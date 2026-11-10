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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 10 Early Updates

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Kyren Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

Incredibly, Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season is here! We are in the thick of the bye-week season, with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers off in Week 10. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings are here to give fantasy managers a head startIn this article, you will find where key running backs such as Kyren Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Cam Skattebo, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, and Alvin Kamara are listed in our early RB updates.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB 5
1 5 James Cook III RB 6
1 6 Chuba Hubbard RB 7
2 7 Javonte Williams RB 9
2 8 Jaylen Warren RB 11
2 9 Kyren Williams RB 13
3 10 Jonathan Taylor RB 14
3 11 Bhayshul Tuten RB 15
3 12 Derrick Henry RB 20
3 13 Ollie Gordon II RB 33
3 14 Tony Pollard RB 36
3 15 Chase Brown RB 39
3 16 Ashton Jeanty RB 40
3 17 Blake Corum RB 41
4 18 Breece Hall RB 42
4 19 Zach Charbonnet RB 48
4 20 Jadarian Price RB 49
4 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 51
4 22 Cam Skattebo RB 52
5 23 Corey Kiner RB 53
5 24 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 54
5 25 Rachaad White RB 55
5 26 Braelon Allen RB 62
5 27 Woody Marks RB 64
5 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 67
5 29 Rico Dowdle RB 72
5 30 Tyler Allgeier RB 78
5 31 Jordan Mason RB 81
5 32 Omarion Hampton RB 84
5 33 Kaleb Johnson RB 88
5 34 Dylan Sampson RB 90
5 35 Kaelon Black RB 93
6 36 Seth McGowan RB 99
6 37 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 101
6 38 Bam Knight RB 102
6 39 Emmett Johnson RB 103
6 40 Devin Singletary RB 106
6 41 David Montgomery RB 109
6 42 Alvin Kamara RB 112
6 43 Samaje Perine RB 119
6 44 Austin Ekeler RB 120
6 45 Justice Hill RB 122
7 46 Mike Washington Jr. RB 125
7 47 MarShawn Lloyd RB 128
7 48 Audric Estime RB 135
7 49 Ty Johnson RB 136
7 50 Kimani Vidal RB 137
7 51 Chris Brooks RB 143
7 52 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 146
7 53 Tyjae Spears RB 148
7 54 Keaton Mitchell RB 152
7 55 Khalil Herbert RB 160
7 56 Jaylen Wright RB 172
7 57 Sione Vaki RB 188
7 58 Trevor Etienne RB 198
7 59 Lan Larison RB 200
7 60 Kyle Juszczyk RB 212
8 61 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 217
8 62 Ray Davis RB 220
8 63 Kaytron Allen RB 225
8 64 George Holani RB 230
8 65 Hunter Luepke RB 233
8 66 Dare Ogunbowale RB 237
8 67 DJ Giddens RB 246
8 68 Emanuel Wilson RB 247
8 69 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 250
8 70 Ameer Abdullah RB 254
8 71 Tahj Brooks RB 259
8 72 DeeJay Dallas RB 261
8 73 Isaiah Davis RB 264
8 74 Dylan Laube RB 265
8 75 Rasheen Ali RB 269
9 76 Michael Carter RB 274
9 77 Israel Abanikanda RB 277
9 78 A.J. Dillon RB 278
9 79 Emari Demercado RB 279

 

Week 10 Running Back News

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) could resume practicing this week or next, according to Aaron Wilson, who reported that head coach DeMeco Ryans is pleased with Montgomery's progress. Montgomery has missed three games since hurting his groin against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He did not practice at all last week and was ruled out on Friday's final report before Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and hosts the Indianapolis Colts four days later, so a return to practice next week would come on a short week. Montgomery is worth keeping on the bench while Houston sorts out the carry split. He had 20 carries to Woody Marks' nine and scored three total touchdowns in his Houston debut against the Buffalo Bills, but averaged eight carries over his next four games. Marks has had at least 15 carries in each of Montgomery's three absences, totaling 52 for 192 yards. He led Houston with 18 carries for 70 yards against the Chargers.

 

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

With the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline looming, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly told teams that they will not be trading three-time All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Ravens' Thursday night primetime loss to the Jaguars dropped them to a division-worst 4-5, losers of four straight, but with reinforcements arriving in the form of recently acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it appears they are unwilling to wave the white flag and play for 2027.

Henry, who now sits seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list, is soon to turn 33 with a contract that runs through the 2027 season. Through nine games in 2026, he has run for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, though he has not topped 60 rushing yards since Week 5.

 

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards in the 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. After struggling in Week 8's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys' run game was the difference last Sunday, with Williams and backup Tyler Goodson combining for 201 scrimmage yards.

The sixth-year back has now totaled 154 carries for 629 yards with nine touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is now the RB8 in half-PPR formats, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game this season. While there was a more balanced backfield, fantasy managers can still start Williams as an RB1 moving forward.

 

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 16 yards (four targets) in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Washington Commanders. Williams has been great for most of the season, but underwhelmed in a tougher matchup. To make matters worse, backfield mate Blake Corum got into the end zone for a third straight game and was again more efficient with his touches. It's an unsettling trend, but there's little reason to believe the former fifth-round pick is losing his 1A role.

In fact, Williams (48) handily out-snapped Corum (27) on Sunday, as the former has more often than not in 2026. There will likely be an ebb and flow here for the remainder of the campaign, as the duo indiscriminately split every other drive in a productive offense. On the bright side, both should remain productive assets, and they'll get a boost in a plus matchup next Sunday with the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the schedule

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Kyren Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Cam Skattebo, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, and Alvin Kamara:

Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyren Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Nico Collins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Olave
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Trey McBride
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Kelce
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Denzel Boston
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tre Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Michael Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Braelon Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jadarian Price
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jadarian Price
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Tre Tucker
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Denzel Boston
Jadarian Price
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Devin Singletary
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Devin Singletary
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tory Horton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Seth McGowan
vs
Brandin Cooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Seth McGowan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Seth McGowan
vs
Kalif Raymond
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Malachi Fields
Seth McGowan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Goodson
Seth McGowan
vs
Cooper Kupp
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Bell
Seth McGowan
vs
Darius Cooper
Seth McGowan
vs
Justice Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Seth McGowan
vs
Darren Waller
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Tre Harris
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Jahan Dotson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Ty Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Efton Chism III
Seth McGowan
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tommy Tremble

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Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
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Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
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