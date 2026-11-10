Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Incredibly, Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season is here! We are in the thick of the bye-week season, with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers off in Week 10. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings are here to give fantasy managers a head start. In this article, you will find where key running backs such as Kyren Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Cam Skattebo, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, and Alvin Kamara are listed in our early RB updates.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|9
|2
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|11
|2
|9
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|14
|3
|11
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|15
|3
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|33
|3
|14
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|36
|3
|15
|Chase Brown
|RB
|39
|3
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|40
|3
|17
|Blake Corum
|RB
|41
|4
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|42
|4
|19
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|48
|4
|20
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|49
|4
|21
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|51
|4
|22
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|52
|5
|23
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|53
|5
|24
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|54
|5
|25
|Rachaad White
|RB
|55
|5
|26
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|62
|5
|27
|Woody Marks
|RB
|64
|5
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|67
|5
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|72
|5
|30
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|78
|5
|31
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|81
|5
|32
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|84
|5
|33
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|88
|5
|34
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|90
|5
|35
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|93
|6
|36
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|99
|6
|37
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|101
|6
|38
|Bam Knight
|RB
|102
|6
|39
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|103
|6
|40
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|106
|6
|41
|David Montgomery
|RB
|109
|6
|42
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|112
|6
|43
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|119
|6
|44
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|120
|6
|45
|Justice Hill
|RB
|122
|7
|46
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|125
|7
|47
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|128
|7
|48
|Audric Estime
|RB
|135
|7
|49
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|136
|7
|50
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|137
|7
|51
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|143
|7
|52
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|146
|7
|53
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|148
|7
|54
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|152
|7
|55
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|160
|7
|56
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|172
|7
|57
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|188
|7
|58
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|198
|7
|59
|Lan Larison
|RB
|200
|7
|60
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|212
|8
|61
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|217
|8
|62
|Ray Davis
|RB
|220
|8
|63
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|225
|8
|64
|George Holani
|RB
|230
|8
|65
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|233
|8
|66
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|237
|8
|67
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|246
|8
|68
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|247
|8
|69
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|250
|8
|70
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|254
|8
|71
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|259
|8
|72
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|261
|8
|73
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|264
|8
|74
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|265
|8
|75
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|269
|9
|76
|Michael Carter
|RB
|274
|9
|77
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|277
|9
|78
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|278
|9
|79
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|279
Week 10 Running Back News
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) could resume practicing this week or next, according to Aaron Wilson, who reported that head coach DeMeco Ryans is pleased with Montgomery's progress. Montgomery has missed three games since hurting his groin against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He did not practice at all last week and was ruled out on Friday's final report before Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Houston visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and hosts the Indianapolis Colts four days later, so a return to practice next week would come on a short week. Montgomery is worth keeping on the bench while Houston sorts out the carry split. He had 20 carries to Woody Marks' nine and scored three total touchdowns in his Houston debut against the Buffalo Bills, but averaged eight carries over his next four games. Marks has had at least 15 carries in each of Montgomery's three absences, totaling 52 for 192 yards. He led Houston with 18 carries for 70 yards against the Chargers.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
With the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline looming, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly told teams that they will not be trading three-time All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Ravens' Thursday night primetime loss to the Jaguars dropped them to a division-worst 4-5, losers of four straight, but with reinforcements arriving in the form of recently acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it appears they are unwilling to wave the white flag and play for 2027.
Henry, who now sits seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list, is soon to turn 33 with a contract that runs through the 2027 season. Through nine games in 2026, he has run for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, though he has not topped 60 rushing yards since Week 5.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards in the 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. After struggling in Week 8's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys' run game was the difference last Sunday, with Williams and backup Tyler Goodson combining for 201 scrimmage yards.
The sixth-year back has now totaled 154 carries for 629 yards with nine touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is now the RB8 in half-PPR formats, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season. While there was a more balanced backfield, fantasy managers can still start Williams as an RB1 moving forward.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 16 yards (four targets) in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Washington Commanders. Williams has been great for most of the season, but underwhelmed in a tougher matchup. To make matters worse, backfield mate Blake Corum got into the end zone for a third straight game and was again more efficient with his touches. It's an unsettling trend, but there's little reason to believe the former fifth-round pick is losing his 1A role.
In fact, Williams (48) handily out-snapped Corum (27) on Sunday, as the former has more often than not in 2026. There will likely be an ebb and flow here for the remainder of the campaign, as the duo indiscriminately split every other drive in a productive offense. On the bright side, both should remain productive assets, and they'll get a boost in a plus matchup next Sunday with the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the schedule
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Kyren Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Cam Skattebo, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, and Alvin Kamara:
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