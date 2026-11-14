RotoBaller's updated Week 10 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Fantasy managers will have a bye crunch in Week 10 as the Broncos, Bears, Buccaneers, and the Eagles are off this week. On top of bye weeks, many injuries and players are ruled out this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 10 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help with tough FLEX decisions for managers with a bye week or injury replacement. Below are key FLEX options, including A.J. Brown, Colby Parkinson, Ryan Flournoy, Omarion Hampton, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Konata Mumpfield, Darnell Washington, Keon Coleman, Laquon Treadwell, and Reggie Virgil.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 10 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tank Dell, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (hand, shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Nick Caley said, according to Aaron Wilson. "He's got juice for days," Caley said. Houston listed Dell as limited in Wednesday's practice. Dell drew a team-high nine targets in the 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Five of those targets came on deep passes. C.J. Stroud hit him for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found him again for 32 yards in the fourth. Dell finished with four catches for 105 yards.
He also caught a 43-yard pass against the New York Giants in his first game back from the knee injury that sidelined him throughout 2025. That downfield work gives Dell flex appeal in 12-team leagues if he plays Sunday. He logged 33 offensive snaps against the Chargers, one more than Marvin Harrison Jr., who was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Dell also returned two punts in Houston's first game since placing Jaylin Noel (toe) on injured reserve.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to think that Brown has a "pretty good" chance to return to action this weekend overseas as the Patriots look to get back in the win column after being diced up by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 29-year-old Brown did not look right after returning from a stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has missed the last two games due to a knee issue.
He could end up being a game-time decision this weekend, but the good news is that the Patriots have an early kickoff on Sunday morning in Germany. If Brown is active, he could have a limited number of snaps in his return as the Patriots look to keep him healthy, which will make him a volatile WR2 option for fantasy managers. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a major bust so far in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots, catching only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games played. But when fully healthy, Brown could be a nice big-play artist downfield for quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's return would most negatively impact DeMario Douglas.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Montgomery has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and could be on the doorstep of a return. Across five games this season, Montgomery has recorded 205 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 59 touches.
Montgomery was splitting touches with fellow Texans back Woody Marks (knee) before getting injured. Marks is also questionable to play in Week 10 due to knee soreness, which could open up a sizable role for Montgomery in Week 10. If both of the Texans' top two backs are inactive, veteran running back Emari Demercado would carry streamer appeal for fantasy managers against Cleveland.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
San Francisco's offense should be in high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.
Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Sports Illustrated's Blaine Grisak. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) will also play, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable, and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve. Additionally, receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) are on IR, so Parkinson and Higbee will continue to see elevated roles in the passing attack as quarterback Matthew Stafford runs out of healthy bodies to throw the football to.
Although Parkinson has only 18 catches on the season for 116 yards and one touchdown in seven games played, he will be on the tight end streaming radar in a good matchup with more targets coming his way. In his last three games, the 27-year-old has seen at least four targets and has 14 catches on 16 targets for 92 yards and his lone touchdown of the 2026 campaign. In fact, Parkinson's lone TD of the year came in the first meeting with the Cardinals, when he caught five of his six targets for 31 yards on Oct. 18. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 16 tight end for Week 10.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tank Dell, A.J. Brown, Kaleon Black, David Montgomery, and Colby Parkinson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for A.J. Brown, Colby Parkinson, Ryan Flournoy, Omarion Hampton, Tank Dell, Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Konata Mumpfield, Darnell Washington, Keon Coleman, Laquon Treadwell, and Reggie Virgil:
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