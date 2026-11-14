RotoBaller's updated Week 10 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's time to check our lineups. With several top options like Bucky Irving and D'Andre Swift on bye, managers may need to dig deeper to fill a lineup. Fortunately, you will find our updated PPR RB rankings below to assist in those tough lineup decisions.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 10 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the backfield to himself last Sunday with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve and Bam Knight (concussion) sitting out with a concussion. Against a stacked Seahawks defense, Allgeier managed just 47 rushing yards on 17 carries. Allgeier won't have it any easier in Week 10, when the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams.
When the teams last played each other in Week 6, Allgeier had a similarly dreadful 38 rushing yards on 18 carries and was outgained by Knight, who picked up 80 yards on 15 carries.
Arizona could go run-heavy in the rematch also, given the injuries to Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Michael Wilson (neck), among others. Allgeier may wind up in another timeshare, though, as Knight has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. Allgeier is projected as an RB3 for Week 10, but a risky play for fantasy managers to bank on considering the circumstances.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is in a favorable matchup and could carry a large workload this week, as the Dolphins face the Colts. Gordon has already had at least 16 carries in each of the last four games and in five of his six games since De'Von Achane (knee) left the game against the Chiefs with a season-ending knee injury.
Gordon has not found the end zone in the last two weeks against the Lions and Patriots, but he had four straight games with a touchdown prior to that. With Kyle McCord stepping in for his NFL debut, Gordon could step into an even larger role as the focus of the offense. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season, allowing 10 RB touchdowns in nine games and an average of 111.67 rushing yards and 40.67 receiving yards per game to the position.
Gordon has been the workhorse back since Achane went down, and even with Jaylen Wright ready to return from his one-game absence, Gordon will likely carry the load again this week in a favorable matchup. The offense hasn't been reliable enough to carry him into the top 10 at the position, but Gordon is the RB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making him one of the strongest RB2 options in most leagues.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
San Francisco's offense should be in a high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed just six times for 32 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Kamara out-snapped fellow running back Audric Estime 37-35, though it was Estime who out-gained him 77-49 in total yards. Kamara's inefficient season continues, as he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 6.7 attempts per game, both career lows.
There may be additional mouths to feed in the backfield as well, as fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) logged a full practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to return from IR. With added competition, Kamara's fantasy value takes a significant hit. However, if Etienne Jr. does not suit up, Kamara would be a viable FLEX option against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Alvin Kamara, Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Allgeier, Alvin Kamara, Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara:
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