RotoBaller's updated Week 10 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more up-to-date positional rankings for Week 10. The Broncos, Eagles, Bears, and Buccaneers are on a bye this week, leaving fantasy managers with less kickers to stream. Our updated Week 10 kicker rankings guide managers in finding a bye week replacement or streaming kicker option. In this article, you will find where kickers such as Cam Little, Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Charlie Smyth, Trey Smack, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Jake Moody are listed in our updated kicker rankings.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|5
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|2
|6
|Evan McPherson
|K
|3
|7
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|8
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|9
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|10
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|11
|Jason Myers
|K
|4
|12
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|4
|13
|Brandon McManus
|K
|4
|14
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|4
|15
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|16
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|17
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|18
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|19
|Jake Moody
|K
|5
|20
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|21
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|22
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|24
|Riley Patterson
|K
|6
|25
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|26
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|6
|27
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|7
|28
|Chad Ryland
|K
Week 10 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Charlie Smyth, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth converted three of four field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday's victory over the Browns. Smyth was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game after the team cut previous starter Daniel Carlson earlier in the week. His successful attempts came from 30, 27, and 48 yards, while his lone miss came from 52 yards out, moving him to 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards in his career.
His performance was likely enough for the team to elevate him from the practice squad again this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed multiple field goals in four of eight contests and ranks right in the middle of the pack against opposing kickers. Assuming he is elevated, Smyth comes in at K12 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on extra points, but missed his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out on Sunday. Since the Panthers' Week 5 bye, Fitzgerald has only made four field goals on five attempts and has made six extra points on eight attempts. This poor scoring stretch has brought him down to the 23rd-ranked kicker in points per game (8.1) for the season.
Nevertheless, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to bounce back in the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, whose defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. In addition, both teams are toward the top in total points allowed on the season, so the result could be a high-scoring back-and-forth competition. With this opportunity, Fitzgerald should greatly improve upon his Sunday's outing, but still, there are likely better streamers for fantasy managers to utilize. He slots in as RotoBaller's 17th-ranked kicker in Week 10.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in a Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. He'll return from a bye to face another division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been solid against fantasy kickers this season, but the Bengals surrender over 28 points per game at home, and this contest should have no shortage of scoring opportunities, with a projected total of around 49.5.
The Steelers' offense has been productive enough to give Boswell a reliable floor this year, as he's averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game. The veteran should be viewed as one of the top options at his position and enters Week 10 ranked seventh among kickers in RotoBaller's rankings.
Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader has been the best fantasy football kicker to this point in the season, and his Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins sets him up well to keep delivering. Miami is allowing 326.1 total yards and 25 points per game, so opposing offenses are moving the ball against them. The Colts' offense has not been great, and after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it might struggle even more.
That could open the door for several field goal attempts for Shrader, though. He is listed as K5 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, so he remains a fantasy kicker to keep starting this week. That might change as the weeks pass, but his matchup is good enough this week to try him at least one more time.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10. McPherson made both of his field goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts in last week's win to continue his streak of perfection in 2026. The Bengals kicker has still not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 12 field goal attempts and all 28 extra-point attempts.
McPherson will have the opportunity to extend his streak against the Steelers this week. In an important AFC North division matchup with a nearly 50-point over/under, McPherson could be called upon to deliver some important kicks. McPherson is ranked K6 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him one of the most valuable kickers this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Charlie Smyth, Spencer Shrader, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Cam Little, Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Charlie Smyth, Trey Smack, Evan McPherson, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Jake Moody:
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