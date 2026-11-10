Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 10 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
Last week brought some notable injuries just ahead of a four-team bye, which can really turn the screws on fantasy managers. Not only that, but we will witness a potentially wild trade deadline play out between this publishing and FAAB bids locking in. We will constantly be tweaking guidance and adjusting to new information with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much free-agent players will go for, but are best viewed as percentage ranges to help you get your bearings. Teams that still have funds, but remain active as they fall to 3-6 may necessitate your one-upping their max budget if you share their positional needs. Your league context can provide the ultimate recommendation guidelines.
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. This week hammers us with byes for the Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Eagles.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers (QB, PIT) - 33% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Fresh off a bye, Rodgers will travel to Cincinnati in the hopes of another strong performance akin to his Week 3 win over the same Bengals. Including his season-high 10 rush yards on that day, his 302 total yards remain a season-high mark.
But his output has fallen in recent weeks, thanks in large part to the ground game and defense handling business over a four-game win streak. He could use another wide receiver to go with DK Metcalf as Germie Bernard matures, but ideally the bye week was enough for Pat Freiermuth to near 100% after a calf issue. Can Cincy push the game’s pace?
Geno Smith (QB, NYJ) - 19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Smith floundered in Kansas City without Garrett Wilson (concussion), but the hopes are that the star receiver can return for a home date with Buffalo. Adonai Mitchell dropping a bunch of balls didn’t help either.
If the Bills run defense can hold up against NYJ’s duo, then it’ll fall on Smith to attack what has been a vulnerable secondary. Omar Cooper Jr.’s ankle injury hurts, but Wilson and Mitchell are still a formidable pair to go with RBs who can catch well and an underrated tight end tandem in Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq.
Jacoby Brissett (QB, BAL) - 21% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 12-20%
Those willing to go into the great unknown to see what Baltimore asks of Brissett could find treasure. It’s likely that they’ll keep things modest and hope that a respectable passing attack will allow for Derrick Henry to drive the bus as the defense enjoys more rest during sustained drives.
Even if you just need to stash him away in Superflex leagues, we’ll want to get ahead of things should he show immediate chemistry with Zay Flowers and company. The rest of Baltimore’s schedule is unkind, with games against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland coming after the Week 13 bye, but beggars can’t choosers in deep waters!
Dollar Bin:
*Malik Willis - Colts D is generous, but not healthy enough to run means the ceiling is low.
*J.J. McCarthy - Dealing with a hip issue on a short week, but WAS is a top-10 matchup.
*Drew Lock - LV defense is awful, and SEA unlikely to ask much of Lock (oblique).
*Michael Penix Jr. - TD-dependent arm, won’t get there on volume.
*Joe Milton III - Bye week dampens the appeal, but 9-65-0 rushing boosts a ~50% completion rate.
*Shedeur Sanders - May earn Week 10 start vs. HOU after solid day in OT loss.
*Max Brosmer - Surely the Vikes make a trade. Right?
*Anthony Richardson Sr. - Rushing would equate to fantasy factor if they make the switch or deal Daniel Jones (Vikings?)
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
*If available, Emmett Johnson (31% rostered) and Kaelon Black (39%) are strong (~20-25%) adds if you can handle the roster space. Handcuffs take a premium as the year progresses.
Seth McGowan (RB, IND) - 32% rostered
FAAB Bid: 40-50%
Aggressive Bid: 50-70%
Desperation Bid: 70-100%
I have to write assuming that a Jonathan Taylor trade materializes, but obviously we’ll have time to adjust and move on should Tuesday afternoon come and go without a deal. Indianapolis may take the best offer at the trade deadline, which would leave McGowan as the lead back.
Many of you know that by now, but 32% rostered will skyrocket well over 50-60% should a JT trade go down. And McGowan has averaged 5.7 yards per carry over their last four games ahead of a date with Miami’s vulnerable run D.
Corey Kiner (RB, NE) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 25-30%
Aggressive Bid: 30-40%
Desperation Bid: 40-50%
Rhamondre Stevenson was forced from Week 9 due to a knee injury as the Pats were getting dominated by the Packers, so the swift “Out” designation could’ve been tied to the scoreboard. Postgame reports were pessimistic, and Monday night saw a plantaris tendon in the back of his knee cited as the culprit. He’ll miss a few weeks resting.
