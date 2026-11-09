Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.
Only having two NFL teams off in Week 9 was so nice for fantasy football managers. Well, hope you enjoyed it while it lasted.
Fantasy footballers are back to dealing with another four-teams-off bye week. The tight end position loses two major members as Chicago’s Colston Loveland and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert are both on bye, so millions of fantasy managers will need tight end help unless they have a capable backup on their rosters waiting in the wings as a one-week stopgap.
Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end for Week 10, starting with the more valuable of Carolina’s top tight end tandem:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Is someone listening to me? I know it’s not my wife. Carolina’s coaching staff maybe did, though. It only took eight weeks.
After constant complaining that Darren Waller’s target total was abysmal and that he could not be expected to be a fantasy force when he was only given two targets a week, the Panthers blessed Waller with 10 targets on Sunday against Denver, and he turned them into eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FTf5Lqayd2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Fantasy managers need more of this. No more passing to Tommy Tremble or Jalen Coker more than Waller. This veteran is looking like the same stud who used to have 1,000-yard years with the Raiders on an annual basis. His next game comes against New Orleans’ 24th-ranked pass defense. The Saints just made Shedeur Sanders look like a Pro Bowler, so expect Waller to have a great game – if he gets more than two targets.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
For the fantasy managers who failed to pick up T.J. Hockenson last week when he was the second-best tight end on the waiver wire, this is your chance to make amends. As of the writing of this column, Hockenson has not played yet, as he has a Monday night tilt against the Buffalo Bills.
Hockenson scored touchdowns in back-to-back games coming into the Monday matchup and was doing much better with scattershot Kyler Murray at quarterback than anyone on the Vikings receiving corps was. Will Hockenson fare as well with Carson Wentz at quarterback? What about if Daniel Jones is traded for? I think Hockenson will be just fine no matter who is throwing to him.
Hockenson’s next game is against division rival Green Bay, and he has excelled against the Packers in the past. He has caught at least four passes in each of his past five outings against GB. There is no reason to think he will not have another solid game against them in Week 10 – unless somehow Max Brosmer is his QB.
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo is now a bona fide factor in Washington’s aerial attack. As long as Jayden Daniels does not fracture his elbow for the 700th time, Okonkwo has a capable quarterback throwing to him for the near future. The proof is in the pudding. In Okonkwo’s last four contests, he has accounted for 19 catches for 218 yards.
OH MY CHIG OKONKWO 🗣️
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oNSAxI8rfV
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Only Stefon Diggs is getting more work and better stats out of Washington’s pass catchers than Okonkwo. I like him in PPR leagues more than standard ones since he has yet to reach the end zone, and I also worry about him facing the New York Giants’ third-ranked pass defense on Thursday night. This is why Okonkwo was not ranked higher in this column.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
You knew the touchdown roll would have to end at some point. Mike Gesicki is not LaDainian Tomlinson. He caught the only two passes thrown to him in Spain, but his 11 yards and no scores made fantasy managers who picked him up sadder than Adam Schefter is when he is scooped on a story.
Six touchdowns in eight games is still six touchdowns in eight games, though. Gesicki has a red-zone role in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The yardage and receptions might be inconsistent, but I think the touchdowns will be consistent. Gesicki scored a TD against his Week 10 opponent, Pittsburgh, earlier this season, so do not be shocked if he scores on the Steelers again.
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
It would be wonderful if the Jets could keep their receiving corps, running backs and tight end troupe all healthy at the same time. Top target Garrett Wilson is concussed. Greyhound Omar Cooper Jr. reinjured his right ankle on Sunday. Kenyon Sadiq and tight end teammate Mason Taylor have missed time with minor injuries. Poor Geno Smith. Poor New York Jets fans, like me.
Sadiq should be primed for a big game on Sunday at home versus Buffalo. Buffalo has the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL; the Jets should be trailing and passing the entire game, and Sadiq will be arguably Smith’s top target if Wilson and Cooper miss the game. I do not mind taking a flyer on him, whether it is for one week or for the rest of the season.
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
For a team that trails in most of the games it plays, you would think the Dolphins would throw more than they do. They are just not built that way, though. After being lauded as a top streaming option entering the week after two good games, Greg Dulcich was a fantasy dud with two measly catches for 14 paltry yards. I would give him a DFS look this weekend still against lowly Indianapolis, however.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
The veteran of Pittsburgh’s talented tight-end twosome with Darnell Washington should be fresh after being on bye last week. He has a decent history against Cincinnati, who Pittsburgh battles this weekend for first in the AFC North. Pat Freiermuth has 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his last three games against the Bengals and is a solid play against them Sunday.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Another game, another solid effort from Michael Mayer (three catches for 37 yards). It makes you wonder what his fantasy value would be like if he were on a team where he was the top tight end and did not have to share his targets with arguably the best tight end in the sport. Mayer’s fumble on the San Francisco 1-yard-line was unfortunate, though.
A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks
I guess Sam Darnold has been the problem all along. He gets injured, stationary Drew Lock steps in under center, and all of a sudden A.J. Barner is scoring touchdowns in every way like he is Taysom Hill. Barner caught a TD toss and scored on a one-yard sneak against Arizona on Sunday. I do not expect this production every week, but maybe Barner is turning a corner.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams might have to beg Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce to come out of retirement with how banged-up their receiving unit is. If Puka Nacua goes on the injured reserve alongside Davante Adams, Tyler Higbee might be Matthew Stafford’s main man in Week 10. It is crazy to fathom, but a lack of depth and a plethora of injuries could get Higbee seven-to-10 targets at Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, A.J. Barner, and Tyler Higbee:
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