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Week 10 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

Fantasy managers will have a bye crunch in Week 10 as the Broncos, Bears, Buccaneers, and the Eagles are off this week. On top of bye weeks, many injuries and players are ruled out this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 10 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help with tough FLEX decisions for managers with a bye week or injury replacement. Below are key FLEX options, including A.J. Brown, Colby Parkinson, Ryan Flournoy, Omarion Hampton, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Konata Mumpfield, Darnell Washington, Keon Coleman, Laquon Treadwell, and Reggie Virgil.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 Bijan Robinson RB
6 CeeDee Lamb WR
7 James Cook III RB
8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 Jaylen Warren RB
10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
11 Javonte Williams RB
12 Chuba Hubbard RB
13 Bhayshul Tuten RB
14 Tee Higgins WR
15 Kyren Williams RB
16 Jonathan Taylor RB
17 Justin Jefferson WR
18 Zay Flowers WR
19 Derrick Henry RB
20 Malik Nabers WR
21 Chris Olave WR
22 Matthew Golden WR
23 Christian Watson WR
24 Drake London WR
25 Parker Washington WR
26 Tetairoa McMillan WR
27 George Kittle TE
28 Nico Collins WR
29 Brock Bowers TE
30 Rashee Rice WR
31 Garrett Wilson WR
32 DJ Moore WR
33 Jameson Williams WR
34 Ollie Gordon II RB
35 Chase Brown RB
36 George Pickens WR
37 Ashton Jeanty RB
38 Jalen Coker WR
39 Tony Pollard RB
40 Breece Hall RB
41 Tyler Warren TE
42 Trey McBride TE
43 Stefon Diggs WR
44 Isaiah Likely TE
45 Travis Kelce TE
46 Sam LaPorta TE
47 Blake Corum RB
48 Zach Charbonnet RB
49 Jadarian Price RB
50 Dalton Kincaid TE
51 Cam Skattebo RB
52 Rachaad White RB
53 Quinshon Judkins RB
54 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
55 DK Metcalf WR
56 Hunter Henry TE
57 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
58 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
59 Corey Kiner RB
60 Denzel Boston WR
61 KC Concepcion WR
62 Woody Marks RB
63 Tucker Kraft TE
64 Jakobi Meyers WR
65 Braelon Allen RB
66 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
67 DeMario Douglas WR
68 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
69 Tyler Higbee TE
70 Germie Bernard WR
71 Chig Okonkwo TE
72 Rico Dowdle RB
73 Adonai Mitchell WR
74 Brenton Strange TE
75 A.J. Brown WR
76 Mike Gesicki TE
77 Colby Parkinson TE
78 Pat Freiermuth TE
79 Antonio Williams WR
80 Jordan Mason RB
81 Tyler Allgeier RB
82 Omarion Hampton RB
83 Ryan Flournoy WR
84 Khalil Shakir WR
85 Keenan Allen WR
86 Tank Dell WR
87 Jordan Addison WR
88 Dylan Sampson RB
89 Jordyn Tyson WR
90 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
91 Juwan Johnson TE
92 Kaleb Johnson RB
93 Josh Downs WR
94 Darren Waller TE
95 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
96 Kaelon Black RB
97 Caleb Douglas WR
98 Ladd McConkey WR
99 Tre Tucker WR
100 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
101 Emmett Johnson RB
102 David Montgomery RB
103 Jordan Watkins WR
104 Malik Washington WR
105 Konata Mumpfield WR
106 Darnell Washington TE
107 Mark Andrews TE
108 Alvin Kamara RB
109 Dalton Schultz TE
110 Mack Hollins WR
111 Austin Ekeler RB
112 Bam Knight RB
113 Samaje Perine RB
114 Devin Singletary RB
115 Keon Coleman WR
116 Eli Raridon TE
117 Gunnar Helm TE
118 Michael Mayer TE
119 Justice Hill RB
120 Laquon Treadwell WR
121 Quentin Johnston WR
122 Demarcus Robinson WR
123 AJ Barner TE
124 Mike Washington Jr. RB
125 Devaughn Vele WR
126 Reggie Virgil WR
127 Kenyon Sadiq TE
128 Greg Dulcich TE
129 Tutu Atwell WR
130 Seth McGowan RB
131 Xavier Hutchinson WR
132 MarShawn Lloyd RB
133 Kimani Vidal RB
134 Savion Williams WR
135 Xavier Worthy WR
136 Malachi Fields WR
137 Audric Estime RB
138 Mason Taylor TE
139 Kayshon Boutte WR
140 Elic Ayomanor WR
141 Cooper Kupp WR
142 Ty Johnson RB
143 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
144 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
145 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
146 Jahan Dotson WR
147 Treylon Burks WR
148 Tyjae Spears RB
149 Chris Brooks RB
150 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
151 Tommy Tremble TE
152 Rashod Bateman WR
153 Tre Harris WR
154 Ashton Dulin WR
155 Keaton Mitchell RB
156 Rashid Shaheed WR
157 Chris Bell WR
158 Noah Gray TE
159 Efton Chism III WR
160 Elijah Higgins TE
161 Noah Fant TE
162 Chimere Dike WR
163 Charlie Kolar TE
164 Deion Burks WR
165 Isaac TeSlaa WR
166 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
167 Devin Duvernay WR
168 Khalil Herbert RB
169 Oronde Gadsden II TE
170 Simi Fehoko WR
171 Travis Hunter WR
172 Jaylen Wright RB
173 Davis Allen TE
174 Gavin Bartholomew TE
175 Jalen Nailor WR
176 Theo Johnson TE
177 Andrei Iosivas WR
178 Jerry Jeudy WR
179 Tory Horton WR
180 Darnell Mooney WR
181 Nate Boerkircher TE
182 Van Jefferson WR
183 Sione Vaki RB
184 Anthony Gould WR
185 Jack Bech WR
186 Lan Larison RB
187 Kyle Williams WR
188 Dawson Knox TE
189 Josh Cameron WR
190 Drew Sample TE
191 Calvin Ridley WR
192 Austin Hooper TE
193 Foster Moreau TE
194 Brandin Cooks WR
195 Xavier Legette WR
196 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
197 Luke Farrell TE
198 CJ Daniels WR
199 Dohnte Meyers WR
200 Josh Cuevas TE

