👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 10 TE Options Include Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Darren Waller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Adds

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

Only having two NFL teams off in Week 9 was so nice for fantasy football managers. Well, hope you enjoyed it while it lasted.

Fantasy footballers are back to dealing with another four-teams-off bye week. The tight end position loses two major members as Chicago’s Colston Loveland and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert are both on bye, so millions of fantasy managers will need tight end help unless they have a capable backup on their rosters waiting in the wings as a one-week stopgap.

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end for Week 10, starting with the more valuable of Carolina’s top tight end tandem:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Is someone listening to me? I know it’s not my wife. Carolina’s coaching staff maybe did, though. It only took eight weeks.

After constant complaining that Darren Waller’s target total was abysmal and that he could not be expected to be a fantasy force when he was only given two targets a week, the Panthers blessed Waller with 10 targets on Sunday against Denver, and he turned them into eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy managers need more of this. No more passing to Tommy Tremble or Jalen Coker more than Waller. This veteran is looking like the same stud who used to have 1,000-yard years with the Raiders on an annual basis. His next game comes against New Orleans’ 24th-ranked pass defense.  The Saints just made Shedeur Sanders look like a Pro Bowler, so expect Waller to have a great game – if he gets more than two targets.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

For the fantasy managers who failed to pick up T.J. Hockenson last week when he was the second-best tight end on the waiver wire, this is your chance to make amends. As of the writing of this column, Hockenson has not played yet, as he has a Monday night tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

Hockenson scored touchdowns in back-to-back games coming into the Monday matchup and was doing much better with scattershot Kyler Murray at quarterback than anyone on the Vikings receiving corps was. Will Hockenson fare as well with Carson Wentz at quarterback? What about if Daniel Jones is traded for? I think Hockenson will be just fine no matter who is throwing to him.

Hockenson’s next game is against division rival Green Bay, and he has excelled against the Packers in the past. He has caught at least four passes in each of his past five outings against GB. There is no reason to think he will not have another solid game against them in Week 10 – unless somehow Max Brosmer is his QB.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Chig Okonkwo is now a bona fide factor in Washington’s aerial attack. As long as Jayden Daniels does not fracture his elbow for the 700th time, Okonkwo has a capable quarterback throwing to him for the near future. The proof is in the pudding. In Okonkwo’s last four contests, he has accounted for 19 catches for 218 yards.

Only Stefon Diggs is getting more work and better stats out of Washington’s pass catchers than Okonkwo. I like him in PPR leagues more than standard ones since he has yet to reach the end zone, and I also worry about him facing the New York Giants’ third-ranked pass defense on Thursday night. This is why Okonkwo was not ranked higher in this column.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

You knew the touchdown roll would have to end at some point. Mike Gesicki is not LaDainian Tomlinson. He caught the only two passes thrown to him in Spain, but his 11 yards and no scores made fantasy managers who picked him up sadder than Adam Schefter is when he is scooped on a story.

Six touchdowns in eight games is still six touchdowns in eight games, though. Gesicki has a red-zone role in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The yardage and receptions might be inconsistent, but I think the touchdowns will be consistent. Gesicki scored a TD against his Week 10 opponent, Pittsburgh, earlier this season, so do not be shocked if he scores on the Steelers again.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

It would be wonderful if the Jets could keep their receiving corps, running backs and tight end troupe all healthy at the same time. Top target Garrett Wilson is concussed. Greyhound Omar Cooper Jr. reinjured his right ankle on Sunday. Kenyon Sadiq and tight end teammate Mason Taylor have missed time with minor injuries. Poor Geno Smith. Poor New York Jets fans, like me.

Sadiq should be primed for a big game on Sunday at home versus Buffalo. Buffalo has the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL; the Jets should be trailing and passing the entire game, and Sadiq will be arguably Smith’s top target if Wilson and Cooper miss the game. I do not mind taking a flyer on him, whether it is for one week or for the rest of the season.

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

For a team that trails in most of the games it plays, you would think the Dolphins would throw more than they do. They are just not built that way, though. After being lauded as a top streaming option entering the week after two good games, Greg Dulcich was a fantasy dud with two measly catches for 14 paltry yards. I would give him a DFS look this weekend still against lowly Indianapolis, however.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

The veteran of Pittsburgh’s talented tight-end twosome with Darnell Washington should be fresh after being on bye last week. He has a decent history against Cincinnati, who Pittsburgh battles this weekend for first in the AFC North. Pat Freiermuth has 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his last three games against the Bengals and is a solid play against them Sunday.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Another game, another solid effort from Michael Mayer (three catches for 37 yards).  It makes you wonder what his fantasy value would be like if he were on a team where he was the top tight end and did not have to share his targets with arguably the best tight end in the sport. Mayer’s fumble on the San Francisco 1-yard-line was unfortunate, though.

A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks

I guess Sam Darnold has been the problem all along. He gets injured, stationary Drew Lock steps in under center, and all of a sudden A.J. Barner is scoring touchdowns in every way like he is Taysom Hill. Barner caught a TD toss and scored on a one-yard sneak against Arizona on Sunday. I do not expect this production every week, but maybe Barner is turning a corner.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams might have to beg Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce to come out of retirement with how banged-up their receiving unit is. If Puka Nacua goes on the injured reserve alongside Davante Adams, Tyler Higbee might be Matthew Stafford’s main man in Week 10. It is crazy to fathom, but a lack of depth and a plethora of injuries could get Higbee seven-to-10 targets at Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee:

Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
vs
AJ Barner
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darnell Washington
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darren Waller
Greg Dulcich
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Greg Dulcich
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Darnell Washington
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Higbee
AJ Barner
vs
Darren Waller
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Colston Loveland

Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Kyren Williams

Held in Check in Road Win
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Baker Mayfield

Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Caleb Williams

' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Calvin Ridley

Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Drew Lock

Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Jaylen Waddle

is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
DeMario Douglas

Sets New Season High in Yardage
Travis Kelce

Leads KC in Receiving, Scores for First Time Since Week 3
Matthew Golden

Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Christian McCaffrey

is a Dual Threat in Win
Tank Dell

Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
Jadarian Price

Plays Second Fiddle in Backfield But Makes Impact as Receiver
Kaleb Johnson

Scores First Career Touchdown in New England
C.J. Stroud

Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
Brock Bowers

Continues to Produce at High Level
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions