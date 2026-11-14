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Six Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Bruno Mulé's Week 10 Picks (2026)

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

Bruno Mulé's six fantasy football bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Tyler Warren, Jameson Williams, Blake Corum, Jaylen Warren, C.J. Stroud, and Drake London.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday. The two receivers drew 14 targets against Dallas, and Daniel Jones didn't throw to Tyler Warren until after halftime. I'm projecting a season high in targets for Warren against Miami.

Blake Corum and Jaylen Warren get division rematches Sunday. Corum scored as a receiver in his first game against Arizona. The Rams have given him entire scoring drives on the ground in back-to-back games. Warren gets another crack at a Cincinnati defense he hit for 176 scrimmage yards in September.

The Sunday slate opens in Munich, where Jameson Williams faces a New England secondary that gave up 335 receiving yards to Green Bay's top two wideouts last week. I'm calling for C.J. Stroud to finish below 225 passing yards against Cleveland and Drake London to stay under 10 PPR points against Kansas City.

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Tyler Warren Draws at Least 12 Targets Against Miami

After halftime against Dallas, Tyler Warren drew seven targets and caught four for 44 yards. All four catches moved the ball at least nine yards, and two came on the Colts' first scoring drive of the second half. Ashton Dulin drew two targets, one of them a 55-yard touchdown on a screen.

The Colts list Anthony Gould as Downs' replacement in the slot. In the game Downs missed against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Gould played 39 offensive snaps and caught one pass for three yards. On passing plays, Deion Burks logged 44 of his 55 snaps with Allen off the field. In Week 6, he caught a 36-yard pass on a deep corner route.

Warren has hit 10 targets twice. He caught four passes for 18 yards against Jacksonville and nine for 55 against Houston. His longest catch against the Texans went for 15 yards.

The Dolphins held Sam LaPorta to 32 yards last week. T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes against Miami earlier this season, all for gains of 22 yards or fewer. With Downs and Allen gone, I'm betting Jones starts using Warren on short throws right away, the way he did after halftime against Dallas.

 

Jameson Williams Reaches 100 Receiving Yards and Scores in Munich

Jameson Williams got two targets in Miami and turned the only catch into a 31-yard gain. It was his fourth straight game with a catch of at least 30 yards. He scored five times over the previous three, including twice on five catches for 91 yards against Green Bay.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) was limited all week, including Friday, and is questionable. Jared Goff (chest) practiced fully Friday and has no game designation. If St. Brown's snaps are limited, I'd expect Goff to look for Williams more often on the shorter throws over the middle.

Green Bay's Matthew Golden and Christian Watson both cleared 160 receiving yards against New England. Golden had catches of 49 and 43 yards. New England will also be without cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), who missed all three practices and was ruled out.

Against Minnesota, Goff hit Williams for 46 yards and came back to him for the go-ahead touchdown from the seven.

Williams also caught a 49-yarder on the way to 102 yards against Carolina. I'm betting Detroit pairs those deep shots with the same work inside the 10 that Williams got against Minnesota.

 

Blake Corum Scores Two Touchdowns at Arizona

Blake Corum's touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in October came on a 15-yard catch. He took nine carries for 42 yards in that game, one fewer carry than Kyren Williams. In three games since, Corum has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 39 attempts.

The Los Angeles Rams opened the second half against the Chargers with five straight Corum runs. He covered all 55 yards on the drive and scored from the 23. Williams had already scored from the one before halftime.

At Washington, Corum took all four carries on the Rams' first drive after halftime. The first three got him 28 yards and the fourth went for the go-ahead touchdown from the one.

Puka Nacua (knee and toe) joined Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday after drawing 19 targets against Washington. Arizona managed just a field goal against Seattle last week and will start rookie Carson Beck for the first time.

I'm betting the Rams get to play from ahead in the second half. If Sean McVay keeps rotating backs by drive, Corum can get another series near the goal line even after Kyren Williams has had a chance there.

 

Jaylen Warren Goes Over 175 Scrimmage Yards Again

Pittsburgh's first offensive snap against Cincinnati in Week 3 went to Jaylen Warren on a short pass. He gained 30 yards, and the Steelers scored three plays later. Warren added a 35-yard run and finished with 127 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.

Rico Dowdle took 15 carries in Pittsburgh's last game against Cleveland. Warren still matched his 17 carries from the Cincinnati game and ran for 143 yards. He converted third-and-13 on his 51-yard run and averaged 5.8 yards on his other 16 carries.

The Bengals allowed Bijan Robinson to rush for 100 yards and catch six passes for 47 yards in Madrid. Cincinnati has allowed 126.6 rushing yards per game through Week 9.

Warren ranks second among running backs with 294 receiving yards. He added 87 receiving yards to 101 on the ground against Indianapolis, including an 80-yard touchdown. Both of Warren's games over 175 scrimmage yards came on fewer than 20 carries. I expect Pittsburgh to go back to the short throws it used against Cincinnati in September while Dowdle keeps his share of the rushing work.

 

C.J. Stroud Stays Under 225 Passing Yards With Only One Touchdown Pass

Two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes against the Chargers went for 63 yards. Tank Dell scored down the right sideline, and Kayshon Boutte broke his on third-and-five. Stroud finished with 384 passing yards.

Cleveland has recorded 26 sacks in nine games. Five came against Tyler Shough in New Orleans last Sunday. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger got to him on third down from the 10 and again from the seven. The Saints kicked field goals on both drives. Shough's only touchdown pass came in overtime.

Houston ruled out starting left guard Keylan Rutledge (neck and shoulder) after he missed practice all week, including Friday. Cleveland has allowed 201 net passing yards per game, sixth fewest through Week 9. Losing Rutledge makes those longer-developing throws to Dell and Boutte a tougher proposition.

Stroud took three sacks at Indianapolis and finished with 167 passing yards and a touchdown. The Giants held him to 153 yards but gave up two touchdowns. The Indianapolis line is closer to what I'm expecting here. Cleveland's pressure near the goal line gives it a way to limit Stroud's scoring even if Houston gets into the red zone.

 

Drake London Finishes Below 10 PPR Points Against Kansas City

Michael Penix Jr. completed all five passes he threw to Drake London against Cincinnati. They went for 68 yards and 11.8 PPR points. Atlanta trailed in the second half, yet Bijan Robinson led the team with seven targets and six catches.

Kansas City has held opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest PPR points per game through Week 9. The Jets targeted Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell 18 times against Kansas City. Cooper's longest catch went for 16 yards, and Mitchell didn't catch any of his seven targets.

London caught seven of 11 targets for 118 yards against Baltimore. At Tampa Bay, he finished with one catch for eight yards on six targets. His only touchdown this season came against San Francisco.

Against Cincinnati, Penix converted third-and-13 and third-and-six with throws to Robinson. If Atlanta keeps using Robinson that way, London will have to do more on early downs against a defense that just held the Jets' lead receiver to 58 yards on 11 targets.

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