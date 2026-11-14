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6 Second-Half Fantasy Football Busts - Fallers and Trade Candidates

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Bruno's fantasy football busts, fallers, trade candidates to sell for the second half of 2026. These players are set to regress over the next few weeks and should be traded away in fantasy football leagues.

Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes against the New York Giants on Thursday, finishing with the 32-yard winner to Stefon Diggs. He set a season high with 11 carries and came away with 28 yards. It was his first game this season with three touchdown passes.

D'Andre Swift scored seven rushing touchdowns across four games while Kyle Monangai was out. He had 31 yards and no score against Tampa Bay in the fifth. The Chicago Bears' bye gives Swift's managers a chance to shop him before we see how Ben Johnson divides the carries when Monangai returns.

In 12-team PPR leagues through Week 17, Swift and Nico Collins are my first two trade candidates. I'm holding Garrett Wilson for the Buffalo game. He drew 12 targets against Las Vegas, but Omar Cooper Jr. went untargeted that day and took over as the Jets' most targeted receiver a week later.

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D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

At Seattle, all three of D'Andre Swift's touchdowns came from the five-yard line or closer. He finished with 69 yards on 27 carries and never gained more than seven on a run. Tampa Bay held him to 31 yards on 12 carries the next week, and his only target fell incomplete.

In Week 4, Monangai got three consecutive carries inside the five on his first touchdown drive against the New York Jets. He converted fourth-and-goal from the one and later ran one in from the five. Swift lost a fumble in the third quarter, and 18 of Monangai's 30 carries came after that play.

Monangai (thumb and toe) missed Wednesday and Thursday before practicing on a limited basis Friday ahead of Tampa Bay. The Bears listed him as questionable and kept him inactive. The Bears host New Orleans in Week 11 after their bye.

Six of Swift's 10 rushing touchdowns came against Carolina and Seattle. His 24 catches have produced 162 yards and no touchdowns. I'd move him for an RB2 who regularly catches passes. Chicago can keep giving Swift early-down carries and still take away the goal-line work that made the Seattle line so valuable.

 

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Nico Collins caught a 13-yard touchdown on third down against the Chargers. That got him to 15.5 PPR points on four targets. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns, with two going to Kayshon Boutte.

Collins' targets were already down before Tank Dell drew nine against the Chargers. Collins had eight targets against Dallas and seven against Tennessee, then five at Jacksonville while Dell was out. In Dell's return against the Giants, Collins got five again and finished with two catches for six yards. Dell's only target went for a 43-yard catch.

Boutte gained 125 yards on five targets, and Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two passes on three targets against the Chargers. Houston acquired Harrison from Arizona the day after Collins last drew more than five targets.

I'd shop Collins for a WR2 seeing seven or eight targets most weeks. I'd keep him over a flex-priced return. Jacksonville comes back around in Week 15, and Collins got 74 yards on five targets in their first meeting, including a 42-yard catch.

 

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry has gone four games without reaching 60 rushing yards. He had 51 yards by halftime against Jacksonville and finished with 57 on 17 attempts. Justice Hill caught three passes and scored Baltimore's only touchdown on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Henry averaged 22.6 carries over his first five games and 15.5 over his last four. The Ravens' scoring fell from 29.2 points per game to 10.8 over the same stretches. Henry scored eight touchdowns in the first five games, including one as a receiver. His only score in the last four came at Buffalo.

Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a right thumb injury. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that recovery from surgery typically takes six to 10 weeks. He expects Jacoby Brissett to start Monday against the Chargers.

Joe Fagnano threw for 60 yards against Jacksonville. Baltimore has lost three of its last four by at least 22 points, and Henry's receiving work has offered little relief. He caught four passes for 13 yards over the four losses.

The Ravens still have a Week 13 bye. In Week 16, they get a Cleveland defense that held Henry to 58 yards on 17 carries in the first meeting. If he puts up a big game against the Chargers or Carolina, I'd use it to ask for a comparable starter whose bye is behind him.

 

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson caught six of 12 targets for 83 yards against Las Vegas, his most since Week 5. Adonai Mitchell drew nine targets and gained 142 yards, including a 47-yard catch. Wilson still led the Jets in targets.

Omar Cooper Jr. is the bigger question after drawing 11 targets while Wilson sat against Kansas City. He has 306 receiving yards on 20 catches. The 60-yard touchdown he scored against Miami came with Wilson in the lineup, but he went untargeted against Las Vegas.

Wilson (concussion) and Cooper (ankle) went from limited Thursday to full participation Friday. Both are questionable against Buffalo. A double-digit target game for Wilson with Cooper active would make me comfortable holding Wilson through the playoffs.

New England held Wilson to four catches for 44 yards in Week 6, and the Jets get the Patriots again in Week 16. Between that rematch and the Week 13 bye, I'd listen to offers for a receiver in Wilson's tier with a stronger December schedule.

 

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts Sr. has averaged five targets over his last three games, with 10 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had more receiving yards against Chicago alone, when he caught five passes for 60 yards and scored twice. None of his catches over the last three went for more than nine yards.

Against San Francisco, Pitts caught all five of his targets but gained only 22 yards. His touchdown gave him his only double-digit PPR game in that stretch. Tampa Bay and Cincinnati held him to 7.9 points combined on the same five targets per game.

Pitts matched Drake London in targets against Cincinnati in Madrid. Michael Penix Jr.'s only touchdown pass went to Charlie Woerner from the one, on Woerner's only target. Pitts' best PPR game without a touchdown came at New Orleans, where three catches for 47 yards earned him 7.7 points.

Atlanta has a Week 11 bye and then visits Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed the fewest PPR points per game to tight ends through Week 9. I'd take a flex receiver for Pitts in a one-tight-end league if I have a replacement I can start through Week 12.

 

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels ran 11 times for 28 yards Thursday against the New York Giants. In the first meeting, he gained 103 yards and scored twice on nine carries. The second game was his first with double-digit attempts this season, after six carries combined against Philadelphia and the Rams.

Daniels has 67 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns in three games since Washington's bye. He had thrown one touchdown pass in each of the two games coming out of the bye. The winning throw to Stefon Diggs came after Daniels threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions, his first two picks this season.

Washington visits Minnesota in Week 16. The Vikings intercepted nine passes and allowed five passing touchdowns through Week 9. Daniels hasn't reached 30 rushing yards in a game since his first meeting with the Giants. Without that early-season rushing production, I'd line up another quarterback for Minnesota.

In a one-quarterback league, I'd use the three-touchdown game to ask for a starting running back or receiver. I'd hold Daniels in superflex.

Most of his rushing yardage against the Giants came on scrambles. Washington also gave him a first-and-goal carry from the one and used him to convert a third-and-one in the fourth quarter. I'd want that goal-line carry to become a regular part of the offense before valuing Daniels as a QB1 again.

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