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Week 10 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football: D/ST Weekend Updates

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Leonard Williams - Seattle Seahawks DST, IDP Streamers, Defense Rankings

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.

The weekend is here, and we have a full slate of Week 10 games on Sunday. The Broncos, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Bears are on a bye this week, so there's a good chance fantasy managers will need to stream a fantasy defense. Our Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings break down fantasy defenses and help guide managers on who to start or stream. Below are key DST options, including the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

D/ST Tier D/ST Rank D/ST Name Position
1 1 Los Angeles Rams DST
1 2 Seattle Seahawks DST
1 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 4 Houston Texans DST
2 5 Baltimore Ravens DST
2 6 New Orleans Saints DST
3 7 Buffalo Bills DST
3 8 Kansas City Chiefs DST
3 9 Minnesota Vikings DST
3 10 Indianapolis Colts DST
4 11 Miami Dolphins DST
4 12 Cleveland Browns DST
4 13 Washington Commanders DST
4 14 New York Giants DST
5 15 Green Bay Packers DST
5 16 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
5 17 Cincinnati Bengals DST
5 18 Detroit Lions DST
5 19 San Francisco 49ers DST
5 20 Los Angeles Chargers DST
6 21 New England Patriots DST
6 22 Carolina Panthers DST
6 23 Atlanta Falcons DST
6 24 Las Vegas Raiders DST
6 25 Arizona Cardinals DST
7 26 New York Jets DST
7 27 Tennessee Titans DST
7 28 Dallas Cowboys DST

 

Week 10 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts D/ST is a possible fantasy streaming option in Week 10, with a matchup against Miami. The Dolphins haven't been a very good offense this season, and they'll start Kyle McCord over Malik Willis (groin) at quarterback, creating a good outlook for the D/ST. The Colts' defense hasn't been very good this season, allowing 361.8 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL.

The 27.7 points per game allowed is the third-worst mark in the league. The Colts D/ST is listed as DST10 in our Week 10 projections, showing they could be a pretty solid option this week. It would be a bit of a risk to try them, so expect the DST to be more utilized in deeper fantasy leagues.

 

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings addressed their most glaring issue by trading for a functional quarterback this week, which should aid the team's standout defense despite a tough matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings' defense continues to shine despite its overuse, ranking first in the league in scoring percentage, pressure percentage, and sacks, and now they'll see a compromised version of the Packers. Running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is out, which is a big deal for a Green Bay running game that ranks 31st in rushing EPA and has struggled to run without him.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for nearly 400 yards against the Vikings in Week 1, but the Minnesota defense eviscerated Green Bay's pass protection, sacking Love four times, forcing two fumbles, and picking him off once. While Green Bay is in excellent form, the bothersome Vikings defense is still playable despite the challenging road game. They're RotoBaller's No. 7 defense this week.

 

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks D/ST should be a high-end play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will roll out rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for his first career start. Mendoza has very limited regular-season experience to this point. He has been learning behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but now he will not even have Cousins in his ear on the sideline. Seattle's defense has been more inconsistent in 2026 than it was in 2025, but expect head coach Mike Macdonald to trust his defensive backfield to make life hard for Mendoza. During the preseason, Mendoza struggled to read the field, resulting in a couple of head-scratching interceptions.

Additionally, there should be plenty of chances for sacks in this game if the defensive backfield can force Mendoza to hold onto the ball too long. This is about as tough a matchup as any for a rookie quarterback, and you can take advantage if you have this defense on your roster. This unit will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) again this week, but is otherwise fully healthy. They are easily a top-five option in Week 10.
Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 10. The Chiefs are coming off a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets last week. Last Sunday, the Kansas City defense sacked quarterback Geno Smith five times and recovered a fumble while allowing just 229 total yards of offense. The Chiefs should be able to find similar success against the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix on the road this week.

Penix completed one touchdown pass and has thrown five interceptions across his last two games. Mansoor Delane may also be returning from a shoulder injury this week to help the team's secondary. The Chiefs defense is set up nicely to continue being fantasy relevant. The Kansas City defense is ranked eighth in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this Sunday.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings:

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Jack Endries

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Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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