#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks because of plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee, sources say.
No surgery, just rest and rehab for Stevenson. https://t.co/qnJngxsP4H
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026
Kiner, a 2025 UDFA, has been limited to change-of-pace or mop-up duties in his second season, but a 4.9 YPC (50-244-1) is promising. They’ve only targeted him twice, though some of that is his usage running parallel to garbage time or running down the clock. With TreVeyon Henderson’s status still unclear, Kiner would be a top-25 RB against Detroit in Week 10.
Kaleb Johnson (RB, GB) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 12-16%
Aggressive Bid: 16-24%
Desperation Bid: 24-30%
Johnson has shown flashes in the past, but then (often literally) fumbles his opportunity away. But after sitting inactive in past weeks, MarShawn Lloyd’s knee injury bumped Johnson back onto the game-day roster, and then Josh Jacobs’ fractured ring finger thrust Johnson into the No. 1 role.
He turned 14 carries into 68 yards and a TD, and we now know that Jacobs requires a minor surgical procedure that can hold him out for up to three weeks, or even an IR stint. This could mean little for us since the Pack plays the Vikings next before a bye, and then it’s a road date with the Rams front seven. But volume is king, so here we are.
Analysis: Packers Not Ruling out Placing Josh Jacobs on IR
https://t.co/me93xUjszm
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 9, 2026
Do note that Chris Brooks could return as soon as Week 10, and a minor trade isn’t out of the question. Coach LaFleur did not have glowing words for Lloyd, so let’s see if Johnson can step up his ball security and make the most of this chance.
Shallow League Adds:
*Jacory Croskey-Merritt (55% rostered) - Don’t lose sight of him, delivered 11-82-1 in last action.
*Devin Singletary (62% rostered) - Even volume thresholds have limits. NYG ready to trade?
*Mike Washington Jr. (48% rostered) - Do you dare stash this weekly hot potato risk?
*Jonathon Brooks (37% rostered) - May soon return from core surgery.
Dollar Bin:
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Being TD-dependent on an offense like JAX isn’t so bad.
*Dylan Sampson - PPR magnet, 12 catches on 16 targets in three games since returning.
*Audric Estime - Did he run well enough to create a similar split with Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara seen with Kendre Miller early on?
*Bam Knight - Had run surprisingly well before getting concussed.
*Samaje Perine - 11 carries is nice, even if many came late as Cincy salted away the clock.
*Keaton Mitchell - 67 total yards on 10 touches, but lost a fumble.
*Israel Abanikanda - New DAL No. 2 RB with Tyler Goodson out? Surely they make a trade.
*James Conner - Speaking of trades…
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Caleb Douglas (WR, MIA) - 29% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-28%
Douglas put up a commendable 6-70-0 line in a low-scoring affair with Detroit, which continues to build his case as a promising rookie. In the four full games that he’s played thus far, his 20.8% target share, 2.74 yards per routes run, and 285 air yards lead the team. I would've liked to see a little more route diversity in Week 9, but we'll take it.
The 17-277-2 receiving line in those four games isn’t so bad either, which makes him the WR13 across Weeks 1, 7, 8, and 9 and WR20 on a per-game basis. Relying on Miami’s passing game is frightful, but there’s plenty of room for fantasy value even with some regression.
Antonio Williams (WR, WAS) - 31% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
We need actual production to catch up to usage metrics, but even a shoddy 3-25-0 box score saw him lead the team in snaps and routes for the third straight contest. Outside of a Week 16 date with the Vikings, every future fantasy matchup is above-average for the Commanders.
Tank Dell (WR, HOU) - 13% rostered
Kayshon Boutte (WR, HOU) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-7% / 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 7-10% / 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 10-15% / 5-7%
Dell had an incredible Week 9, catching 4-of-9 targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the year. No one else on the team had more than five targets, but Boutte turned his five into a 4-125-2 line. All of this while Nico Collins (4-55-1) underwhelmed and Marvin Harrison Jr. took a clear backseat.
