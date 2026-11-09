Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 10 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including xxxxx and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. With another week of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.
On Sunday, managers saw many players suffer injuries, and some continue their first-half slump, which has put them firmly on the cut list ahead of Week 10.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|19
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|25
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|Drop in Most Leagues
|4
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|49
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|DEF
|61
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Chicago Bears
|DEF
|63
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Detroit Lions
|DEF
|52
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|67
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|New York Giants
|DEF
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|59
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|47
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|64
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|66
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
|16
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|20
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|53
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|37
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|20
|Malik Willis
|QB
|34
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|21
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|31
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|44
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Malik Washington
|WR
|56
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|50
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|27
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|58
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|28
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|63
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|49
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|30
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|73
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|31
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|61
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|90
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|36
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|37
|Davante Adams
|WR
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|38
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|79
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|39
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|59
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Denver Broncos
|DEF
|91
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|80
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|92
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|88
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|95
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints (Cut List Ranking No. 1)
The New Orleans Saints released running back Kendre Miller on Saturday, a source told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It is a bit of a surprising move, as Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve after not having his 21-day practice window opened by the Saints this week.
The 24-year-old Miller will finish the year with the Saints having carried the football a career-high 57 times for 159 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 13 targets for 37 yards through the air in six games played. He had a 20-carry outing in Week 6 against the Giants with Etienne sidelined, but outside of that, Miller did not move the needle much in fantasy while sharing backfield work with veteran Alvin Kamara.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 46)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Waddle took a hard hit while attempting to make a catch downfield. He was taken to the sideline and later ruled out due to a concussion. He hauled in his lone target for 22 yards in the win. His absence meant bigger roles for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant during this game.
The Broncos are heading into a bye, so they won't play in Week 10. He'll get additional time to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Waddle will be ready for that one, but fantasy managers should check back later for another update.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 44)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was listed as active for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans, but he didn't play any snaps due to back spasms that he experienced during pregame warmups. It has been an absolutely brutal year for McConkey in terms of injuries. He has played more than 50% of the snaps in just two of the Chargers' eight games so far, and he ranks outside the top 65 receivers in total fantasy scoring.
Managers can't fault McConkey for injuries that are out of his control, but it's certainly frustrating when a player is active and then doesn't end up logging any snaps due to a pregame injury that the team chose not to report. McConkey is tough to trust even when he's active, making him a low-end WR3 with a low floor heading into Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 38)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) has told teammates that he plans to return later this season, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. "Just stay alive" was Jackson's message to teammates in the aftermath of the thumb injury he suffered in Week 8, Rapoport notes.
The Ravens fell to 4-5 this past Thursday with Joe Fagnano at quarterback, and the team could be destined for some more ugly losses with Jackson sidelined and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss the remainder of the season.
While Jackson currently expects to return before the end of the year, we wouldn't be shocked to see the team shut him down if the Ravens are eliminated from playoff contention before he's healthy enough to play again. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand, and with a six-to-nine-week recovery timeline, Jackson probably won't play again until Week 15, at the earliest.
Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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