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Top Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings (Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13) - Kicker Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Chase McLaughlin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, NFL Injury News

Bruno's best fantasy football kicker streamers and K rankings for Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13 in 2026. NFL kicker streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

Chris Boswell is my first waiver claim at kicker in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers come out of their bye against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Boswell made all three field goals and all three extra points in the first meeting. Carolina's Ryan Fitzgerald is my next choice, indoors at New Orleans on Sunday.

Trey Smack is another option against Minnesota, which has faced three field-goal attempts per game over its last three. If you need a kicker after the early Sunday games lock, Brandon McManus plays at Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Wil Lutz and Chase McLaughlin are both available in most Yahoo leagues during their Week 10 byes. Lutz draws Las Vegas when Denver returns. I'd claim McLaughlin now if I have Week 10 covered, with two straight home games after his trip to Detroit.

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Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Streamers

If you already have Cam Little, Brandon Aubrey, or Ka'imi Fairbairn, stick with him. They're the top three in RotoBaller's Week 10 kicker rankings.

These picks are for 12-team leagues with distance bonuses. Yahoo roster rates and game lines are from November 12.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers | Part-Time Streamer

  • Week 10 opponent Cincinnati Bengals (away)
  • Yahoo rostered 29%
  • Game total 49.5
  • Pittsburgh line +3.5

Boswell went 11-for-13 on field goals over his last four games and attempted at least two in each. He also made all 10 extra points in that stretch. His field goals included a 54-yarder against Indianapolis and a 58-yarder at Tampa Bay.

Boswell's longest make in the first Bengals game was 44 yards. Cincinnati has faced 2.2 field-goal attempts per game, and Boswell's range gives him another way to help in leagues with distance bonuses.

RotoBaller has Boswell at K7 for Week 10. I'd keep him for Week 11 at Philadelphia. The Eagles have faced four field-goal attempts per game over their last three, including four by Zvada last Sunday.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers | Temporary Streamer

  • Week 10 opponent New Orleans Saints (away)
  • Yahoo rostered Four percent
  • Game total 48.5
  • Carolina line +2.5

Ryan Fitzgerald missed from 43 yards against the Denver Broncos, his only field-goal try of the game. He was 13-for-13 before that kick and hit from 50 at Lambeau Field the previous week. The Carolina Panthers have attempted just three field goals in their last three games.

The Saints have faced 2.6 field-goal attempts per game at home. Cleveland's Andre Szmyt made three in the Superdome on Sunday, including a 51-yarder in the final seconds of regulation.

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers | Temporary Streamer

  • Week 10 opponent Minnesota Vikings (home)
  • Yahoo rostered 27%
  • Game total 42.5
  • Green Bay line -3.5

Smack accounted for 10 of Green Bay’s 22 points at Minnesota in Week 1, with field goals from 26, 43, and 59 yards. He made all three of his attempts at New England last week, including a 51-yarder. He’s 3-for-3 this season from 50 yards or longer, with the other make coming from 58 at Tampa Bay.

Smack (right calf) was listed as limited for Wednesday’s jog-through, practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and has no game designation. He’s missed five of 16 field goals inside 50 yards, two of them blocked.

Minnesota has allowed touchdowns on 26.3% of opponents’ red-zone trips. Buffalo reached the Minnesota seven on its opening drive of the second half last week and settled for a 25-yard field goal, one of three makes for Tyler Bass.

I’d use Smack if I miss out on Boswell and Fitzgerald, especially in leagues that give a bonus at 50 yards. Green Bay is off in Week 11, when Lutz becomes my first waiver target.

Brandon McManus, Los Angeles Rams | Temporary Streamer

  • Week 10 opponent Arizona Cardinals (away)
  • Yahoo rostered 10%
  • Game total 39.5
  • Los Angeles line -9.5

The Rams have kept Brandon McManus on field goals and extra points even with Joshua Karty handling kickoffs. McManus made a 33-yarder on the Rams’ first drive at Washington and a 20-yarder just before halftime. Those were his first two field goals in the same game since signing with Los Angeles.