Of course, Xavier Hutchinson (3-29-1) led the team with 32 routes run. His blackmail on the coaching staff aside, it’s fascinating to see how flat the usage is across such a talented group. In the end, Dell’s pre-injury form and his seeing nine targets on just 22 routes with a team-high 148 air yards (34.1% share) make for the most interesting profile.
If the Texans cannot establish a consistent ground game, something that David Montgomery’s return doesn’t secure, then the passing volume will follow. They’ll battle Cleveland’s defense on the road next.
Pat Bryant (WR, DEN) - 3% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-10%
The Broncos were thrilled to see Bryant back on the field for the first time since Week 4’s ankle injury. With Jaylen Waddle (concussion) forced from the game, Bryant hauled in a 26-yard TD that won the game. This padded out his 4-56-1 receiving line, but don’t forget that he’d eclipsed 40 yards in three of those first four weeks as well.
Denver is now on a bye, which gives Waddle time to clear the protocol, but neither he nor Courtland Sutton have lit it up. Bo Nix also notoriously hasn’t been asked to do much or push downfield, though he’s shown chemistry with Bryant. Will his role grow after the bye against Las Vegas?
Jordan Watkins (WR, SF) - 2% rostered
Demarcus Robinson (WR, SF) - 11% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-4% / 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6% / 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 6-8% / 4-6%
The litany of injuries plaguing San Francisco’s WR group led to a starting duo of Watkins and the recently-activated Robinson. Each of them saw four targets, but Robinson only had 22 yards on three catches compared to Watkins’ four receptions for 86 yards and a TD. Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks, and KhaDarel Hodge were clearly behind them.
Brock Purdy launches it deep to Jordan Watkins to extend the 49ers lead 🚀
LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DgGxhzVHmb
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
The obvious wet blanket is that both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. could return at any point, though it sounds like Evans is unlikely for Week 10. Even then, the offense goes through Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle first. Tread carefully.
Shallow League Adds:
*Jordyn Tyson (54% rostered) - Focusing on the fumble and not five targets out of the chute is a mistake.
*Ryan Flournoy (44% rostered) - Could soar if Pickens is dealt or the injury limits him all year.
*Adonai Mitchell (50% rostered) - Cooper’s injury and 131 air yards against zero catches keep him intriguing.
*Wan'Dale Robinson (51% rostered) - Bye week could’ve seen him dropped, averaging seven targets per week lately.
*DeMario Douglas (46% rostered) - The WR9 in Weeks 5-9, and NE needs passing attack more now.
*Brian Thomas Jr. (42% rostered) - Trade spark incoming?
Dollar Bin:
*Mack Hollins - Overshadowed by Davis. Romeo Doubs can return after Week 11 bye too.
*Quentin Johnston - Big-play dart throw with Ladd McConkey (back) often ailing.
*Konata Mumpfield - Puka Nacua to miss several weeks, but LAR sure to bring in someone.
*Ja'Kobi Lane - Sneaky add with Brissett on the team, but still a longer shot to pan out.
*Cyrus Allen - Could get a chance to break through if Xavier Worthy (hamstring) can't go/no trade is made.
*Van Jefferson - Tied to Treylon Burks’ foot status, but Dyami Brown on IR keeps door open.
*Reggie Virgil - Suddenly the No. 1 WR for a very ugly passing game.
*Tutu Atwell - Could see action if Rams stand pat and wait for Davante Adams/Nacua to heal.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo (TE, WAS) - 22% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
Okonkwo is still seeking his first touchdown of the year, but his six catches for 57 yards on seven targets underscore his consistent workload in this offense. His 78.6% route participation rate in Week 9 was fifth-best among all TEs, with most others seeing that rate (and the seven targets) being top-10 fantasy stalwarts.
Others may be giving up and chasing touchdowns at the position, so you must choose which bullseye you want to aim for. Washington’s schedule will tighten up during the fantasy playoffs, but unimposing matchups against the Giants, Bengals, Cardinals, and Titans are coming over the next four weeks.
Darren Waller (TE, CAR) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
An 8-90-1 line as the TE1 stands out! We’ve been teased before, most notably in Week 2 after Waller caught a pair of touchdowns. He stayed involved with decent days in Weeks 3 and 4, seeing a combined 14 targets before the bye. But then he disappeared, popping for a long 50-yard TD in Week 7 amidst only six targets in a three-game stretch.
