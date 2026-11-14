RotoBaller's updated Week 10 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's almost time to double-check our lineups. This weekend, the tight end position will be without Colston Loveland, who is on bye, and T.J. Hockenson, who was ruled out on Friday. As a result, managers may need to look deeper to fill their lineup. Fortunately, below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 10 to help make those tough start/sit decisions.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|George Kittle
|TE
|27
|1
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|29
|2
|3
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|41
|3
|4
|Trey McBride
|TE
|42
|3
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|44
|3
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|45
|3
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|46
|4
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|50
|4
|9
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|56
|5
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|58
|6
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|63
|6
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|69
|6
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|71
|6
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|74
|7
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|76
|7
|16
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|77
|7
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|78
|7
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|91
|8
|19
|Darren Waller
|TE
|94
|8
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|95
|8
|21
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|106
|9
|22
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|107
|9
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|109
|9
|24
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|116
|10
|25
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|117
|10
|26
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|118
|10
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|123
|10
|28
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|127
|11
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|128
|12
|30
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|138
|13
|31
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|144
|13
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|151
|13
|33
|Noah Gray
|TE
|158
|13
|34
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|160
|13
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|161
|13
|36
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|163
|13
|37
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|169
|14
|38
|Davis Allen
|TE
|173
|14
|39
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|174
|14
|40
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|176
|14
|41
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|181
|14
|42
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|188
|14
|43
|Drew Sample
|TE
|190
|14
|44
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|192
|14
|45
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|193
|14
|46
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|197
|14
|47
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|200
|14
|48
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|202
|15
|49
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|207
|15
|50
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|208
|15
|51
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|210
|15
|52
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|211
|15
|53
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|212
|15
|54
|Brock Wright
|TE
|214
|15
|55
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|215
|15
|56
|Ben Yurosek
|TE
|216
|15
|57
|John Bates
|TE
|218
|15
|58
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|219
|15
|59
|Jack Endries
|TE
|220
|16
|60
|James Mitchell
|TE
|224
|16
|61
|Cade Stover
|TE
|233
|16
|62
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|234
|16
|63
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|235
|16
|64
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|237
|16
|65
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|239
|16
|66
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|241
|16
|67
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|242
|16
|68
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|247
|16
|69
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|248
|16
|70
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|255
|17
|71
|Mark Redman
|TE
|264
|17
|72
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|267
|17
|73
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|276
Week 10 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich ranks second on the team in targets this season, behind only Malik Washington, and he has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10. However, he remains a high-risk play with a new quarterback taking over. Malik Willis was placed on IR with a core injury, so Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday.
It's uncertain how much Dulcich will be involved in McCord's pass distribution or how effective McCord will be, which gives Dulcich a very low floor despite the favorable matchup.
Last week against the Dolphins, Dulcich only had two catches on four targets for 14 receiving yards, his lowest totals since going catchless in Week 4. He does have potential as an emergency streamer since he'll be on the field and likely get some targets, but he isn't a strong starting option in standard leagues since he checks in as the No. 29 TE in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller put together a fantastic performance as the overall TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, catching eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, the most targets he has drawn in a game since 2023. The three weeks prior to Week 9, Waller had only been targeted two times a game, so it is tough to project Waller to continue with such great involvement.
However, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have allowed 16.4 fantasy points per game (seventh in the league) and five touchdowns in eight games to opposing tight ends.
Waller has the opportunity to take advantage, similar to Week 9, of a soft defense matchup for tight ends. While it is not likely that Waller receives as many targets, he projects as a TE2, with upside for more if he can get into the end zone, as he has already done four times this year. Fantasy managers in tight end premium leagues can consider Waller in Week 10, but in standard leagues, Waller should probably remain on the bench unless in a pinch, as RotoBaller's TE20.
Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington finished as a top-12 fantasy option at his position in two of his last three games before the team's Week 9 bye and should remain involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Despite allowing just one touchdown to opposing tight ends this season, Cincinnati is still a favorable matchup, surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position.
Washington offers upside because of his usage near the goal line, as the 25-year-old has garnered at least one red-zone target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in five consecutive games. His snap share alongside fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth makes him difficult to rely on, but fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can consider Washington in what projects to be a high-scoring game.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a consistent PPR contributor over the last few seasons, but he has been in a shrinking role in his team's passing game since his monster 12-catch game in Week 2. The Texans' offense has added multiple pass-catching options since Schultz was asked to carry the load in Week 2, getting players back from injury and being active in the trade market.
Schultz has still gotten a few looks, with at least four targets in four consecutive games, but he has not scored a touchdown at all this year or had more than 50 yards since that big Week 2. He is RotoBaller's No. 23 TE in Week 10 as he takes on the Browns, who have been a fairly neutral matchup for tight ends this season. He isn't a regular starter in most leagues and should only be considered as a deep-league streamer or a fill-in in two-TE formats.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Darnell Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Darnell Washington:
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