 

Week 10 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (hand, shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Nick Caley said, according to Aaron Wilson. "He's got juice for days," Caley said. Houston listed Dell as limited in Wednesday's practice. Dell drew a team-high nine targets in the 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Five of those targets came on deep passes. C.J. Stroud hit him for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found him again for 32 yards in the fourth. Dell finished with four catches for 105 yards.

He also caught a 43-yard pass against the New York Giants in his first game back from the knee injury that sidelined him throughout 2025. That downfield work gives Dell flex appeal in 12-team leagues if he plays Sunday. He logged 33 offensive snaps against the Chargers, one more than Marvin Harrison Jr., who was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Dell also returned two punts in Houston's first game since placing Jaylin Noel (toe) on injured reserve.

 

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to think that Brown has a "pretty good" chance to return to action this weekend overseas as the Patriots look to get back in the win column after being diced up by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 29-year-old Brown did not look right after returning from a stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has missed the last two games due to a knee issue.

He could end up being a game-time decision this weekend, but the good news is that the Patriots have an early kickoff on Sunday morning in Germany. If Brown is active, he could have a limited number of snaps in his return as the Patriots look to keep him healthy, which will make him a volatile WR2 option for fantasy managers. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a major bust so far in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots, catching only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games played. But when fully healthy, Brown could be a nice big-play artist downfield for quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's return would most negatively impact DeMario Douglas.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Montgomery has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and could be on the doorstep of a return. Across five games this season, Montgomery has recorded 205 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 59 touches.

