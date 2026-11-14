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Week 10 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Tyler Allgeier - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

Hello RotoBallers! The Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's time to check our lineups. With several top options like Bucky Irving and D'Andre Swift on bye, managers may need to dig deeper to fill a lineup. Fortunately, you will find our updated PPR RB rankings below to assist in those tough lineup decisions.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Christian McCaffrey RB 2
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
2 4 Bijan Robinson RB 5
2 5 James Cook III RB 7
2 6 Jaylen Warren RB 9
3 7 Javonte Williams RB 11
3 8 Chuba Hubbard RB 12
3 9 Bhayshul Tuten RB 13
3 10 Kyren Williams RB 15
3 11 Jonathan Taylor RB 16
3 12 Derrick Henry RB 19
3 13 Ollie Gordon II RB 34
3 14 Chase Brown RB 35
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB 37
4 16 Tony Pollard RB 39
4 17 Breece Hall RB 40
4 18 Blake Corum RB 47
5 19 Zach Charbonnet RB 48
5 20 Jadarian Price RB 49
5 21 Cam Skattebo RB 51
5 22 Rachaad White RB 52
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 53
5 24 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 54
5 25 Corey Kiner RB 59
6 26 Woody Marks RB 62
6 27 Braelon Allen RB 65
6 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 66
6 29 Rico Dowdle RB 72
7 30 Jordan Mason RB 80
7 31 Tyler Allgeier RB 81
7 32 Omarion Hampton RB 82
7 33 Dylan Sampson RB 88
8 34 Kaleb Johnson RB 92
8 35 Kaelon Black RB 96
8 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 100
8 37 Emmett Johnson RB 101
8 38 David Montgomery RB 102
8 39 Alvin Kamara RB 108
8 40 Austin Ekeler RB 111
9 41 Bam Knight RB 112
9 42 Samaje Perine RB 113
9 43 Devin Singletary RB 114
9 44 Justice Hill RB 119
9 45 Mike Washington Jr. RB 124
9 46 Seth McGowan RB 130
9 47 MarShawn Lloyd RB 132
10 48 Kimani Vidal RB 133
10 49 Audric Estime RB 137
10 50 Ty Johnson RB 142
10 51 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 143
10 52 Tyjae Spears RB 148
10 53 Chris Brooks RB 149
10 54 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 150
10 55 Keaton Mitchell RB 155
11 56 Khalil Herbert RB 168
11 57 Jaylen Wright RB 172
11 58 Sione Vaki RB 183
11 59 Lan Larison RB 186
11 60 Trevor Etienne RB 206
11 61 Kyle Juszczyk RB 213
11 62 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 221
11 63 Kaytron Allen RB 223
12 64 Emari Demercado RB 226
12 65 Ray Davis RB 227
12 66 George Holani RB 228
12 67 Hunter Luepke RB 231
13 68 Dare Ogunbowale RB 236
13 69 DJ Giddens RB 243
13 70 Emanuel Wilson RB 245
13 71 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 252
13 72 Ameer Abdullah RB 253
13 73 Tahj Brooks RB 259
13 74 Dylan Laube RB 260
14 75 DeeJay Dallas RB 263
14 76 Isaiah Davis RB 265
15 77 Rasheen Ali RB 268
15 78 Israel Abanikanda RB 272
15 79 Michael Carter RB 275
15 80 A.J. Dillon RB 280

 

Week 10 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the backfield to himself last Sunday with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve and Bam Knight (concussion) sitting out with a concussion. Against a stacked Seahawks defense, Allgeier managed just 47 rushing yards on 17 carries. Allgeier won't have it any easier in Week 10, when the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams.

When the teams last played each other in Week 6, Allgeier had a similarly dreadful 38 rushing yards on 18 carries and was outgained by Knight, who picked up 80 yards on 15 carries.

Arizona could go run-heavy in the rematch also, given the injuries to Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Michael Wilson (neck), among others. Allgeier may wind up in another timeshare, though, as Knight has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. Allgeier is projected as an RB3 for Week 10, but a risky play for fantasy managers to bank on considering the circumstances.

 

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is in a favorable matchup and could carry a large workload this week, as the Dolphins face the Colts. Gordon has already had at least 16 carries in each of the last four games and in five of his six games since De'Von Achane (knee) left the game against the Chiefs with a season-ending knee injury.

Gordon has not found the end zone in the last two weeks against the Lions and Patriots, but he had four straight games with a touchdown prior to that. With Kyle McCord stepping in for his NFL debut, Gordon could step into an even larger role as the focus of the offense. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season, allowing 10 RB touchdowns in nine games and an average of 111.67 rushing yards and 40.67 receiving yards per game to the position.

Gordon has been the workhorse back since Achane went down, and even with Jaylen Wright ready to return from his one-game absence, Gordon will likely carry the load again this week in a favorable matchup. The offense hasn't been reliable enough to carry him into the top 10 at the position, but Gordon is the RB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making him one of the strongest RB2 options in most leagues.

 

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

San Francisco's offense should be in a high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.

 

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed just six times for 32 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Kamara out-snapped fellow running back Audric Estime 37-35, though it was Estime who out-gained him 77-49 in total yards. Kamara's inefficient season continues, as he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 6.7 attempts per game, both career lows.

There may be additional mouths to feed in the backfield as well, as fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) logged a full practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to return from IR. With added competition, Kamara's fantasy value takes a significant hit. However, if Etienne Jr. does not suit up, Kamara would be a viable FLEX option against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Alvin Kamara, Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Tyler Allgeier, Alvin Kamara, Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Dell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mack Hollins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Watkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Raridon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Gunnar Helm
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Reggie Virgil
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Greg Dulcich
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tutu Atwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tank Dell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Savion Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Nico Collins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Trey McBride
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Olave
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Nabers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
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Jadarian Price
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zay Flowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
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Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
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Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Corey Kiner
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bam Knight
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devin Singletary
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justice Hill
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mack Hollins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Watkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Raridon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Gunnar Helm
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Reggie Virgil
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Greg Dulcich
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tutu Atwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tank Dell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Savion Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Second-Half Fantasy Football Busts
Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 10
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 10 Lineups?
Week 10 FLEX Rankings


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Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Garrett Wilson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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