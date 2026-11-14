Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 10 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Jalen Coker, KC Concepcion, Rashee Rice, and others.
We’ve officially reached Week 10, with the fantasy playoffs approaching and managers looking to finish their seasons strong. Bye weeks are a major factor in Week 10, as Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay take the week off, forcing fantasy managers to dig deep.
We had our best week of the season in Week 9, predicting that DeMario Douglas, Caleb Douglas, and Omar Cooper Jr. would have solid days, while Ladd McConkey would struggle again. If not for fortunate touchdowns by Tetairoa McMillan and Rome Odunze, we would’ve had a perfect list.
As we look for perfection in Week 10, here are three receivers to start and three to bench:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) has practiced all three days ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions and appears on track to return. Brown has missed the past two weeks after his knee flared up in practice, but the veteran receiver traveled with the team to Germany and is now practicing.
All eyes on A.J. Brown as the Patriots arrive at practice. https://t.co/wWlukiB81Q
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 13, 2026
Brown’s first stint in Foxborough has been tumultuous. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, costing him four games, and has had multiple drops and hasn’t produced much this season. However, that changes if he’s active on Sunday.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has said that losing Brown early in the season was a major loss and that Brown is a key part of this offense. Since Brown’s been out, Maye has been playing at an MVP level, scoring 20 touchdowns in his last seven games, while throwing to Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III as his main weapons.
Brown faces a Detroit defense that has allowed the 10th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The Lions are down their top cornerback, D.J. Reed, and have allowed monster games to Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and McMillan this season.
While Brown has struggled in healthy games this season, he is a locked-in starter against this easy matchup in Week 10.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
It’s been a struggle for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker, who has cooled off after a scorching start. Over the past three weeks, Coker has caught seven of 14 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
He’s the WR2 on this offense, which has struggled severely over the last three games, scoring just 17 points per game. However, they faced Denver, Tampa Bay, and Green Bay, all of which rank in the top 11 in the NFL in points allowed and turnovers forced and have been red-hot as of late.
Carolina will finally shake off their brutal schedule as they face a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game this season. In the three games where the Panthers faced a defense ranked in the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed, Coker has had 16 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Coker may not be the breakout we all expected after the first three weeks, but moving forward, he’s a player who can dominate easy matchups, and he’s got one this week.
KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has picked up the pace after a slow start to his rookie season. In nine games, Concepcion has caught 37 of 55 targets for 437 yards and one touchdown, while adding 10 carries for 37 yards on the ground.
The Browns didn’t quite find a rhythm with the talented rookie receiver, but over the last three games, he’s totaled 277 yards and a touchdown. Concepcion said right before his three-game run that, “I would say after the Jacksonville game, it started slowing down for me a little bit more. I started seeing coverages before they happened."
SHEDEUR TO KC CONCEPCION 64-YARD TD FOR THE LEAD!
CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Zs6x4Ko8SO
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston, who’s been phenomenal this season, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a toe injury. Boston has a 22% target share this season, and if he’s unable to play Sunday, Concepcion would be a primary beneficiary.
Either way, the Browns face a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They’ve allowed the second-most yards and the sixth-most touchdowns. With how explosive their offense has been in 2026, the Browns may be forced to throw it a ton to keep up.
Boston’s availability is important to fantasy managers deciding whether to start Concepcion, but even with added risk, the rookie has been hot, so roll with the hot hand again in Week 10.
Week 10 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has regressed significantly compared with his 2024 and 2025 seasons. In six games, Rice has hauled in 25 of 32 targets for 292 yards and two touchdowns, averaging under nine half-PPR fantasy points per game.
After averaging 9.75 targets per game in 2025, Rice has seen his targets dip to 5.3 per game, despite the Chiefs having the exact same receiving core as in 2025. They added Colts wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline, who is expected to play in Week 10.
Chiefs WR drill with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Josh Downs https://t.co/Q7rC3d04VV
— Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) November 12, 2026
Downs has played 79% of his career snaps from the slot, while Rice has played around 50-55% of his career snaps from the slot. Rice's slot snap rate has dropped to 32.7% in 2026, which could explain why his targets are down significantly as well.
The Chiefs also face an Atlanta Falcons defense that is coming off its worst showing of the season in Week 9. However, with Rice expected to operate out wide more, he’ll see a lot of Falcons top cornerback A.J. Terrell, who ranks fourth in target separation allowed (0.9), fifth in receptions allowed (11), and fifth in shadow rate (53.8%).
The sirens are going off for Rice as he enters a more crowded receiving room, and the tough matchup and the addition of Downs make him a risky start in Week 10.
D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is on the Sit Em’ list following their bye week. In eight games this season, Metcalf has hauled in 33 of 64 targets for 378 yards and one touchdown, averaging just 7.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Metcalf has done this alongside fellow wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, who have been on injured reserve. Despite nine targets per game vacated by their injuries, he’s been unable to take advantage of his opportunities.
Unfortunately, the story of Metcalf’s career is his inability to separate against man coverage. In stats against man coverage, he ranks 80th in target separation (0.71), 57th in target rate (21.1%), and 59th in yards per route run.
The Steelers have thrown DK Metcalf 10 screens this year to try to get him going.
Six of those have gone for 3 yards or fewer, including one for no yards, one for negative-1 and a drop.
— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 12, 2026
Now he faces the Cincinnati Bengals, who play man at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL this season. Their top cornerback, DJ Turner II, ranks sixth among cornerbacks in target separation allowed (1.0), eighth in yards allowed (133), and has the lowest target rate towards him in the NFL (8.4%).
Turner shadows their opposing top receiver 54% of the time, which ranks third in the NFL. Metcalf has yet to eclipse 50 yards in a game against Turner in his career. Metcalf could easily find the end zone and save his fantasy day, but given his volatility and a tough matchup, he’s better left on the bench in Week 10.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is off to the worst start of his NFL career in 2026, but a quarterback change may have shifted the narrative. In seven games, Addison has caught 18 of 36 targets for 277 yards and a touchdown, with all four statistical categories on pace to be the lowest of his four-year career.
Addison has seen his fantasy stock rise after the trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Minnesota has struggled on offense this season and made the move for the team’s former quarterback, who ranks fifth in passing yards (2,340) and second in passing touchdowns (20).
While Cousins is an upgrade, Minnesota’s offense still has problems. The Vikings rank 30th in plays per game (57.4) and were dead last in 2024, and it wasn’t close. The only other change, besides quarterback, is that their defense has been elite during that span. If that doesn’t improve with Cousins, Addison will have some volume problems.
This Vikings defense 😳
BUFvsMIN on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GHWzQKI00u
— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2026
In Week 10, Addison faces the Green Bay Packers defense, which has played as well as any defense in the NFL over the past six weeks. Since their slow start, they’ve allowed 16 points per game, recorded 19 sacks, and forced 15 takeaways.
The Vikings’ offense may not be all sunshine in Week 10, as Cousins might need time to regain his feel in Kevin O’Connell’s offense and to rebuild chemistry with Addison and star wideout Justin Jefferson. Fantasy managers are excited, but Addison is too risky to trust in Week 10.
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