Arizona gave up three field goals apiece to Wil Lutz and Brandon Aubrey before holding Jason Myers to one attempt last week. The 9.5-point spread gives Los Angeles an implied 24.5 points, even with the lowest game total of these four streamers. McManus got five extra points without a field-goal try when the Rams beat the Raiders 35-21.

McManus has yet to attempt a field goal longer than 33 yards for Los Angeles. The Rams went for fourth-and-one at the Arizona 27 in the first meeting after losing Blake Grupe to a knee injury. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on injured reserve, I’m betting the Rams will lean on McManus when drives stall near the edge of the red zone.

I’d use him for the Arizona game and turn to Lutz or McLaughlin during the Rams’ Week 11 bye.

 

Week 11 Kicker Streamer Recruits

Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Lutz is my Week 11 pickup if you need a starter right away. Las Vegas has faced only 1.7 field-goal attempts per game, so I'm backing Denver's recent scoring.

The Broncos scored at least 26 in each of their three games before the bye, and Lutz put up multiple field goals in all three.

Lutz went into the bye with eight consecutive field-goal makes. He hit a 48-yarder before halftime at Carolina and a 53-yarder against Seattle during that streak. He was rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues on Thursday.

Week 12 at Pittsburgh is the stronger matchup for field-goal volume. The Steelers have faced a league-high three attempts per game through Week 9. Lutz can cover both weeks if you miss out on McLaughlin.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin is rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues during his Week 10 bye. I'd use that opening to claim him for two home games after the Detroit trip. He made at least three field goals in four of Tampa Bay's five home games and is 22-for-22 overall.

Detroit has faced 2.7 attempts per game over its last three. That makes McLaughlin a viable first start at Ford Field if Lutz is gone.

I'd put him first in Week 12, when Tampa Bay gets a Carolina defense that held opponents to 1.6 attempts per game through Week 9.

McLaughlin made field goals from 22 and 44 yards and added five extra points at Carolina in Week 7. I'd stay with him in Week 13. The Los Angeles Chargers have faced 1.8 attempts per road game, so I'm leaning on Tampa Bay's home volume again.

 

Week 10 Kicker Fool's Gold

Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

Carson Beck makes his first NFL start on Sunday, Arizona's third starting quarterback in three games. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is on injured reserve after catching 51 passes for 546 yards this season. Arizona's only scoring drive at Seattle last week ended in a 28-yard Ryland field goal.

Ryland made six field goals in the first Rams meeting, including the 43-yard winner. Los Angeles has faced 2.9 attempts per game, second most in the league. Arizona converted only four of 13 third downs at Seattle. I'd wait to see whether Beck can sustain more drives with Wilson out.

The Cardinals are 9.5-point underdogs in a game with a 39.5 total, giving them an implied 15 points. I'd start Fitzgerald ahead of Ryland. The market gives Carolina eight more implied points, and Fitzgerald kicks indoors.

 

Fantasy Football Kicker Streaming Plan for Weeks 10-13

  • Week 10 Chris Boswell at Cincinnati, Ryan Fitzgerald at New Orleans, Trey Smack vs. Minnesota, Brandon McManus at Arizona.
  • Week 11 Wil Lutz vs. Las Vegas, Chase McLaughlin at Detroit, Chris Boswell at Philadelphia.
  • Week 12 Chase McLaughlin vs. Carolina, Wil Lutz at Pittsburgh, Dominic Zvada at Indianapolis.
  • Week 13 Chase McLaughlin vs. the Chargers, Wil Lutz vs. Miami, Drew Stevens at Tennessee.

Denver plays Pittsburgh on Black Friday in Week 12, three days before Carolina visits Tampa Bay. If you start Lutz in Week 11 and want McLaughlin against Carolina, move Lutz out of your lineup before Denver kicks off.

Miami has faced 2.7 field-goal attempts per game over its last three, including four in its most recent game. I'd keep Lutz for that matchup if McLaughlin is taken.

Tennessee has faced 1.7 field-goal attempts per game over its last three, down from 2.5 for the season. Stevens has made a field goal in every appearance, so I'd use him at Tennessee if McLaughlin and Lutz are taken.

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