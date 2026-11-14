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Week 10 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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DK Metcalf - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The Sunday slate of Week 10 kicks off in less than 24 hours, which means it's almost itme for managers to put together their final lineups. With four teams on bye and injuries beginning to pile up, managers may need to look to the bench or even the waiver wire to fill their final spots. Fortunately, our updated PPR rankings for all positions below can help with those tough decisions.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 James Cook III RB
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 Jaylen Warren RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Javonte Williams RB
2 12 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 13 Bhayshul Tuten RB
2 14 Tee Higgins WR
2 15 Kyren Williams RB
2 16 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 17 Justin Jefferson WR
3 18 Zay Flowers WR
3 19 Derrick Henry RB
3 20 Malik Nabers WR
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 Matthew Golden WR
3 23 Christian Watson WR
3 24 Drake London WR
4 25 Parker Washington WR
4 26 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 27 George Kittle TE
4 28 Nico Collins WR
4 29 Brock Bowers TE
4 30 Rashee Rice WR
4 31 Garrett Wilson WR
4 32 DJ Moore WR
4 33 Jameson Williams WR
4 34 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 35 Chase Brown RB
4 36 George Pickens WR
5 37 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 38 Jalen Coker WR
5 39 Tony Pollard RB
5 40 Breece Hall RB
5 41 Tyler Warren TE
5 42 Trey McBride TE
5 43 Stefon Diggs WR
5 44 Isaiah Likely TE
5 45 Travis Kelce TE
5 46 Sam LaPorta TE
5 47 Blake Corum RB
5 48 Zach Charbonnet RB
5 49 Jadarian Price RB
5 50 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 Rachaad White RB
5 53 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 54 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 55 DK Metcalf WR
6 56 Hunter Henry TE
6 57 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
6 58 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
6 59 Corey Kiner RB
6 60 Denzel Boston WR
6 61 KC Concepcion WR
6 62 Woody Marks RB
6 63 Tucker Kraft TE
7 64 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 65 Braelon Allen RB
7 66 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 67 DeMario Douglas WR
7 68 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
7 69 Tyler Higbee TE
7 70 Germie Bernard WR
7 71 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 72 Rico Dowdle RB
7 73 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 74 Brenton Strange TE
7 75 A.J. Brown WR
7 76 Mike Gesicki TE
7 77 Colby Parkinson TE
7 78 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 79 Antonio Williams WR
7 80 Jordan Mason RB
7 81 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 82 Omarion Hampton RB
7 83 Ryan Flournoy WR
7 84 Khalil Shakir WR
7 85 Keenan Allen WR
7 86 Tank Dell WR
8 87 Jordan Addison WR
8 88 Dylan Sampson RB
8 89 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 90 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
8 91 Juwan Johnson TE
8 92 Kaleb Johnson RB
8 93 Josh Downs WR
8 94 Darren Waller TE
8 95 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 96 Kaelon Black RB
8 97 Caleb Douglas WR
8 98 Ladd McConkey WR
8 99 Tre Tucker WR
8 100 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 101 Emmett Johnson RB
8 102 David Montgomery RB
9 103 Jordan Watkins WR
9 104 Malik Washington WR
9 105 Konata Mumpfield WR
9 106 Darnell Washington TE
9 107 Mark Andrews TE
9 108 Alvin Kamara RB
9 109 Dalton Schultz TE
9 110 Mack Hollins WR
9 111 Austin Ekeler RB
9 112 Bam Knight RB
9 113 Samaje Perine RB
9 114 Devin Singletary RB
9 115 Keon Coleman WR
9 116 Eli Raridon TE
9 117 Gunnar Helm TE
9 118 Michael Mayer TE
9 119 Justice Hill RB
9 120 Laquon Treadwell WR
9 121 Quentin Johnston WR
10 122 Demarcus Robinson WR
10 123 AJ Barner TE
10 124 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 125 Devaughn Vele WR
10 126 Reggie Virgil WR
10 127 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 128 Greg Dulcich TE
10 129 Tutu Atwell WR
10 130 Seth McGowan RB
10 131 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 132 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 133 Kimani Vidal RB
10 134 Savion Williams WR
10 135 Xavier Worthy WR
10 136 Malachi Fields WR
10 137 Audric Estime RB
10 138 Mason Taylor TE
10 139 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 140 Elic Ayomanor WR
10 141 Cooper Kupp WR
10 142 Ty Johnson RB
11 143 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
11 144 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
11 145 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 146 Jahan Dotson WR
11 147 Treylon Burks WR
11 148 Tyjae Spears RB
11 149 Chris Brooks RB
11 150 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
11 151 Tommy Tremble TE
11 152 Rashod Bateman WR
11 153 Tre Harris WR
11 154 Ashton Dulin WR
11 155 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 156 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 157 Chris Bell WR
11 158 Noah Gray TE
11 159 Efton Chism III WR
11 160 Elijah Higgins TE
11 161 Noah Fant TE
11 162 Chimere Dike WR
11 163 Charlie Kolar TE
11 164 Deion Burks WR
11 165 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 166 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 167 Devin Duvernay WR
11 168 Khalil Herbert RB
12 169 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 170 Simi Fehoko WR
12 171 Travis Hunter WR
12 172 Jaylen Wright RB
12 173 Davis Allen TE
12 174 Gavin Bartholomew TE
12 175 Jalen Nailor WR
12 176 Theo Johnson TE
12 177 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 178 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 179 Tory Horton WR
12 180 Darnell Mooney WR
12 181 Nate Boerkircher TE
12 182 Van Jefferson WR
12 183 Sione Vaki RB
12 184 Anthony Gould WR
12 185 Jack Bech WR
12 186 Lan Larison RB
12 187 Kyle Williams WR
12 188 Dawson Knox TE
12 189 Josh Cameron WR
12 190 Drew Sample TE
12 191 Calvin Ridley WR
12 192 Austin Hooper TE
12 193 Foster Moreau TE
12 194 Brandin Cooks WR
12 195 Xavier Legette WR
12 196 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 197 Luke Farrell TE
12 198 CJ Daniels WR
12 199 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 200 Josh Cuevas TE
13 201 Cyrus Allen WR
13 202 Jonnu Smith TE
13 203 Devontez Walker WR
13 204 Jauan Jennings WR
13 205 John Metchie III WR
13 206 Trevor Etienne RB
13 207 Mitchell Evans TE
13 208 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 209 Jalen Royals WR
13 210 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 211 Matthew Hibner TE
13 212 Eric Saubert TE
13 213 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 214 Brock Wright TE
13 215 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 216 Ben Yurosek TE
13 217 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 218 John Bates TE
13 219 Tanner Koziol TE
13 220 Jack Endries TE
13 221 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 222 Isaiah Williams WR
13 223 Kaytron Allen RB
13 224 James Mitchell TE
13 225 Bo Melton WR
13 226 Emari Demercado RB
13 227 Ray Davis RB
14 228 George Holani RB
14 229 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
14 230 Ben Skowronek WR
14 231 Hunter Luepke RB
14 232 Bryce Lance WR
14 233 Cade Stover TE
14 234 Oscar Delp TE
14 235 Ben Sinnott TE
14 236 Dare Ogunbowale RB
14 237 Jackson Hawes TE
14 238 Jacob Cowing WR
14 239 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 240 Isaiah Bond WR
14 241 Charlie Woerner TE
14 242 Jake Briningstool TE
14 243 DJ Giddens RB
14 244 Myles Price WR
14 245 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 246 Tai Felton WR
14 247 Will Kacmarek TE
14 248 Teagan Quitoriano TE
14 249 Cody White WR
14 250 Greg Dortch WR
14 251 Camden Brown WR
14 252 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 253 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 254 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 255 Drew Ogletree TE
14 256 Brandon Johnson WR
14 257 Xavier Smith WR
14 258 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 259 Tahj Brooks RB
15 260 Dylan Laube RB
15 261 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 262 Derius Davis WR
15 263 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 264 Mark Redman TE
15 265 Isaiah Davis RB
15 266 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 267 Tyler Conklin TE
15 268 Rasheen Ali RB
15 269 Dareke Young WR
15 270 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 271 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 272 Israel Abanikanda RB
15 273 Tay Martin WR
15 274 Charlie Jones WR
15 275 Michael Carter RB
15 276 Ian Thomas TE
15 277 Colbie Young WR
15 278 Malachi Corley WR
15 279 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 280 A.J. Dillon RB
15 281 Malik McClain WR
15 282 Nikko Remigio WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Dak Prescott QB
15 288 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 289 Tyler Shough QB
15 290 Jared Goff QB
15 291 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 292 Jayden Daniels QB
15 293 Jordan Love QB
16 294 C.J. Stroud QB
16 295 Bryce Young QB
16 296 Kirk Cousins QB
16 297 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 298 Geno Smith QB
16 299 Deshaun Watson QB
16 300 Matthew Stafford QB
16 301 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 302 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 303 Drew Lock QB
16 304 Daniel Jones QB
16 305 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 306 Justin Herbert QB
16 307 Cam Ward QB
16 308 Fernando Mendoza QB
16 309 Kyle McCord QB
16 310 Carson Beck QB
16 311 Max Brosmer QB
16 312 Josh Johnson QB
16 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 314 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 315 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 316 Houston Texans DST
16 317 Baltimore Ravens DST
16 318 New Orleans Saints DST
16 319 Buffalo Bills DST
16 320 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 321 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 322 Indianapolis Colts DST
16 323 Miami Dolphins DST
16 324 Cleveland Browns DST
16 325 Washington Commanders DST
16 326 New York Giants DST
16 327 Green Bay Packers DST
17 328 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 329 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 330 Detroit Lions DST
17 331 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 332 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 333 New England Patriots DST
17 334 Carolina Panthers DST
17 335 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 336 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 337 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 338 New York Jets DST
17 339 Tennessee Titans DST
17 340 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 341 Cam Little K
17 342 Brandon Aubrey K
17 343 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 344 Eddy Pineiro K
17 345 Spencer Shrader K
17 346 Evan McPherson K
17 347 Chris Boswell K
17 348 Jake Bates K
17 349 Tyler Bass K
17 350 Will Reichard K
17 351 Jason Myers K
17 352 Charlie Smyth K
17 353 Brandon McManus K
17 354 Dominic Zvada K
17 355 Drew Stevens K
17 356 Trey Smack K
17 357 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 358 Harrison Butker K
17 359 Jake Moody K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Matt Gay K
18 362 Jason Sanders K
18 363 Andre Szmyt K
18 364 Riley Patterson K
18 365 Joey Slye K
18 366 Cameron Dicker K
18 367 Zane Gonzalez K
18 368 Chad Ryland K

