Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
The regular season continues to advance at an unrelenting pace, and the fantasy postseason is steadily approaching. Your ability to navigate injuries, underwhelming production, and unexpected developments remains essential for you to achieve your goal of securing a league championship. The first five bye weeks are also complete, although running backs from 16 teams will still be impacted by the process during the next five weeks.
That includes the four teams that have their byes in Week 10, as players from the Eagles, Buccaneers, Bears, and Broncos will not be available this week. That means D'Andre Swift, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Jonah Coleman, and J.K. Dobbins should not be in your lineups. Running backs from six teams will also have their byes in Week 11, which should encourage you to plan in advance for that impending challenge.
However, this article is designed to help you navigate all obstacles by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. Nearly all backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 10 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 10: Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver
- Week 11: New England, Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams
- Week 12: No Teams On Bye
- Week 13: New York Jets, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Las Vegas
- Week 14: Dallas, Arizona
Top Priorities - Week 10 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaleb Johnson
|Green Bay Packers
|1%
|Corey Kiner
|New England Patriots
|4%
|Audric Estime
|New Orleans Saints
|4%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|32%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|28%
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
1% Rostered
Johnson had registered an 18.0% snap share and a 16.5% rush share from Weeks 1-8. He had also been limited to just 13 snaps and eight touches since Week 5.
However, the trajectory of Johnson’s season was altered when Josh Jacobs sustained a fractured finger during Green Bay’s Week 9 matchup with New England.
Jacobs departed the contest after suffering his injury, and MarShawn Lloyd was inactive due to a knee injury. That launched Johnson into an expanded workload, as he shared touches with Pierre Strong Jr.
Kaleb Johnson powers in! What a first half for the @Packers
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dmNuSX6KwF
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Johnson secured a 40.6% snap share and a 43.8% rush share, while pacing Green Bay’s reshaped rotation in attempts (14) and rushing yards (68). Johnson also generated his first career touchdown during the contest.
The status of Jacobs and Lloyd should be monitored as the Packers’ Week 10 matchup with the Vikings approaches. However, Johnson has emerged as a top-tier option that should be prioritized for your roster.
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots
Kiner was traded from Arizona to New England on August 29, and his 8.3% snap share from Weeks 1-4 easily trailed Rhamondre Stevenson (61.4%) and TreVeyon Henderson (43.5%).
However, Kiner began the Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with Green Bay as the RB2 behind Stevenson, due to Henderson’s illness.
Stevenson also sustained a knee injury during the contest, and Kiner could soar to the top of New England’s depth chart if Stevenson is forced to miss time.
Kiner secured a 16.4% snap share and a career-best 50% rush share in Week 9. He also eclipsed 50+ rushing yards for the third time since Week 5 and generated his first career touchdown.
The status of Stevenson and Henderson should be monitored in advance of New England’s Week 10 matchup with Detroit.
However, the potential for Kiner to operate as the Patriots’ temporary RB1 has launched him into the top tier of this week’s waiver wire options.
Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints
4% Rostered
This recommendation arrives with a reminder that Travis Etienne Jr. is eligible to return from injured reserve. However, it is unclear whether that will transpire when the Saints host Carolina in Week 10.
New Orleans claimed Estime off waivers from Cleveland on November 3, and also released Kendre Miller four days later.
Those developments launched Estime into a two-man backfield rotation with Alvin Kamara when the Saints hosted the Browns in Week 9.
Estime secured a 48.6% snap share and a 46.9% rush share during the contest. He also led New Orleans’ reconstructed backfield in attempts (15) and rushing yards (72), generated a two-yard touchdown, and finished third among all backs in rush yards over expected (19), according to Next Gen Stats.
Audric Estime go-ahead TD! (He was a Brown earlier this week)
CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BCgkHzAqhJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Estime had previously been with New Orleans throughout training camp and the preseason. However, he failed to register a snap before being waived on September 22.
Estime’s workload during upcoming matchups is partially dependent upon the status of Etienne. However, the timeline for Etienne to resurface is uncertain, which bolsters your rationale for stashing Estime this week.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
32% Rostered
McGowan remains a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire, due to his prospects of emerging as a valuable asset if he secures an extensive workload during any of his remaining matchups.
