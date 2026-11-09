Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 10 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 10 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, my Tier 1 defenses all had solid fantasy performances. The Seattle Seahawks (No. 1) scored 12 fantasy points, the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 2) scored 11 fantasy points, the Houston Texans (No. 3) scored 13 fantasy points, the Detroit Lions (No. 4) scored six fantasy points, and the New York Giants (No. 6) scored 14 fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 10 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Houston Texans
|at CLE
|92%
|17.5
|1
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at TEN
|87%
|18
|1
|3
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. LAC
|37%
|17.5
|1
|4
|Los Angeles Rams
|at ARI
|80%
|19
|1
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. LV
|98%
|20.25
|1
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. MIN
|25%
|19.75
|1
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|at GB
|91%
|22.75
1. Houston Texans D/ST at CLE
HOU favored by 4.5, Total ~39.5
The Houston Texans are coming off one of their better defensive performances in Week 9. They recorded a season-high eight sacks while forcing two turnovers (one interception and one fumble) in a win over the Chargers. This D/ST will now get another top matchup this weekend against the struggling Browns offense.
Make that 4️⃣ sacks now for the Texans defense
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fwFViphh6L
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Cleveland is expected to start Deshaun Watson in Week 10, but that matters little for this Texans D/ST. The Browns have allowed a league-leading 38 sacks through nine games so far, and Shedeur Sanders was sacked five times in last week's loss. With Houston ranking second in sack rate and 10th in pressure rate this season, this defense should be in for a strong game.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST at TEN
JAC favored by 9.5, Total ~45.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added some reinforcements to this defense to start the week. The Jaguars traded for both Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis on Monday, and this defense already ranked second in points allowed per game, fifth in rush yards allowed per game, seventh in pressure rate, third in takeaways, and third in EPA/play.
This group will now take on a Titans offense that has certainly had its struggles early on. Tennessee's offensive line ranks 29th in pass-block win rate, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in five of his last six games. The Jaguars' new-look defense should be able to take advantage of this subpar offense in Week 10. Jacksonville's D/ST has also scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks.
3. Baltimore Ravens D/ST vs. LAC
BAL favored by 3.5, Total ~38.5
The Baltimore Ravens defense has a prime opportunity in Week 10. The Ravens will face a Chargers offense that has not figured things out this season. Los Angeles went 37 straight possessions without a touchdown before Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnston for a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of last week's loss, and the offensive line has given up the second-most sacks this season.
The Ravens D/ST will be able to rack up some fantasy points in this game. Baltimore ranks 14th in pressure rate, 13th in pass rush win rate, and has multiple 3+ sack games this season. After Herbert was just sacked eight times last week, this defense will be a top-3 play in all formats this week.
4. Los Angeles Rams D/ST at ARI
LAR favored by 7.5, Total ~45.5
The Arizona Cardinals are really injured right now. Gardner Minshew II is feared to have suffered a season-ending torn UCL, Michael Wilson was diagnosed with a season-ending neck fracture, and Jeremiyah Love is currently on the injured list with a high-ankle sprain. These injuries mean the Cardinals will start rookie Carson Beck at quarterback and roll with Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, and Simi Fehoko at WR.
Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to start this D/ST in Week 10. Los Angeles is getting healthier on defense, and the Cardinals offense is not. Myles Garrett tallied three sacks in his return last week, and this unit already ranked top-10 in EPA/play, yards allowed per game, third-down rate, and red zone stop rate this season.
5. Seattle Seahawks D/ST at LV
SEA favored by 3, Total ~43.5
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best defenses all season. This unit ranks first in yards allowed per game, first in pass yards allowed per game, fourth in rush yards allowed per game, 12th in sack rate, third in pressure rate, fifth in EPA/play, and fourth in pass rush win rate. Those numbers should play well against a Raiders offense that struggled last week against a top 49ers defense.
The Seahawks defense gets a huge stop on 4th & goal
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/fWTYCQgyGy
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 9, 2026
Kirk Cousins threw a season-high three interceptions in Week 9. Even though the Raiders have done a good job moving the ball this season, this matchup won't be easy for them. The Seahawks have allowed 17 points or fewer to three of their last four opponents, which included holding the Chiefs to only three points back in Week 7. Seattle's D/ST is a nice start this week.
6. Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. MIN
GB favored by 3, Total ~42.5
The Green Bay Packers defense is starting to click at the right time. This group has recorded 10 sacks and forced six turnovers over the last two weeks against two solid offenses in the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. Last week against the Patriots, the Packers totaled four sacks, forced one fumble, and had three interceptions in the win.
Their recent play makes them a top D/ST play in Week 10. Green Bay ranks 11th in sack rate, sixth in EPA/play, and second in takeaways through nine weeks. This defense could also get back Micah Parsons this week after the team opened his 21-day practice window last week. With the Vikings allowing at least three sacks in four of their last five games, this Packers defense is a Tier 1 unit.
7. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at GB
GB favored by 3, Total ~42.5
The Minnesota Vikings were the hardest defense to rank for this week. On one hand, this defense has been elite in almost every category to begin the season. The Vikings rank first in EPA/play, first in points allowed per game, second in yards allowed per game, first in sack rate, first in pressure rate, first in blitz rate, and first in pass rush win rate.
On the other hand, this Packers offense is firing on all cylinders right now. Jordan Love is playing like a top QB in the NFL, and this offense just scored a season-high 45 points against the Patriots defense last week. However, this Vikings D/ST has been a set-it-and-forget-it unit for the entire year, and that won't change in this divisional matchup. Minnesota only scored 10 fantasy points against this offense in Week 1.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Buffalo Bills
|at NYJ
|19%
|21.5
|2
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at ATL
|74%
|21.5
|2
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. MIA
|5%
|20.5
8. Buffalo Bills D/ST at NYJ
BUF favored by 8.5, Total ~51.5
The Buffalo Bills will be a safe defensive option in Week 10. This defense has done a fantastic job of getting pressure on the quarterback this season and currently ranks fourth in pressure rate. That pressure rate should cause havoc on the Jets offense, as this offensive line has allowed the fourth-most sacks so far. Smith has also thrown an interception in three of the last four weeks.
9. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at ATL
KC favored by 3.5, Total ~46.5
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a solid defensive performance. They tallied a season-high five sacks while forcing a fumble in a win over the Jets. This group will now face a Falcons offense that has scored just 17 combined points over the past two weeks. The Chiefs, ranking third in points allowed and ninth in EPA/play, are a solid play in Week 10.
10. Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. MIA
IND favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
The Indianapolis Colts might not be a great defense, but fantasy managers can trust this unit in some capacity this week against the Dolphins. Seven of the eight D/ST to play this Miami offense has scored at least eight fantasy points. That makes this Colts D/ST a top-10 play in Week 10. Malik Willis has been sacked multiple times in five straight games.
The @Colts defense force and scoop the fumble on Dak Prescott!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/AxPyctvhbm
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2026
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at BAL
|7%
|21
|3
|12
|New York Giants
|vs. WSH
|19%
|21
|3
|13
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. PIT
|49%
|22
11. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST at BAL
BAL favored by 3.5, Total ~38.5
The Los Angeles Chargers defense got torched last week against the Texans. However, this is a solid matchup for this defense. The Ravens will likely be starting recently acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and the offensive line ranks 21st in pass-block win rate. Considering the Chargers rank top-12 in both pressure rate and takeaways this season, this D/ST can be started in some formats.
12. New York Giants D/ST vs. WSH
NYG favored by 1.5, Total ~43.5
The New York Giants defense has some potential in this matchup against the Commanders. The Giants just recorded seven sacks in last week's win and currently rank second in pass-rush win rate. That sack upside should play a role in this game. Jayden Daniels has been sacked at least four times in three of his last four contests.
13. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. PIT
CIN favored by 3.5, Total ~46.5
The Cincinnati Bengals will come in at the bottom of Tier 3 this week against the Steelers. Although this unit gave up 30 points to the Steelers earlier this year, the Bengals have put together a few solid defensive performances since then. With Aaron Rodgers sacked nine times over his last three games and Cincinnati ranking ninth in sack rate, this D/ST could be started in some 12+ team leagues.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Miami Dolphins
|at IND
|1%
|23
|4
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. HOU
|31%
|22
|4
|16
|Washington Commanders
|at NYG
|12%
|22.5
|4
|17
|Carolina Panthers
|at NO
|7%
|23.5
|4
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. SEA
|6%
|23.25
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Dolphins defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. The Colts offense hasn't been particularly great this season, and Jonathan Taylor could be moved by the trade deadline. Miami's D/ST has recorded multiple sacks in three straight games.
As for the Browns, Commanders, Panthers, and Raiders, these four defenses are really risky to start. The Texans offense has been on another level recently, which makes the Browns D/ST hard to trust. The Commanders rank 23rd in points allowed per game. The Panthers have allowed more than 25 points in three consecutive games. The Raiders rank 31st in EPA/play and 32nd in points allowed per game.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. CAR
|61%
|25
|5
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at CIN
|68%
|25.5
|6
|21
|Detroit Lions
|vs. NE
|52%
|24.5
|6
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. KC
|4%
|25
|6
|23
|San Francisco 49ers
|at DAL
|30%
|25.5
|6
|24
|New England Patriots
|at DET
|66%
|26
|6
|25
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. SF
|17%
|30
|6
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. LAR
|1%
|26.5
|6
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. JAC
|4%
|27.5
|6
|28
|New York Jets
|vs. BUF
|8%
|30
|Chicago Bears
|BYE
|Denver Broncos
|BYE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|BYE
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 10.
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