 

Week 10 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks missed practice this week with "mild knee discomfort," but he does not have an injury designation and should be ready to roll for the Texans when they face the Browns on Sunday afternoon. Marks has been the primary running back for the last four games, getting between 17 and 20 touches and producing a consistent 74-85 yards.

He hasn't found the end zone in those four games, but he did have a pair of rushing scores earlier this season. Marks' consistent volume makes him a solid starter in 12-team leagues and a flex option in standard-sized formats.

The Browns have allowed 115 rushing yards per game to running backs this season and a total of seven running back touchdowns in nine contests. The Texans listed David Montgomery as questionable due to a groin injury that has forced him to the sidelines since Week 5, and if Montgomery does get back in the mix, he could threaten Marks' playing time down the road.

He could need some time to return to an involved role even if he's active, though, so Marks remains a startable option as RotoBaller's No. 27 RB coming into Week 10.

 

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury.

Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season.

He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice to end the week and has no designation for Week 10 against the Cowboys. This will be Samuel's first game action since he strained his hamstring in Week 5. In his four healthy games this year, he averaged just 3.5 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game but also scored three touchdowns, elevating his fantasy production to 14.5 PPR points per game.

Dallas has allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver in each of their last four games, and has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the position this season. Samuel's touchdown-heavy production makes him a gamble in fantasy, but with the highest projected point total on the Week 10 slate, another trip to the end zone wouldn't come as a surprise. He is a WR2/3 in Week 10 and is safe to start in most leagues.

 

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf turned in two quiet performances before the team's Week 9 bye and will need to step up on the road in a crucial divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing wideouts this season, but the Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing yards and over 28 points per game at home.

Although Metcalf scored a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 3, he recorded just three receptions for 31 yards, while Roman Wilson (finger) outpaced him in targets and receiving yards. Of course, the Steelers will once again be without Wilson and fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Sunday night, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets at receiver.

Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, which could force Pittsburgh to throw more in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Metcalf is far from a reliable fantasy option at this point, but he still offers plenty of upside and should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or solid flex option this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Deebo Samuel Sr., DK Metcalf, Malik Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Woody Marks, Deebo Samuel Sr., DK Metcalf, Malik Washington:

Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Corey Kiner
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Antonio Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Dell
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Corey Kiner
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Zach Charbonnet
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Higbee
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Chig Okonkwo
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Brenton Strange
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Gesicki
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Colby Parkinson
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Pat Freiermuth
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Antonio Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Tank Dell
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Watkins
Malik Washington
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Malik Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Washington
vs
Darnell Washington
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Dalton Schultz
Malik Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Washington
vs
Mack Hollins
Malik Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
vs
Austin Ekeler
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Bam Knight
Malik Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Malik Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Malik Washington
vs
Devin Singletary
Malik Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Malik Washington
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Eli Raridon
Malik Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Gunnar Helm
Malik Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Justice Hill
Malik Washington
vs
Dylan Sampson
Malik Washington
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Washington
vs
Tank Dell
Malik Washington
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
AJ Barner
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Washington
vs
Reggie Virgil
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Malik Washington
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Mason
Malik Washington
vs
Greg Dulcich
Malik Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Malik Washington
vs
Tutu Atwell
Malik Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malik Washington
vs
Seth McGowan
Malik Washington
vs
Colby Parkinson
Malik Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Washington
vs
Drake London
Malik Washington
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Washington
vs
George Pickens
Malik Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Garrett Wilson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings
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