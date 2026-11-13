Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 10 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 10.
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the 10th edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. We have officially hit the double-digit weeks, which means the fantasy playoffs are quickly approaching. Now is the time to find those late-season lottery tickets to push your team ahead of the competition.
This week, we will look at a sneaky WR who is on bye but could emerge as a weekly FLEX. Last week, we hit on some names such as Tank Dell, who was likely a highly sought-after player on your waiver wire.
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High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
3% rostered
The first name we will look at is a traditional handcuff. While Sione Vaki has minimal standalone value, in the event that workhorse Jahmyr Gibbs misses time, he would be a weekly RB2. Among Lions running backs outside of Gibbs, Vaki has been deployed as the clear No. 2 option, as Jacob Saylors has logged only two offensive snaps and Jabari Small has logged only three the entire season.
Vaki has taken 30 carries for 155 yards (4.5 YPC) and brought in seven of his eight targets for another 64 yards. Meanwhile, Gibbs, as expected, has taken on a massive share of the team's RB snaps.
As pictured below, his current snap share through nine weeks puts him second among RBs who played at least five games. His 77.3% snap share is also only behind Carolina's Chuba Hubbard. His 16.7% target share puts him at the top of this group, further raising Vaki's ceiling if he were pushed into the starter's chair.
Managers should not expect Vaki's workload to be this high if he were to be moved to the starting role, but it would leave a massive amount of opportunities for the third-year back.
With the number of injuries at RB this year, Vaki could be a lottery ticket with weekly top-15 upside if Gibbs suffers an injury.
Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints
17% rostered
Our next name already holds weekly FLEX upside, but his long-term value still keeps him on the "stash" list. Audric Estime enjoyed a breakout effort last Sunday as he led the Saints with 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. In comparison, Alvin Kamara logged two more offensive snaps but was less involved in the game plan.
The veteran took only six carries for 32 yards, but drew four targets compared to Estime's one. Despite this, the Saints treated Estime as their primary option with CJ Donaldson inactive and Travis Etienne Jr. still on the IR.
While Etienne is expected to lead the backfield when healthy, the former Jaguar does not have a clear timeline at the moment. Earlier this week, reports suggested that the Saints are taking a "wait and see" approach with their top running back. HC Kellen Moore noted that he's "progressing well," but the team needs to "gather more information before making a decision."
Managers should expect him back soon, but his exact timeline is still unclear (he has remained limited in practice this week).
In the meantime, Estime will lead the backfield facing a Carolina Panthers defense that is allowing the second-most PPR points to the position this week and potentially the week after against a tough Chicago Bears defense.
Once Etienne is cleared to suit up, Estime will be a safe cut in most formats.
Kendre Miller, Dallas Cowboys
5% rostered
Kendre Miller's fantasy value hit rock bottom last weekend when the Saints opted to release him to give more opportunity to the previously noted Estime. However, with Tyler Goodson set to miss time, Miller quickly found a new home as the backup to workhorse Javonte Williams.
Miller got opportunities in New Orleans before his release, logging at least nine carries in three games and even hitting the double-digit mark in two. Despite this, he averaged a pedestrian 2.8 YPC, which likely contributed to his release.
Despite this, Miller will join a backfield that has been decimated by injuries behind Williams, as Malik Davis is still on the IR and could be joined by Goodson depending on his status.
As noted in the graphic above when we discussed Vaki, Williams is one of just five running backs who have averaged a snap share higher than 74% this season. Williams is the engine of the Cowboys offense and is seeing 17.1 attempts per game, which has increased to 23.0 attempts per game over his last three contests.
Miller would see at least 15+ carries in one of the game's most potent offenses if Williams misses time.
Other running backs to stash - Kaleb Johnson (GB), Bam Knight (ARI)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
5% rostered
Our first WR returned from IR last week but is widely available. The Broncos are on bye in Week 10, which is likely why he is on 95% of waiver wires, but Bryant could be a strong option for a productive second half.
On his return, Bryant immediately made an impact, catching four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. It is worth noting that top wideout Jaylen Waddle missed most of the game due to a concussion, but Bryant quickly slid into a large role.
Before suffering an ankle injury, Bryant was already carving out a role in the offense, drawing three targets per game over the first four weeks, including a six-target effort back in Week 1. He tallied at least 40 yards in three games and matched Waddle and Courtland Sutton in snap counts.
