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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 10 Early Updates

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C.J. Stroud - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard, and the quarterback carousel continues, with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold week-to-week with a quad injury, and Gardner Minshew II suffering a torn UCL. On top of that, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and Drew Lock are day-to-day with injuries. Bye weeks are back with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers off in Week 10. If you need an injury replacement or a QB streamer, our early Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you prepare. See where key QB options such as Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck land in this article.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Brock Purdy QB
1 3 Joe Burrow QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Jayden Daniels QB
3 8 Jared Goff QB
3 9 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 10 Tyler Shough QB
3 11 Jordan Love QB
3 12 C.J. Stroud QB
4 13 Bryce Young QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 Geno Smith QB
4 16 Matthew Stafford QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Malik Willis QB
5 19 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 20 J.J. McCarthy QB
5 21 Drew Lock QB
5 22 Daniel Jones QB
5 23 Shedeur Sanders QB
5 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 25 Justin Herbert QB
6 26 Cam Ward QB
6 27 Carson Wentz QB
6 28 Carson Beck QB
6 29 Max Brosmer QB
6 30 Josh Johnson QB

 

Week 10 Quarterback News

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that he has not met with the medical team and does not have an answer about quarterback Malik Willis' groin injury, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Willis played through groin and hamstring tightness in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions and finished 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for only seven yards on the ground. It was a disappointing showing for the 27-year-old signal-caller, considering the opponent and a recent stretch of five touchdown passes over his previous three games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy managers using Willis in two-QB superflex leagues this year will need to keep a close eye on his status going into the Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should have a good chance to play in a bounce-back matchup against a struggling Colts squad. So far in his first year as the starter in Miami, Willis has been the QB20 in overall fantasy points with 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.

 

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is trending toward playing Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. "I feel fairly good about it," head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. McCarthy missed most of the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Giants' medical staff cleared him to return. He scrambled 11 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter and said afterward he still felt the effects of the injury on that run.

He finished 12 of 19 for 127 yards and added 22 yards on four carries. McCarthy hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two starts for New York, though he ran for a score in his first start against the Houston Texans. His rushing is part of his QB2 appeal in Superflex, and the hip injury adds risk to that part of his game on a short week. Jameis Winston threw the Giants' only touchdown in relief Sunday. If McCarthy sits, Winston is a Superflex fallback after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts against Washington in Week 5.

 

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) said he will play in Week 10 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders after injuring his oblique in the 17-3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to Gregg Bell. Lock, who has also been dealing with right-elbow tendinitis, will undergo more tests on Sunday night. It is good news for Seattle's offense, with starter Sam Darnold (quadriceps) trending toward missing a second straight game. The 29-year-old Lock had pedestrian numbers in Sunday's win over Arizona, going 19-for-28 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 16 yards on the ground.

When considering that Lock did not throw much during the week because of his elbow tendinitis, he was serviceable in leading the Seahawks to another win while, most importantly, avoiding any turnovers, which is something that Darnold has struggled with in 2026. In his last four starts as a fill-in for Seattle, Lock is 3-1 with a 69.5% completion rate, 887 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions for a passer rating of 104.0. Lock has been better in real life than as a fantasy asset, and if he makes another start in Week 10 in Vegas, he will be back on the radar as a low-end QB2 with limited upside in superflex fantasy formats

 

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 384 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also rushed for 20 yards. Stroud had one of the best games of his career against a Chargers squad that dropped to 0-8 in 2026. The 25-year-old has quietly put together a dominant five-game stretch in which he has 14 total touchdowns and just two turnovers.

He has been a very polished passer in general this year, totaling 16 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions since the start of the season. Stroud has momentum on his side, and he should be deployed as a low-end QB1 with additional upside in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck:

Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Carson Wentz
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Carson Wentz
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Wentz
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Milton III
Geno Smith
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Geno Smith
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Fagnano
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Carson Wentz
Geno Smith
vs
Bryce Young
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Bo Nix
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Geno Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Geno Smith
vs
Brock Purdy
Geno Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Geno Smith
vs
Caleb Williams
Geno Smith
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bryce Young
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Carson Wentz
J.J. McCarthy
vs
C.J. Stroud
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drew Lock
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Shough
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jordan Love
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Burrow
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Josh Allen
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Brock Purdy
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Caleb Williams
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Dak Prescott
Drew Lock
vs
Carson Wentz
Drew Lock
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Bryce Young
Drew Lock
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drew Lock
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock
vs
Justin Herbert
Drew Lock
vs
Bo Nix
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Drew Lock
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Milton III
Drew Lock
vs
Tyler Shough
Drew Lock
vs
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
vs
Malik Willis
Drew Lock
vs
Joe Burrow
Drew Lock
vs
Josh Allen
Drew Lock
vs
Brock Purdy
Drew Lock
vs
Drake Maye
Drew Lock
vs
Caleb Williams
Drew Lock
vs
Dak Prescott

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Early Week 10 Rankings: All Positions


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Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
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Downgraded to Out Monday
Justin Jefferson

Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Vs. Grizzlies On Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up on Monday
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Austin Reaves

Questionable For Monday
Quentin Grimes

Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Devin Vassell

Unavailable on Monday
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving

Workload May Decrease to Preserve his Health
Sam Darnold

to Remain Out in Week 10
Cam Skattebo

Expected Back Thursday Against Commanders
A.J. Brown

Patriots Tentatively Plan to Bring A.J. Brown to Germany
Deshaun Watson

Browns Plan to Start Deshaun Watson in Week 10
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Optimistic J.J. McCarthy Can Play Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
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Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
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