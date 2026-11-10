Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
The 2026 NFL season is flying by as we enter Week 10. Fantasy managers will have to deal with pesky bye weeks as the Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Bears are off in Week 10. If you need a TE streamer, injury fill-in, or even a bye-week replacement, our Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings have you covered. In this article, you will find where key tight end options such as Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, and Greg Dulcich rank in our early TE rankings.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|19
|2
|2
|George Kittle
|TE
|25
|3
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|30
|3
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|44
|3
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|47
|4
|7
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|50
|5
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|56
|5
|9
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|57
|5
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|60
|5
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|66
|5
|12
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|69
|5
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|74
|5
|14
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|76
|6
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|79
|6
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|83
|6
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|92
|6
|18
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|94
|6
|19
|Darren Waller
|TE
|96
|6
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|104
|6
|21
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|107
|6
|22
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|108
|6
|23
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|110
|6
|24
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|111
|6
|25
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|113
|7
|26
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|115
|7
|27
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|118
|7
|28
|AJ Barner
|TE
|126
|7
|29
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|127
|7
|30
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|129
|7
|31
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|139
|7
|32
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|141
|7
|33
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|149
|7
|34
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|155
|7
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|158
|8
|36
|Noah Gray
|TE
|159
|8
|37
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|166
|8
|38
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|167
|8
|39
|Davis Allen
|TE
|174
|8
|40
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|179
|8
|41
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|182
|8
|42
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|185
|8
|43
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|186
|8
|44
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|189
|8
|45
|Drew Sample
|TE
|190
|8
|46
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|192
|8
|47
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|196
|8
|48
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|201
|8
|49
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|202
|8
|50
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|204
|8
|51
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|208
|8
|52
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|209
|8
|53
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|210
|8
|54
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|211
|8
|55
|Brock Wright
|TE
|213
|9
|56
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|214
|9
|57
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|215
|9
|58
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|216
|9
|59
|John Bates
|TE
|218
|9
|60
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|221
|9
|61
|James Mitchell
|TE
|222
|9
|62
|Jack Endries
|TE
|232
|9
|63
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|234
|9
|64
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|236
|9
|65
|Cade Stover
|TE
|238
|9
|66
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|239
|10
|67
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|240
|10
|68
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|241
|10
|69
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|243
|10
|70
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|249
|10
|71
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|258
|10
|72
|Mark Redman
|TE
|266
|10
|73
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|268
|10
|74
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|276
Week 10 Tight End Rankings News
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role after teammate Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) suffered a setback in his attempt to return from injured reserve. Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury while recovering from his ankle issue, and he's now expected to miss a couple more weeks. Higbee should continue to play around 80% of the snaps in future weeks, although he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football.
He has just eight catches for 63 yards over his last two games, and he was significantly out-produced by Colby Parkinson. With that being said, the Rams are now without both Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) for an extended period of time, so there could be an opportunity for both Higbee and Parkinson to coexist as top-18 tight ends in fantasy football. As a result, Higbee is an intriguing waiver wire target, offering low risk and high reward.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has been inconsistent week over week this season, but his performance this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos could be enough to justify adding him off waivers in most leagues. Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets Sunday, adding 90 yards and one touchdown along the way. Carolina found itself playing behind and relying on passing attempts -- often to Waller and Tetairoa McMillan -- to keep them in the game.
The veteran's inconsistency this year does prevent him from having immediate TE1 status in fantasy football, but he's absolutely trending in the right direction. Plus, Carolina has tough matchups coming up against the Saints, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Vikings, creating some potential negative game script environments in which the Panthers could look to throw the ball early and often. Managers should consider adding Waller off waivers, especially in deeper leagues or scenarios where managers may need a quick bye week fill-in.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have received calls on tight end Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that the Lions would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Before suffering a back injury in 2025 that limited him to nine games, LaPorta burst onto the scene in his first two NFL seasons with 146 receptions on 203 targets for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns as one of the best up-and-coming young pass-catching tight ends. So far through eight games in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, he has produced a 35-399-3 line on 49 targets, which makes him the TE7 in half-PPR scoring as the Lions get ready for a Week 10 game in Germany against the New England Patriots.
LaPorta has cooled off considerably over his last three games after having back-to-back 80-plus-yard receiving days with two touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite his recent lull in production, LaPorta is in one of the more high-octane passing attacks in the league if he stays with the Lions past the trade deadline, and he should continue to be a TE1 option for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Washington tight end Chig Okonkwo put together another solid performance, so he should gain some more fantasy football value going into Week 10. He caught six of his seven targets this week, racking up 57 receiving yards. Okonkwo has three or more targets in all six games he's played in this season, but has produced more of late, with 57 or more receiving yards in three of his past four appearances. Okonkwo has yet to find the end zone this season, so that holds him back from being an even bigger fantasy option.
With wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) no longer around, Okonkwo has a chance to remain as involved as he's been these past few weeks, and that makes him a deep-league starting option and a possible standard league streamer.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, and Greg Dulcich. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, and Greg Dulcich:
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