During training camp, Bryant consistently earned praise from the coaching staff and is viewed as a potential breakout candidate. With Sutton averaging 29.6 yards per game over the first nine weeks (but slowly improving) and Waddle potentially in danger of missing time, Bryant may face minimal competition to make an impact weekly.
Coming out of the bye, he will face the Raiders and has smash matchups in the fantasy playoffs, facing the Raiders, Bills, and Patriots in Weeks 15-17.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
14% rostered
Roman Wilson is currently on the injured reserve but is a top stash candidate for those with an open spot on their roster. Before hitting the IR with a finger injury, the third-year wideout out of Michigan was finally beginning to make an impact in the NFL.
After catching just 12 passes in his first two seasons, Wilson has already surpassed that mark in just five games in 2026. Through his first four games (he exited early in Week 5), Wilson drew six targets in each contest and was even more impressive over the back half of this stretch.
In Weeks 1 and 2, Wilson totaled just 26 and 28 yards in each contest. In Weeks 3 and 4, Wilson punched in touchdowns and tallied at least 60 yards in each game. As shown below, his underlying PFF metrics also took a drastic step forward over Weeks 3 and 4.
While he was drawing in targets early in the season, he will face added competition once he returns. In his absence, rookie Germie Bernard has begun to emerge as a consistent option, and veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. has battled many injuries early on.
Despite this, Wilson has shown a strong connection with Rodgers and is becoming a favored option.
Like Bryant, his end-of-season schedule should make him an even more enticing stash option, as he will face a secondary that has allowed at least the 11th-most PPR points to opposing WRs in all but one of his games from Weeks 13-17. He will face target competition, but his early-season role is worth a look as we approach the stretch run.
Other wide receivers to stash - De'Zhaun Stribling (SF), Konata Mumpfield (LAR)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
17% rostered
Like Wilson, Ferguson will not "cost" you a bench spot since he's on the IR, but he's a priority stash option when available. Ferguson has been a recurring member of the stash list throughout much of the campaign, but he still hasn't returned from his ankle injury.
While he appeared to be on the right track ahead of Sunday's contest against the Commanders, a new hamstring injury popped up, delaying his return by at least another week. HC Sean McVay didn't sound overly optimistic about Ferguson playing in Week 10. If he returns in Week 11, he could immediately slide into a major role, which keeps him on this list.
Currently, the Rams' passing attack is decimated by injuries. With Davante Adams on the IR and set to miss at least another two games, Puka Nacua has drawn massive target share, seeing 13.7 targets in each of his last three games. Unfortunately, Nacua suffered an MCL/PCL sprain with turf toe in Week 9 and is set to miss time as well, opening up a massive role for any of their pass catchers.
Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are set to lead the charge, but neither has emerged as a steady No. 2 with Adams on the shelf, and managers should not expect one of them to immediately draw 10+ targets on a weekly basis. Instead, much of the volume will likely go to the tight ends.
Tyler Higbee drew five targets this past Sunday while Colby Parkinson drew another four (and at least six in his previous two games). However, Ferguson is the far more athletic tight end and was already a breakout target before this injury.
In Week 2 (with Nacua not on the field), Ferguson drew nine targets and caught five for 54 yards and a score. Unfortunately, he suffered the injury in Week 3 and never built on it. There is a strong possibility that once Ferguson returns, he will be the "WR2" on this roster if Nacua is not cleared for action.
Other tight ends to stash - Brevyn Spann-Ford (DAL)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)
Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens
20% rostered
The Ravens added Jacoby Brissett shortly before the deadline madness on Tuesday afternoon. While he did not start last Thursday night, he is set to sit at the top of the depth chart on Monday night when the Ravens face the struggling Chargers this coming week.
While he hasn't been overly productive in Arizona this season, he was a must-start option through the second half of 2025, and he could return to that level in Baltimore.
From Weeks 6 through 17 last season, Brissett was the QB7 in terms of total fantasy points.
This season, the veteran has shown similar upside at times but has been far less consistent, totaling over 20.0 PPR points in just two games.
Nonetheless, his fantasy stock is rising, joining a Baltimore offense with Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry. After a tilt against the Chargers, Brissett has two matchups against the Panthers and Texans defenses, both of which are below average in total points allowed per game (with the Panthers giving up a hefty 27.4).
Those needing a streaming option after Week 10 should target Brissett with confidence.
Brissett is one of the few widely available QBs who could not only hold streaming upside through the stretch run, but also become a weekly starter given his improved team context.
Other quarterbacks to stash: Fernando Mendoza
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