Jonathan Taylor could still be traded before the Colts’ Week 10 matchup with Miami. That would transform McGowan from an elite handcuff option into the top back to prioritize on your waiver wire.
McGowan would also be capable of providing RB1 production if he ascends into a lead back role for Indianapolis.
McGowan has also secured a 22.2% snap share that has risen to 27.4% since Week 4. He has also attained a 22.3% rush share during the Colts’ last six games.
Seth McGowan's first NFL TD!
DALvsIND on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/WqCch3NJE5
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
McGowan also capitalized on his 26.1% rush share in Week 9 by assembling 45 rushing yards and generating his first career touchdown.
McGowan is entrenched among this week’s top four waiver wire options and should be rostered in all leagues.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
28% Rostered
Sampson has remained cemented directly below Quinshon Judkins on Cleveland’s depth chart since he returned from injured reserve.
Sampson also leads the Browns' backfield with a 54.8% snap share since he resurfaced in Week 7. He has also secured a consistent role as the Browns’ primary pass-catcher from the backfield since he returned from his five-game absence.
Sampson has vaulted to third among backs in receiving yards (121) since Week 7. He is also fourth in targets (16) and receptions (12), and is fifth in yards after catch (87).
Sampson was also 14th among all backs with a 62.9% snap share in Week 9, and also registered a 23.5% rush share. He also ran 30 routes, secured three of his six targets, and generated 27 receiving yards.
Sampson is a viable RB3/flex option for anyone who is constructing rosters in PPR leagues. He would also ascend into an extensive workload during any absence by Judkins.
Secondary Options - Week 10 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|49%
|Devin Singletary
|New York Giants
|63%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|15%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10%
|Will Shipley
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2%
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|14%
|Jonathon Brooks
|Carolina Panthers
|37%
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
49% Rostered
Washington had attained a 20.9% snap share and a 23% rush share from Weeks 1-7, and was averaging 5.7 attempts per game.
However, Klint Kubiak’s modified the distribution of touches within the Las Vegas backfield during Week 8, as Washington easily surpassed his previous season highs in snap share (60.3%) and rush share (75.8%).
Ashton Jeanty was limited to a 6.1% rush share and just two carries during Week 8.
Washington’s substantial role as the Raiders’ lead rusher was not sustained in Week 9, as he attained a 32% snap share and a 40% rush share. He also carried six times and registered -3 yards.
Jeanty secured a 66% snap share and joined Washington in attaining a 40% rush share. Jeanty also accumulated six attempts and generated 25 rushing yards.
Washington's decreased workload does not diminish his capabilities as a physical runner. He also retains a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which could still propel him to sizable yardage if he secures a massive workload during any of his remaining matchups.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
63% Rostered
Singletary secured his current role as the Giants’ RB2 behind Cam Skattebo after Tyrone Tracy Jr. sustained a hamstring injury.
Singletary also vaulted into temporary lead back duties during New York's Week 9 matchup with Philadelphia, when Skattebo was sidelined by his hamstring injury.
Singletary finished second among all backs with a 92.2% snap share and a 67.7% rush share in Week 9, and his 21 attempts were the most since Week 18 of 2024.
Singletary accumulated 31 rushing yards while running 27 routes, and securing two of his three targets. Skattebo’s health should be monitored in advance of the Giants’ Thursday Night matchup with Washington.
The earliest that Tracy can return from injured reserve is Week 13. This leaves Singletary positioned to garner another game with a significant workload if Skattebo remains inactive.
Singletary will also function in a rotation if Skattebo returns, unless the landscape of New York’s backfield is altered by a trade before the November 10 deadline.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
15% Rostered
Perine was reaching the threshold of standalone value earlier in the regular season, but his prospects of accomplishing that have dissipated since Week 5.
However, Perine remains a valuable insurance policy while operating as the unchallenged RB2 behind Chase Brown in Cincinnati’s offense.