However, Carolina pivoted to more TE-heavy looks in the face of poor offensive play, and it worked out. The 52.4% rate of 12/13 personnel packages is above the 37-46% range seen in Weeks 6-8, better mirroring the 54% rate seen in Week 4 against Detroit. Perhaps they stick with this against New Orleans, who has allowed the sixth-most points to TEs thus far.
Dollar Bin:
*Mike Gesicki - The TD streak ends at five games, but could easily start another fiver.
*Tyler Higbee - Lots of passing volume should go to the TEs, Higbee is the downfield guy.
*Colby Parkinson - More targets than Higbee over the last four games; also a 0.81 aDOT.
*Pat Freiermuth/Darnell Washington - Both have nearly identical ~10-125-2 lines over last four.
*AJ Barner - Decreased passing volume hurts, but he’s a versatile red-zone weapon.
*Greg Dulcich - Detroit flop burns, but no running from Willis bumps receiving outlook.
*Kenyon Sadiq - Outrouted and outproduced Mason Taylor; are the tides turning?
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Baltimore Ravens Defense (vs. LAC) - 37% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
While the Ravens have been lost at sea for a while, the effects of offensive injuries on the defense have been overblown due to the recent schedule. Baltimore had each of Tennessee, Atlanta, and Cleveland to 18 or fewer offensive points in Weeks 4-6, but then they’ve been destroyed by Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Jacksonville.
The schedule now turns to a home date with the Chargers, who have been outright terrible and now have Justin Herbert managing a broken bone in his left middle finger. Brissett should bring stability to the offense and keep the field position healthy. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Chargers!
Green Bay Packers Defense (vs. MIN) - 25% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Pack defense was buzzing around Gillette Stadium in Week 9, bringing in four turnovers and four sacks against Drake Maye’s Patriots. This comes after a six-sack Week 8 performance against the Panthers, and they’ll draw whoever the Vikings start in a big divisional showdown.
Whether that’s Max Brosmer, a less-than-100% Kyler Murray, or a newcomer like Daniel Jones, the result is still likely a great target. Kirk Cousins would make us think twice. Green Bay scored eight or more DST points in six straight, reaching double digits in five of those.
Buffalo Bills Defense (at NYJ) - 17% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Bills will travel to MetLife Stadium and take on a Jets team that is volatile at best, having scored just 12 points against Kansas City in a game where they likely lost Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) for a while. They also tied a season-worst with five sacks allowed. Let’s see if Buffalo can run up the score and tilt the second half toward high-risk plays.
Miami Dolphins Defense (at IND) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
Miami held Detroit to 19 points, sacking Jared Goff three times and securing an INT along the way. This gives them eight total sacks and three TOs in three games since the Week 6 bye. Nothing dazzling, but it looks warmer when compared to four total sacks and four TOs in the first five games.
The Colts have allowed an average of 16 DST points to opponents in their last four games, and may be without Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, and others.
Washington Commanders Defense (at NYG) - 12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
The Commanders snagged a pair of turnovers and sacks in the first meeting with Big Blue this year, and now they’ll play on Thursday with NYG sporting several key injuries. Perhaps the Giants make a splash trade that spikes this potential, but J.J. McCarthy (hip) and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) are on thin ice. Jameis Winston and Devin Singletary would be great for us.
Indianapolis Colts Defense (vs. MIA) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
The Colts are clearly winding it down for 2026 (we’ll see how far that goes after the trade deadline passes), but they’ve still mustered three straight games with a trio of sacks coming into Week 10. This includes three fumble recoveries in the last two against Jacksonville and Dallas, no pushovers!
Our key here is that they’ll now host a Miami team that has Malik Willis clearly limited by a groin injury. After tallying 33 rush attempts in his first six games, he’s only run it three times in his last two. Detroit held him to 128 yards passing and an interception in the meantime, and he’s never thrown for more than 220 this year. Let’s see how Indy can do!
Shallow League Adds:
*New Orleans Saints (62% rostered) - The Panthers are messy, allowing multiple sacks in all eight games, as well as multiple turnovers in each of their last three.
*Cincinnati Bengals (49% rostered) - Not a stellar Week 10 play vs. PIT, but RoS schedule is looking scrumptious.
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