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NFL Week 10 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

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NFL Week 10 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 10, from Josh Allen to Kyle McCord.

Quarterback play around the league continued to be pretty stratified in Week 9. Joe Burrow put on a clinic over in Madrid, while Daniel Jones continued to struggle. Elsewhere, Joe Fagnano was ineffective for Baltimore, and Joe Milton III did not turn any heads in Philadelphia.

However, overall, NFL fans continue to be treated to solid quarterback play for the most part. Yes, there are a couple of black sheep, but there is no denying how well players such as Burrow, Josh Allen, and Trevor Lawrence are playing. Their play is making this NFL season quite fun.

Now that we have crossed the halfway point of the season, we are getting a better idea of where each quarterback stands. Let's dive into this week's power rankings.

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No. 32: Kyle McCord - Miami Dolphins

Insert another backup quarterback, as Kyle McCord will take over for an injured Malik Willis. McCord does not present the same upside as Willis, so Miami could end up on the struggle bus once again in Week 10 after making a lot of progress forward.

 

No. 31: Joe Milton III - Philadelphia Eagles

Milton got his shot in Week 9, but underwhelmed. Philadelphia is also proving to be a seller at the trade deadline, suggesting that the team believes this season to be lost. Milton should receive more starts, but it is likely to come with a depleted roster.

 

No. 30: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Jones threw another walk-off interception for the Colts. The team is not playing well around him, but Jones has been nowhere near the player he was over the first half of the 2025 season. That stretch is proving to be a mirage.

 

No. 29: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense were finally able to cross the 10-point barrier after spending two weeks below that threshold, but the team was still blown out on Sunday. Herbert's face on the sideline says it all. This quarterback and his unit are completely dejected.

 

No. 28: Carson Beck - Arizona Cardinals

It sounds like it is Carson Beck time in Arizona with Gardner Minshew II dealing with an elbow injury. The rookie seems poised to start for the rest of the season as well, with the Cardinals unlikely to compete for a playoff spot. We will get a good look at him.

 

No. 27: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward enjoyed a bye in Week 9. We often see young quarterbacks emerge from their bye with a new sense of confidence. Ward was already playing better in the couple of weeks leading into the bye. This is an interesting situation to keep an eye on.

 

No. 26: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders

It is Fernando Mendoza time in Las Vegas. Kirk Cousins is headed to Minnesota, and Mendoza will receive his first start in Week 10. Unfortunately, Mendoza's first start will be against Seattle and its vaunted defense. This will be an interesting test for the youngster.

 

No. 25: Jacoby Brissett - Baltimore Ravens

Jacoby Brissett sounds set to start at quarterback for the Ravens on Monday night. Brissett will essentially serve as a potential savior for the team if he can keep them afloat while Baltimore awaits Lamar Jackson's return. He cannot be any worse than what Fagnano put on display in Week 9

 

No. 24: Geno Smith - New York Jets

Other than laying a massive hit, Geno Smith struggled in Week 9. The Chiefs were suffocating and handed the Jets a blowout loss. If the losing continues, Smith's days as the Jets' quarterback seem numbered.

 

No. 23: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson sat in Week 9 with a concussion. He watched as Shedeur Sanders put up big numbers in this offense. The performance did not translate to a win, so Watson will likely retain his job, at least for now.

 

No. 22: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield struggled with interceptions on Sunday night. He was unable to lead the Buccaneers to victory despite Chicago committing five turnovers themselves. It continues to be a tough season for Mayfield.

 

No. 21: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy was forced out of Sunday's game with yet another injury, but he returned and led the Giants to victory. McCarthy was visibly frustrated given all the injuries he has dealt with throughout his career. Even so, the Giants continued their winning ways with him at the helm.

 

No. 20: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons' offense struggled once again in Week 9. Penix cannot seem to find consistency, despite delivering a handful of massive games this season.

