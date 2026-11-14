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Week 10 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Darren Waller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Adds

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's almost time to double-check our lineups. This weekend, the tight end position will be without Colston Loveland, who is on bye, and T.J. Hockenson, who was ruled out on Friday. As a result, managers may need to look deeper to fill their lineup. Fortunately, below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 10 to help make those tough start/sit decisions.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 George Kittle TE 27
1 2 Brock Bowers TE 29
2 3 Tyler Warren TE 41
3 4 Trey McBride TE 42
3 5 Isaiah Likely TE 44
3 6 Travis Kelce TE 45
3 7 Sam LaPorta TE 46
4 8 Dalton Kincaid TE 50
4 9 Hunter Henry TE 56
5 10 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 58
6 11 Tucker Kraft TE 63
6 12 Tyler Higbee TE 69
6 13 Chig Okonkwo TE 71
6 14 Brenton Strange TE 74
7 15 Mike Gesicki TE 76
7 16 Colby Parkinson TE 77
7 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 78
7 18 Juwan Johnson TE 91
8 19 Darren Waller TE 94
8 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 95
8 21 Darnell Washington TE 106
9 22 Mark Andrews TE 107
9 23 Dalton Schultz TE 109
9 24 Eli Raridon TE 116
10 25 Gunnar Helm TE 117
10 26 Michael Mayer TE 118
10 27 AJ Barner TE 123
10 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 127
11 29 Greg Dulcich TE 128
12 30 Mason Taylor TE 138
13 31 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 144
13 32 Tommy Tremble TE 151
13 33 Noah Gray TE 158
13 34 Elijah Higgins TE 160
13 35 Noah Fant TE 161
13 36 Charlie Kolar TE 163
13 37 Oronde Gadsden II TE 169
14 38 Davis Allen TE 173
14 39 Gavin Bartholomew TE 174
14 40 Theo Johnson TE 176
14 41 Nate Boerkircher TE 181
14 42 Dawson Knox TE 188
14 43 Drew Sample TE 190
14 44 Austin Hooper TE 192
14 45 Foster Moreau TE 193
14 46 Luke Farrell TE 197
14 47 Josh Cuevas TE 200
14 48 Jonnu Smith TE 202
15 49 Mitchell Evans TE 207
15 50 Daniel Bellinger TE 208
15 51 Blake Whiteheart TE 210
15 52 Matthew Hibner TE 211
15 53 Eric Saubert TE 212
15 54 Brock Wright TE 214
15 55 Luke Schoonmaker TE 215
15 56 Ben Yurosek TE 216
15 57 John Bates TE 218
15 58 Tanner Koziol TE 219
15 59 Jack Endries TE 220
16 60 James Mitchell TE 224
16 61 Cade Stover TE 233
16 62 Oscar Delp TE 234
16 63 Ben Sinnott TE 235
16 64 Jackson Hawes TE 237
16 65 Jeremy Ruckert TE 239
16 66 Charlie Woerner TE 241
16 67 Jake Briningstool TE 242
16 68 Will Kacmarek TE 247
16 69 Teagan Quitoriano TE 248
16 70 Drew Ogletree TE 255
17 71 Mark Redman TE 264
17 72 Tyler Conklin TE 267
17 73 Ian Thomas TE 276

 

Week 10 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich ranks second on the team in targets this season, behind only Malik Washington, and he has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10. However, he remains a high-risk play with a new quarterback taking over. Malik Willis was placed on IR with a core injury, so Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday.

It's uncertain how much Dulcich will be involved in McCord's pass distribution or how effective McCord will be, which gives Dulcich a very low floor despite the favorable matchup.

Last week against the Dolphins, Dulcich only had two catches on four targets for 14 receiving yards, his lowest totals since going catchless in Week 4. He does have potential as an emergency streamer since he'll be on the field and likely get some targets, but he isn't a strong starting option in standard leagues since he checks in as the No. 29 TE in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.

 

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller put together a fantastic performance as the overall TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, catching eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, the most targets he has drawn in a game since 2023. The three weeks prior to Week 9, Waller had only been targeted two times a game, so it is tough to project Waller to continue with such great involvement.

However, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have allowed 16.4 fantasy points per game (seventh in the league) and five touchdowns in eight games to opposing tight ends.

Waller has the opportunity to take advantage, similar to Week 9, of a soft defense matchup for tight ends. While it is not likely that Waller receives as many targets, he projects as a TE2, with upside for more if he can get into the end zone, as he has already done four times this year. Fantasy managers in tight end premium leagues can consider Waller in Week 10, but in standard leagues, Waller should probably remain on the bench unless in a pinch, as RotoBaller's TE20.

