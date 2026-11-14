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Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 10 (2026)

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Bruno's Week 10 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Jaylen Warren, Jonathan Taylor, Blake Corum, and more.

The Los Angeles Rams were down four points at halftime in Washington. On the first drive of the second half, Blake Corum ran four times for 29 yards and scored from the one. He's earned a flex spot in the rematch with Arizona.

Jonathan Taylor has caught at least four passes in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Now the Indianapolis Colts have traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept Jaylen Warren's carry count steady even as Rico Dowdle has taken on more work.

The three concerns in 12-team PPR leagues are Ashton Jeanty, Aaron Jones Sr., and Alvin Kamara. Jeanty is the closest call of the three. His catches kept him usable after Las Vegas cut his carries, and the Raiders are now changing quarterbacks.

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Week 10 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Jaylen Warren - Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Warren gained 127 yards on 17 carries and another 49 on three catches in the first game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored 20.6 PPR points without a touchdown. The Bengals have allowed 5.0 yards per carry through eight games, the highest rate in the league entering Week 10.

Against the Cleveland Browns, Warren broke a 51-yard run on third-and-13 and later scored from the one. He still gained 92 yards on his other 16 carries. Dowdle had 15 attempts and scored from the nine. Pittsburgh called 32 runs for the pair, up from 27 against New Orleans.

Dowdle caught six passes to Warren's three in Paris against New Orleans. A week later, Dowdle went without a target against Cleveland. Warren's carries stayed between 14 and 18 in every game since the first Cincinnati meeting.

Start Warren as an RB2. According to Pittsburgh's Week 10 team notes, Cincinnati has allowed a league-worst 2.21 yards per rush before contact. Warren leads backs with at least 30 carries in the share that go for 20 yards or more (5.9%).

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Taylor caught all five of his targets for 18 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Every catch went for six yards or fewer, and they came on five separate drives. He caught four passes for 24 yards the week before against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he received only eight carries.

Taylor's 13 carries against Dallas yielded 46 yards. He had at least 94 rushing yards and a touchdown against both Minnesota and Tennessee in the two games before Jacksonville.

The Miami Dolphins have held opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs needed 20 attempts to gain 74 yards against Miami last week and scored from the eight.

Allen and Downs drew 115 targets, or 67% of the Colts' wide receiver targets through nine games. Anthony Gould is in line to take over in the slot. He enters the week with one target this season. Taylor already ranks fourth on the team with 36 targets.

Keep Taylor in as an RB2. He played 69% of the snaps against Dallas. With Taylor already getting short throws from Daniel Jones and Tyler Warren drawing 53 targets of his own, Indianapolis can lean on the middle of the field as it works in the new receivers.

Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Corum has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns over the Rams' three-game winning streak. He reached at least 11 carries in each win after hitting that mark once in the first six games. Kyren Williams still had 16 carries against the Chargers and 15 at Washington.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Corum handled all five carries on the opening drive of the second half. He gained 55 yards and scored from the 23. At Washington, he outgained Williams 58 to 45 on four fewer carries. Corum played 36% of the offensive snaps, and both of his targets fell incomplete.

Corum ran nine times for 42 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in the first game against the Arizona Cardinals. He has one catch over the three games since, so his flex case rests on the carries.

Arizona has allowed 10 rushing touchdowns in nine games. The Seattle Seahawks' running backs combined for 101 yards on 25 carries against the Cardinals last week. Rams guard Steve Avila (hamstring) missed all three practices and is out. Corum did most of his damage at Washington after Avila went down, so keep him in the flex.

 

Week 10 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders handed Mike Washington Jr. the ball 25 times in their win over the New York Jets. Jeanty got two carries, and a 45-yard catch supplied nearly half of his 10.3 PPR points. The following week, he and Washington each got six carries against San Francisco. Jeanty's five catches went for minus-five yards.

Jeanty gained 120 yards and scored a touchdown on 16 catches across his final three games with Cousins. He gained 49 yards without a touchdown on 16 carries over those games.

Cousins is now in Minnesota, and rookie Fernando Mendoza makes his first start on Sunday. Mendoza threw eight passes in relief against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Two went to running back Dylan Laube, and Jeanty drew none.

All eight attempts came on one fourth-quarter drive with Las Vegas down 28. That's too little to project a change in Jeanty's targets. His recent rushing workload is a tougher bet against a defense allowing 3.4 yards per carry.

Seattle held Arizona to 50 yards on 18 attempts last week without defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger). Williams missed all three practices and is out again. Sit Jeanty if you have a flex option with steadier rushing volume.

Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings gave Jordan Mason three consecutive carries for 24 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills. He also caught two passes on their final drive after Max Brosmer replaced Carson Wentz. Mason played 23 offensive snaps to Jones's 17. Jones finished with 21 scrimmage yards on six touches.

Jones left the Week 7 win over Indianapolis with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Mason finished that game with 15 carries to Jones's eight and has led him in carries in both games since. Jones has 10 rushes and three catches in those two games combined.

Jones ran for 94 yards on 20 carries and caught four passes for 34 yards against Miami before the bye. That was his last game with Mason sidelined.

The Green Bay Packers have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns. In the opener, Jones scored from the three and Mason scored from the one. Jones ran for 40 yards on 12 carries and went without a catch.

Bench Jones at Lambeau. The opener is the only time this season he's scored more than six PPR points in a game Mason played.

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

With just over a minute left against Cleveland, Kamara caught an eight-yard pass down to the two. The New Orleans Saints handed the ball to Audric Estimé on the next play for the go-ahead touchdown.

Estimé finished with 15 carries for 72 yards in his first game back with New Orleans. Kamara had six carries for 32 yards, with 28 of those yards coming on three attempts in overtime. Tyler Shough attempted 35 passes and targeted Kamara four times.

The Carolina Panthers have allowed 4.6 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns. Kamara has yet to reach 10 carries this season. His seven catches for 57 yards against Pittsburgh got him to 13.2 PPR points despite five rushing yards.

Kamara (back/rest) missed Wednesday's practice, worked fully Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) went from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice Friday. The Saints listed Etienne as questionable Friday, when he was still on injured reserve. Etienne caught 11 passes in his three games before the injury.

Keep Kamara on the bench even if Etienne sits. Estimé had 14 carries in regulation against Cleveland and stayed involved in overtime, picking up nine yards on third-and-one on the Saints' touchdown drive.

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