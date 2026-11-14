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Week 10 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more up-to-date positional rankings for Week 10. The Broncos, Eagles, Bears, and Buccaneers are on a bye this week, leaving fantasy managers with less kickers to stream. Our updated Week 10 kicker rankings guide managers in finding a bye week replacement or streaming kicker option. In this article, you will find where kickers such as Cam Little, Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Charlie Smyth, Trey Smack, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Jake Moody are listed in our updated kicker rankings.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Cam Little K
1 2 Brandon Aubrey K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Eddy Pineiro K
2 5 Spencer Shrader K
2 6 Evan McPherson K
3 7 Chris Boswell K
3 8 Jake Bates K
3 9 Tyler Bass K
3 10 Will Reichard K
4 11 Jason Myers K
4 12 Charlie Smyth K
4 13 Brandon McManus K
4 14 Dominic Zvada K
4 15 Drew Stevens K
5 16 Trey Smack K
5 17 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 18 Harrison Butker K
5 19 Jake Moody K
5 20 Andy Borregales K
5 21 Matt Gay K
5 22 Jason Sanders K
6 23 Andre Szmyt K
6 24 Riley Patterson K
6 25 Joey Slye K
6 26 Cameron Dicker K
6 27 Zane Gonzalez K
7 28 Chad Ryland K

 

Week 10 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Charlie Smyth, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth converted three of four field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday's victory over the Browns. Smyth was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game after the team cut previous starter Daniel Carlson earlier in the week. His successful attempts came from 30, 27, and 48 yards, while his lone miss came from 52 yards out, moving him to 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards in his career.

His performance was likely enough for the team to elevate him from the practice squad again this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed multiple field goals in four of eight contests and ranks right in the middle of the pack against opposing kickers. Assuming he is elevated, Smyth comes in at K12 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on extra points, but missed his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out on Sunday. Since the Panthers' Week 5 bye, Fitzgerald has only made four field goals on five attempts and has made six extra points on eight attempts. This poor scoring stretch has brought him down to the 23rd-ranked kicker in points per game (8.1) for the season.

Nevertheless, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to bounce back in the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, whose defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. In addition, both teams are toward the top in total points allowed on the season, so the result could be a high-scoring back-and-forth competition. With this opportunity, Fitzgerald should greatly improve upon his Sunday's outing, but still, there are likely better streamers for fantasy managers to utilize. He slots in as RotoBaller's 17th-ranked kicker in Week 10.

 

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in a Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. He'll return from a bye to face another division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been solid against fantasy kickers this season, but the Bengals surrender over 28 points per game at home, and this contest should have no shortage of scoring opportunities, with a projected total of around 49.5.

The Steelers' offense has been productive enough to give Boswell a reliable floor this year, as he's averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game. The veteran should be viewed as one of the top options at his position and enters Week 10 ranked seventh among kickers in RotoBaller's rankings.

 

Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader has been the best fantasy football kicker to this point in the season, and his Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins sets him up well to keep delivering. Miami is allowing 326.1 total yards and 25 points per game, so opposing offenses are moving the ball against them. The Colts' offense has not been great, and after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it might struggle even more.

That could open the door for several field goal attempts for Shrader, though. He is listed as K5 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, so he remains a fantasy kicker to keep starting this week. That might change as the weeks pass, but his matchup is good enough this week to try him at least one more time.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10. McPherson made both of his field goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts in last week's win to continue his streak of perfection in 2026. The Bengals kicker has still not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 12 field goal attempts and all 28 extra-point attempts.

McPherson will have the opportunity to extend his streak against the Steelers this week. In an important AFC North division matchup with a nearly 50-point over/under, McPherson could be called upon to deliver some important kicks. McPherson is ranked K6 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him one of the most valuable kickers this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Charlie Smyth, Spencer Shrader, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Cam Little, Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Charlie Smyth, Trey Smack, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Jake Moody:

Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Charlie Smyth
Cam Little
vs
Brandon McManus
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Jake Moody
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Riley Patterson
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chris Boswell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Bates
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Charlie Smyth
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon McManus
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dominic Zvada
Spencer Shrader
vs
Drew Stevens
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Moody
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Sanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andre Szmyt
Spencer Shrader
vs
Riley Patterson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Joey Slye
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Moody
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Riley Patterson
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Charlie Smyth
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Moody
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Riley Patterson
Tyler Bass
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Myers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon McManus
Charlie Smyth
vs
Will Reichard
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dominic Zvada
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tyler Bass
Charlie Smyth
vs
Drew Stevens
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Bates
Charlie Smyth
vs
Trey Smack
Charlie Smyth
vs
Chris Boswell
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Charlie Smyth
vs
Evan McPherson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Harrison Butker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Spencer Shrader
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Moody
Charlie Smyth
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andy Borregales
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Charlie Smyth
vs
Matt Gay
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Sanders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cam Little
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andre Szmyt
Charlie Smyth
vs
Riley Patterson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Joey Slye
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cameron Dicker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Moody
Trey Smack
vs
Charlie Smyth
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Riley Patterson
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Charlie Smyth
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon McManus
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Moody
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Evan McPherson
vs
Riley Patterson
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Charlie Smyth
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon McManus
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Moody
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Riley Patterson
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Drew Stevens
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Moody
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon McManus
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Charlie Smyth
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Riley Patterson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Bass
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Moody
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Moody
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Moody
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Moody
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Moody
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Moody
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Moody
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Moody
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Moody
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Moody
vs
Riley Patterson
Jake Moody
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Moody
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Moody
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jake Moody
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Moody
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Moody
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Jake Moody
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Moody
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Moody
vs
Jake Bates
Jake Moody
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Moody
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Moody
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Moody
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Moody
vs
Eddy Pineiro

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Week 10 Quarterback Rankings
Week 10 Best NFL Player Props
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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