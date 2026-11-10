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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 10 Early Updates

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Trey McBride - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

The 2026 NFL season is flying by as we enter Week 10. Fantasy managers will have to deal with pesky bye weeks as the Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Bears are off in Week 10. If you need a TE streamer, injury fill-in, or even a bye-week replacement, our Week 10 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings have you covered. In this article, you will find where key tight end options such as Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, and Greg Dulcich rank in our early TE rankings.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 19
2 2 George Kittle TE 25
3 3 Trey McBride TE 30
3 4 Isaiah Likely TE 43
3 5 Travis Kelce TE 44
3 6 Sam LaPorta TE 47
4 7 Tyler Warren TE 50
5 8 Dalton Kincaid TE 56
5 9 Hunter Henry TE 57
5 10 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 60
5 11 Tucker Kraft TE 66
5 12 Brenton Strange TE 69
5 13 Tyler Higbee TE 74
5 14 Chig Okonkwo TE 76
6 15 Mike Gesicki TE 79
6 16 Pat Freiermuth TE 83
6 17 Juwan Johnson TE 92
6 18 T.J. Hockenson TE 94
6 19 Darren Waller TE 96
6 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 104
6 21 Colby Parkinson TE 107
6 22 Darnell Washington TE 108
6 23 Mark Andrews TE 110
6 24 Greg Dulcich TE 111
6 25 Dalton Schultz TE 113
7 26 Michael Mayer TE 115
7 27 Eli Raridon TE 118
7 28 AJ Barner TE 126
7 29 Gunnar Helm TE 127
7 30 Kenyon Sadiq TE 129
7 31 Mason Taylor TE 139
7 32 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 141
7 33 Tommy Tremble TE 149
7 34 Elijah Higgins TE 155
7 35 Noah Fant TE 158
8 36 Noah Gray TE 159
8 37 Oronde Gadsden II TE 166
8 38 Charlie Kolar TE 167
8 39 Davis Allen TE 174
8 40 Theo Johnson TE 179
8 41 Nate Boerkircher TE 182
8 42 Austin Hooper TE 185
8 43 Dawson Knox TE 186
8 44 Foster Moreau TE 189
8 45 Drew Sample TE 190
8 46 Luke Farrell TE 192
8 47 Matthew Hibner TE 196
8 48 Blake Whiteheart TE 201
8 49 Jonnu Smith TE 202
8 50 Luke Schoonmaker TE 204
8 51 Eric Saubert TE 208
8 52 Mitchell Evans TE 209
8 53 Daniel Bellinger TE 210
8 54 Josh Cuevas TE 211
8 55 Brock Wright TE 213
9 56 Gavin Bartholomew TE 214
9 57 Tanner Koziol TE 215
9 58 Mo Alie-Cox TE 216
9 59 John Bates TE 218
9 60 Will Kacmarek TE 221
9 61 James Mitchell TE 222
9 62 Jack Endries TE 232
9 63 Oscar Delp TE 234
9 64 Ben Sinnott TE 236
9 65 Cade Stover TE 238
9 66 Jackson Hawes TE 239
10 67 Jeremy Ruckert TE 240
10 68 Teagan Quitoriano TE 241
10 69 Jake Briningstool TE 243
10 70 Charlie Woerner TE 249
10 71 Drew Ogletree TE 258
10 72 Mark Redman TE 266
10 73 Tyler Conklin TE 268
10 74 Ian Thomas TE 276

 

Week 10 Tight End Rankings News

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role after teammate Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) suffered a setback in his attempt to return from injured reserve. Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury while recovering from his ankle issue, and he's now expected to miss a couple more weeks. Higbee should continue to play around 80% of the snaps in future weeks, although he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football.

He has just eight catches for 63 yards over his last two games, and he was significantly out-produced by Colby Parkinson. With that being said, the Rams are now without both Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) for an extended period of time, so there could be an opportunity for both Higbee and Parkinson to coexist as top-18 tight ends in fantasy football. As a result, Higbee is an intriguing waiver wire target, offering low risk and high reward.

 

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has been inconsistent week over week this season, but his performance this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos could be enough to justify adding him off waivers in most leagues. Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets Sunday, adding 90 yards and one touchdown along the way. Carolina found itself playing behind and relying on passing attempts -- often to Waller and Tetairoa McMillan -- to keep them in the game.

The veteran's inconsistency this year does prevent him from having immediate TE1 status in fantasy football, but he's absolutely trending in the right direction. Plus, Carolina has tough matchups coming up against the Saints, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Vikings, creating some potential negative game script environments in which the Panthers could look to throw the ball early and often. Managers should consider adding Waller off waivers, especially in deeper leagues or scenarios where managers may need a quick bye week fill-in.

 

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have received calls on tight end Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that the Lions would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Before suffering a back injury in 2025 that limited him to nine games, LaPorta burst onto the scene in his first two NFL seasons with 146 receptions on 203 targets for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns as one of the best up-and-coming young pass-catching tight ends. So far through eight games in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, he has produced a 35-399-3 line on 49 targets, which makes him the TE7 in half-PPR scoring as the Lions get ready for a Week 10 game in Germany against the New England Patriots.

LaPorta has cooled off considerably over his last three games after having back-to-back 80-plus-yard receiving days with two touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite his recent lull in production, LaPorta is in one of the more high-octane passing attacks in the league if he stays with the Lions past the trade deadline, and he should continue to be a TE1 option for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington tight end Chig Okonkwo put together another solid performance, so he should gain some more fantasy football value going into Week 10. He caught six of his seven targets this week, racking up 57 receiving yards. Okonkwo has three or more targets in all six games he's played in this season, but has produced more of late, with 57 or more receiving yards in three of his past four appearances. Okonkwo has yet to find the end zone this season, so that holds him back from being an even bigger fantasy option.

With wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) no longer around, Okonkwo has a chance to remain as involved as he's been these past few weeks, and that makes him a deep-league starting option and a possible standard league streamer.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, and Greg Dulcich. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Sam LaPorta, Chig Okonkwo, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Darren Waller, Colby Parkinson, and Greg Dulcich:

Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Tyler Warren
Trey McBride
vs
George Kittle
Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Trey McBride
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Trey McBride
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Mason Taylor
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Colby Parkinson
vs
Evan Engram
Colby Parkinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colby Parkinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colby Parkinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Colby Parkinson
vs
Noah Fant
Colby Parkinson
vs
Davis Allen
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Colby Parkinson
vs
Noah Gray
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brock Bowers
Colby Parkinson
vs
George Kittle
Colby Parkinson
vs
Colston Loveland
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dallas Goedert
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
George Kittle
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colston Loveland
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Warren

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