Montgomery was splitting touches with fellow Texans back Woody Marks (knee) before getting injured. Marks is also questionable to play in Week 10 due to knee soreness, which could open up a sizable role for Montgomery in Week 10. If both of the Texans' top two backs are inactive, veteran running back Emari Demercado would carry streamer appeal for fantasy managers against Cleveland.

 

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

San Francisco's offense should be in high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.

 

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Sports Illustrated's Blaine Grisak. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) will also play, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable, and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve. Additionally, receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) are on IR, so Parkinson and Higbee will continue to see elevated roles in the passing attack as quarterback Matthew Stafford runs out of healthy bodies to throw the football to.

Although Parkinson has only 18 catches on the season for 116 yards and one touchdown in seven games played, he will be on the tight end streaming radar in a good matchup with more targets coming his way. In his last three games, the 27-year-old has seen at least four targets and has 14 catches on 16 targets for 92 yards and his lone touchdown of the 2026 campaign. In fact, Parkinson's lone TD of the year came in the first meeting with the Cardinals, when he caught five of his six targets for 31 yards on Oct. 18. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 16 tight end for Week 10.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tank Dell, A.J. Brown, Kaleon Black, David Montgomery, and Colby Parkinson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for A.J. Brown, Colby Parkinson, Ryan Flournoy, Omarion Hampton, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Konata Mumpfield, Darnell Washington, Keon Coleman, Laquon Treadwell, and Reggie Virgil:

A.J. Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
A.J. Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Colby Parkinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
A.J. Brown
vs
Pat Freiermuth
A.J. Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
A.J. Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Germie Bernard
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colby Parkinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colby Parkinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Colby Parkinson
vs
Antonio Williams
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Colby Parkinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Colby Parkinson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colby Parkinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colby Parkinson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colby Parkinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Colby Parkinson
vs
Germie Bernard
Colby Parkinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colby Parkinson
vs
George Kittle
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brock Bowers
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Warren
Colby Parkinson
vs
Trey McBride
Colby Parkinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colby Parkinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Mason
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Addison
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
A.J. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tee Higgins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Dell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Addison
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tank Dell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Dell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Mason
Tank Dell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Josh Downs
Tank Dell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Tee Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
David Montgomery
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Watkins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Konata Mumpfield
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Darnell Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
vs
Darren Waller
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darnell Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jordan Watkins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mark Andrews
Konata Mumpfield
vs
David Montgomery
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Alvin Kamara
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Emmett Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dalton Schultz
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mack Hollins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tre Tucker
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Austin Ekeler
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ladd McConkey
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Bam Knight
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Konata Mumpfield
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tee Higgins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Justin Jefferson
Darnell Washington
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Darnell Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Darnell Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Darnell Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darnell Washington
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darnell Washington
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darnell Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Darnell Washington
vs
Mack Hollins
Darnell Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Darnell Washington
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darnell Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Bam Knight
Darnell Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Darnell Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Darnell Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Darnell Washington
vs
George Kittle
Darnell Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Darnell Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Darnell Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darnell Washington
vs
Travis Kelce
Keon Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Keon Coleman
vs
Eli Raridon
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Keon Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keon Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Keon Coleman
vs
Mack Hollins
Keon Coleman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Justice Hill
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Michael Mayer
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Gunnar Helm
Laquon Treadwell
vs
AJ Barner
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Eli Raridon
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Keon Coleman
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Devin Singletary
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Samaje Perine
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Bam Knight
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Laquon Treadwell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Tee Higgins
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Devaughn Vele
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Reggie Virgil
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Greg Dulcich
Reggie Virgil
vs
AJ Barner
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tutu Atwell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Seth McGowan
Reggie Virgil
vs
Quentin Johnston
Reggie Virgil
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Reggie Virgil
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Reggie Virgil
vs
Justice Hill
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kimani Vidal
Reggie Virgil
vs
Michael Mayer
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Reggie Virgil
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Reggie Virgil
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Reggie Virgil
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tee Higgins
Reggie Virgil
vs
Justin Jefferson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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