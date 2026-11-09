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Players To Cut Before Week 10 Fantasy Football? Adonai Mitchell, Malik Willis, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Devin Singletary, Lamar Jackson, Ladd McConkey, Antonio Williams

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JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 10 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including xxxxx and more?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. With another week of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.

On Sunday, managers saw many players suffer injuries, and some continue their first-half slump, which has put them firmly on the cut list ahead of Week 10.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Kendre Miller RB 19 Drop in All Leagues
2 Emanuel Wilson RB 25 Drop in All Leagues
3 Demarcus Robinson WR 11 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Greg Dulcich TE 10 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 49 Drop in Most Leagues
6 New Orleans Saints DEF 61 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Chicago Bears DEF 63 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Detroit Lions DEF 52 Drop in Most Leagues
9 New England Patriots DEF 67 Drop in Most Leagues
10 New York Giants DEF 20 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Cairo Santos K 59 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Chase McLaughlin K 47 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 64 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 66 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Drew Lock QB 15 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
16 Bam Knight RB 14 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 20 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Kyler Murray QB 53 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Mike Gesicki TE 37 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
20 Malik Willis QB 34 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
21 Antonio Williams WR 31 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
22 Ryan Flournoy WR 44 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
23 Malik Washington WR 56 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
24 Adonai Mitchell WR 50 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Keenan Allen WR 61 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
27 Brenton Strange TE 58 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
28 Devin Singletary RB 63 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Mike Washington Jr. RB 49 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
30 J.K. Dobbins RB 73 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
31 RJ Harvey RB 61 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Jeremiyah Love RB 90 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
36 TreVeyon Henderson RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
37 Davante Adams WR 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
38 Lamar Jackson QB 79 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
39 Mark Andrews TE 59 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
40 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 74 Hold in All Leagues
41 Denver Broncos DEF 91 Hold in All Leagues
42 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 80 Hold in All Leagues
43 Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Hold in All Leagues
44 Ladd McConkey WR 92 Hold in All Leagues
45 Braelon Allen RB 88 Hold in All Leagues
46 Jaylen Waddle WR 95 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints (Cut List Ranking No. 1)

The New Orleans Saints released running back Kendre Miller on Saturday, a source told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It is a bit of a surprising move, as Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve after not having his 21-day practice window opened by the Saints this week.

The 24-year-old Miller will finish the year with the Saints having carried the football a career-high 57 times for 159 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) and two rushing touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 13 targets for 37 yards through the air in six games played. He had a 20-carry outing in Week 6 against the Giants with Etienne sidelined, but outside of that, Miller did not move the needle much in fantasy while sharing backfield work with veteran Alvin Kamara.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 46)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Waddle took a hard hit while attempting to make a catch downfield. He was taken to the sideline and later ruled out due to a concussion. He hauled in his lone target for 22 yards in the win. His absence meant bigger roles for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant during this game.

The Broncos are heading into a bye, so they won't play in Week 10. He'll get additional time to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Waddle will be ready for that one, but fantasy managers should check back later for another update.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 44)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was listed as active for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans, but he didn't play any snaps due to back spasms that he experienced during pregame warmups. It has been an absolutely brutal year for McConkey in terms of injuries. He has played more than 50% of the snaps in just two of the Chargers' eight games so far, and he ranks outside the top 65 receivers in total fantasy scoring.

Managers can't fault McConkey for injuries that are out of his control, but it's certainly frustrating when a player is active and then doesn't end up logging any snaps due to a pregame injury that the team chose not to report. McConkey is tough to trust even when he's active, making him a low-end WR3 with a low floor heading into Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 38)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) has told teammates that he plans to return later this season, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. "Just stay alive" was Jackson's message to teammates in the aftermath of the thumb injury he suffered in Week 8, Rapoport notes.

The Ravens fell to 4-5 this past Thursday with Joe Fagnano at quarterback, and the team could be destined for some more ugly losses with Jackson sidelined and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss the remainder of the season.

While Jackson currently expects to return before the end of the year, we wouldn't be shocked to see the team shut him down if the Ravens are eliminated from playoff contention before he's healthy enough to play again. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand, and with a six-to-nine-week recovery timeline, Jackson probably won't play again until Week 15, at the earliest.

 

Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier:

Jordyn Tyson
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Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
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Seth McGowan
Jordyn Tyson
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Emmett Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
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Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
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Corey Kiner
Jordyn Tyson
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Kaleb Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordyn Tyson
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Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
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Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
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Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
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Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
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Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
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Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
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Demario Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
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Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordyn Tyson
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Dylan Sampson
Jordyn Tyson
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Jonathon Brooks
Jordyn Tyson
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Audric Estime
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
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Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
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Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
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Konata Mumpfield
Jordyn Tyson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
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Pat Freiermuth
Jordyn Tyson
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Mack Hollins
Jordyn Tyson
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Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
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Tyler Higbee
Jordyn Tyson
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Kayshon Boutte
Jordyn Tyson
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Pat Bryant
Jordyn Tyson
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Demarcus Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Jordan Watkins
Jordyn Tyson
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Malachi Fields
Jordyn Tyson
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Travis Hunter
Jordyn Tyson
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Efton Chism III
Jordyn Tyson
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Dohnte Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
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Jalen Royals
Jordyn Tyson
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Cyrus Allen
Jordyn Tyson
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Brandin Cooks
Jordyn Tyson
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Jahan Dotson
Jordyn Tyson
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Van Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
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Reggie Virgil
Jordyn Tyson
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Tutu Atwell
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Audric Estime
Emmett Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
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Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Goodson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Conner

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 10)
Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Cam Skattebo

Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
A.J. Brown

Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Deshaun Watson

Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Patrick Mahomes

Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Rhamondre Stevenson

Knee Injury Raises Concern
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Javonte Williams

Bounces Back Against Colts
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Colston Loveland

Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Kyren Williams

Held in Check in Road Win
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Baker Mayfield

Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Caleb Williams

' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Calvin Ridley

Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
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