawks play the Raiders, who have allowed the third-most points to quarterbacks. If either of these guys can get healthy, they'll be on the streaming radar. Fantasy managers need to track it.
Geno Smith, New York Jets - 19% Rostered
Smith will (hopefully) have all of his weapons healthy for the first time this upcoming weekend. Wilson will hopefully be back from a concussion. Mitchell is back, so is Breece Hall. You put it all together with Braelon Allen, Mason Taylor, and Omar Cooper Jr., and you have a very exciting young offense.
Assuming Wilson is back, Smith should be on the streamer this weekend. They face off against the Buffalo Bills, who have a great offense. That often forces opponents to throw to keep up. Smith will be in a great spot to have high passing volume and plenty of opportunities for garbage-time points.
Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens - 21% Rostered
Brissett was traded to the Ravens, and he'll start this week against the Chargers. Options are slim if you're looking for a streamable quarterback. Starting a quarterback who's only been with the team a week certainly isn't ideal, but then again, it's the Chargers. Stroud just threw for over 300 yards and had five touchdowns. It's an exploitable matchup.
Mid QB2s
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - 33% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 15% Rostered
- Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings - 6% Rostered
- Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins - 34% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 10% Rostered
- J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants - 13% Rostered
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 25% Rostered
- Joe Milton III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 6% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 10
- Green Bay Packers - 25% Rostered (vs Minnesota Vikings)
- Buffalo Bills - 19% Rostered (at New York Jets)
- Baltimore Ravens - 37% Rostered (vs Los Angeles Chargers)
- New Orleans Saints - 62% Rostered (vs Carolina Panthers)
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