RotoBaller's updated Week 10 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The Sunday slate of Week 10 kicks off in less than 24 hours, which means it's almost itme for managers to put together their final lineups. With four teams on bye and injuries beginning to pile up, managers may need to look to the bench or even the waiver wire to fill their final spots. Fortunately, our updated PPR rankings for all positions below can help with those tough decisions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 10 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks missed practice this week with "mild knee discomfort," but he does not have an injury designation and should be ready to roll for the Texans when they face the Browns on Sunday afternoon. Marks has been the primary running back for the last four games, getting between 17 and 20 touches and producing a consistent 74-85 yards.
He hasn't found the end zone in those four games, but he did have a pair of rushing scores earlier this season. Marks' consistent volume makes him a solid starter in 12-team leagues and a flex option in standard-sized formats.
The Browns have allowed 115 rushing yards per game to running backs this season and a total of seven running back touchdowns in nine contests. The Texans listed David Montgomery as questionable due to a groin injury that has forced him to the sidelines since Week 5, and if Montgomery does get back in the mix, he could threaten Marks' playing time down the road.
He could need some time to return to an involved role even if he's active, though, so Marks remains a startable option as RotoBaller's No. 27 RB coming into Week 10.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury.
Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season.
He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice to end the week and has no designation for Week 10 against the Cowboys. This will be Samuel's first game action since he strained his hamstring in Week 5. In his four healthy games this year, he averaged just 3.5 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game but also scored three touchdowns, elevating his fantasy production to 14.5 PPR points per game.
Dallas has allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver in each of their last four games, and has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the position this season. Samuel's touchdown-heavy production makes him a gamble in fantasy, but with the highest projected point total on the Week 10 slate, another trip to the end zone wouldn't come as a surprise. He is a WR2/3 in Week 10 and is safe to start in most leagues.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf turned in two quiet performances before the team's Week 9 bye and will need to step up on the road in a crucial divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing wideouts this season, but the Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing yards and over 28 points per game at home.
Although Metcalf scored a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 3, he recorded just three receptions for 31 yards, while Roman Wilson (finger) outpaced him in targets and receiving yards. Of course, the Steelers will once again be without Wilson and fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Sunday night, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets at receiver.
Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, which could force Pittsburgh to throw more in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Metcalf is far from a reliable fantasy option at this point, but he still offers plenty of upside and should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or solid flex option this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Deebo Samuel Sr., DK Metcalf, Malik Washington. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Woody Marks, Deebo Samuel Sr., DK Metcalf, Malik Washington:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.