Perine’s 25.3% rush share from Weeks 2-5 was built on shares that increased during four consecutive games (8.7%/16.7%/20%/45.2%), before his share decreased to 20.5% during Weeks 7 and 8.
Perine did secure a season-high 45.8% share when the Bengals built a comfortable lead during their Week 9 matchup with Atlanta.
Perine also registered a 41.8% snap share in Week 9, while attaining his second-highest totals of the season in carries (11) and rushing yards (43).
The enticement for pursuing Perine on this week’s waiver wire surrounds his continued viability as a handcuff. That preserves his proximity to an extensive workload if Brown is sidelined by injury.
Tank Bigsby / Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
(Bigsby 10% Rostered) (Shipley 2% Rostered)
A series of injuries has fueled continual shifts in the composition of Philadelphia’s depth chart since Week 4.
That includes the health issues that were sustained by Bigsby (core muscle) and Shipley (foot) that led to both backs being placed on injured reserve within a 10-day-span.
However, Bigsby and Shipley could both re-emerge after the Eagles return from their bye to host the Steelers in Week 11, although it is uncertain if that will occur.
Bigsby assembled 55 rushing yards and finished 11th in rush percentage over expected in Week 4 after Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury, and Bigsby should regain his previous role as backup rusher when he returns.
Shipley’s versatility should also propel him to snaps as both a rusher and receiving weapon.
However, Bigsby is the preferred back to target, due to his prospects of operating as Philadelphia’s primary rusher if Barkley misses additional time.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
14% Rostered
Spears has been contending with a knee injury that forced his absence during Tennessee’s last two matchups.
The exact timeline for Spears to resurface is unclear. However, he could re-emerge when the Titans return from their Week 9 bye to host Jacksonville in Week 10.
Spears’ value would also rise significantly if Tony Pollard is traded before Tuesday’s deadline.
TYJAE SPEARS PICKS UP A KEY FIRST DOWN IN STYLE
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jF8CFKw2Pi
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Spears had operated with a 44.5% snap share from Weeks 1-5, before he was limited to 11 snaps in Week 6. He also registered a 15.7% rush share and an 11.0% target share, and led Tennessee’s backfield in receptions (14) and receiving yards (68).
Spears should secure the majority of opportunities as a receiving weapon following his return, regardless of Pollard’s status. He will also secure an expanded workload as a rusher if Pollard no longer operates in Tennessee’s backfield.
That would position Spears to function as an RB2/RB3 in your lineups. It also justifies stashing him this week.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
37% Rostered
Brooks has yet to fulfill the expectations of his Round 6 ADP during draft season (66/RB27). However, he is progressing toward a return to Carolina's backfield rotation.
Brooks had secured a 24.6% snap share and a 20.5% rush share before he sustained a core muscle injury in Week 2. That resulted in his placement on injured reserve (September 23).
The timeline for Brooks’s return is uncertain, but there is no significant obstacle that should prevent him from securing a role as Carolina’s RB2 after he does re-emerge.
Brooks should bypass Trevor Etienne, A.J. Dillon, and Anthony Tyus III on the Panthers’ depth chart, and will function in a rotation with Chuba Hubbard when that occurs.
That will also position Brooks to operate with an expanded workload if Hubbard is impacted by injury. It also makes Brooks a viable back to stash while he remains available in over 60% of all leagues.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|39%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|33%
|Khalil Herbert
|Atlanta Falcons
|0%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|2%
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
39% Rostered
Black’s prospects of securing standalone value have been restricted by his role as San Francisco’s RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey, who has now accumulated 138 touches since Week 1.
However, it is also Black’s placement directly below McCaffrey on the 49ers depth chart that keeps Black entrenched among the top-tier handcuff options that remain available on this week‘s waiver wire.
Black enters Week 10 with a 29.6% snap share and a 29.1% rush share. That includes the season-high shares that Black attained in Week 7 (47% snap share/52.2% rush share).
Black also registered a 26.1% snap share and a 25.6% rush share when the 49ers returned from their Week 8 bye to host the Raiders in Week 9. He also led all backs in efficiency (2.9) according to Next Gen Stats.
