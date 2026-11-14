RotoBaller's updated Week 10 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
The weekend is here, and we have a full slate of Week 10 games on Sunday. The Broncos, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Bears are on a bye this week, so there's a good chance fantasy managers will need to stream a fantasy defense. Our Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings break down fantasy defenses and help guide managers on who to start or stream. Below are key DST options, including the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|1
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|1
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|1
|4
|Houston Texans
|DST
|2
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|2
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|3
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|3
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|3
|9
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|3
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|4
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|4
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|4
|13
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|4
|14
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|5
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|5
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|5
|18
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|19
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|5
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|6
|21
|New England Patriots
|DST
|6
|22
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|6
|24
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|6
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|7
|26
|New York Jets
|DST
|7
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|7
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
Week 10 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts D/ST is a possible fantasy streaming option in Week 10, with a matchup against Miami. The Dolphins haven't been a very good offense this season, and they'll start Kyle McCord over Malik Willis (groin) at quarterback, creating a good outlook for the D/ST. The Colts' defense hasn't been very good this season, allowing 361.8 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL.
The 27.7 points per game allowed is the third-worst mark in the league. The Colts D/ST is listed as DST10 in our Week 10 projections, showing they could be a pretty solid option this week. It would be a bit of a risk to try them, so expect the DST to be more utilized in deeper fantasy leagues.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings addressed their most glaring issue by trading for a functional quarterback this week, which should aid the team's standout defense despite a tough matchup against the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings' defense continues to shine despite its overuse, ranking first in the league in scoring percentage, pressure percentage, and sacks, and now they'll see a compromised version of the Packers. Running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is out, which is a big deal for a Green Bay running game that ranks 31st in rushing EPA and has struggled to run without him.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for nearly 400 yards against the Vikings in Week 1, but the Minnesota defense eviscerated Green Bay's pass protection, sacking Love four times, forcing two fumbles, and picking him off once. While Green Bay is in excellent form, the bothersome Vikings defense is still playable despite the challenging road game. They're RotoBaller's No. 7 defense this week.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks D/ST should be a high-end play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will roll out rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for his first career start. Mendoza has very limited regular-season experience to this point. He has been learning behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but now he will not even have Cousins in his ear on the sideline. Seattle's defense has been more inconsistent in 2026 than it was in 2025, but expect head coach Mike Macdonald to trust his defensive backfield to make life hard for Mendoza. During the preseason, Mendoza struggled to read the field, resulting in a couple of head-scratching interceptions.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defense will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 10. The Chiefs are coming off a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets last week. Last Sunday, the Kansas City defense sacked quarterback Geno Smith five times and recovered a fumble while allowing just 229 total yards of offense. The Chiefs should be able to find similar success against the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix on the road this week.
Penix completed one touchdown pass and has thrown five interceptions across his last two games. Mansoor Delane may also be returning from a shoulder injury this week to help the team's secondary. The Chiefs defense is set up nicely to continue being fantasy relevant. The Kansas City defense is ranked eighth in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings:
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