 

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington finished as a top-12 fantasy option at his position in two of his last three games before the team's Week 9 bye and should remain involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Despite allowing just one touchdown to opposing tight ends this season, Cincinnati is still a favorable matchup, surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position.

Washington offers upside because of his usage near the goal line, as the 25-year-old has garnered at least one red-zone target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in five consecutive games. His snap share alongside fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth makes him difficult to rely on, but fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can consider Washington in what projects to be a high-scoring game.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a consistent PPR contributor over the last few seasons, but he has been in a shrinking role in his team's passing game since his monster 12-catch game in Week 2. The Texans' offense has added multiple pass-catching options since Schultz was asked to carry the load in Week 2, getting players back from injury and being active in the trade market.

Schultz has still gotten a few looks, with at least four targets in four consecutive games, but he has not scored a touchdown at all this year or had more than 50 yards since that big Week 2. He is RotoBaller's No. 23 TE in Week 10 as he takes on the Browns, who have been a fairly neutral matchup for tight ends this season. He isn't a regular starter in most leagues and should only be considered as a deep-league streamer or a fill-in in two-TE formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Darnell Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Darnell Washington:

Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
vs
AJ Barner
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mason Taylor
Greg Dulcich
vs
Gunnar Helm
Greg Dulcich
vs
Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Schultz
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mark Andrews
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darnell Washington
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tommy Tremble
Greg Dulcich
vs
Noah Gray
Greg Dulcich
vs
Elijah Higgins
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Noah Fant
Greg Dulcich
vs
Darren Waller
Greg Dulcich
vs
Charlie Kolar
Greg Dulcich
vs
Juwan Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Greg Dulcich
vs
Davis Allen
Greg Dulcich
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Greg Dulcich
vs
Theo Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colby Parkinson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dawson Knox
Greg Dulcich
vs
Drew Sample
Greg Dulcich
vs
Austin Hooper
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tucker Kraft
Greg Dulcich
vs
Foster Moreau
Greg Dulcich
vs
Luke Farrell
Greg Dulcich
vs
George Kittle
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Warren
Greg Dulcich
vs
Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
vs
Isaiah Likely
Greg Dulcich
vs
Travis Kelce
Greg Dulcich
vs
Sam Laporta
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Greg Dulcich
vs
Hunter Henry
Greg Dulcich
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Josh Cuevas
Greg Dulcich
vs
Jonnu Smith
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mitchell Evans
Greg Dulcich
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Greg Dulcich
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Davis Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Drew Sample
Dalton Schultz
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Schultz
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Schultz
vs
Luke Farrell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Josh Cuevas
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mitchell Evans
Dalton Schultz
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dalton Schultz
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Mason Taylor
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Davis Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Darren Waller
vs
Theo Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Drew Sample
Darren Waller
vs
Austin Hooper
Darren Waller
vs
Foster Moreau
Darren Waller
vs
Luke Farrell
Darren Waller
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darren Waller
vs
Jonnu Smith
Darren Waller
vs
Mitchell Evans
Darren Waller
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Darren Waller
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Darnell Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Darnell Washington
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darnell Washington
vs
Eli Raridon
Darnell Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darnell Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Darnell Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Darnell Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darnell Washington
vs
AJ Barner
Darnell Washington
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darnell Washington
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darnell Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darnell Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Darnell Washington
vs
Mason Taylor
Darnell Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darnell Washington
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darnell Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darnell Washington
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darnell Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
vs
Noah Gray
Darnell Washington
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darnell Washington
vs
Noah Fant
Darnell Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darnell Washington
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darnell Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Darnell Washington
vs
Travis Kelce
Darnell Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darnell Washington
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darnell Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Darnell Washington
vs
Davis Allen
Darnell Washington
vs
George Kittle
Darnell Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Darnell Washington
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Darnell Washington
vs
Theo Johnson
Darnell Washington
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Darnell Washington
vs
Dawson Knox
Darnell Washington
vs
Drew Sample
Darnell Washington
vs
Austin Hooper
Darnell Washington
vs
Foster Moreau
Darnell Washington
vs
Luke Farrell
Darnell Washington
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darnell Washington
vs
Jonnu Smith
Darnell Washington
vs
Mitchell Evans
Darnell Washington
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Darnell Washington
vs
Blake Whiteheart

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Garrett Wilson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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