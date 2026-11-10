Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 10 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard, and the quarterback carousel continues, with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold week-to-week with a quad injury, and Gardner Minshew II suffering a torn UCL. On top of that, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and Drew Lock are day-to-day with injuries. Bye weeks are back with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers off in Week 10. If you need an injury replacement or a QB streamer, our early Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you prepare. See where key QB options such as Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck land in this article.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|8
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|9
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|10
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|13
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|Geno Smith
|QB
|4
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|18
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|20
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|21
|Drew Lock
|QB
|5
|22
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|23
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|5
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|25
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|26
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|27
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|28
|Carson Beck
|QB
|6
|29
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|6
|30
|Josh Johnson
|QB
Week 10 Quarterback News
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that he has not met with the medical team and does not have an answer about quarterback Malik Willis' groin injury, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Willis played through groin and hamstring tightness in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions and finished 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for only seven yards on the ground. It was a disappointing showing for the 27-year-old signal-caller, considering the opponent and a recent stretch of five touchdown passes over his previous three games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals.
Fantasy managers using Willis in two-QB superflex leagues this year will need to keep a close eye on his status going into the Week 10 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, but he should have a good chance to play in a bounce-back matchup against a struggling Colts squad. So far in his first year as the starter in Miami, Willis has been the QB20 in overall fantasy points with 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is trending toward playing Thursday night against the Washington Commanders. "I feel fairly good about it," head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Pat Leonard. McCarthy missed most of the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Giants' medical staff cleared him to return. He scrambled 11 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter and said afterward he still felt the effects of the injury on that run.
He finished 12 of 19 for 127 yards and added 22 yards on four carries. McCarthy hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two starts for New York, though he ran for a score in his first start against the Houston Texans. His rushing is part of his QB2 appeal in Superflex, and the hip injury adds risk to that part of his game on a short week. Jameis Winston threw the Giants' only touchdown in relief Sunday. If McCarthy sits, Winston is a Superflex fallback after throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts against Washington in Week 5.
Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) said he will play in Week 10 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders after injuring his oblique in the 17-3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to Gregg Bell. Lock, who has also been dealing with right-elbow tendinitis, will undergo more tests on Sunday night. It is good news for Seattle's offense, with starter Sam Darnold (quadriceps) trending toward missing a second straight game. The 29-year-old Lock had pedestrian numbers in Sunday's win over Arizona, going 19-for-28 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 16 yards on the ground.
When considering that Lock did not throw much during the week because of his elbow tendinitis, he was serviceable in leading the Seahawks to another win while, most importantly, avoiding any turnovers, which is something that Darnold has struggled with in 2026. In his last four starts as a fill-in for Seattle, Lock is 3-1 with a 69.5% completion rate, 887 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions for a passer rating of 104.0. Lock has been better in real life than as a fantasy asset, and if he makes another start in Week 10 in Vegas, he will be back on the radar as a low-end QB2 with limited upside in superflex fantasy formats
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, J.J. McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck:
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