Black also remains primed to operate as the temporary RB1 in Kyle Shanahan’s offense if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
31% Rostered
Johnson has operated with a 28.4% snap share since Week 1, while continuing to maximize the opportunities that he receives as Kansas City’s RB2.
Johnson has also registered a 12.1% rush share and a 6.5% target share, while functioning at a level of involvement that prevents him from securing standalone value.
However, Johnson has demonstrated his ability to maximize his opportunities throughout his rookie season.
He also remains directly below Kenneth Walker III on the Chiefs’ depth chart, which entrenches him among the league’s top-tier handcuffs.
Johnson secured his season-best numbers as a pass-catching presence in Week 8, when he led all backs in receiving yards (128) and yards after catch (121). Johnson also generated a season-high 34 rushing yards and produced the first rushing touchdown of his career.
Johnson’s ability to perform effectively as a rusher and receiver will propel him to RB1 production if Walker is forced to the sideline during any of the Chiefs’ remaining matchups.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
33% Rostered
Bhayshul Tuten’s status had been uncertain in advance of Jacksonville’s Week 9 matchup in Baltimore, as he contended with a foot and ankle injury.
Rodriguez would have ascended into a temporary lead back role if Tuten had been sidelined during the contest. However, Tuten functioned as the Jaguars’ RB1 through most of the game (35.7% snap share/40% rush share).
Rodriguez secured a 44.6% snap share and a 33.3% rush share. He was limited to 19 rushing yards on his 10 attempts but did generate his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
Another one. Jags go direct snap to Rodriguez for the score. https://t.co/wR6CGWZtnf
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026
Rodriguez has now attained a 26.6% snap share and a 24.0% rush share since Week 1. 12 of his 55 carries have occurred inside the red zone, including two in Week 9.
However, the incentive for adding Rodriguez surrounds his unchallenged status as a handcuff, as he remains primed to function as the Jaguars’ short-term lead back if Tuten is sidelined during any of Jacksonville’s remaining matchups.
Khalil Herbert, Atlanta Falcons
0% Rostered
Brian Robinson Jr.’s status as a top-tier handcuff had never wavered throughout the regular season.
However, the trajectory of Robinson‘s value has been altered after Atlanta placed him on injured reserve on November 7.
His extended absence has provided Herbert with an uncontested path toward operating as the direct backup to (Bijan) Robinson until (Brian) Robinson returns.
Herbert has now secured a 17.4% snap share and an 8.6% rush share during the Falcons’ last three matchups.
That includes his numbers in Week 9, when Herbert operated with a 14.6% snap share and registered a 4.2% rush share. He also accumulated three touches/three targets/nine total yards.
Atlanta could infuse another back into the equation during (Brian) Robinson’s absence. However, Herbert’s current role as the Falcons RB2 has vaulted him among the handcuffs that can be secured on this week’s waiver wire.
(Brian) Robinson can be stashed on rosters that provide slots for players that are on injured reserve.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
2% Rostered
Vaki has been contained in the high-upside handcuff section for multiple weeks due to his ongoing role as the RB2 in Detroit’s offense.
Vaki sustained an ankle injury two days before the Lions’ Week 9 matchup with Miami, but that did not prevent Vaki from securing a 28.8% snap share during the contest.
Vaki has now secured a 25.3% snap share since Week 3, along with a 15.3% rush share during that span.
That includes the season-best 28.2% rush share that Vaki secured in Week 8. He also attained career highs in attempts (11) and rushing yards (65), and finished sixth among all backs in efficiency (3.06), according to Next Gen Stats.
Vaki’s involvement will be restricted while he functions as the direct backup to Jahmyr Gibbs, who continues to operate as the centerpiece of the Lions’ attack (211 touches).
However, Vaki will become a resource on your roster if Gibbs misses time during any of Detroit’s upcoming matchups.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
- Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 89% Rostered
- Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 88% Rostered
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 86% Rostered
- Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 83% Rostered
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 78% Rostered
- Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 75% Rostered
- Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers - 70% Rostered
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