 

No. 19: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and the Saints have been comeback kids all season. However, in Week 9, they were finally able to pull off a full comeback victory. Shough will continue to improve, and this team could galvanize around him after potentially finding some answers during the Week 8 bye.

 

No. 18: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Bo Nix continues to be a fourth-quarter kid. Perhaps the Broncos should just tell Nix it is always the fourth quarter, because he does not play well before then. All jokes aside, Nix has the Broncos sitting in a great position in the AFC West.

 

No. 17: Drew Lock - Seattle Seahawks

Drew Lock is in line to start at least one more game for the Seahawks. He will draw another easy matchup with the Raiders. Lock has held down the fort quite well this season. That should continue in Week 10.

 

No. 16: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was inconsistent against the Rams in Week 9. He also looks under-coached after seemingly having no clue how to run the offense in an end-of-game scenario once again. The mental errors need to stop for Washington to win more ball games.

 

No. 15: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and co. dropped another game to the Broncos in Week 9. Young played solid football, but it took him nearly a full half to truly get going. He will need to deliver earlier in games moving forward if Carolina wants to compete in the NFC.

 

No. 14: Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Drake Maye disappointed in Week 9. He tossed three interceptions as the Patriots essentially fell out of the race for their division. Maye will need to find his consistency if this team is to make some noise once again this season.

 

No. 13: Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray are out; Cousins is in. Cousins will take over for Minnesota following a trade deadline deal with the Raiders. Given Cousins' familiarity with the system, he could experience a meteoric rise up this list as the season wears on.

 

No. 12: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was in his bag in Week 9. The Colts did not prove to be much of a challenge for this offense, but the performance was still encouraging for Prescott. If Prescott continues to play like this, Dallas could sneak its way into the playoffs.

 

No. 11: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a bye and should be ready for the stretch run of the season. He has turned back the clock in a big way this season, which has positioned the Steelers in a very positive spot in the AFC North. Week 10 will be a huge test against the Bengals.

 

No. 10: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud wowed with five touchdown passes in Week 9. Stroud continues to look fantastic and is the main reason the Texans even have a shot to make the playoffs this year. He will be paid handsomely after this season is over.

 

No. 9: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Bears overcame Williams' four interceptions to beat the Buccaneers in Week 9. Williams was not nearly at his best, and looked like he fell out of his fundamentals. It was likely a blip, but it did go to show that Williams has not fully matured as a quarterback quite yet.

 

No. 8: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was solid once again in Week 9, leading Los Angeles to another victory. Now, Stafford will have to go most of the rest of the way without Puka Nacua in the lineup. We will get a good look at how good Stafford truly is at this juncture.

 

No. 7: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff was slowed down by a frisky Dolphins defense in Week 9, but he still led the Lions to victory. The next few weeks are crucial for Detroit with a couple of divisional foes on the docket.

 

No. 6: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is one of the best bets to win the MVP right now. Despite having no running game, Love has been unstoppable. He is dropping it into the bucket of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden with ease. Minnesota will provide an interesting test in Week 10.

 

No. 5: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and co. continued rolling in Week 9. Lawrence was nearly flawless again in a true team effort. This team is riding very high right now with Lawrence continuing to play at an MVP-level.

 

No. 4: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy did not skip a beat in Week 9. Now, he enters Week 10 with a new weapon in Keenan Allen. The wide receiver stable in San Francisco may be old, but it is effective, and Purdy is playing out of his mind.

 

No. 3: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes dodged a scare after it looked like a hit in the pocket might have taken out his elbow. Mahomes is going to be ok, and he will enjoy a new weapon in Josh Downs following the trade deadline.

 

No. 2: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow dominated overseas in Week 9. The Bengals are rolling behind the high-level play of Burrow, who looks unstoppable. With Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both healthy, there is seemingly nothing this offense can't do right now.

 

No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Allen was somewhat held in check by a relentless Vikings defense in Week 9, but it did not stop the Bills from capturing a victory. They continued to roll and look like the team to beat in the AFC.

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